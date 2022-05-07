Finance
Rental Income and Taxes
Have you been thinking of acquiring a rental property or renting part of your house for income? This article will go through the basics of renting property. For more information, visit the CRA web site and search for rental income.
Rental Income is when you rent property for someone else to use. Property is usually thought of as real estate, but it can be anything that can be rented like a car, snowmobile, power tools, computer and so on. The expectation is that there will be profit because if there is no money being made, there would not be any taxes owing. There would still be a requirement to report activity in most cases, but renting something generally assumes that money will be made over time.
Rental Income Versus Business Income
If you are renting a property only, this would be considered rental income. If you are providing a service that goes along with the property and charging for it, then this would be considered a business. The classic example to show the difference is a Bed and Breakfast. Since there are meals and laundry services that may be provided, this is considered a business as opposed to just having a place to stay on the property and doing your own cooking and cleaning. If there is an existing business and renting a property is a related part of it, then the renting would be considered part of the business. As an example, if you are making auto parts and you lease part of your space temporarily, this renting would be part of your auto parts business rather than rental income.
What Difference Does It Make If Your Activity Is A Business Or Not?
The differences between rental and business income are that rental income transferred to a spouse or child may be attributed back to the person who transferred it whereas income from a business does not have this restriction. This means that whoever paid for the rental property would have to declare the income for tax purposes. If you have children involved in sharing the profit from a rental versus a business, this would mean a difference in who can declare the income and expenses. Rental income is earned where the owner of the property lives, whereas business income is taxed on where the business is located. If you have multiple locations for rental properties or multiple businesses with different tax rates, this may mean a higher or lower tax bill depending on where the businesses are set up. The deductions that are available may differ between rental and business income. There are different rules regarding depreciation of assets or Capital Cost Allowance (CCA) for rental properties as opposed to businesses. Rental income would not subject to CPP deductions but business income would be. A rental property has a calendar year reporting period, but a business can change this to any time during the year. Depending on what your circumstances are, these differences can save you money or create a larger tax bill.
How Do You Report Rental Income?
Rental income is reported on the form T776 -Statement of Rental Income which can be found on the CRA web site. This form would be submitted along with a personal tax return as an additional document. If the renting is part of a business, the form to use is the T2125 – Statement of Business and Professional Activities which is the business form. This would also be added to a personal tax return as an additional document.
Current Expense Versus Capital Expenditure
Both a current expense and a capital expenditure represent money spent during the current tax period. If an expense is occurring to keep the property maintained and in the same working order as before the money was spent, this would be called a current expense. Examples of this are costs that occur day to day for the operation of the rental property – such as utilities, insurance and property taxes. A capital expenditure is money spent on something that is expected to last longer than one year and is either a separate item acquired for the property or an improvement to the property. If the money spent would make the property more valuable or useful compared to otherwise, this would be called a capital expense. An example of a separate item would be an appliance for the kitchen inside the rental property. This appliance is expected to last more than one year, can be moved into another part of the house so it is a separate item, and it is being used by the tenant so it is a viable expenditure for deduction. If there are costs incurred to set up a property or get it available for rent, these costs would be considered capital expenses, and would be part of the acquisition cost rather than separate expenses. The intention behind the money and the state of the property before and after the expense are important in determining how money spent should be treated for tax purposes.
Tax Treatment of Current and Capital Expenses
The major difference between current and capital expenses is the timing of their deduction. The current expense is deducted in the year it occurred in full. A capital expense would be deducted over the life of the asset which usually would mean a period of years. This means that the expense would be deducted more slowly. The spreading of the deduction over multiple years is called depreciation. This is calculated by finding out the class of the item or expense, finding the related depreciation rate and then using that as a partial deduction each year until the expense has been fully accounted for. As an example, if you bought an appliance and it was a Class 8 item, the associated rate of depreciation would be 20% per year. This means that if you buy an appliance that costs $1000, you can deduct 20% of that $1000 or $200 per year.
