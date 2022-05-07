Finance
Saving Money Tips and Ideas
Saving money at the grocery store is most likely your best bet when you are trying to budget especially for those with children. Do not go without coupons because it’s just too easy to use them and you save tons of money. Two websites that are full of coupons are coupons.com and another favorite is The Krazy Coupon Lady. She has a great blog as well as a huge database of coupons just about anything you are looking for. Another thing that is helpful is eating at home. You wouldn’t believe how much money you spend eating out. Try cooking every night to break it up and make it a little more fun. There are millions of websites that offer great recipes. Do a Google search and you will find so many and it will save you money each week.
If you do like to eat out, try these tips. Avoid alcohol beverages, they will increase your bill to a massive amount. Watch the appetizers and desserts as well. Ask your waitress before ordering about their specials. Go to lunch instead; the lunch menus are always cheaper. You get the same food for a lesser price. Check early bird specials or late night discounts. When you go with your children you can go places that offer free kids meals with a paying adult. Look for coupons for restaurants online as well.
Before buying clothes for your children check the internet for deals, coupon codes and sales. If you like shopping online there are coupons for everything. Join Ebates at it’s free to join and as a matter of fact you get a $10 gift card just for joining. Each month they send you a check for a percentage of what you spent. You can also save on clothes for your kids by going to consignment shops. They usually have great clothes that have hardly been worn.
Furniture is the same way. Go to Goodwill or hand me downs. If it looks rough put a coat of paint on it and it will look brand new again. You may like new furniture and you may feel like you are cheating your child out of new furniture. Your family and children won’t notice and friends and family members will be impressed by your craftiness and your thriftiness.
Go to discount stores for decorating your home or children’s rooms. Many times you can find great home decorations at the discount stores. Get ideas from department stores, websites or anyplace advertising decorations and recreate the look with items from thrift stores and discount stores.
Want to take the kids to a movie? Go to the matinée if there is one. Many times theaters have deals where if you buy certain size popcorn and drinks you can get free refills. Take baggies to put each child popcorn in and take the bucket back for refills. Drinks you can do the same thing. Some theaters offer courtesy cups for just this reason. Check with theater to make sure they don’t have a policy against it. Want discount tickets? Buy the Entertainer coupon books for your area. They always have great coupons. Search “entertainment coupon book.
Lots of tips and ideas, be sure to leave comments, questions or additions.
Writing a Financial Plan on Your Own
Like anything in life, you need a plan to succeed. That applies to your personal finance too. No one is completely secure financially unless you have accumulated millions of dollars and decide to live off the nest egg for the rest of your life.
Unfortunately, for most people, they are unprepared for retirement. Financial planning is crucial in reaching your goals of retiring comfortably. But having say that, how does one go about writing a financial plan without any formal education?
Below is a quick step-by-step guide to writing your own financial plan. Of course, a professional financial planner may be able to give you a more comprehensive financial plan but this will be a good step forward in understanding your needs and clearing some stumbling blocks.
1. What Are Your Objectives?
Don’t be afraid to dream – you only live once. Think about the size of the home, the education, your family, etc. Just pen these thoughts down of how you want the future to look like. Once you list down your ideals, remember to factor in mundane issues like kids education, insurance, etc.
Your goals should include:
* Education. Regardless of your age, extra education and training are needed either for a career switch or self-improvement. A lot of people are taking college courses (even with teenagers) or upgrading to an MBA to climb the corporate ladder. Even if college education is out for you, you still have to plan for your children’s college degree, unless you intend to leave them to their own devices.
* Career. What field do you desire to work in? Is it a creative job or a typical 9-5? Or do you want to be your own boss? Do you want to create multiple source of passive income?
* Lifestyle. Is work or family more important? Are you contended with “simpler living?” Do you desire a Porsche or BMW? Do you want to live in a mansion, a seafront house, etc? Do you have expensive hobbies life golf? These all cost money so tabulating the expenses and matching it to your income is necessary to achieve your lifestyle goals.
* Retirement. Don’t forget about retirement. It is a moment when you lose your income. So how do you want to live while retired? Will you downgrade your house, live with your children, or move to a retirement community?
