Risk Management and Inventory Control
In any size operation where warehouse goods are concerned, the finance department should be weary of escalating warehouse labour costs and the ownership of excessive inventory. An inventory control system in its simplest form creates efficiencies around receiving, putaway, picking and the shipping of goods. It enforces cost-saving work-flows at the point of labour through purpose-built logistics software. Through the use of wireless technology and rugged scanning devices, bar-codes both on the product and the slot locations are scanned to enforce an efficient warehouse process. Modern warehouse management software can provide a new level of product tracking and validation that becomes essential in the management inventory.
From a risk management perspective, inventory control solutions can help provide the kind of labour efficiencies and audit trail that provide a CFO with key information during reporting periods. A bar-code based warehouse management system can offer a sophisticated level of detail that is important when financial departments are looking to state inventory assets as a dollar value on the balance sheet.
Having tight controls on warehouse inventory is important because excess cash will be spent on warehouse inventory that is not turned, shipped or sold. These scenarios can reduce the overall opportunity costs for a business looking to invest its dollars wisely in other investments (not just inventory) and realize a positive net present value for alternate proposals.
Depending on your industry, most systems permit the tracking of expiry dates, re-order points and provide analytics on which stock items move the most and generate the most profitability. There is a general rule that 80% of sales or profit comes from 20% of ones inventory. This kind of information can be calculated easily by a warehouse management system. Another important result of having a system control your inventory is having a snap-shot of inventory that is 99.9 percent accurate; this means that the dollar value of inventory assets is also very accurate. This high-degree of accuracy is accomplished through a continuous process of bar-code validation as material handlers pick and pack products. The usual labour-intensive cycle-counting process is automated by the warehouse management system, as it continually updates the product information in the warehouse, from what is picked to what is held in a slot or bin location. Full inventory cycle counts, which can use many man-hours of labour and take days to complete also become redundant. The confidence in inventory accuracy does away with the need to schedule a large yearly inventory count. Finally, with a softare interface this data can update the host ERP (like SAP, Infor, Sage, Navision etc) and provide company-wide visibility. Updating the host system will enhance the efficiency of real-time transactions and improve the business processes that rely on timely and accurate inventory data.
One can only begin to analyze inventory numbers and movements effectively with an inventory control system. Accuracy rates in warehouses without any form of automated tracking can be as low as 70%. Automation can bring product count accuracy to 99.8%+ levels.
Inventory control should be of particular interest to businesses that are growing rapidly and have a much more critical view of cash-flow. During bursts in production, there is a tendency to over-stock and this ties up cash in inventory. Inventory positions should be carefully examined in any cash-flow analysis. Even a low-cost, entry-level warehouse management system can begin to de-risk a company’s exposure to excessive labour costs and inventory. It is a given that most small business owners do not want an excess of their company’s cash sitting in storage.
Another side potential side benefit may be a reduction in business insurance if excessive inventory can be eliminated and events such as dead inventory or expired inventory can be managed. Inventory control systems may also help reduce damages because items are properly located and put-away in well-marked or designated areas of the warehouse. The occurrence of theft may also be reduced if staff realize that a tight process exists for monitoring the whereabouts of inventory and that missing items may be detected quickly.
In summary, inventory is subject to risk exposures of various kinds and in itself carries a cash value which needs to be monitored like any other corporate asset. An inventory control system may help to mitigate this risk and bring greater certainty overall to the business.
How To Make Money and Earn Money With Affiliate Marketing Programs
Affiliate marketing program is a part of Internet marketing which allows people to promote other peoples products and gain a reward for directing a customer to the publishers website. The reward is also most commonly known as commission and generally comes in between 50%-75% of the overall price of the product sold. It is a method of increasing sales while ensuring that you are still profiting as the publisher/producer of the product/service. There are several ways you can find products to promote and one of the most popular retailers is Clickbank. Affiliate marketing program with ClickBank making money through affiliate marketing is one of the most rewarding careers one could ever have. What’s good about this business is that anyone can join and make their way to success.
Affiliate marketing program is one of the easiest forms of doing business in the marketing industry. Since it is easy to start and run without much expense, there are many new aspiring entrepreneurs who are venturing into this form of a business model. This kind of marketing program does not need much of an expertise; you just need to look for advertisers in affiliate marketing and publishers who are always willing to earn money through their website. Affiliate advertising is basically an online marketing channel. An advertiser pays a blogger to promote the advertiser’s products or services on the blogger’s site.
Affiliate marketing program is great with free-site signup. It is an online money making program that provides you with your own cash pulling affiliate website. Beginners can make money online and grow their investment. While you are in training, you can make commissions and receive a check monthly. We are getting daily requests from users around the world. Freesite signup is good for a home-based-business. All you have to do is sign up to get your new website and start promoting it.
