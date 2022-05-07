News
Smiling Friends Season 2: Renewed or Canceled?
After receiving positive response, will Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim continue with Smiling Friends season 2?
Created by Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack, this Australian-American adult animated TV series first shown on April 1, 2020, as a part of Adult Swim’s annual April Fool Day event. However, the official premiere date for the series is on January 10, 2022, on Adult Swim (Tuca and Bertie).
The first season consists of eight episodes with the duration of around 11 minutes each episode. The episodes initially were planned to be released weekly, but eventually all of the episodes were out in one night, on the premiere date.
Smiling Friends follows the story of a company named Smiling Friends Inc. which try to bring happiness and joy to its clients. With its employees—who are also the main characters of the show—Charlie and Pim try to talk over the phone or go to the clients’ homes to cheer them up, while having to deal with their own troubled lives.
(Not) surprisingly, it receives many praises and positive reviews from critics and audiences, thanks to its absurd plot, full of satire, and its awkward yet lovable characters. IMDB gives this adult animated TV series 8.8 out of 10 scores, while Rotten Tomatoes gives it 97% average audience score.
So with that kind of successful outcomes, will we ever see Smiling Friends season 2?
Let’s get started!
Will There be Smiling Friends Season 2?
No matter how fans are so excited to see Smiling Friends season 2, neither the network nor the creators have made any statement regarding the second installment. That being said, although as of now there is no official renewal, it doesn’t mean that it will be canceled either.
Given that the pilot episode gained more than 1.3 million views—make it one of the most watched episodes on Adult Swim—and the entire season receives positive responses as well, there is a huge chance that they will move it forward to Smiling Friends season 2.
However, it is still too early to decide, since the network still needs time to assess the show in term of their rating and viewership, and whether or not it is worth to be continued. And if they do continue the show, we can expect to see Smiling Friends season 2 approximately in early 2023.
Smiling Friends Season 2: The Plot
In the first season, we can see the journey of Charlie and Pim as they try to cheer up their clients and solve their problems. The clients include Enchantress, Ketchup Packet, and Mr. Frog. Both of them, together with Smormu and the others are making fifth Smiling Friend.
At the end of the first season, we can see how Charlie dies because a tree falls over him. He goes to hell and tries to cheer up Satan.
If there is Smiling Friends season 2, we might find out what happens next to Charlie. We may also explore further about how Smiling Friends Inc. and the Boss cope with their competition.
There will be a lot of satire and awkward yet funny moments too, as well as sarcasm regarding contemporary issues. For example, in the first season there are issues like mental health and cancel culture that they address.
It will be very interesting if we can find out how the characters are trying to lift each other up. That actually brings very positive vibes and inspiring. That’s why its fans love the show and really looking forward to see Smiling Friends season 2.
Smiling Friends Season 2: The Voice Cast
Interestingly, one actor can be the voice cast for several characters in this TV series. That’s why the original main voice cast from the first season most likely will return in Smiling Friends season 2, given how incredible they are as their characters.
That includes Michael Cusack (as Pim, Alan, Pim’s Sister, Pim’s Dad, Pim’s Mom, Mr. Frog, Grim, Ketchup Packet, The Witch), Marc M. (as The Boss), and Chris O’Neill (as Auditioning Father and Smormu).
There are also David Dore (as Party Bro and Forest Demon), Erica Lindbeck (as Assistant, Mustard Packet, Pepper, Jennifer, Enchantress), Finn Wolfhard (as Man Living in Wall), Mike Stoklasa (as Desmond and Quick Live Action Shot), Jane Badler (as Celebrity Show Host), Gilbert Gottfried (as God), and many others.
News
Power Shape Reviews – Toxin-Free Capsule For Slimming!
Hey folks, looking for some genuine weight loss solutions? Then check out this latest Power Shape review that will explain to you the reason behind the huge demand that exists for this weight loss supplement. Have you ever wondered why there is a huge demand for weight loss formulas rather than any other health support solutions? […]
The post Power Shape Reviews – Toxin-Free Capsule For Slimming! appeared first on Alpha News Call.
