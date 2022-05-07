Schools Summer Vacation 2022: List Of States & UT’s Declare Early Summer Vacations, Change School Timings Due To..

Amid the rising of temperature and heatwave conditions, several states and Union Territories have announced the early summer holidays. In some states the school timings have been shifted to early morning hours starting 7am in the morning, while some states have postponed the classes.

Centre has also issued advisory for the states and have advised people to avoid getting out in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm.

Schools Summer Vacation 2022: List of states declare early summer vacations, change school timings due to heatwave

Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh government had announced Summer vacations in UP schools will start from May 21 and till June 30 this year, providing students a 51-day holiday.

Haryana: On Monday, the Haryana minister said that the timings of all private and government schools in the northern state will be changed to 7 am to 12 pm from the earlier timings of 8 am to 2.30 pm from May 4 onwards.

Odisha: Odisha government had declared summer vacation for all schools and other educational institutions in the state from June 6 to June 16. This year, summer holidays were shortened by 35 days, however, owing to the heatwave conditions, schools had suspended normal classes for 5 days from April 26 to 30.

Andhra Pradesh: All schools are to be shut in Andhra Pradesh for summer break from May 6 to July 4.

Puducherry: Students of classes 1 to 9 in the Union Territory will get summer vacations from April 30.

Chhattisgarh: Education department in Chhattisgarh had announced the summer holidays in schools from April 24 to June 14.

Punjab: Punjab government has declared summer vacation in all schools from May 14 in view of the severe heatwave in the state.

West Bengal: The West Bengal government has announced that schools across the state will begin summer vacations from May 2 onward. The vacation will continue till June 15. The schools in the hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong are exempt from the order.

Rajasthan: In the Jaipur district, the school timings for Classes 1 to 8 have been scheduled from 7:30 am to 11 am. Meanwhile, many districts in Rajasthan like Jaipur, Ajmer, Sikar, Churu and Jodhpur have revised school timings due to the heatwave situation in the state, with the temperature going up to 45 degrees Celsius.

Maharashtra: The Maharashtra government announced summer vacations for students of classes 1-9 and Class 11 between May 2 and June 12. It said that the new academic session will start on June 13 in all regions barring Vidarbha, where it will begin on June 27 due to a heatwave.

Karnataka: Karnataka schools are currently observing summer vacations with the government has announced the dates in February. The break that started on April 10 will continue till May 15, and the next academic session will begin on May 16.