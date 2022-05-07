Smiling Friends Season 2: Renewed or Canceled?

Share Pin 0 Shares

After receiving positive response, will Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim continue with Smiling Friends season 2?

Created by Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack, this Australian-American adult animated TV series first shown on April 1, 2020, as a part of Adult Swim’s annual April Fool Day event. However, the official premiere date for the series is on January 10, 2022, on Adult Swim (Tuca and Bertie).

The first season consists of eight episodes with the duration of around 11 minutes each episode. The episodes initially were planned to be released weekly, but eventually all of the episodes were out in one night, on the premiere date.

Smiling Friends follows the story of a company named Smiling Friends Inc. which try to bring happiness and joy to its clients. With its employees—who are also the main characters of the show—Charlie and Pim try to talk over the phone or go to the clients’ homes to cheer them up, while having to deal with their own troubled lives.

(Not) surprisingly, it receives many praises and positive reviews from critics and audiences, thanks to its absurd plot, full of satire, and its awkward yet lovable characters. IMDB gives this adult animated TV series 8.8 out of 10 scores, while Rotten Tomatoes gives it 97% average audience score.

So with that kind of successful outcomes, will we ever see Smiling Friends season 2?

Let’s get started!

Will There be Smiling Friends Season 2?

No matter how fans are so excited to see Smiling Friends season 2, neither the network nor the creators have made any statement regarding the second installment. That being said, although as of now there is no official renewal, it doesn’t mean that it will be canceled either.

Given that the pilot episode gained more than 1.3 million views—make it one of the most watched episodes on Adult Swim—and the entire season receives positive responses as well, there is a huge chance that they will move it forward to Smiling Friends season 2.

However, it is still too early to decide, since the network still needs time to assess the show in term of their rating and viewership, and whether or not it is worth to be continued. And if they do continue the show, we can expect to see Smiling Friends season 2 approximately in early 2023.

Smiling Friends Season 2: The Plot

In the first season, we can see the journey of Charlie and Pim as they try to cheer up their clients and solve their problems. The clients include Enchantress, Ketchup Packet, and Mr. Frog. Both of them, together with Smormu and the others are making fifth Smiling Friend.

At the end of the first season, we can see how Charlie dies because a tree falls over him. He goes to hell and tries to cheer up Satan.

If there is Smiling Friends season 2, we might find out what happens next to Charlie. We may also explore further about how Smiling Friends Inc. and the Boss cope with their competition.

There will be a lot of satire and awkward yet funny moments too, as well as sarcasm regarding contemporary issues. For example, in the first season there are issues like mental health and cancel culture that they address.

It will be very interesting if we can find out how the characters are trying to lift each other up. That actually brings very positive vibes and inspiring. That’s why its fans love the show and really looking forward to see Smiling Friends season 2.

Smiling Friends Season 2: The Voice Cast

Interestingly, one actor can be the voice cast for several characters in this TV series. That’s why the original main voice cast from the first season most likely will return in Smiling Friends season 2, given how incredible they are as their characters.

That includes Michael Cusack (as Pim, Alan, Pim’s Sister, Pim’s Dad, Pim’s Mom, Mr. Frog, Grim, Ketchup Packet, The Witch), Marc M. (as The Boss), and Chris O’Neill (as Auditioning Father and Smormu).

There are also David Dore (as Party Bro and Forest Demon), Erica Lindbeck (as Assistant, Mustard Packet, Pepper, Jennifer, Enchantress), Finn Wolfhard (as Man Living in Wall), Mike Stoklasa (as Desmond and Quick Live Action Shot), Jane Badler (as Celebrity Show Host), Gilbert Gottfried (as God), and many others.