Stock Trading For Beginners – How to Start Trading Stocks

MLM software is integral to any MLM business since it holds the base of the business and a right MLM software that is highly accurate, fast and perfect to fulfil your expectations is a must-have. It is essential that we select the right developer for meeting our software requirements, after all, there is no room for any mistakes in your business. Here we are listing Top MLM Software Developing Companies in the market complete with their rankings and employee strength to help you make the right choice. There are no specific criteria to rank the developers, though the features provided, options for customisation and the available add-ons can be taken into account to rank them.

I took these parameters into consideration while ranking the MLM Software Developing Companies.

I prepared this list based on internet searches, magazine references and mouth to mouth information.

1. Infinite MLM Software by IOSS

IOSS is the pioneers of MLM software development in India with more than a decade of experience in developing such software. Their software Infinite MLM Software has the largest number of MLM plans integrated to it. The payment options are highly safe and reliable and numerous add-ons are provided which can be easily integrated with the software. This includes e-pin, e-wallet, CRM integration, Bitcoin Promotion and Cryptocurrency development. The customers also have an option to customise the software as per their needs and compensation and payout schemes. There are options to handle multiple languages and currencies.

Alexa Rank: 383,389

2.MLM Softworks

MLM Software developed by MLM Softworks, which is an Indian Based company claims to have a solution to manage, control and organize an MLM business. Built on Laravel, the software is highly responsive and allows the admin to configure custom pay plan and compensation rules. Necessary features like social media integration, managing distributors & downline members, handling MLM leads, processing commissions & payout, enable or disable dynamic compression, track sales volume, profitability statistics, etc have been included in the software.

Alexa Rank: 3,048,051

3. AIS TECHNOLABS

The company offers 100% customisable script, which is common in most of the MLM software in the market these days. The Content Management System is a highly beneficial tool for the users without much technical knowledge to easily update the contents of their business website. CRM feature helps in business promotion by generating automated responses to queries. The software offers multi-engine URL to help check purchase volume, Rank and Leg count. The price is moderate and the company offers an array of services related to MLM business like website development, Mobile application development etc. The company offers lifetime support and technical consultancy for any type of problem associated with the software.

Alexa Rank: 564,315

4. Awapal MLM

The developers have described Awapal MLM as ‘ Software with great features given to address diverse business needs’. In addition to the basic features mentioned above, the software has a CRM system put in place so that the distributors can send bulk emails and automated responses to their customers. The software supports multiple languages and even has a currency converter added on eyeing the possibility of overseas business as well. E-Voucher Generator has been introduced and there is an option for easy bulk import/export of data. Fund transfer to various accounts is extremely easy with a sound e-wallet system in place. There are facilities to generate different kinds of reports and inventory management is not an uphill task anymore with Awapal MLM.

Alexa Rank: 700,567

5. VentaForce by Sankalp

Ventaforce claims to have incorporated more than 150 features in it. Developed by an Indian company Sankalp which has been in the business for more than 10 years, the software incorporates all the basic features expected of an MLM software along with additional features like supporting multiple languages, multi-currency, tax management, e-commerce integration, commission management, multi vendors and much more. All popularly adopted MLM plans are incorporated in the software. There are pre-integrated payment gateways to enable safe and secure transactions. Along with Admin and Member module, the multi-level marketing software provides various add-on modules with different features to run the business effortlessly.

Alexa Rank: 890,686

6. ARM MLM

This MLM software is highly responsive to anything from a PC to a mobile phone and has got all major business plans merged into it along with the entire set of calculations of commissions and payout schemes. An added feature is the Content Management System(CMS) which allows the user to update the product info and other contents on the website without much knowledge of HTML. Genealogy is represented in graphical form and the software supports multiple languages too. E-pin Generator is provided to reduce the chance of fraudery and e-wallet facility is added to ensure quick and easy transactions.

Alexa Rank: 982,719

7. Multisoft Corporation

Market Power Pro by Multisoft Corporation is third on the list of top ten MLM companies. The software is jam-packed with a lot of essential features like real-time genealogy, website management tools, auto-billing options and much more! The company is based in Nevada, USA and has been in business for more than 30 years. Competitive pricing and security features are commendable for this MLM software. Almost all types of MLM business plans and its compensation schemes have been incorporated into this software. The admin can manage all users, both Distributors and Customers, from One Central Cloud-Based System which helps in easy management of the entire business.

Alexa Rank: 1,766,696

8. EifaSoft Technologies

EifaSoft MLM software by EifaSoft Technologies is based in India and has managed to fairly meet the expectations from an MLM software. Eifasoft Technologies claims EifaSoft MLM to be secure, reliable, user-friendly and Web Based MLM Software to provides easy tracking of customers, various kinds of reports regarding sales, revenue, analytical and pictorial presentation in a genealogical manner of MLM customers. The software has a responsive design so it can be used in any designs without trouble. All the basic utilities like E-Pin generator, E-commerce, SMS and E-Wallet has been integrated with the software. The only major drawback is that the company does not offer a free trial of the software.

Alexa Rank: 1,976,211

9. IMatrix Software

With an experience of more than two decades in developing MLM software, IMatrix is an American company which has quite an impressive clientele to boast of. The software is packed with the features you would expect from a leading software provider, and allows the user to view their downline in graphical format, determine their current qualifications and current earnings. The software is practically easy to use and visually appealing. This software too can handle multiple currencies, payment options and multiple languages. Members can access their information in real-time anywhere, anytime, from any supported device.

Alexa Rank:7,589,451

10. AJ Matrix MLM Software

AJ Matrix is a PHP based MLM software that is developed by a British based company AJ Matrix. The software has all the features expected of an MLM software. The software accommodates all the MLM business plans in the market and integrates E-Pin Management along with it. There are facilities for customisation of the software as per client’s needs. The company promises their customers 24×7 support over the phone and email. The software can have been equipped to accommodate spillovers automatically and can calculate the bonus and commissions.

Alexa Rank: 13,282,170

The links to the websites of the top four companies are listed below. Do check them out!

1. Infinite MLM Software by IOSS – https://infinitemlmsoftware.com/

2.MLM Softworks – http://www.mlmsoftworks.com/

3. AIS TECHNOLABS – https://www.aistechnolabs.com/mlm-software/

4. Awapal MLM – https://awapal.com/

There are MLM software companies mushrooming across the world every day. It is a tough choice, we agree, especially choosing something that can decide the fate of your business. Though there are endless choices in the market, we have managed to pick out some based on the overall functionality and prices as our top priority. Hope this list helps in making your final choice! Cheers to a successful MLM business career.