* Insurance. Nothing is certain in life. You need to be insured for worst case scenarios. Every financial plan must have provisions for insurance.
These objectives may seem daunting but they need not be wishful thinking. The actual money set aside could be much less than you think, if effective financial planning is involved.
2. Plan Your Income
Of course, your financial plan isn’t just about your dreams. How are you going to pay for it? I assume you don’t have a sugar daddy, so you should be following a life of employment. Most people have their career path charted in this format – go to college, get a job, work hard up the ladder and retire.
There is nothing wrong race except there is high uncertainty in today’s globalized environment. People change jobs all the time due to layoffs or to seek fresh challenges.
Instead of a day job, you can consider starting a businesses or becoming a freelancer to sell your skills. Business isn’t just for those with money, MBAs or connections. You can start a home business to mange lawn care, making money online with a website or a vending machine business.
Besides becoming your own boss, you can find other income through network marketing or investing.
Investing is efficient in building side income as it is simply growing the money you already have. You can buy gold, stocks, bonds, real estate, etc.
Regardless if you are a business owner or an employee, you should not let your money sit idly under your mattress. Even putting your money into an online savings account is more profitable.
3. Writing Your Financial Plan
At its core, a financial plan is a lifelong budget. You’ll be budgeting not just your next paycheck, but for your entire life. Planning involves knowing how you’ll get there and when you’ll get there. There are no hard and fast rules.
You have to be rational enough to assess your current situation, creative enough to see what is possible, and have the integrity to follow through with the plan. Remember, just because it’s on paper doesn’t mean it will happen – you have to decide to follow through and live up to your goals.
Get started by doing the following:
* Timeline. Establish where you want to be in five years? Ten? Thirty? Fifty?
* Research necessary costs. Your current “bills” plus 5% inflation per year. Don’t forget to factor in life insurance, health insurance, car insurance, etc.
* Research luxury costs. What you “want” to do. Cruises, nice cars, nice house, etc.
* Plan income strategy. For most people, they start with salaries. But don’t forget that your job isn’t your only means of income. Starting a side business, a money making hobby, or even making money online are viable options for extra income.
* Plan Investments. Investing is simply a must to counteract against inflation. You can invest in anything. Just make sure you know what you’re doing, and don’t put all of your eggs in one basket. As you age, financial security should become more and more important.
Try to factor in every cost and possible incomes. Whenever you aren’t sure about the numbers, be conservative. Also, bear in mind that a financial plan is ALWAYS about your goals. It’s not just about the money – it’s about getting what you want out of life. Money is just the tool.
Managing Your Stocks: 5 Considerations!
Although, some politicians, etc, emphasize, how the stock market, is performing, rather than the broader – picture/ scope, of the overall economy, it seems, very few, are properly prepared, and/ or, ready, to handle the principal necessities, of investing in stocks. It takes an open – mind, and the ability to focus, more on reality, than emotions, and consider, a variety, of, potentially, relevant factors! Having, been a Registered Representative, and Principal, of investment companies, for a considerable period of time, I feel, strongly, potential investors (especially, in the stock market), should, have a mindset, which considers, these variables, and proceeds, in a wiser, more – focused way. With, that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, 5 significant considerations, regarding managing stock investing/ investment.
1. Evaluate fundamentals/ financials: Unfortunately, as in many things, these days, many people, overly, rely on the analysis/ opinions of others, instead of thoroughly, examining, a particular corporation’s fundamentals, and what the audited, financial statements, mean, and represent. Read books, take courses, and understand, key terminology. Know, how to read, and understand, budgets, and financial statements. Why are analysts, making certain predictions, or analyses? Try to separate, emotion, from logic, from the onset!
2. What to do, when a stock’s price, goes up?: A stock may go, up, stay – steady, or go, down, in price. What should one do, when the price of a particular stock, goes up, after you purchase, it? Ask, yourself, if you didn’t already, own it, would you, buy, at the higher price? If the answer is, yes, then, buy additional shares! If not, sell what you own? If you aren’t sure, then, it makes sense, to hold, or sell – off, some of these, to ensure, you don’t lose money, if/ when, prices drop! Be objective!
