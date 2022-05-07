News
St. Paul district to schedule school around Muslim, Jewish holidays
A St. Paul Public Schools committee will propose scheduling classes around important Muslim and Jewish holidays in 2023-24 as it looks to build a “more inclusive” calendar.
Taking days off during the school year means a shorter summer break, but more Minnesota school districts are finding value in recognizing additional holy days.
“I think people do feel like you see them when you consider their holidays, too,” said Craig Anderson, a St. Paul district administrator and co-chair of the calendar committee.
Historically, U.S. schools have scheduled around the major federal holidays, including a long break around Christmas. Last fall, St. Paul and many others in the metro moved the first day of school to avoid Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year.
Some districts also typically take a day off for Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. St. Paul hasn’t been one of them, but the district does excuse absences for religious observance.
School attendance data for this year’s Eid, which was last Monday, suggests virtually all Muslim students stayed home to celebrate.
In St. Paul, the overall absence rate was 28 percent, up from 20 percent the previous Monday.
ROSEMOUNT-APPLE VALLEY-EAGAN
In Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan, 6 percent of students took an excused absence for religious observance.
Like St. Paul, RAVE schools planned around Rosh Hashanah this year but not Eid.
“We recognize the diverse cultures within our community and acknowledge that our calendars do not reflect all cultural holidays or significant dates as days with no school,” spokesman Tony Taschner said by email.
RAVE aims to start school after Labor Day – required by law unless a district has a large construction project – and finish no more than two weeks into June. With days off for the dominant holidays, teachers union convention, winter and spring break and potential bad-weather cancellations, that leaves little room to meet the state’s required minimums for days and hours of instruction.
“Even if you start school the week before Labor Day, the options to schedule around holidays are very limited,” Taschner said, “but (religious holidays) will continue to be considered as part of the committee process.
ST. PAUL
Next school year, St. Paul will hold classes on Rosh Hashanah. Eid falls on a Saturday, but St. Paul students will have the preceding Friday off – not for the holiday, but because the district usually has an off day that Friday in April.
The big change is planned for the following school year. Later this year, Anderson said, his committee will ask to the school board to approve a 2023-24 calendar with no school on either Rosh Hashanah or Eid al-Fitr.
“The superintendent has asked us to be more inclusive, and the community has asked us to be more inclusive,” he said, noting that the district recently made Juneteenth a holiday.
MINNEAPOLIS
The Minneapolis school board in February approved three years of calendars that recognize key Jewish and Muslim holy days. When Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur or Eid al-Fitr fall on a weekday, there will be no school through at least 2024-25.
Board member Ira Jordain balked at the idea, saying classrooms get hot in June and a longer school year means a late start on job and internships.
But the rest of the board said it would promote attendance and make school more welcoming to members of religious minorities.
“I was just really excited when I saw that option, being a Muslim, having Muslim families and friends and just being able to be included in the calendar,” Sharon El-Amin said during the meeting. “It was just really good to feel like we are being inclusive of the families that we are serving.”
Missouri’s ‘trigger laws’ if Roe v. Wade is overturned
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. A big topic across the nation this week and in Missouri the initial draft of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Depending on the outcome, Missouri could be one of the most impacted states because of a bill passed back in 2019. The General Assembly approved legislation three years ago that would ban abortions after eight weeks with no exception to rape or incest.
A day before the law was set to go into effect it was blocked by a federal judge. That bill signed by Gov. Mike Parson includes a “trigger law” which means women could lose all access to an abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Monday night, a draft opinion was leaked saying the Supreme Court would rule to overturn a 1973 ruling that established a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion.
Republican lawmakers in the Show-Me State see this as a win. The law passed back in 2019 would ban abortions after eight weeks, not allowing any exemptions for rape or incest survivors. It also includes a provision prohibiting a mother from getting an abortion if she receives a prenatal Down Syndrome diagnosis. Since being blocked by a federal judge, it’s been an ongoing legal fight.