The Wealthy Affiliate training program is divided into categories on topics that you will need to succeed in making and earning money online. The categories include Pay-per-Click Marketing, Email Marketing, Article Marketing, Search Engine Optimization, and many more. Each category offers training guides, videos, downloadable e-books, to name a few. The step-by-step tutorials will introduce you to the topic and ensure you have the knowledge to utilize the tools and techniques to be successful at starting your affiliate marketing venture. You have a money making earning package that will help you to make more money faster, That’s great!
Improve Your Internet Marketing Effortlessly With The Top SEO Tools
No website in the modern world can do without Search Engine Optimization (SEO). It is what keeps websites afloat and most importantly, visible in search engine rankings. But in the extremely tough demands of the competitive online world, producing fast SEO results becomes too much of a pressure. That’s why a lot of businesses and their SEO teams have turned to the top SEO tools.
The best SEO tools make the SEO process a fast one through the following features:
- Identifying effective keywords
- Reliable and Quality Link Building
- Regular monitoring of websites to ensure consistent SEO
The following top SEO software has garnered a lot of plaudits from various online businesses.
SEOProfiler
SEOProfiler is a combination of various SEO tools that aid in improving search engine rankings. The tools are automated and provide fast results. Thanks to its on-site optimization tools, website coding and layout can be significantly improved. As a result, your website stands a greater chance of being recognized by search engines. The keyword research tool ensures that your website’s content has just the right keywords to take your website to the very top. Does your website suffer from a lack of customer interaction? SEO Profiler manages to take care of this through effective social media integration.
SEO Powersuite
Regarded as one of the best SEO tools, SEO Powersuite is a combined package of four Top SEO Software; Link Assistant, SEO Spyglass, The Rank Tracker, and The Website Auditor. SEO Powersuite is a favorite among both small and large businesses. Quality link building is ensured by Link Assistant, which also conducts competitive link research. SEO Spyglass is a tool used to perform research on competitors’ websites. The Rank Tracker suggests keywords and tracks search engine rankings for websites across the three leading search engines; Bing, Google, and Yahoo. If you want insight into your website’s key metrics, The Website Auditor would be there to help you out.
SEMrush
Over 500,000 people have been benefited by SEMrush’s SEO features, which include identifying relevant keywords, monitoring websites on a regular basis, identification and analysis of technical issues, and keeping an eye out for the moves of your competitors. SEMrush’s reputation as a Top SEO Tools stems mostly from the fact that it provides a detailed assessment of competitors in a really short time.
WebCEO
For a more structured way of handling your website’s SEO and marketing, trust WebCEO. Its highlight is its smart user interface, which makes the tool very easy to use. Through the comparison of keyword competition and popularity, WebCEO manages to find the most appropriate keywords for your website’s various pages. Repetitive tasks typically associated with SEO tools can be automated for a faster SEO experience.
IBP
iBusiness Promoter is the ultimate solution for businesses looking to establish their websites at the top of search engine rankings for a long time. IBP has garnered plenty of accolades over the years, and updates itself to stay in sync with the constantly updated search engine algorithms. IBP also provides specific on-page optimization tips to improve SEO performance.
College Grant Money – About Grants, Scholarship and Loans
Once you decide that you would like to go to college, the next step is to plan how to finance it. Many adults are not able to finance college by themselves and thus look for college grant money in the form of grants, scholarships and loans. Find out more about these 3 options below.
Scholarships
There seems to be a misconception that scholarships are only for persons that are straight out of high school. The good news is that there are many scholarships for adults available. Not all scholarships are based on academic results either, some focus on minority groups and another example is those that focus on specific subjects or interests, for instance there are super scholarships for women studying engineering. Scholarships are usually offered by colleges and universities, private companies and organizations.
Grants
Grants refer to the federal grant aid that is available. There are various grants available and you need to check to see which ones you would be eligible for. The FAFSA web site is the best place to go to complete your application online and also to get more information. The best known federal grant is called the Federal Pell Grant and this could give you up to $5350 per academic year. Then the runner up would be the FSEOG, meant for financially needy people, and here you could get anything from $100 to $4000.
Loans
If you have applied for all the grants and scholarships you can and find you are still short of money, then you need to consider a loan. Remember that grants and scholarships are non repayable so always make that your first choice for financing. But do not worry if you are short of funds, as there are excellent loans available. Have a look at Perkins loans and Stafford Loans. Some loans are interest free and others accumulate a very low interest.
Always apply for free money first as this is your best option. To get the ball rolling, why not apply for a $10000 scholarship right now? It is quick and easy and will take no time at all, do it now.
