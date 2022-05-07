News
Soucheray: Paying your debts is a duty of adulthood
If it might be called an institution, for most certainly it is more than a mere concept, then paying your debts is a bedrock principle of the republic, a republic now insulted by the push to forgive student loan debt. Keith Ellison is on board, joining the attorneys general from New York, Hawaii, Illinois, Michigan, New Mexico, Washington state and Puerto Rico in asking President Joe Biden to wave an executive order wand and forgive all federal student loan debt.
It must be vote-buying time, there being little else to animate citizens struggling with runaway inflation, rising gas and diesel prices, a crisis at our border, rampant crime and supply-chain problems.
Biden has considered forgiving $10,000 of loan debt.
Not good enough. The activists want all $1.7 trillion of student loan debt wiped off the books, because, as Ellison said in a statement, student loan debt to the federal government “contributes to making our economy inequitable and unfair.”
The attorneys general have framed their request to Biden as a matter of racial and economic justice and that canceling student federal loan debt will reduce stress and mental fatigue. I would imagine so. The attorneys general also say that relieving the debt would free families to buy homes, have a new life and provide countless opportunities.
The obvious but unavoidable response to this corrosive thinking is to say the same thing about credit card debt or a mortgage or a car loan. On what playing field would debt ever be equitable or racially acceptable? Race has nothing to do with debt and equity is what you have earned after selling your house.
I am entirely sympathetic to students who borrowed outrageous sums of money and don’t have much to show for it except maybe a new pronoun. An activist group should be formed to demand that colleges and universities dip into their endowments and reduce tuition fees, which always increase unaffected by any government oversight. At least when you are buying a car, you can negotiate the price and thus the amount of the loan.
But big education and big government have always had an unholy alliance, and if big government forgives student debt, they will get it back from the taxpayers. If the academy and the government together admit that they have been getting away with a lousy rigged game, I’ll get on the forgive-the-debt bus.
Most interestingly, other than insisting that debt suggests inequity and unfairness, we have at long last learned what Ellison does for a living.
“My job is to help everyone afford their lives, and cancelling crushing federal student debt will help the economy as a whole,” Ellison was quoted as saying in the EP.
No, your job is to protect consumers from buying floor wax that turns out to be rat poison.
Unless, Attorney General Ellison, you can personally drill for new oil or reduce inflation, there is nothing you can do to make our lives more affordable.
And you would be sending a more honest message to young people by reminding them that paying their debts is chief among the personal responsibilities they will face all their lives.
Joe Soucheray can be reached at [email protected] Soucheray’s “Garage Logic” podcast can be heard at garagelogic.com.
Craig Conover Is Leveraging Reality TV Stardom into Instagram Success
This story was initially published in The Creators — a newsletter about the people powering the creator economy. Get it sent to your inbox.
Craig Conover (817K, Instagram), a 33-year-old originally from Delaware, grew up with a school teacher mother and a father who owned both a cleaning and a construction company. In law school, Conover decided to participate in the Bravo series Southern Charm about wealthy socialites in Charleston, South Carolina.
Since then, he’s vaulted himself into internet fame and three years ago, launched his own home goods company, Sewing Down South, partially as an homage to his passion for sewing. He also has a new book out called Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong With My Sewing?
Conover spoke about his business strategies and advice for aspiring influencers and entrepreneurs.
“What I could have done better over the last 10 years is found a mentor and stuck with it,” Conover said. “I’m just so shy, which is funny because people wouldn’t think I’m shy since I’m on TV, but I am.”
Deciding to pursue reality TV
“There’s not much to prepare you for it,” Conover said of reality TV. “I remember spending class time in law school, just Googling, should I do a reality show or not?”
Conover was skeptical about pursuing a new career path because he had a stable job and was doing well at the Charleston School of Law, but he decided it was an opportunity he did not want to pass up.
Advice for aspiring influencers
Conover said the most successful influencers he knows weren’t overly obsessed with becoming famous.
“The most successful people that I’ve seen really make it in TV or the influencing world are people that did not do it to be on TV or to be famous,” he said. “And I can tell you very quickly, I can profile someone on Instagram or on TV that are only doing it for attention or to be famous.”
While he was excited about the possibility of stardom, Conover was most interested in the monetary opportunities that might come from reality television: “I did it because I wanted to eventually make money and I eventually wanted to start my own business and really become a big philanthropist,” he said.
Revenue Streams
Conover is focused on “diversifying” his different revenue streams. Currently, he makes money through his reality TV career, as well as from Sewing Down South, and profits from a rental property he owns in North Charlston. He also has his own law firm which specializes in personal injury and workers compensation and hopes to start a property group.
“I’m getting to a point where I can start businesses and hire people to run them for me,” he said. “And that’s the ultimate goal.”
Conover’s Business and Social Media
Conover has worked with companies before to promote their products on his social media accounts, but he said he is more focused on promoting his own business.
“The thing is, once I started my own company, we wanted to save my social media presence, for promoting my company,” he said. “Which makes sense. You don’t want to be hawking a bunch of other people’s products when you have your own brand and your own company.”
This interview was originally published in The Creators, a newsletter about the people powering the creator economy. Get it in your inbox before it’s online.
Liam and Olivia once again dominate top baby names list
WASHINGTON — Olivia and Liam are once again America’s most common baby names. And Theodore joins the top 10 baby names list for the first time.
The Social Security Administration annually tracks the names given to girls and boys in each state, with names dating back to 1880. The data is based on applications for Social Security cards.