News
The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey Episode 5: April 1 Release, Time, Where To Watch And Plot Speculations
An American drama series that screens on Apple TV, this show is based on a book of the same name written by Walter Mosley. It was released on the 11th of March 2022.
It is about a91-year-old loner who is suffering from dementia. He is temporarily able to remember things from his past and he tries to use that opportunity to conduct an investigation about his nephew’s death.
Story
Ptolemy Grey, an old-timer is a loner, living in an apartment, only accompanied by his Dementia. His only visitor is Reggie, his caregiver and great-nephew who takes him to his regular doctor check-ups and outings. Ptolemy’s doctor, knowing how severe his dementia is, refers him to Dr. Rubin, who is developing a Dementia curing drug.
It’s shown that, after a few days pass by, Reggie is killed under mysterious circumstances, with no interference from the Police. On the day of the funeral, he meets Robyn, who after the death of her parents was living with Grey’s niece house. Eventually, Robyn after getting inappropriately treated, moves in with Grey, and becomes her new caretaker, kickstarting this odd partner crime-solving duo.
With aid from the shots from Dr. Rubin, Grey is able to recover his memory enough to understand he needs to start investigating Reggie’s death. After creating Pivotal leads and evidence, he falls short of time as the shot’s effects are reversed, since it’s a drug in development.
On the other hand, grey is seen to be talking to Sensia and Uncle Coydog in his visions, taking about a mysterious treasure that is unfortunately missing from his memory.
The fortune of Coydog is revealed in the third episode of the series, where in a flashback, Coydog, at the time the mentor of Grey told him that he stole a valuable possession of a wealthy white man, and only Grey is capable enough to find where he hid the treasure so that he can work for the betterment of the Black Community. Soon, Coydog is shown to be lynched and attacked right in front of a young Grey’s eyes.
Also, it is revealed that Grey during his time was a young charismatic man who won Sensia through his wits.
Thanks to the last shot, Grey is able to access all the memories he ever had, thus finding Coydog’s treasure. He comes across various gold relics that his mentor had stolen from seemingly evil white supremacists. Even with so much money at hand, Robyn decides to work with Grey, showing her pure character. The plot, by the end of the episode shifts back to Reggie’s death. Grey, seeking justice even if it is violent is out for Reggie’s murderers.
Episode 5: What to Expect
With the undeniable fact that Grey is living his last moments, the only question that the episode needs to answer is if Grey will be able to catch the killer of his nephew or not. With Robyn by his side, the duo’s chemistry will light up the next episode, showing the pursuit of the murderer.
The subtle fact that Grey is a father figure to Robyn, and how Grey trusts Robyn more than anyone will be constituting factor of the second last episode of this series. As for the killer of Reggie, Grey’s deductions are all pointing toward Nina’s ex-boyfriend, who Reggie was avoiding by moving to Texas since he was reconnecting with Nina.
Episode 5: When and Where to Watch
Apple TV every Friday at 12 am
midnight PT / 3am ET / 8am GMT.
The Cast
Samuel L. Johnson as Ptolemy Grey, Dominique Fishback as Robyn, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams as Sensia, Walton Goggins as Dr. Rubin, Onar Benson Miller as Reggie, Damon Gupton as Coydog and Marsha Blake as Niecie.
The post The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey Episode 5: April 1 Release, Time, Where To Watch And Plot Speculations appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Column: How Trestan Ebner’s fast-acting agent — and his sister’s cellphone — connected the Chicago Bears with the Baylor RB
Trestan Ebner’s draft party last Saturday could have gone in a different direction had it not been for his quick-acting agent.
Ebner was with about 40 family members and friends at his mother’s house in Henderson, Texas, a small town of 13,000 in the northeast corner of the state. The Baylor running back felt pretty good about his chances of being drafted, but midway through the sixth round, he hadn’t been chosen.
Ron Slavin, Ebner’s Dallas-based agent, had been trying to reach his client multiple times. Every time he called, it went straight to voicemail. Cellphone reception in Henderson can be spotty on a good day.
The Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers had reached out to Slavin to see if he had an idea where Ebner might go. That’s common policy as the end of the draft draws near. Teams want to know if they need to use a draft pick or have a shot at signing a player as an undrafted free agent. It’s how the Bears determined they needed to use a seventh-round pick on Boise State left tackle Charles Leno in 2014, as Slavin had a lucrative UDFA deal all but done with another team.
Slavin finally reached Ebner on his fourth try. That was just before Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles called Slavin.
“We can’t pick him if we can’t talk to him,” Poles told Slavin, explaining the Bears had been trying to reach Ebner and their calls also were going straight to voicemail with time becoming critical.
Talk about a rough way to fall out of the draft or fall multiple spots.
NFL teams have a long-standing practice of talking to players on the phone before submitting their names to the league office to ensure they’re not choosing a player who encountered recent misfortune.
Former Bears college scouting director Greg Gabriel said his mentor, Norm Pollom, a chief scout for the Buffalo Bills, warned Gabriel of what happened to the Los Angeles Raiders in 1983. They selected USC All-America offensive lineman Don Mosebar with the 26th pick in the first round without realizing he underwent back surgery eight days earlier. Owner Al Davis was reportedly furious.
If the Raiders had known and gone in a different direction, they might have wound up with quarterback Dan Marino or cornerback Darrell Green — Hall of Famers selected immediately after Mosebar, who did go on to have a solid career.
It can turn out worse. Two Canadian Football League teams in the mid-1990s drafted players who were dead.
The point is, as a general rule NFL teams want to hear the player’s voice on the other line and make sure everything’s good before finalizing a pick.
With Poles still on the line, Slavin quickly called Ebner’s sister Tiana Boone and she answered. He asked her to put Ebner on.
“I’m sitting outside and my sister ran up to me and that’s how I knew her phone worked and mine didn’t,” Ebner said Friday morning before the first rookie minicamp practice.
Ebner took the phone and Slavin and Poles were on the line. The Bears went ahead and made it official with the 203rd pick.
“Thank god, right?” Ebner said. “(Boone) told my agent: ‘They might as well have picked me. At least my phone worked.’”
Maybe Slavin can negotiate a phone endorsement deal for Ebner, who hopes to connect quickly in the Bears backfield. He was up late Thursday trying to digest the first parts of the playbook and looked fluid Friday in the Walter Payton Center.
“The coaching staff and everybody around has been so welcoming,” Ebner said, “making me feel comfortable and at home because it’s a new environment and I’ve never been this far away from home, to tell you the truth. It’s just nice to get to see some friendly faces. Everybody is smiling, laughing, having a good time, so I’m comfortable here now.”
Ebner, who was timed in the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds, believes his experience in the Baylor offense will help him fit in quickly in the outside zone running scheme. The Bears believe he has good hands out of the backfield and he was the Big 12 special teams player of the year, so he has value in those areas as well.
“It’s been great, you know, your dream has come true,” Ebner said of his first 24 hours or so at Halas Hall. “You know, it kind of hit me (Thursday). I’m sitting here, I had some Bears gear on, I’m like, ‘I’m in the NFL now,’ and it’s even more of a job now. You kind of see it.”
()
Smiling Friends Season 2: Renewed or Canceled?
Power Shape Reviews – Toxin-Free Capsule For Slimming!
The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey Episode 5: April 1 Release, Time, Where To Watch And Plot Speculations
NetSpend Prepaid Debit Card Vs Rushcard
Bank Bailouts Pros and Cons
Column: How Trestan Ebner’s fast-acting agent — and his sister’s cellphone — connected the Chicago Bears with the Baylor RB
My Hero Academia Chapter 352: Release Date, Can Shoto DEFEAT Dabi?
Stars Align Season 2 Release Date + Trailer and Plot
Debt Reduction, Credit Card Negotiation, And Your Rights
NRI & NRO Deposit Accounts With Online Banking in India!
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
TikTok users shocked by real Pam Hupp clips
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion