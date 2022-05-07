Finance
Small-Press Authors and Bookstores
If you’re a small press author, trying to get your book into brick and mortar stores can be one of the hardest tasks to accomplish. If you’re a POD author, chances are close to impossible unless you deal with independent local bookstores which usually are more flexible and open to helping local authors. But as a rule, big chain stores won’t stock a POD book, mainly because of lack of returnability and the poor (and mostly unfair) reputation of print on demand books.
But, as I said, small independent bookstores are more open and flexible and more willing to take a small risk with a an unknown author. Though it is true that most people (about 52%) shop books at big chain stores, here your book will be lost amidst thousands. In a small bookstore, however, you competition will be less because there are not as many books on the shelves. Of course, most people go shopping for their books at the big chain stores, thus their popularity.
If you want to market your book to bookstores, the first thing you need to do is to locate them. You also need to decide which type to contact. You may want to contact bookstores by genre or geographical are. If you live in Los Angeles and your book is a mystery, for instance, you may want to contact all mystery bookstores in your city first before moving to other geographical areas.
To locate bookstores you may check:
*Yellow Pages Directory in your city.
*Yellow Pages Directory on the Internet.
*The ABA Bookstore Directory: [http://www.bookweb.org]
*The American Booktrade Directory (you may check this at the library).
Another easy way to locate bookstores, but which costs money, is to rent a mailing list. For $40, you may obtain a mailing list of the top 700 independent bookstores at http://www.bookmarket.com.
Once you have a list of the bookstores you wish to contact, there are some guidelines you should keep in mind before getting in touch with their owners:
*Prepare an attractive brochure or media kit, which should contain your contact information, book information, an author’s bio, a book description or blurb, review quotes, and mention of any awards. If you don’t know how to prepare a brochure or media kit, please make sure to do a research on the internet first. Amateurish material will be toss in the trashcan, you can be sure of that.
*Some owners prefer a brochure, others a sample copy of the book. You should also include a personal letter (not generic!) introducing yourself and your book. Keep it brief and professional—never brag about the magnificent qualities of the book. The book must speak for itself. If you have any rave review quotes of your book, the place for these is on the brochure or media kit. Many bookstore owners like handwritten letters or post-its. The ‘personal’ aspect of this will make you stand out. Of course, it’s always a test, and the reality is most material received by owners ends up in the trash can. But the more personal and professional you are, the better your chances to succeed. Alan Beats, of Borderland Books, says, “Sending a well thought out cover letter with a review copy. The quality of the cover letter is very important. If it’s poorly written or has grammatical errors, I won’t even look at the book. The letter will get major plus points if it is clear that the person writing it has researched our store and if it’s address to me directly.”
Some bookstore owners prefer to be sent sample copies by the publisher itself instead of the author. These people will not consider a publisher legitimate otherwise and will not stock its books.
*Don’t phone. Bookstore owners are too busy and don’t like to be bothered by desperate authors over the phone. “The worse thing to do is to bug us about it after you’ve sent it,” says Del Howison, owner of Dark Delicacies, a bookstore specializing in horror. “We’re not a critiquing service so we’re not going to give you a rundown on what’s good and bad about it. There are plenty of editors out there who will do that for you.” Howison prefers a sample copy of the book instead of a brochure.
*Make sure your book is relevant to the store. If your book is a novel about witches or vampires, you won’t have any luck with a Christian bookstore! Make sure your time and resources are not going to waste.
*Keep a record of your contacts and marketing efforts to use in the future for other books.
Though most marketing experts out there keep insisting that bookstores are not the best places to market your books—and though this may be true—there’s one thing for sure: nothing beats seeing your book in a bookstore shelf!
Ways to Earn Extra Money – Online Opportunities
You will find that the Internet is a great way to earn extra money. There are a lot of online opportunities for many people to make an extra income from home. The problem with this is that many people don’t know how they want to make money online. They usually want an easy and legitimate way to earn income from home. Here are some of the easiest ways many people successfully earn money online.
GPT Sites: Lots of people make a very good income online using GPT sites, also known as get-paid-to sites. These are free sites that let you earn money online by completing offers, signing up to new websites, completing surveys, and more. The concept is pretty easy. You join a reputable gpt site, complete offers, refer your friends, and you now have a way to earn extra money.
Paid Surveys: If you put time and effort into this way of earning money online, you can make a good income from home. You basically complete online surveys for cash and/or prizes. You sign up to a free survey company and they will pay you for your opinion on a large field of topics that range from products you use to movies you watch.
Affiliate Programs: This is one of the most popular ways to earn extra money online. You can join an affiliate program such as Clickbank and choose a product to market. You earn commissions on every sale you make from the product of your choice.