Depreciation of the Property Itself
Whether to calculate depreciation on the property itself is a choice that is to be made by the taxpayer. There are advantages and disadvantages to claiming this expense. The first factor to keep in mind is that depreciation on the property cannot be used to create a loss on renting the property. If your property is not that profitable, you would not be able to claim much depreciation even if you wanted to. The second factor to keep in mind is that if you claim depreciation, you will likely have to pay more taxes later when you sell the property. Land and buildings do not go down in value very often. When there is a sale, there is usually a capital gain incurred and there will be taxes paid on a fraction of that gain. If you were claiming depreciation along the way before the sale, your tax bill would tend to be higher than otherwise.
Are You Using the Property Personally?
If you are renting something and using it personally at the same time, the rental and personal use portion would have to be divided in some way. This is because anything used for personal reasons would not be deductible or reported on a tax return, but rental property would be. If it is a house being rented, the space would be divided into personal use and rental space, and any expenses would be prorated to reflect how much of the expense should be allocated to the rental property.
The rules discussed in this article are very general and will apply to most rental situations. For more specific situations and further detail, visit the CRA web site.
Finance
Profile of a Search Engine Consultant
What SEO is about
If you find that your business gains one tough competitor within the market where you offer your services, you would be surprised to know that you’ll get way more competitors online.
You not only compete with businesses within your area, you start competing with businesses all over the world. If you are not able to reach the top rank in search engine listings, it is more likely that you will lose business, regardless of how well you serve your customers.
This is why a Search engine consultant is necessary to provide you with a search engine optimization strategy that should be applied from the very start of website planning.
SEO consultant services have the expertise of working with the best search engines as well as web directories that could help generate targeted traffic towards your website, despite of the hundreds of search engines online.
By saying targeted traffic, this means that the traffic that SEO consultation would help generate is not just any kind of traffic that might just clog your web servers.
It means quality traffic that is sure to cover 80% of the web marketing strategy offered to business owners.
A Search engine consultant can help with website analysis, valuable traffic sources identification, and optimization strategies.
SEO Consultant Services
SEO consultants have a range of expertise that they can provide website owners and each of these strategies is a sure-fire way to make your website more visible and successful.
One is competition analysis wherein the consultant would help you identify your competitors. It also involves observing your competitor’s advertising methods and marketing strategies. The information gathered will now be used to develop a plan on how to get your business out there.
Search engine submission is the submission of website directly to search engines. This is a way to promote your site online. Although it may seem unnecessary, it still helps with the marketing plan.
Inbound link building is the techniques used to help generate inbound links to a certain website. This is usually done to help generate relevant traffic and increase the popularity rate of a website or an online business.
Social bookmarking is a strategy used by websites to help with the organization, storage, management, and the search for bookmarks or relevant resources online.
However, the main resources are not shared; bookmarks are there only to reference them. Users do this by saving links that interests them on web pages to help them remember and to make it easier to share.
Bookmarks are public but it can also be saved privately, disabling the option to share them with anyone but specific people or a specific group within a network.
These bookmarks are viewed through categories or tags, or through search engine advertising.
Content writing is also another method to help promote a website. This service is usually offered to website owners as well as businesses. These articles can help direct customers to a certain website that contains the article or its bookmark.
Sale through websites that focus in individual product is a more effective sales promotion method than maintaining a lot of products under one hub alone.
Other search engine consultants’ priorities include the recommendation of unique product selling propositions, the setup of certain conversion points within a website, campaigns with regards to inbound link building, search engine sitemap designs, competition analysis, keyword list tool, social media marketing strategies that include social networks like Twitter and Face book.
All these methods will not be applied on all websites. Only those methods that they think are necessary or beneficial to the progress of the website will be applied.
Finance
Top 5 Blockchain Projects in Telecom Sector
-
DENT (DENT):
DENT is a blockchain-based platform that is working to create a global marketplace that allows everyone to buy and sell mobile data packages. DENT’s mission is to tokenise, liberate, and democratize mobile data and bandwidth. The company has developed a marketplace and a mobile application which allows buying and selling mobile data packages by employing the blockchain technology.
The platform works on an Ethereum-based blockchain and is creating a transparent and easy data pricing landscape.
How does it work?
The working of the DENT platform is quite simple. All the users who are registered on the DENT network simply need to exchange their existing mobile-data packages for a one that is more suitable and economical to them. This platform will allow end-users to interact easily with the telecom industries and will thereby lead to an improved transparency and utilization of mobile data.