Back in September, a rare move as all 11 members of a federal court of appeals heard the case. The bill includes a “trigger” provision that could make abortions illegal in Missouri. House Bill 126 also contains language that would criminalize health care providers who violate the ban of abortions, resulting in prison time or having their medical licenses suspended or revoked. Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a statement Tuesday, if Roe v. Wade is overturned, he’s ready to ban abortion.
“We’re encouraged by the draft opinion, and it is consistent with the briefs we’ve submitted to the United States Supreme Court calling for Roe v. Wade to be overturned. If we’re successful and Roe v. Wade is overturned, I’m prepared to immediately issue the opinion that would protect the unborn in Missouri.”
There are 11 Planned Parenthood facilities in the state but the only one that offers abortion is the one in the Central West End in St. Louis. President of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri said in a statement that since abortion is still legal, they will continue to offer the service.
CBD Oil Benefits & Uses: Top 5 CBD Products in the UK Reviewed 2022
Paid Advertisement by CBDfx
Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.
CBD oil has become an increasingly popular supplement for health and wellness in the UK. While the oil itself is used in products as diverse as CBD gummies, CBD capsules, CBD creams, and many more, it’s CBD tinctures that many people look to for CBD oil benefits, including stress relief, sleep support, pain management, and overall wellness.
New CBD oil UK brands seem to be popping up almost every week, providing a plethora of new products. But with that increased selection of CBD products comes a greater need to differentiate the good CBD oils from the bad.
Because there are so many poor-quality CBD products on the UK market, we created this guide to CBD oil, including the health benefits and uses, as well as a list of safe and effective CBD oil products we heartily recommend.
Let’s begin with a list of our picks for Best CBD Oils in the UK for 2022.
The 5 Best CBD Tinctures of 2022
1. CBDfx CBD Oil Hemp Tincture
CBDfx is one of the most well-respected CBD brands in the business. Since 2014, they’ve produced a wide variety of CBD products in the US and UK, each one containing only organic hemp oil, extracted with clean CO2, and backed by an independent, third-party lab report. They also complement their pure, organic CBD with all-natural ingredients. That’s the checklist for top-quality CBD products (a checklist we’ll examine in further detail shortly!).
Their CBD Oil Hemp Tincture is a great option for those who prefer using CBD without clouding the experience with other active ingredients. And the spotlight certainly shines on the broad spectrum CBD in this potent tincture, whose only other ingredient is natural, coconut-derived medium chain triglyceride (MCT) oil for better absorption. Available in strengths of 500mg CBD, 1000mg CBD, and 1500mg CBD, CBDfx CBD Oil Hemp Tincture is perfect for relaxation and as a daily health and wellness supplement.
BUY NOW and get 25% OFF with code OBSERVER.
2. CBDfx CBD + CBG Oil Wellness Tincture
CBDfx also makes a CBD oil with a deeper ingredient profile, formulated for maximum daily wellness effects. Their CBD + CBG Oil Wellness Tincture not only gives users potent broad spectrum CBD, as well as the so-called “Mother of All Cannabinoids,” CBG, but it also delivers the powerful antioxidants, coenzyme Q10 and curcumin, and a special blend of health-boosting terpenes. CBD + CBG Wellness Oil is a wonderful addition to any morning health regimen and comes in four CBD strengths, ranging all the way up to 4000mg CBD.
BUY NOW and get 25% OFF with code OBSERVER.
3. Blessed CBD Premium CBD Oil
Premium CBD Oil from Blessed CBD is another “CBD-centric” product, like CBDfx’s CBD Oil Hemp Tincture above, with no active ingredients beyond full spectrum CBD oil. While the CBD oils we’ve seen to this point use coconut-derived MCT oil as a carrier oil (a healthy fatty oil that helps your body to absorb the CBD), Blessed CBD uses hemp seed oil as the carrier in their Premium CBD Oil. While hemp seed oil doesn’t add any extra cannabinoid, terpene or flavonoid content, it is still a healthy and effective choice as a carrier oil. Premium CBD Oil is available in CBD strengths ranging from 500mg CBD to 1800mg CBD, perfect for any level of CBD consumer.
4. Lazarus Naturals THC Free High Potency CBD Tincture
Lazarus Naturals offers a CBD isolate option for cannabidiol tincture users. Their THC Free High Potency CBD Oil Tincture delivers on its name with zero THC (CBD isolate, in fact, contains no cannabinoids other than the CBD) and is extremely high potency, with serving sizes ranging up to 200mg CBD per dose. It should be noted that the MHRA recommends CBD servings no greater than 50 mg of CBD, so tread carefully. CBD isn’t toxic, so you can’t really overdose. But CBD can have side effects, particularly if you take it in high doses. These can include dry mouth, diarrhea, drowsiness, and reduced appetite. Our advice on all cannabis products is to start with a low dose and work your way up to find the effective CBD dosage for you.
5. Patch Adam Multivitamin CBD Drops
Patch Adam Multivitamin CBD Drops contain full spectrum CBD, plus a healthy daily dose of vitamin C and vitamin D. In addition, these natural CBD drops also contain turmeric, known for its potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. Like the CBDfx CBD + CBG Oil Wellness Tincture, Patch Adam Multivitamin CBD Drops make a wonderful addition to any morning health and wellness regimen.
What Is CBD?
Let’s delve into these products a bit further and begin our discussion by answering the question, what is CBD? CBD is one of a group of compounds produced by the cannabis plant, called cannabinoids. CBD is short for cannabidiol, and it’s one of two major cannabinoids, with the other being THC (or tetrahydrocannabinol). The cannabis plant produces these compounds to protect its surface from the elements, insect predators and other dangers, as well as to attract pollinators.
All vertebrate animals produce their own cannabinoids, which are called endocannabinoids. Endocannabinoids are neurotransmitters that send messages to receptors in various organs and systems of the body through a cell-signaling system known as the endocannabinoid system. These messages help these various organs and systems to maintain homeostasis, or balance, and in doing so, help to regulate such vital functions as sleep, mood, appetite, memory, stress, pain, motor control, immune, and more.
How Can It Benefit Your Health?
When consumed, CBD and other cannabinoids mimic the body’s own endocannabinoids and send signals through those same receptors. The result is improved performance in the endocannabinoid system and all the organs and systems it interacts with. The many CBD oil benefits that stem from this interaction vary from sleep support to pain management to stress relief (which, in turn, can help with anxiety) and much more. As a health and wellness product, CBD really has wide-sweeping effects.
This is the reason you’ll see so many CBD oil UK products on the market, including CBD oil UK tinctures, CBD gummies UK, CBD vape oil, CBD tablets, or other products.
How Can You Find the Best CBD Oil UK Products?
When you shop for CBD oil products, whether it’s CBD oil tinctures or CBD gummies UK items, there are a lot of things to consider in terms of where to buy CBD oil. As we mentioned at the top, there are a lot of brands selling CBD and a good number of them are producing poor-quality products. So, how can you find the best CBD oil UK products?
Start by insisting on CBD oil derived from organically grown hemp. Cannabis is what’s known as a bioremediator, meaning that it sucks up pretty much everything in the soil that surrounds it. That’s great for taking in nutrients, but it’s not so great when the cannabis plant takes in pesticides, heavy metals, and other chemicals that can be potentially harmful to your health. So, insist on CBD oil that’s organic. This can get tricky in the UK, where even brands that farm organically aren’t allowed to advertise that their cannabis hemp is organic. That’s why it pays to research your CBD brand a bit, possibly even taking a peek at their US site, where they can talk more openly about organic farming practises.
Also look for cannabidiol oils that have been extracted from the cannabis by means of clean carbon dioxide. Some less-scrupulous brands use solvents, such as butane, to extract the CBD oil from the cannabis hemp. This can leave behind a potentially harmful residue in your cannabidiol product. CO2 extraction keeps your cannabidiol oil free from toxins and is more efficient, as well. This means a more pure and potent end product for you!
How can you verify that your CBD product is organic and has been extracted from the cannabis by solvent-free methods? Check for a lab report. Every reputable CBD company will provide a lab report, created by an independent, third-party laboratory, to verify exactly what is in the product, from CBD and THC content to potential contaminants. If the product you’re considering doesn’t come with a third-party lab report, do not buy that product.
Lastly, nearly every CBD oil product contains ingredients beyond the CBD oil itself. Choose cannabidiol products with natural ingredients. It doesn’t make a lot of sense to go through the trouble of searching for organic, CO2-extracted CBD if you’re going to add artificial colours, flavours, and preservatives to it.
The Final Word on Cannabidiol Benefits
We can all look to benefit from the health and wellness effects of cannabidiol. Whether you’re using CBD for sleep, stress, pain, or just good, old-fashioned leisure, just make sure to look for products that meet our four criteria: organically grown, CO2-extracted, backed by a third-party lab report, and containing all-natural ingredients. We’ve provided recommendations for five exceptional CBD oil products to get you started. The rest is up to you. We hope that you make the most of your wellness journey and wish you the very best!
The best ways to treat mom near St. Louis for Mother’s Day
ST. LOUIS, Mo. What are you doing for mom this weekend? Mother’s Day is Sunday and some are still scrambling to find something to demonstrate their appreciation. Gifts often come in the form of flowers, sweets, or a special meal with the family. Check out this list of the best Mother’s Day brunch spots in St. Louis for some inspiration.
Nearly 66% of the mothers work full-time jobs and 27% are stay-at-home moms. They tell pollsters that the thing they want most is a nap. Following naps, the second-most desirable gift for moms on Mother’s Day is a meal that they don’t have to cook. Help with chores, such as cleaning the house, was the third most-coveted present.
We asked FOX 2 Facebook fans what they would like to do for mom this weekend. We had some moms chiming in. Check out some of their top responses:
- “Clean her house! Cook breakfast. Let me stay in my pajamas all day,” writes Elizabeth.
- “The Botanical Gardens is wonderful,” said Kathleen.
- “Let her sleep. For the love of God 😂 just throw me snacks and let me sleep,” states Shelby.
- “Walking and shopping on St. Charles Main Street then lunch on the patio at Salt + Smoke!” writes Summer.
- “Go to a fabulous Italian restaurant on The Hill 💖💕(yes I’m Italian/Sicilian)😁” remarked Margene.
- “Have all my kids and grandbabies come to my house and plant flowers and enjoy dinner together and soak in all the love. I do love my kiddos with all my heart, they are my everything. Perfect Mother’s day to me,” said Barb.
- “We still BBQ on Mother’s Day even though our parents are in heaven,” states Sherry.
- “You can just drop this mom off at the brewery!” exclaims Becky.
- “My daughter & I usually go antiquing. But this year we are going to Lake of the Ozarks & going shopping. Wish my granddaughters could go but their teenagers & of course they are doing other things,” said Susan.
- “Botanical Garden, Grant’s Farm,” writes Carol.
- “Great memories of going to Laumeier Park Art Fair with my mom on Mother’s Day,” said Jackie.
- “Come to her house and help her plant roses,” writes Terry.
- “Go to Church with her,” said Debbie.
- “Not where you go. The point is just finding that quality time with her. Doesn’t matter if you’re sitting on her back porch or having a huge dinner. It’s the connection that means everything. I lost my mom four years ago to cancer and I don’t get that moment anymore. So Mother’s Day to me, besides having my daughter and son, is remembering all the times that I was fortunate enough to have with her. So, that’s how I celebrate,” remarked Becky.
