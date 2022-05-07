News
Seraph of the End Chapter 115: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Seraph of the End Chapter 115 release date is announced, it is set to release next month on 3rd June 2022. Fans are very excited about the series and are eagerly waiting.
There will be some delay in the RAW release and the release of the translated version. This Countdown will help you track the release of Seraph of the End Chapter 115.
NOTE: IF THE COUNTER IS STOPPED THEN THE CHAPTER IS ALREADY RELEASED
In today’s article, we will take a look at Seraph of the End Chapter 115 and discuss the information that is available right now regarding the series.
Seraph of the End is one of the best ani-mangas in the post-apocalyptic and vampire genre. The story of Yu and Mika is one of sacrifice, betrayal, action, and most importantly- family. The saga has completed its 114th chapter and as a monthly manga, left its fans in distress over the excruciating waiting period.
Seraph of the End Chapter 115 Release Date
Seraph of the End Chapter 114 came out on May 2, 2022, and the next installment, i.e. Seraph of the End Chapter 115 can be expected to be released on June 3, 2022. Till then, we will have to wait to find out what happens next.
Seraph of the End Chapter 115 Raw Scan Release Date
As the release date for Chapter 115 of Seraph of the End is set for June 3rd, Many people are wondering if they could find the raw scan of the chapter.
Well they could, this is because the raw scan of a particular chapter releases 2-3 days before the release of the actual chapter. Therefore you can find Seraph of the End Chapter 115 Raw Scan on Internet communities such as 4chan and Reddit.
Seraph of the End Chapter 115: Highlights
Seraph of the end’s latest release chapter, i.e. chapter 114 was an action-packed one. Mika suspects that Ferid, Krul, Mahiru and Guren are in ‘cahoots’ and that they are definitely planning something big.
Yu asks Guren some important questions and Mika’s skeptical nature is what motivates Yu to ask Guren about his ‘grand plan’. Towards the end, a showdown ensues between the two and Yu is motivated by the desire to ‘surpass’ Guren.
After, this pivotal chapter in the manga, fans are obviously demanding more of the same from the next chapter but will have to wait for a month to find out what happens next.
Where to Read Seraph of the End Chapter 115?
In order to read the manga online, head on to MangaPlus by Shueisha to read the latest chapters for free. The first 3 and the latest 3 chapters are free to read but due to licensing issues, the chapters in between can’t be accessed.
Seraph of the End can also be bought on VIZ. We recommend you to read the manga from legal sources so that the creators can get as much support as they need.
Before the Latest Chapter of Seraph of the End, Releases Know More About the Main Character
Yūichirō Hyakuya
Yūichirō Hyakuya is the character in Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign manga, Yu alongside Mikaela Hyakuya, has the “seraph” quality.
During a getaway from the vampire city they were brought as animals up in, Yu was the main one to escape from a snare by Ferid Bathory that brought about his shelter family being killed, where he additionally needed to abandon Mika.
Up until his teen years, Yu was touchy and standoffish because of his misfortunes during his young life. As a little youngster, he saw himself as an evil presence that nobody would cherish, sees to a great extent molded by his folks endeavoring to kill him. Right away, Yu maintained that nothing should do with Mika and the other Hyakuya vagrants when welcome to be a piece of their family having had related involvements with what family was to him.
Subsequent to investing energy with others, and when put in control by Mika of looking after the children close by him and Akane, he expected a job of the reserved, yet compassionate more seasoned sibling.
With their misfortune, Yu returned to being an ill-humored, far-off rebel with a hunger for retribution against the vampires that killed his family for an additional four years and would oppose making bonds with others.