Partnerships
DENT network is successfully working across the globe through its partnerships with multiple telecom industries.
In the United States, the company is partnered with AT&T and Verizon, in Mexico with Telcel, Nextel, and Movistar, in Brazil with Oi and Vivo, in Bangladesh with Airtel, Robi, Grameenphone, and Banglalink, in South Africa with Vodacom, MTN, and CellC, in Morocco with Orange, Moroc Telecom, and Inwi, in Spain with Vodafone, Orange, and Yoigo, in Singapore with M1, Starhub, and Singtel, in Sri Lanka with Airtel, Etisalat, Mobitel, Hutchison, and Dialog, with Claro in Puerto Rico and Claro Costa, Tigo in Guatemala, and Du in UAE.
Roadmap
Launched in 2017, the DENT network has successfully managed to become the finest blockchain-based telecom project with 3.5 million users worldwide. In the 3rd and 4th quarter of 2018, the company aims at increasing its partnerships with more countries and operators and be listed on more crypto exchanges.
For 2019, the company is focusing on launching world-wide Voice Calling and SMS service, video calling, retail data rewards, and to achieve 15 million users in 70 countries by the end of Q2 2019.
Token Value Information
Total Supply: 100,000,000,000 DENT
Circulating Supply: 17,241,387,101 DENT
Market Cap: $44,036,974 USD
ICO Price: $0.000639 USD
Current Price: $0.0025 USD
-
QLINK (QLC):
Now known as QLC Chain, Qlink is the first public blockchain for decentralised network. QLC Chain is imagining a system where users can buy connectivity from their peers. That is to say, leasing access to someone’s Wi-Fi, selling unused data to other users, and receiving cell signal from a base station in someone’s house.
In a broader sense, the project is working to build a Network-as-a-Service infrastructure that would implement smart contracts to facilitate dapps and other features and functions of the network.
The QLC Chain network is attempting to solve the problems of oversupply of network capability, undersupply of network access, centralised operations etc. by decentralising the marketplace for telecommunication and connectivity.
How does it work?
With the QLC Chain platform, anyone from anywhere in the world will be able to operate a small base station from their home providing cell service to their surrounding area. Each time a user connects to another user’s base station, a small percentage of their payment will be given to the base station operator.
The platform also accommodates advertisers who can pay to get their content included in the Qlink network.
Partnerships
The QLC Chain team has partnered with over 40 telecom operators from around the world to provide decentralised mobile data services to as many as its 6 million customers. The network also has a partnership with NEO since it has been built on the NEO blockchain. Other partners of the network include Binance, Ontology, Block Array, Cenntro, and intop.
Roadmap
Launched in December 2017, the QLC Chain aimed at developing a standard Wi-Fi sharing protocol and an E2P SMS application. The end of Q2 2018 saw the development and deployment of data access and content distribution to the Public Chain.
Towards the end of Q4 2018, the network will launch the QLC Public Chain on the Mainnet and integrate with IPFS.
Token Value Information
Total Supply: 600,000,000 QLC
Circulating Supply: 240,000,000 QLC
Market Cap: $12,239,064 USD
ICO Price: $0.352 USD
Current Price: $0.050 USD
-
TELCOIN (TEL):
Telcoin is the first crypto currency that is working to improve the interactions between mobile telecom and the blockchain technology. It is built on the Ethereum blockchain and can be used to make payments to anywhere given that their mobile number is known.
Telcoin is a crypto currency that will be distributed exclusively by GSMA mobile network operators.
How does it work?
The Telcoin will be distributed to the mobile network operators who will further sell it to their customers. It will facilitate efficient remittances, access to crypto currency, and crypto-backed card payments.
The working of the platform begins with the end-users who, with their crypto wallet completely integrated with the Telcoin API, will have access to multi-sig wallets with three private keys. The Telcoin will keep a record of users’ mobile phone numbers, their public key, and one encrypted private key.
Telcoin provides a cheaper and faster way of sending and receiving money and even people who do not have a bank account can easily use Telcoin.