Blogging: The blog world is increasing and some of you might even have established blogs of your own. Many people use their blog as a way to earn extra money online. There are so many ways you can profit from your blog. You could sell advertising spots, use Adsense, write sponsored reviews, and more. This is one of those money making opportunities that has a lot of different income streams.
Those were some of the most common and easiest ways to earn extra money online. Anyone can start making money online with these methods. It doesn’t take much experience to earn an income from home. It does take determination and time though. Find what you like to do and turn that into a way to earn extra money online.
How to Be Classy and Elegant Without Money
You don’t have to be well dressed or have a lot of money to look and be classy. Class is what comes from the inside. It is your actions, reactions, facial expressions, ability to take a compliment, decline an invitation and overall how you carry yourself in life. I’ve met many women that are brash, rough around the edges and often just downright rude and not ‘lady-like’. On the other hand I’ve had the pleasure of meeting many women who are polite, kind, helpful, are respectful of others, have pleasant facial expressions and certainly do know how to accept a compliment. These rare breeds of women simply make the decision to be classy, with or without money. In my observations and own personal upbringing this is what I have learned…
1. SMILE! Smiling creates a more pleasant environment for those around you and keeps your spirits up too, no matter what life is throwing at you each day.
2. Learn how to take a Compliment. Too many women shrug off another person’s well meaning comments either on their accomplishments, work, beauty, wardrobe, home and the list goes on. They do this with the “it’s no big deal” response and attitude. You work hard every day and commit yourself just like Hollywood celebrities do but they accept their Oscars and Emmy Awards for all of their dedication and accomplishment. Smile, politely say thank you and just feel good about yourself.
3. Nobody likes a Fishwife. If you haven’t heard the expression, I’ll fill you in. The fishwife is the woman who yells for her husband at dinner, screams at her kids and rants until everyone and everything is in order. This is so unappealing. Replace anger, yelling and rage with softness and grace. Calmly ask your children, spouse or friends to do something for you in a polite tone. I’m not suggesting you fake who you are but simply move in a direction that exudes class and respect for those around you.
4. Answer the phone like you would if a hunk was calling. Be polite and simply say “Good afternoon, Jane Smith speaking”. You have greeted the person on the other end and let them know who is speaking. I never like to hear “Hello?!” in an exasperated tone or one that reeks “you called at a bad time, what do you want?” If it is truly a bad time, simply do not answer the phone. Let the machine get it and call back at a more suitable time. You might be liable to say something you wouldn’t otherwise and will likely regret later.
5. Profanity is a No-No. Classy women do not swear and sound like a drunken sailor, it just doesn’t work. They use creative vocabulary or tone down their thought of something terrible. Example: Someone cuts you off in a parking lot and nearly causes a huge accident. Don’t stick your head out the window and say “What the *%$# were you thinking?!” and give them the finger, rather keep it to yourself. No matter how mad you are or how panicked you feel don’t lose your temper and cuss. Not only is this not lady-like (nor is it man-like, just plain rude) and if you had your kids in the car they’re likely to repeat it.
6. Don’t get drunk. Celebrating with friends and family with a couple of glasses of wine isn’t a sin, if you can handle it. Getting drunk at a party then dancing on the table singing is just so trashy. You won’t like what people say about you and what they recall later. It just isn’t worth it! Classy women know their limits, drink within them and when they reach their limit they drink sparkling water, soda water with lime etc. to mingle with the crowd but not cause an accident on the way home.
7. Your Wardrobe Matters. You don’t need to have a lot of money, or any for that matter to be a classy woman. Simply always take pride in what you do own, put on your best face and go out into the world. If your clothes have threads hanging and a stain you could not get out and a tear in the seam of your pants it is obvious that you lack the pride that others take. Always wear clean clothes, freshly pressed with no threads, rips, stains or fading. Instead neatly put together an outfit that you know looks good and throw on a few basics: mascara, lipstick (or gloss), and a bit of blush.
8. Speak Eloquently. There is no need to speak in slang. Learn the English language properly and try your best to use it and your best vocabulary daily. You were given a brain and have had education, let your words exude that too. Form your words fully. Accent or no accent people want to understand what you are saying. Speak clearly and form your words fully.
9. Turning down a request. There are times in life where we are simply too tired, not interested or don’t have the financial wherewithal to take part in an upcoming event or in someone’s request. Most women just say okay, I’ll do it or I’ll be there because they don’t want to be perceived as rude. There is nothing wrong with taking time for yourself, just ensure you express it the right way. Example: Your grandmother asks you to take some items she has stored for you as she knows she is moving to a retirement home soon and you just don’t have the room and do not like them anyway. Simply say “Grandma, these are definitely some neat treasures. I would love to but I just can’t.” This does not leave room for discussion on how big your apartment is, or what taste you have. If she asks again, repeat the same words. “I would love to but I simply can’t”.
