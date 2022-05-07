Soucheray: Paying your debts is a duty of adulthood

If it might be called an institution, for most certainly it is more than a mere concept, then paying your debts is a bedrock principle of the republic, a republic now insulted by the push to forgive student loan debt. Keith Ellison is on board, joining the attorneys general from New York, Hawaii, Illinois, Michigan, New Mexico, Washington state and Puerto Rico in asking President Joe Biden to wave an executive order wand and forgive all federal student loan debt.

It must be vote-buying time, there being little else to animate citizens struggling with runaway inflation, rising gas and diesel prices, a crisis at our border, rampant crime and supply-chain problems.

Biden has considered forgiving $10,000 of loan debt.

Not good enough. The activists want all $1.7 trillion of student loan debt wiped off the books, because, as Ellison said in a statement, student loan debt to the federal government “contributes to making our economy inequitable and unfair.”

The attorneys general have framed their request to Biden as a matter of racial and economic justice and that canceling student federal loan debt will reduce stress and mental fatigue. I would imagine so. The attorneys general also say that relieving the debt would free families to buy homes, have a new life and provide countless opportunities.

The obvious but unavoidable response to this corrosive thinking is to say the same thing about credit card debt or a mortgage or a car loan. On what playing field would debt ever be equitable or racially acceptable? Race has nothing to do with debt and equity is what you have earned after selling your house.

I am entirely sympathetic to students who borrowed outrageous sums of money and don’t have much to show for it except maybe a new pronoun. An activist group should be formed to demand that colleges and universities dip into their endowments and reduce tuition fees, which always increase unaffected by any government oversight. At least when you are buying a car, you can negotiate the price and thus the amount of the loan.

But big education and big government have always had an unholy alliance, and if big government forgives student debt, they will get it back from the taxpayers. If the academy and the government together admit that they have been getting away with a lousy rigged game, I’ll get on the forgive-the-debt bus.

Most interestingly, other than insisting that debt suggests inequity and unfairness, we have at long last learned what Ellison does for a living.

“My job is to help everyone afford their lives, and cancelling crushing federal student debt will help the economy as a whole,” Ellison was quoted as saying in the EP.

No, your job is to protect consumers from buying floor wax that turns out to be rat poison.

Unless, Attorney General Ellison, you can personally drill for new oil or reduce inflation, there is nothing you can do to make our lives more affordable.

And you would be sending a more honest message to young people by reminding them that paying their debts is chief among the personal responsibilities they will face all their lives.

Joe Soucheray can be reached at [email protected] Soucheray’s “Garage Logic” podcast can be heard at garagelogic.com.