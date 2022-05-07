Connect with us

News

Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future

Published

3 mins ago

on

Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
One of the great observations about baseball is that it’s the only sport where you can fail 70 percent of the time and still be considered a success.

Saints outfielder Derek Fisher is among the many who can relate. Talented enough to be a first-round draft pick in 2014 and to reach the major leagues three years later, Fisher finds himself at the age of 28 still trying to gain a foothold in the major leagues.

“I think everything happens for a reason,” Fisher said prior to the Saints’ 6-2 loss to Iowa on Friday night at CHS Field. “This game is extremely humbling for everybody at different ages and different stages. I think what makes baseball players appreciate the game the most is that we appreciate the people before us and what they’ve done, because we know how hard the game is.”

Fisher spent at least part of the past five seasons in the major leagues, including four games with the Milwaukee Brewers last season. The Twins signed him as a minor-league free agent in December.

While Fisher said he was able to stay relatively injury free early in his professional career, the past two years have been a different story. Included was a bout with COVID-19.

“It’s made me appreciate the game more,” he said, “and appreciate the days you can be on the field.”

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Fisher, drafted by Houston in 2014, was on Astros’ World Series roster in 2017. He scored the winning run in Game 5 as a pinch-runner.

“I got to play with guys who I had watched on TV,” Fisher said of the experience. “Guys I can definitely thank for the things I have learned. I was roommates with (Astros third baseman Alex) Bregman coming up all the way through (the minors), and we’re still friends.”

The Astros claimed the world championship that season, and while Fisher cherishes his World Series ring, he’s more inclined right now to think about the future than the past.

“We all have high expectations, and we’re all hard on ourselves,” Fisher said. “As we play we just want to keep getting better, and don’t look back at those moments. There will be a time and place for that, but for me that’s not right now.

“I feel like I’ve played for so long, but I’m only 28. I still have plenty of time left.”

A big man who can also run, Fisher said he can still do the things that made him a first-round pick. But he’s not the same player.

“The mental side of the game has gotten really big for me,” he said. “Early in my career I was really honed in on mechanics. Now it’s just the feeling of competing when the lights go on instead of trying to be perfect.

“This year has been a lot of fun, and I’m excited to see what happens.”

BRIEFLY

With shortstop Royce Lewis being called up to the Twins, infielder Kevin Merrell has joined the Saints from Double-A Wichita. Merrell signed as a minor-league free agent in January.

