News
Supreme Court leak shakes trust in one more American pillar
WASHINGTON — Is there a new American motto: In nothing we trust?
By lots of measures, most in the U.S. lack much confidence in large institutions and have for years. Congress? Two big thumbs down. The presidency? Ehh. Americans are also distrustful of big business, unions, public schools and organized religion. Indeed, they hold abysmal views of the functioning of democracy itself.
The Supreme Court has been something of an exception. The one branch of government not dependent on public opinion has traditionally enjoyed higher public esteem than the branches elected by the people. Its above-the-fray reputation, cultivated with exquisite care, once served it well.
Now the justices face a reckoning over the audacious leak of an early draft opinion that strikes down the constitutional right to abortion, an episode that has deepened suspicions that the high court, for all its decorum, is populated by politicians in robes.
Republican members of Congress are suggesting a sinister left-wing plot to derail the outcome of the final decision. Liberals are alleging machinations from the right to lock the justices into their preliminary vote. For all that speculation, neither side knows who leaked the draft to Politico and why.
What’s clear is that the affair has popped a deferential bubble around the court.
“My confidence in the court has been rocked,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, one of the few Republican senators in favor of abortion rights, said with alarm. Vice President Kamala Harris accused the justices of mounting a “direct assault on freedom” if they vote as they signaled. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., accused Trump-nominated justices of lying to Congress about their abortion views in their hearings.
Elected officials do not normally talk this way about the justices. But now, it seems, the jurists are fair game, just another contingent of power players in the Washington viper pit.
In contrast, after mounting a fierce legal fight to settle the implausibly close 2000 election, Democrat Al Gore held back his grievances about political taint on the court when it crushed his hopes in a decision that made Republican George W. Bush the president.
Gore didn’t hesitate to “accept the finality of this outcome,” as much as he said he disagreed with it. The deferential bubble was evident. But that decision became seen as the modern starting point in the erosion of trust in the court.
In the years since, Democrats gutted the filibuster on one front to help them populate the lower federal courts with as many judges as possible, knowing they were setting a precedent that could bite them in the future.
Then Republicans did the same for Supreme Court nominees in the judicial equivalent of nuclear escalation.
And there was Donald Trump. During his presidency, Trump specialized in what’s known by the political class as saying the quiet part out loud. This included his sizing up the judiciary as a political beast, made up of Democratic judges or Republican ones.
For the justices, who have long cloaked themselves in the notion that the politics ends once they ascend to the bench, it was a step too far when Trump accused “Obama judges” of standing in his way and otherwise disparaged judges he didn’t like.
“We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges,” Chief Justice John Roberts said in an unusual statement rebuking Trump’s comments. “What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them.”
Yet people in the United States, in recent times, have grown suspicious about judicial independence, with a strong majority believing justices should keep their political views out of their decisions but not even 1 in 5 polled believing they do an excellent or good job of that.
In 2020, Trump nominee Amy Coney Barrett became the first justice in modern times to win confirmation without a single vote from the minority party. She’s aware of how that looks.
“My goal today is to convince you that this court is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks,” she told an audience in Louisville, Kentucky, in September at a center named for Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who had engineered her fast confirmation. Barrett was one of five justices signaling a vote against Roe v. Wade in the leaked draft, Politico said.
As controversial as the Roe v. Wade decision affirming abortion rights was in 1973 and in the years since, it was not a ruling driven by partisanship. The vote was 7-2, with five of the justices in the majority nominated by Republican presidents.
Now, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, a liberal on the conservative-majority court, warns that a reversal in 50 years of abortion rights would shatter the idea that American justice is blind to partisanship or party.
“Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?” she asked in a Mississippi abortion case in December. She said she thought it wouldn’t survive that.
OUT OF SIGHT
Except when a monumental decision like this abortion one comes out, or when Congress is screening court nominees in its performative hearings, the Supreme Court works largely out of sight and out of mind. But in New York City, the leak got Sequoia Snyder thinking about the court. Is it just one more institution not to be trusted?
