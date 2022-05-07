Finance
Send Out Cards Review – Is Send Out Cards Real Or Hype?
Send Out Cards established by Kody Bateman in 2004 in Salt Lake City Utah has grown from a $800,000/year business to one turning over $70 million in 2009.
While this growth is staggering, we need to ask “Is Send Out Cards a scam?” or are customers and distributors getting involved in a real deal?
In this Send Out Cards review we are going to look at what the company does, what support and training are given to distributors, the quality of their products, costs to get involved and what flaws are evident in the business. At the end you’ll be able to make up your mind if you want to get involved either as a customer or a distributor.
Kody Bateman started the business after the passing of his brother when he realised that acting on a prompting by sending a card is difficult for most people. When a prompting enters their head it often passes just as quick because usually a person doesn’t have a card handy at home or they get put off the fact of having to go to a shop, park their car, find a card, write their message, then go to the post office, wait in a queue to buy a stamp and finally post their card. Most people say “I’ll do that tomorrow” but unfortunately that day never comes and their heartfelt thought is not expressed to their potential recipient.
Send Out Cards offers customers or distributors a virtual store service which can be operated from anywhere in the world whereby they can choose a card from over 10,000 selections, create a personal message in their own hand writing, upload a photograph, select a recipient and click send on their computer.
The Send Out Cards team then prints their card, puts a stamp on it and posts it for them. Printing occurs in Utah and Australia. Distributors and customers can take advantage of the company’s campaign manager feature which allows people to create cards, select recipients and have those cards sent at a future date.
Such a service sounds appealing but is the final product quality? The GSM card quality is the same used by all the major card manufacturers but as opposed to the ‘off the shelf’ cards offered by Hallmark cards and American Greeting cards, Send Out Cards products can be personalised with you own message. You can even add photographs to give your card a more personal touch. By uploading your own hand writing you can save time when ‘writing’ cards in mass.
With over 8 billion cards being sent annually in the USA alone, there is a lot of competition. Hallmark cards and American Greeting cards dominate the market with physical greeting cards. Blue Mountain cards and 123 Greeting cards offer an ecard service that is also popular. Send Out Cards takes the pluses of these companies by providing an online service that produces a physical, quality card just by clicking send on your computer.
Card costs vary but generally range from $3 to $6 for a quality card. As a distributor or wholesale customer of Send out Cards, your cards cost just 62 cents. The company also includes your first 100 cards with these packages when you start.
Getting started with Send Out Cards can be as little as $9.80 as a Retail Customer. This will allow you to ‘put your toe in the water’ and trial the company. You don’t get all the features with this product and your cards will cost you $2 each. The Retail Customer account does give you 10 cards included in the package.
Preferred Customers can acquire a pack for $31 per month. Card costs are now reduced to 31 cents for each unit. Typically a card will cost 62 cents without personal photos.
But if you are in small business such as real estate, financial services, mortgage lending, medical, health or beauty, then this Preferred Customer package is your best deal. Cost per card is now 62 cents and includes all the features. For those wanting to start a Send Out Cards business then you need to acquire the Entrepreneur package at $295. This pack includes all the same benefits of the wholesale package but includes a distributor kit allowing you to conduct a business.
Now up to this point you maybe thinking that Send Out Cards looks like a great service or business. But what flaws are there?
Well you need to be organised to some extent with this service. Send Out Cards still relies on the postal services of a country. There in lies some issues. Postal services can be unreliable for being late and are often subject to having strikes. The message here is send your cards early. You should budget for approx 5 days including printing time and postal time.
Humans are also involved in the process which can ultimately lead to problems. Mistakes can be made but with Send out Cards they are compensated by the company if they are at fault.
Computers at times also have glitches and with an increasing print run, sometimes these glitches occur more frequently. However based on the larger broader picture such glitches are very minor.
So is Send Out Cards the real deal? Well you be the judge. Before you get involved in any service as a customer or distributor make sure you do your own due diligence.
With businesses trying to figure out how to stay in contact with their customers in an economical manner or people just wanting to send a heartfelt message quickly, the 8 billion card market is certainly growing.