Partnerships and Roadmap
The Telcoin network was launched in 2017 and it worked its way through 2018 Q1 by identifying its potential partners all over the globe. In Q2, the company implemented its partnership with telecom operators in Europe, South Africa, and Japan. In the same quarter, it also initiated applications for any required authorization in India, Pakistan, United Kingdom, Indonesia, and other key markets.
In 2018 Q4, the Telcoin company will roll out in Japan followed by serving remittances in Europe, East Asia, Africa, and Southeast Asia in 2019 Q1.
Token Value Information
Total Supply: 100,000,000,000 TEL
Circulating Supply: 32,034,497,783 TEL
Market Cap: $20,304,392 USD
ICO Price: $0.0071 USD
Current Price: $0.00063 USD
-
BUBBLETONE (UMT):
BubbleTone is a blockchain-bases telecom project working towards eliminating roaming. The platform connects mobile network operators and end-users worldwide on a blockchain-powered marketplace. The project gives users who are travelling the liberty to become legitimate local customers of any foreign land operator in any country that they are travelling to without having to replace their sim cards.
With BubbleTone, users will have the opportunity to make calls and use data-based services worldwide at local rates with direct connections to the local operators. As for operators, this platform provides an opportunity to go global without having to indulge in any complex network integrations.
How does it work?
BubbbleTone is aiming at eliminating the problem of international roaming which incurs unnecessary expenses for both telecom operators and users. With the BubbleTone blockchain, travellers can easily become verified local customers of the country they are travelling to without needing to replace their SIM card.
The platform also has its mobile application which is primarily its marketplace that connects the subscribers and local network operators globally.
The network is powered by UMT (Universal Mobile Token) which will be used in smart contracts to perform transactions. This token can also be used to top-up user balance to pay for the telecom services that they opt for.
Partnerships
BubbleTone has currently partnered with Crypto Vallley, REVESystems, CountryCom, Multi Digital Services, ShoCard, and IDEMIA. Also, the company has partnered with telecom providers in more than 80 countries to provide a smooth travelling experience to users.
Roadmap
The initial version of the smart contracts of the network was ready in 2018 Q1. Q2 saw the Web-API for the integration of mobile operators and service providers in more than 80 countries. By the end of 2018 Q3, the company is aiming at receiving an approval by the International Telecommunication Union followed by expanding the list of mobile operators and service providers they work with by 201 Q4. In 2019 Q1, the company will sign agreements with all the operators and launch the first prototype of a global SIM-chip to be embedded into mobile devices.
-
BLOCKSIMS (SIM):
BLOCKSIMS is a decentralised payment gateway which is working to resolve the problems associated with traditional telecommunications through the blockchain technology. The platform aims at completely eliminating the fee that is charged by data and voice service providers and provides the users with rewards and bills generated by means of digital advertisement.
The platform is working to enable seamless information distribution through the development of new revenue channels thereby eliminating the need for intermediaries in the telecommunication process.
The BLOCKSIM platform employs the Ethereum blockchain to offer a level of transparency while incentivising the users who adopt and use the platform.
How does it work?
BLOCKSIM partners with leading telecom industries all over the world and makes available international SIM cards through its SIM token. This will give BLOCKSIM users unlimited voice and data services worldwide and the users will get incentivised for up to $100 USD.
Every SIM token holder will have a BLOCK SIM which will be valid for lifetime including unlimited and free data and voice services.
Partnerships and Roadmap
The BLOCK SIM and SIM Tokens were conceptualised in April 2017 followed by R&D which concluded with the launch of the BLOCKSIM ICO in March 2018. The ICO ended in April 2018 and come October, the world will see the introduction of BLOCK SIM with a mobile application for Android and iOS. The company aims to have at least 15% of the world’s telecommunication users of BLOCK SIM card by the year 2020.
Finance
Whatever Happened to Customer Service?
In the old movie, Miracle on 34th Street, the Macy’s Santa sends customers to rival store Gimbels for products that Macy’s does not have. After a management outcry, it then turns out that customers really appreciate this service and become more loyal to Macy’s than ever before.
Retailers today have forgotten that lesson. Everybody is looking to cut costs. Customer service is no longer considered a revenue generator, so it’s one of the first things on the chopping block when a retailer starts tightening its belt.