Based on cultural and demographic trends, the list shows how names can rise and fall in popularity.
Liam has reigned supreme five years in a row, while Olivia unseated Emma as the top name for the past three years, according to agency’s list, which was released Friday.
After Liam, the most common names for boys in respective order: Noah, Oliver, Elijah, James, William, Benjamin, Lucas, Henry and Theodore.
And for girls, following Olivia: Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, Ava, Sophia, Isabella, Mia, Evelyn and Harper.
The “fastest rising” baby names —which signify the names growing in popularity — are Amiri for boys and Raya for girls.
The top male names that have decreased in popularity are Jaxtyn, Karsyn and Xzavier. Various spellings of the name Denise declined in popularity from 2020 to 2021.
The Social Security Administration’s latest data shows that 3.64 million babies were born in the U.S. in 2021, which is a slight increase from last year’s 3.6 million babies, but represents an overall decline in the American birthrate.
The complete list of baby names is on the Social Security website.
Desperate search for survivors in Cuba hotel blast; 26 dead
By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ
HAVANA (AP) — Relatives of the missing in Cuba’s capital desperately searched Saturday for victims of an explosion at one of Havana’s most luxurious hotels that killed at least 26 people. They checked the morgue, hospitals and if unsuccessful, they returned to the partially collapsed Hotel Saratoga, where rescuers used dogs to hunt for survivors.
A natural gas leak was the apparent cause of Friday’s blast at the 96-room hotel. The 19th-century structure in the Old Havana neighborhood did not have any guests at the time because it was undergoing renovations ahead of a planned Tuesday reopening after being closed.
Havana city officials raised the death toll to 26 on Saturday, according to the official Cubadebate news site. The dead included four children and a pregnant woman.
Search and rescue teams worked through the night and into Saturday, using ladders to descend through the rubble and twisted metal into the hotel’s basement as heavy machinery gingerly moved away piles of the building’s façade to allow access. Above, chunks of drywall dangled from wires, desks sat seemingly undisturbed inches from the void where the front of the building cleaved away.
Rescuers declined to answer questions because the authorities had ordered them to avoid confusion.
At least one survivor was found early Saturday in the shattered ruins, and rescuers using search dogs clambered over huge chunks of concrete looking for more. Relatives of missing people remained at the site while others gathered at hospitals where the injured were being treated.
A desperate Yatmara Cobas stood outside the perimeter waiting for word of her daughter, 27-year-old housekeeper Shaidis Cobas.
“My daughter is in the Saratoga; she’s been there since 8 a.m. (Friday), and at this time I don’t know anything about her,” Cobas said. “She’s not at the morgue, she’s not in the hospital.” The mother said she had gone everywhere seeking answers from authorities, but coming up empty.
“I’m tired of the lies,” she said.
Lt. Col. Enrique Peña briefed Comandante Ramiro Valdés, who fought alongside Fidel Castro, on the search efforts at the site Saturday morning.
Peña said the presence of people had been detected on the first floor and in the basement and four teams of search dogs and handlers were working. He did not know if the victims were alive or dead.
“I don’t want to move from here,” Cristina Avellar told The Associated Press near the hotel.
Avellar was waiting for news of Odalys Barrera, a 57-year-old cashier who has worked at the hotel for five years. She is the godmother of Barrera’s daughters and considers her like a sister.
Neighbors were still in shock a day after the explosion.
“I thought it was a bomb,” said Guillermo Madan, a 73-year-old retiree, who lives just meters from the building, but was not injured. The three-decade resident of the neighborhood was cooking and watching television when he heard the blast. “My room moved from here to there. My neighbor’s window broke, the plates, everything.”
Katerine Marrero, 31, was shopping at the time. “I left the store, I felt the explosion,” she said. “Everyone started to run.”
Although no tourists were reported injured, the explosion is another blow to the country’s crucial tourism industry.
Even before the coronavirus pandemic kept tourists away from Cuba, the country was struggling with tightened sanctions imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump and kept in place the Biden administration. Those limited visits by U.S. tourists to the islands and restricted remittances from Cubans in the U.S. to their families in Cuba.
Tourism had started to revive somewhat early this year, but the war in Ukraine deflated a boom of Russian visitors, who accounted for almost a third of the tourists arriving in Cuba last year.
Dr. Julio Guerra Izquierdo, chief of hospital services at the Ministry of Health, said at least 74 people had been injured. Among them were 14 children, according to a tweet from the office of President Miguel Díaz-Canel.
A 300-student school next to the hotel was evacuated. Havana Gov. Reinaldo García Zapata said five of the students suffered minor injuries.
The emblematic hotel had a stunning view of Cuba’s center, including the domed Capitol building about 110 yards (100 meters) away. The Capitol suffered broken glass and damaged masonry from the explosion.
The hotel was renovated in 2005 as part of the Cuban government’s revival of Old Havana and is owned by the Cuban military’s tourism business arm, Grupo de Turismo Gaviota SA. The company said it was investigating the cause of the blast and did not respond to an email from the AP seeking more details about the hotel and the renovation it was undergoing.
In the past, the Hotel Saratoga has been used by visiting VIPs and political figures, including high-ranking U.S. government delegations. Beyoncé and Jay-Z stayed there in 2013.
García Zapata said structures adjacent to the hotel were being evaluated, including two badly damaged apartment buildings. Díaz-Canel said families in affected buildings had been transferred to safer locations.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was scheduled to arrive in Havana for a visit late Saturday and Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said the visit would still take place.