Top 10 Passive Income Ideas 2018
Passive income ideas was a trending topic in 2018 through the waves are dying down a bit this year but the fact has never changed that ever than before people are constantly seeking out ways to increase their earning and enjoy financial independence. In this article
am going to share the top 10 passive income ideas that made waves in 2018 and how you find passive income opportunities in those ideas in 2019. But first, if you are new to the topic, your first question would be what passive income is?
Passive income simply means residual income, that is money that comes to you over time from a work you have done in the past or something you are doing now that doesn’t require much of your time and effort. Put in another way, passive income is money you earn from a part-time job. It is different from active income, which is the money you earn from your job – salary.
The big question people often ask is whether one can live off their passive income earnings. If you work your passive income sources and build streams of residual income, you can get to the point where your passive income may equal what you are earning on your day job. And that is the goal, to build multiple streams of passive income so that it eventually equals or surpass what you are earning on your day job, at that point you may have been said to reach financial independence because then you have control of your time, your money is coming in to pay the bills even if you quit your main job and the system runs automatically, you just manage it.
I guess the question in your mind now is whether there is something you can do part time that will earn you almost a full-time income. Yes, there is, a matter of fact there are! Here we go with the top 10 passive income ideas of 2018
- Affiliate marketing: affiliate marketing provides a fantastic opportunity for people who do not have a product of their own to take another person’s good product and promote it at a profit on every sale they make. This is one of the easiest ways to start earning passive income.
- eBook publishing: if you have an idea that can solve a specific problem, kindle publishing provides an easy way to put it in book form and publish it. Book publishing has never been so easy. A lot of persons have been asking if there is a business you can start with no money. This is one. Everything is free, if you can write your book, edit it, create an appealing cover and write a good description for your book, you can start earning money right away.
- Cryptocurrency: cryptocurrency gained good attention in 2018 as a source of creating residual income. There are two ways basically for making money with cryptocurrency. That is trading and mining. The good thing about this system is that you can trade from your mobile.
- Network marketing: network marketing or multi-level marketing is one of the oldest businesses around, a system where you start at the bottom and work your way to the top. Though the talk about multi-level marketing may not sound like a buzzword yet big companies have been using it to get hot products into the market and individuals have been using it to rise to great heights and earning both passive and massive income for themselves.
- Freelancing: you have probably heard of websites like up work, fiver, elance and so on, where people go to get various kinds of digital work done for them. You too can start earning money right away if you have one of the skills that are required on daily basis from these websites e.g. writing articles, editing articles, book cover design, website development etc
- Blogging: yes people are still earning from blogging even though the market seems to be saturated. There are more tools that make it easy for anybody to create a blog and take it to prominence. Blogging is a good way to start earning passive income but it’s not the quickest way to build passive income. that being said, it is also important to note that it is one of the surest ways to build a reputation and a longer-lasting stream of residual income if you do it right.
- E-commerce: this used to be for big companies but today anyone can set up an e-commerce shop and start selling digital products online with WordPress and woocommerce plugins.
- Drop shipping: this has to do with selling physical products through well-established e-commerce platforms like Aliexpress and Amazon. You don’t have to do any difficult work, just research the top-selling products and promote them on your custom built e-commerce shop that is linked to the main platform and have the product delivered by the company while you pick the profit.
- Mobile apps: there are more smartphones than there are human beings on the earth today. And what powers these devices? Mobile apps. If you have an idea that can solve a problem then there is an opportunity here for you to earn residual income. you don’t have to be a programmer to create a mobile app. You just have to come up with the idea and outsource the job to a programmer on one of the freelance websites mentioned earlier to get it created.
- Video blogging: YouTube is now the second most popular website in the world. If you have flair for video, then there is an opportunity here for you to earn passive income. YouTube with its AdSense program and partners program allow creators of video content to earn on the platform.
These are the top ten passive income ideas that trended in 2018. If you want to start earning passive income in 2019 then you may want to consider one of these as a starting point to build your residual income streams. But if you are already earning passive income online, I will like to know how many of these passive income ideas you have tried or are earning from.