“When you think about it, the power is not in the hands of the people,” said Snyder, 22. “We don’t vote on that. The Electoral College … the popular vote is ignored. The police are not very regulated, kind of can do what they want with impunity.
“Like every every facet of our society you go to, we don’t really have the power or a voice. So I just think it’s crazy that nine people have the final say on like everything in the country and they can never lose their job. It just seems weird.”
In Charleston, outside West Virginia’s only abortion clinic, Dennis Westover, a 72-year-old retired electrical engineer, sat in a lawn chair with an anti-abortion sign. He, too, sees weird doings from the court.
“One side or the other did it for a political motive to stir up some kind of stink,” he said of the leak. “We human beings do what we do for whatever we think is a good reason. … What was the reason? It couldn’t be a good one because you leaked Supreme Court privileged information.”
TRUST DEFICIT
In an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll last month, only 18% of U.S. adults said they have a “great deal” of confidence in the Supreme Court. About 27% have hardly any confidence in it.
The high court has historically received better ratings than the other branches and that remains so. In the most recent poll, just 4% have a great deal of confidence in Congress; 51% have hardly any. And 36% have hardly any confidence in the executive branch.
Still, the court’s standing has been deteriorating in recent years. The 2021 General Social Survey suggested confidence in the high court was among its lowest points in the last half century.
In September, a Gallup poll found 54% said those surveyed had at least a “fair amount” of confidence in the court, down from 67% in 2020. Only one other time in five decades has that confidence fallen below 60%.
The poor ratings of government couple with grim views of U.S. democracy and a disenchantment with the pillars of society almost everywhere you look.
Gallup has tracked public opinion of 14 core institutions across the spectrum — organized labor, the church, the media, the medical community among them — and found confidence in them sagging, with the share expressing high confidence never rising above 36% on average over 15 years. Only the military and small businesses get a resounding vote of confidence.
Overlaying everything is a sense that the very foundation of the republic is in trouble. In January, 53% said in an AP-NORC poll that democracy in the U.S. is not working well; only 8% thought it was working very or extremely well.
That state of affairs emanated from a 2020 election that saw Trump fight fiercely and futilely to reverse Democrat Joe Biden’s clear White House victory. Trump’s false allegations of a rigged election have resounded across the country as the two parties square off over state election laws in response.
In his effort to cling to power, though, Trump also confronted the limits of political influence in the judiciary as he and his campaign brought a battery of far-fetched legal challenges to courtrooms only to have them systematically fail.
“Trump judges” didn’t save him.
___
Associated Press writer Leah Willingham in Charleston, West Virginia, contributed to this report.
News
Chicago Bears undrafted free-agent tracker: A complete list of UDFA signings and rookie minicamp tryouts
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles ended the draft with 11 new players, but that wasn’t enough to fill his roster needs.
So he set out to add depth by signing a number of undrafted free agents.
Poles said he wanted his staff to sell players on being able to compete for opportunities.
“It is a crazy process,” he said April 30. “They’re up there scrambling right now and doing a really good job. This is probably the best process — the way we started this tonight after the draft — that I’ve been a part of. Very organized. Using technology to stay connected and linked up while being in different rooms so you don’t have the noise and people scrambling and screaming. It is a crazy time.
“But I will guarantee you there will be some guys from this undrafted free-agent process that are going to develop and be good players.”
By the first day of rookie minicamp Friday at Halas Hall, the Bears had brought in dozens of undrafted free agents and tryout players. Here’s the complete list.
Undrafted free agents
Offensive linemen
Wide receivers
- Cyrus Holder, Duquesne
- Landon Lenoir, Southern Illinois
- Savon Scarver, Utah State
- Henry Litwin, Slippery Rock
- Kevin Shaa, Liberty
Running backs
Tight ends
Defensive linemen
Linebackers
- Jaylan Alexander, Purdue
- Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin
- C.J. Avery, Louisville
- Defensive backs
- Amari Carter, Miami
- Allie Green, Missouri
- Jaylon Jones, Mississippi
Rookie tryouts
Offensive linemen
- Tristen Taylor, Eastern Washington
- Corey Dublin, Tulane
- Liam Dobson, Texas State
- David Kroll, Delaware
Wide receivers
- Brandon Bowling, Utah State
Quarterbacks
Running backs
- De’Montre Tuggle, Ohio
- Maurice Burkley, Louisville
- Timothy McCloyn, Illinois State
Tight ends
- Braden Galloway, Clemson
- Johnny Huntley, Liberty
- Luke Little, Mary
- Brandon Chapman, Wake Forest
Defensive linemen
- Joshua Black, Syracuse
- Ralph Holley, Western Michigan
- Kainoa Fuiava, Idaho State
- Elijah James, Liberty
- Michael Greene, James Madison
- Carson Taylor, Northern Arizona
Linebackers
- Christian Albright, Ball State
- Ezekiel Barnett, Louisiana Tech
- Jamal Brooks, South Alabama
- Chris Bergin, Northwestern
Defensive backs
- Jon Alexander, Charlotte
- Roy Baker, Eastern Kentucky
- Tre Bugg, Air Force
- Derick Bush, Coastal Carolina
- Coney Durr, Minnesota
- Dishon McNary, Central Michigan
- Demario McCall, Ohio State
- Roger Cray, Old Dominion
- Bydarrius Knighten, Auburn
- A.J. Thomas, Western Michigan
- Amir Tyler, Temple
Specialists
()
News
Afghanistan’s Taliban order women to cover up head to toe
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers on Saturday ordered all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe clothing in public — a sharp, hard-line pivot that confirmed the worst fears of rights activists and was bound to further complicate Taliban dealings with an already distrustful international community.
The decree, which calls for women to only show their eyes and recommends they wear the head-to-toe burqa, evoked similar restrictions on women during the Taliban’s previous rule between 1996 and 2001.
“We want our sisters to live with dignity and safety,” said Khalid Hanafi, acting minister for the Taliban’s vice and virtue ministry.
The Taliban previously decided against reopening schools to girls above grade 6, reneging on an earlier promise and opting to appease their hard-line base at the expense of further alienating the international community.
That decision disrupted efforts by the Taliban to win recognition from potential international donors at a time when the country is mired in a worsening humanitarian crisis.
“For all dignified Afghan women wearing Hijab is necessary and the best Hijab is chadori (the head-to-toe burqa) which is part of our tradition and is respectful,” said Shir Mohammad, an official from the vice and virtue ministry in a statement.
“Those women who are not too old or young must cover their face, except the eyes,” he said.
The decree added that if women had no important work outside it is better for them to stay at home. “Islamic principles and Islamic ideology are more important to us than anything else,” Hanafi said.
Senior Afghanistan researcher Heather Barr of Human Rights Watch urged the international community to put coordinated pressure on the Taliban.
“(It is) far past time for a serious and strategic response to the Taliban’s escalating assault on women’s rights,” she wrote on Twitter.
The Taliban were ousted in 2001 by a U.S.-led coalition for harboring al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden and returned to power after America’s chaotic departure last year.
Since taking power last August, the Taliban leadership has been squabbling among themselves as they struggle to transition from war to governing. It has pit hard-liners against the more pragmatic among them,
Infuriating many Afghans is the knowledge that many of the Taliban of the younger generation, like Sirajuddin Haqqani, are educating their girls in Pakistan, while in Afghanistan women and girls have been targeted by their repressive edicts since taking power.
Girls have been banned from school beyond grade 6 in most of the country since the Taliban’s return. Universities opened earlier this year in much of the country, but since taking power the Taliban edicts have been erratic. While a handful of provinces continued to provide education to all, most provinces closed educational institutions for girls and women.