3. Stock’s price remains steady!: What strategy, is logical, and a smart – approach, if/ when, the price, remains, about the same, as when, you, originally, invested? Don’t fall, into the trap, of becoming, emotionally – attached to the particular stock, but, rather, after a period, of time, consider, whether, again, if, you were investing, anew, would you be putting your hard – earned money, on this corporation! If, yes, hold, and consider, buying more shares, but, if not, sell – off, your position!
4. Stock goes down: What should you do, if it goes down, in price? Some, panic, and immediately, either, sell – off, or consider, doing so! While, that might be wise, in some instances, the wisest approach, is, to, again, ask, yourself, whether, you still believe in the particular, company, and, if, you do, perhaps, you should, invest in more shares!
5. Short, intermediate, or longer – term: Consider, whether, you are, looking, mostly, at the short – term/ immediate results, a more, intermediate one, and/ or, the longer – run? Know, and remember, why you purchased? Was your intention, growth, or income, or a combination? Are your objectives/ goals/ expectations, somewhat – realistic?
Before investing, fully understand, what the principal considerations, may be, and your personal comfort zone! Always, consider these, as well as the potential, risk/ reward basis!
Experiential Marketing – Bold, Non-Traditional Marketing Techniques Effectively Increase ROI
Experiential marketing techniques will create excellent results for your next marketing campaign. Shock value and non-traditional approaches to product or service introduction lead to massive increases in ROI. A proficient team of experiential marketers can get your company’s name buzzing on the streets and activate grassroots acceptance.
Experiential Marketing techniques:
o Engage creative promotional solutions that drive sales;
o Inspire immediate action from prospective consumers;
o Increase base level understanding of your products and/or services;
o Generate excellent word of mouth;
o Greatly increase marketing ROI;
o and so much more…
Bold and innovative experiential marketing firms utilize guerrilla marketing tactics to build and activate grassroots networks. These atypical marketing initiatives stimulate powerful word of mouth advertising – the best kind – by literally compelling the people on the streets to talk. This type of societal buzz brands your company, service or product at lightning speeds. Experiential Marketing uses various techniques involving street psychology to tap into the minds of all types of people simultaneously – greatly increasing your product’s recognition.
Experiential Marketing professionals act as ambassadors for your company; they serve to directly approach your targeted audience and captivate their attention. They take your message out in the streets and deliver it with undeniable power. These professional marketers are a combination of everything that you want representing your message.
Experiential marketers are:
o Very outgoing;
o Magnetically attractive;
o Highly energetic;
o Trend-setters who understand and are accepted immediately by your targets.
Uniquely-innovative marketing approaches are planned and initiated on a individual basis to promote your company in highly-effective manners. There are no set rules in experiential marketing. Anything can go – and usually does! Here are some of the types of techniques utilized by professional guerrilla marketers:
o Glass trucks;
o Segway teams;
o Publicity Stunts;
o Girls on bikes and/or scooters;
o Living window displays;
o Advocacy;
o and everything else imaginable!
Attention-grabbing, non-traditional marketing tactics like these envelope the minds of your targeted audience. They are left helpless but to witness and assimilate your messages. After they have been exposed to these mind-shaking techniques, they are helpless but to start telling others of their incredible tales. Experiential guerrilla marketing techniques are proven over and over to be highly effective – and highly cost-effective.
One-on-one marketing strategies like these create an instant and lasting relationship between your company and your targets. The time frame for successful branding is vastly reduced because experiential marketing dives into the minds of the people on the streets. Multi-channeled, dual-focused innovative planning and implementation of these strategies create an affect that cannot be denied. The synergistic approach of experiential marketing is the wave of both the present and the future concerning instantaneous branding and grassroots activation.
Explore the fresh and exciting realm of experiential marketing for your next marketing campaign. Regardless of the scale of the campaign, the nature of your message, the targeted audience, or any other variable, there is a specially-designed guerrilla marketing strategy waiting for you.
Experiential Marketing works – quickly and very effectively!