IFAN: Great Relief From Evils Threatening E-Commerce
Gone are the days, when you had to take time out from your busy schedule to plan shopping for special occasions even regular trips. The development in the technology eased out this tiresome experience of searching different streets to get that one particular dress. Nowadays, you can order or shop whatever you want from home decor items to clothes at a click of a button irrespective of your location.
This development is definitely a boon in the hectic lifestyle but it has its evils too. Often customers hesitate to make purchase online due to credit card evils such as phishing. In fact, the rampant of credit card fraud online has in many ways threatened e-Commerce by driving away its potential clientele. This is a major concern shared by both merchants and customers alike. An estimated $5.6 million dollars are spent to ensure safety of online transaction, however, the inefficiency of these security systems to dampen the attempts of fraudsters makes it utter waste of resources.
In case, you are among the lot, then a brand-new technology that allows the client to make use of debit cards online devoid of indicating any credit card information might be a respite. In addition to this, this state-of-the-art technology is likely to save online merchants a fortune in fees too. In short, this new technology IFAN is a WIN-WIN situation for both clientele and merchants. While shopping through credit card, you might feel helpless enough as you like it or not but information such CVV code, card number among others have to be filled in to complete the transaction. What IFAN does for you is that makes this procedure far more secure by transmitting encrypted information, removing any third party interference such as PayPal.
Wondering how does it work? IFAN eradicates the need for credit card numbers making it nearly impracticable for fraudsters to whip your information. This is possible as when you use a bank debit card, you don’t really have to give in any credit card credentials. In this case, the banks regard the combination of a physical debit card as well as a pin code to be the comparable of cash, which is referred as a ‘card present transaction’. For instance, when the debit card is swiped at a merchant outlet along with your secret PIN number, it validated as a ‘card present transaction’. In this manner, payment is made to the merchant and yet none of your valuable card credentials such as numbers amidst others go unrecorded by the merchant.
What’s more relieving is that the encrypted information that is stored on the debit card’s magnetic strip or even digital chip is directly communicated to the concerned bank. This process makes the entire shopping experience absolutely safe and secure. Furthermore, when the information is communicated to the bank alongside the PIN number, the scheduled funds are directly released to the concerned merchant without getting an inch closer to your card credentials.
It would not wrong to say that ‘IFAN is quite revolutionary’. There are numerous options available to shop such as e-checks, WesternUnion, pre-paid credit cards and many more. However, despite these varied options, one ultimately ends up purchasing online by means of a credit card owing to its ease of operation. Nevertheless, by using these credit cards for your online purchases you may be overlooking its fatal drawback that it might tag along.
Changing times, needs change in the approach on shopping. This is to say that online shopping by means or your laptop and desktop are in trend. But along with it, the Smartphone are giving a tough competition, as several online merchants have software applications that can be downloaded on your handset, and you are good to go. But the good news is that, to add to its efficacy, this fantastic technology can be accessed even by means of Smartphone.
3 Point Checklist to Transform Your SEO for Improved ROI
The majority of you already know about Google Search Console and its impact on your SEO efforts. But, what about mobile-first-index and semantic search?
Two months down to 2018, you must know what worked the last year? What created a huge setback? Now, the question is, what must be changed in your SEO strategies to increase organic traffic, leads, profits and, indeed, value?
It’s a good time to reshape your inbound marketing strategies for increased organic visibility.
Why?
Consumer habits keep on changing… drastically. It’s the driving force behind inbound SEO marketing. Over the past few years, the corporate world experienced an enormous shift in the consumer behavior; primarily when it comes about eCommerce business.
What you need to do, now?
Make SEO a top priority for ultimate survival and outrival in the business world.
The long-desired goal of search engine optimization is to rise to the top of SERPs (search engine ranking pages). However, search engines function on an evolving philosophy. With the recent updates in Google’s algorithms, search engine optimization as a cornerstone of inbound marketing has considerably changed.
Carefully observe your SEO marketing data because search is getting challenging for all types of B2C and B2B businesses.
What do the marketers say?
According to a HubSpot study (state of inbound, 2017), “63% of marketers say their biggest challenge is to generate organic traffic and leads, and 61% states that increasing organic visibility is their top priority”. However, they do not continue with it. The best route to decipher whether marketing professionals fully embrace the strategically planned search engine optimization campaign is website auditing.