The religiously driven Taliban administration fears that going forward with enrolling girls beyond the the sixth grade could alienate their rural base, Hashmi said.
In the capital, Kabul, private schools and universities have operated uninterrupted.
News
What may be behind the unexplained cases of hepatitis in kids
DeeDee Stiepan
Several countries, including the U.S., have identified or are investigating unexplained hepatitis cases in children. While the reported cases are appearing in clusters, they remain rare. About 200 children are affected worldwide.
“What we’re hearing from the places that are reporting these cases is that there are some children — usually previously healthy kids without underlying medical conditions — who have been admitted to hospital with severe hepatitis or severe inflammation of their liver,” says Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a Mayo Clinic pediatric infectious diseases specialist.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a nationwide health alert asking parents and health care professionals to be on the lookout for symptoms and report any potential hepatitis cases without known cause to local and state health departments.
Understanding hepatitis in children
“Hepatitis is just a term that refers to inflammation of the liver. There can be many different causes. In kids, the most common causes are infections — usually viral infections. But it can also be caused by certain medications; certain immune system issues like autoimmune hepatitis, for example; or exposure to certain toxins,” says Dr. Rajapakse.
Symptoms
“The symptoms of hepatitis relate to the liver not being able to do its job properly. And, so, a symptom that you might notice is yellowing of the skin or the whites of the eyes. Sometimes the whites of the eyes are where it shows up first because it’s easier to pick up than in the skin. Kids may also complain of abdominal pain, so especially in the right upper part of the abdomen, which is where the liver sits, they may have pain specifically there. But it can be anywhere in the abdomen. You might notice dark urine or light-colored stool.”
Other symptoms include fever, nausea, decreased appetite, vomiting and diarrhea.
What’s causing these cases of hepatitis?
Scientists are still trying to understand what may be causing these cases of hepatitis in children.
“When they’ve looked for kind of the typical viruses that we think of that cause hepatitis in children, they haven’t found those usual viruses. But what many of these children have tested positive for is a virus called adenovirus and a specific type of adenovirus called adenovirus 41,” says Dr. Rajapakse.
Adenovirus
“Adenoviruses are a large group of viruses — there’s about 50 different types that we know of — and they can typically cause certain illnesses, for example, pinkeye, vomiting and diarrhea. So stomach flu-type illness, or respiratory illness with runny nose and cough. These circulate pretty commonly among children,” says Dr. Rajapakse.
Adenoviruses have been reported as a cause of hepatitis in some patients who are immunocompromised, but the children being reported in these recent clusters have mostly been otherwise healthy.
Is there a COVID-19 connection?
“We think this is unlikely to be related to COVID-19. But it is one of the things that we need to really look at and study to make sure that we’ve explored all of the possible relationships,” says Dr. Rajapakse.
“Another question that has come up is whether this could be related to getting vaccinated for COVID-19. As we don’t have a vaccine that is approved for use in kids under 5 years of age, many of the children who have been reported with this have not been vaccinated. So there’s no evidence to suggest this could be related to a vaccine.”
____________________________________________
(Information in this post was accurate at the time of its posting. Due to the fluid nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, scientific understanding, along with guidelines and recommendations, may have changed since the original publication date.)
___
©2022 Mayo Clinic News Network. Visit newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Supreme Court leak shakes trust in one more American pillar
Tips To Enable You To Get Trust Deeds For Sale
Chicago Bears undrafted free-agent tracker: A complete list of UDFA signings and rookie minicamp tryouts
Afghanistan’s Taliban order women to cover up head to toe
Send Out Cards Review – Is Send Out Cards Real Or Hype?
What may be behind the unexplained cases of hepatitis in kids
Top 10 Passive Income Ideas 2018
IFAN: Great Relief From Evils Threatening E-Commerce
3 Point Checklist to Transform Your SEO for Improved ROI
Accepting Credit Card Payments: How to Accomplish Processing on an Ecommerce Site
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special