10. Walk Proudly. Whether you are entering or leaving a room, grabbing some quick groceries or pumping gas, hold you head up high. I’m not kidding. Hold you head up high, shoulders back, lengthen your spine and tuck your tummy in. Gracefully walk to your destination always with purpose. Classy women always appear as though they have just landed in from Paris and are only in town for 2 days to grace you with their presence. You have accomplished a lot to date. You need to show yourself strong, confident and proud. You’ll be surprised how much better you’ll feel about yourself and how many heads will turn.
11. Nail your Nails. There is nothing worse than seeing someone with dirty fingernails. It says a lot about their health and personal hygiene and how much they care about themselves. Yellowing, chipped and ragged nails at any length are not good. People see your face and hands no matter how much of the rest of you is covered up. Keep your nails at a short, neatly kept length. Seeing the whites of the nails is important, so keep those! Invest in a pair of nail clippers and keep them cut regularly. Keep a file on hand in your purse should a nail break. Avoid the yellowing nails get by leaving nail polish off your nails for periods of time, use baking soda and lemon juice and soak them if you have this problem. Once filed and given a basic buff, use 2 coats of neutral polish like a natural pale pink. My favorite is Mademoiselle by Essie. Use a topcoat to prevent chipping and off you go. French manicure is most classy if you can afford to have it done professionally. Thankfully after painting my nails for 20 years I’ve mastered the art of doing my own perfect French manicure. If you have dark chipping nail polish you are better to take it off completely and wear nothing or a coat of clear or neutral then go out like that. The same holds true for toe nails and pedicures. Your toes will hold polish for 3-4x as long so you can leave this longer and do some spot touch ups when necessary.
12. Be clean and Hygienic. There are too many women making time for TV, shopping, cleaning and everything under the sun but who do not properly care for themselves. Classy women are not dirty. They don’t sleep with all their makeup on at night and they brush and floss regularly, and take care of their health. Firstly, showering daily is a must. Being clean is not for everyone else who smells you but it is so that you feel clean and fresh and ready to give your best. Secondly, you should wash you hair bare minimum every other day. If you are leaving it longer than that your hair will start to get greasy and clumpy looking (usually at the back of your head where YOU don’t look). I see it all the time in the workplace, a woman dressed well and her makeup looks pretty but her hair is dirty, it ruins the whole thing. There are some times where you cannot prevent it as you woke up late, no worries, just wear your hair up so it is less conspicuous.
The Finance Lease Option and Why Ford Transit Custom Is So Attractive a Lease
Van leasing is a common and popular option among business owners. Varied finance methods are available for those who are interested for leasing a van. Finance lease is a particular type that is rapidly gaining popularity among the business owners scouting for a van to lease.
What in the World Is a Finance Lease?
The finance lease is used as a payment mode for businesses to pay for assets such as vehicles. The business is able to acquire vehicles and use it for the period of the lease. This commercial agreement is characterized by the following:
• The business or customer, the lessee in legal terms, gets to pick a vehicle of his choice.
• The leasing company goes out and buys that particular vehicle for the lease.
• The business looks after and assumes responsibility for maintaining the vehicle.
• The business or the lessee is bound to pay monthly rentals for the period of the lease in exchange of the asset.
Usually it is found that the monthly rental is arrived upon by taking into consideration the following things:
• The price of the vehicle initially minus the taxes like VAT or as applicable.
• The leasing period
• The vehicle’s residual value plus the applicable interest.
It is to be noted that in such an agreement the finance company retains legal ownership of the vehicle during the period of the finance lease.
A finance lease comes with its own sets of advantages:
• Capital outflow is kept within means and at a minimal
• The monthly budget remains precise and certain.
• Agreements may also be made with interest rates that are fixed
• One can recover a large portion of the VAT or other applicable taxes according to the laws of the land.
• As an option one may also chose to have the vehicle replaced in case of vehicle failure.
Why You Want To Go For a Ford Transit Custom
Fuel economy is rapidly gaining grounds for manufacturers of vans as a marketing tool of great value. As fleet operators testify Bluemotion, Econetic, Ecoflex and other keywords that signify a new vigor in fuel economy find takers in plenty.
The CO2 emissions have also forced the van leasing community to take a closer look at such vans among which the Ford Transit Custom DCIV is so typical.
The engine along with the state of the art sophisticated right off-the-shelf features that are distinctively superior to the fuel saving features of other conventional vans.
There is no dearth of new technology also, such as Acceleration control that cuts down on fuel spend in a big way. Tires, brakes and other components are also spared of some of the torture.
Driving in urban scenarios is made with ten percent less fuel consumption in the Econetic model that boasts of a standard stop-start. Some models also sport of a switchable seventy miles to the hour speed limiter, an unique and innovative engine calibration, an optimized gearbox that has a six percent longer final drive ration and the like.
However the Transit’s Econetic has struck a chord with the van leasing community which other van manufacturers would be eager to investigate and replicate.