Here are few things to notice in case your website ranking is slowing down or faced a sudden drop.
The web page URLs are faulty or too long.
The web page titles lack the keyword focus.
Outdated web design and poor site architecture.
Call-to-action buttons either absent or placed wrongly.
There is an unnecessary duplication of home page URLs.
The web page titles are just imitating the content headers.
Improper content organization and poor internal linking.
Break the old habits.
Remember, evaluating and planning an SEO strategy isn’t a one-time exercise. Numerous factors are involved when it comes to driving organic traffic and amplified conversion rates, from useful call-to-action buttons to targeted outreach.
We all live in a digital environment. Virtually, every single business understands that unshakable user experience is a prime driver for customer conversion. But, growing and converting the target consumer-base while securing enough budget remains a top concern for the eCommerce businesses.
Let’s bring on top-performing SEO strategy for your website’s enhanced visibility online.
SEO is based on three major categories:
Architecture
Content
Links
Focus on all of them, or else your website will be nowhere on the internet sooner or later. Do not overlook any one of them; it will leave a negative impact on your online visibility. Eventually, it will put the effects of your organic at risk – resulting in fewer clicks, decreased page views, leads and sales, and, of course, the declined conversions.
Here are a few essential practices, more of a framework, to improve your SEO strategy – leading to increased visibility in the SERPs and keeping the potential customers on the site longer, pushing them into the sales funnel and, ultimately, convert.
1. Improve the Web Design and Structure:
First of all, ensure that your website design and overall architecture grounds on the latest trends – following the Google’s guidelines.
For example, your web design should be unique, clean and pleasant. Don’t go after a generic template, instead build a customized layout with a compelling value proposition to reinforce your brand worth.
Remember, customers always look for ease and clarity. The majority of them don’t appreciate the jargons and unnecessary use of superlative words.
Try to be as specific as you can while designing your website. Usually, people do not believe in big claims but give a considerable edge to personalized messages. Give it a thought.
2. Add Life to your Content and Target Long-Tail Keywords:
The next significant thing is content. For improved SERPs position, your website needs the fresh blood in the form of new, high quality and relevant content.
Every time you enter new content on your website, say in the form of blog posts, the web crawlers visit those pages and index them. In this way, the search engines keep analyzing your site and recalculating how it should be ranked in the SERPs. Every time you add fresh content or repurpose the old posts by adding new scripts coupled with long-tail keywords, the chances for your target audience to find you on the internet increases.
The web crawlers feed on regularly published content. But, to be honest, it is not enough to boost your website’s ranking. Why? If you continually post attention-grabbing content, but it’s not formatted as required by the Google Search Console, it will not make any impact on the deadly web crawlers.
Remember, if your target keywords are void of long-tail phrases, it can be hard for you to rank your site higher in Google search. Also, you cannot bring into play the voice search to its full potential. For the reason that people, verbally, use lengthy sentences compared to what they enter into the search engine bars. Hence, first, you need to make your website voice-search-friendly and then target the right keywords for improved results.
3. Never, I Reiterate, ‘Never’ Undermine the Power of Links:
Links, inbound or outbound, still matter a lot. These links are one the oldest factors in search engine optimization, but still considered as the ‘votes’ from the third-party websites that your site should be placed higher in the SERPs.
Getting inbound links won’t break your bank, but it is the most time-consuming aspect of SEO. The businesses who seek for their link-building kickstart the campaign by grabbing the low hanging fruits, including;
Business Directories.
Local Publications.
Classified Ads.
Yellow Page Listings.
Social Media Bookmarking.
With these methods, you can build a dozen of links in the minimum time span. However, for high quality and long-lasting links you should have to dig deep into the inbound marketing strategies such as guest blogging and paid campaigns. If you are unsure about what works in this regard, consider consulting an SEO company that will direct you to the right path to bag the desired results.
Verdict:
From first interaction to happy consumers and beyond, you must fuel your SEO with an above-mentioned 3 point checklist to outrank your competitors. From your site architecture to content and link building, your search engine optimization plan needs a new overhauling for increased organic traffic – leading to an improved position in SERPs and hence, the accelerated ROI.