Good customer service is good business. It creates repeat customers. Repeat customers are what every retailer wants because it is far less expensive from a marketing standpoint to sell to a former customer than to bring in new customers.
Retailers no longer know what makes “good” customer service. The general feeling is that if the product leaves the store and does not come back, everything is fine. Customer service is only for the “problems” and the job of customer service is to make the problems go away at the least possible cost. The less interaction between the store and the customer, the better.
Superior customer service demands extensive interaction between the customer and the retailer. In my Internet company we look for every possible opportunity to contact and engage the customer. Once a customer has placed an order, the company will contact them at least four times during the 4 week period between the sale and the delivery. The first contact is to acknowledge the order and thank the customer for her (or his) purchase. At that time the customer receives information about the production and delivery process and they are encouraged to call if there are any questions. A second contact is made shortly before production is complete The third contact is made when the product is actually shipped. At this time, there is a detailed description of what the delivery process will entail. There is also a tracking number provided so that the product can be tracked by the customer during the shipping process. The fourth contact is after delivery when each customer is contacted to find out whether they are happy with the product or whether some additional followup is needed.
When we receive a request for one of our free catalogs, we send it along with a letter noting that we also offer free fabric swatches and free design advice. When an order is placed, we acknowledge the order electronically, then send an email personally thanking the customer. We notify them when the product (in our case sofas) is about to be shipped. We notify them again after it has shipped. Most important, we contact the customer after the product has been received to make sure that everything is OK and that there are no problems. In doing this, sometimes there is a minor problem that the customer might not have mentioned but which distracts from the enjoyment of the sofa — for example a cushion feels too firm. We send out free, softer replacement cushions. The result is that instead of having a silent but disappointed customer, we now have a very happy buyer who enthusiastically recommends us to friends and family. The cost of the extra cushions is a marketing cost.
The secret behind outstanding customer service is simply to put yourself in the place of the customer. What would you want the company to do if you were the customer? Treat the customer the way you want to be treated.
1. Answer telephone calls promptly. It is amazing how grateful a customer can be when they realize they are speaking with a real live knowledgeable person who can answer their questions.
2. Respond to emails and phone messages promptly. All emails phone calls should be handled as quickly as possible, hopefully in less than one hour.
3. Be honest. It is amazing how often salespeople feel that telling the truth gets in the way of making a sale. If a microfiber fabric already has a stain protector built in and does not need the optional spray protector, tell the customer. Once you have saved them from spending an unnecessary $50, they will trust you completely and might even be willing to forgive minor glitches that may pop up. If a sofa won’t be finished by the promised deadline, call as soon as you are aware of the problem.
4. Under-promise — If a delivery will take 3 weeks, estimate 4. Customers are usually delighted when something is ready ahead of schedule.
5. Maximize contact with the customer. This does not mean sending frequent ads or spam. It means keeping the customer informed of the progress of their order up to and after delivery.
6. Be knowledgeable about your products and your company. If you don’t know the answer to a question, find out quickly.
7. Surprise and amaze your customer — give them something they do not expect. This can be as simple as delivering your product one week eaarly, or it can involve giving an upgrade at no charge. This is particularly important when an error has been made and you are trying to correct it. Go farther than your customer expects and they will change from disgruntled critics to enthusiastic supporters.
Retail stores have been cutting back on customer service for years. As competition grows and profit margins shrink, customer service is one of the first places to cut back. Everyone who has ever tried to call a computer company for technical assistance and winds up talking to someone from India knows the problem. Corporate bean counters forget that with good customer service you can earn better margins. You are not forced to fight over who can offer the lowest price. Besides, it’s just nicer working in a friendly environment. When you have happy customers, you have happy employees.
Rental Income and Taxes
Profile of a Search Engine Consultant
Top 5 Blockchain Projects in Telecom Sector
Lynx throttled in second half of season opener in Seattle
Whatever Happened to Customer Service?
Advantages and Disadvantages of Virtual Credit Card Processing
7 Business Development Marketing Tips For Social Media
Visa Gift Card
A Complete Health Care Regime for Different Life Stages of Your Pet
Keep It Simple Stupid! Easy Credit Card Acceptance for Food Trucks
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion