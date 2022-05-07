News
Tainted: We have no trash-pickup choice anymore
Tainted
Our fair city’s trash service. Last week, they failed to pick up our trash. I called the company and was told they would come by the next day. Still no pick-up.
I set up an online account and logged a complaint. Just now I literally chased the truck down the street and learned he cannot pick up my trash, because it’s not our week.
Our neighbor was more helpful, having had the same problem. He said call for a credit.
Great “service,” right? But we have no choice anymore.
Susan Armstrong, St. Paul
Sainted
A big shout out goes to Tom, owner of Tom’s Barber Shop on St. Paul’s West Side.
While I was there for a haircut this past week, I was advised by a regular customer that Tom would be an hour late that morning. As it turns out, Tom was making a house call to another customer, a man in his 80s who had recently been in an accident and couldn’t come in on his own. Tom gave him a haircut at his home.
Tom is a great guy and great barber
Tom Olsen, Woodbury
Sainted
I’d like to send a sainted to Tom and Jim from the Forest Lake MNDOT Station.
While preparing to leave for a long weekend away, I lost my cell phone. It locks when not in use so no easy way to identify ownership. Using a tracking app I was able to see it was moving away from my location. I was able to send a message asking them to call my wife’s number. A short time later Jim called and said that Tom had found a phone and her number was on the screen. They took the time to head back to the shop for me to pick up my phone.
Thanks to their actions I had my phone back in less than an hour.
Rick Anderson, Forest Lake
News
7th Pay Commission: Under the 7th Pay Commission, dearness allowance is given twice to the central employees. First January and second July. Meaning dearness allowance is announced for two half of the year.
7th Pay Commission: There is a big update for central employees. In the coming days, he is going to get a bumper gift. To deal with the rising inflation, there can be a big increase in the Dearness Allowance Hike of the employees. Actually, this has been confirmed by the numbers from the AICPI index that came in March. Dearness allowance may increase at the rate of 4% in July-August. However, the numbers for three months are yet to come. In view of the rising inflation, it seems that the increase in DA may be even higher in the coming days. Overall Dearness Allowance (DA Hike) can cross 38%.
DA can increase by more than 4%
There was a slight decline in the AICPI Index in January and February 2022. But, there has been a big jump in the number of March. This has once again cleared the way for an increase in Dearness Allowance. The index has jumped 1 point in March 2022. Due to this, the next dearness allowance (Next DA Hike) is likely to increase by 4%. However, the numbers for April-May and June are yet to come. If it continues to bounce even further, then it can be expected that the DA can increase by 4% or more.
Evaluation is done by AICPI numbers
Under the 7th Pay Commission, dearness allowance is given to central employees twice. First January and second July. Meaning dearness allowance is announced for two half of the year. Till January 2022, the central employees have got the gift of 3% DA Hike. His total DA is 34 percent. Now the next Dearness Allowance (Next DA Hike) will be released for July. It can be announced in the month of August. All India Consumer Price Index is used to calculate the allowances of employees in comparison to inflation. The Labor Ministry collects these data and then issues the numbers. In January the index was down to 125.1 as compared to December 2021. At the same time, in February it had reached 125 points. But, there has been a big jump in March and the index has increased by 1 point to 126. In December 2021, the AICPI figure stood at 125.4.
Labor Ministry releases figures
The dearness allowance figures only indicate how much the next dearness allowance can be increased. If the index shows a jump in the next three months (April-May and June), then the DA Hike can be more than 4%. The data of AICPI is decided by the Ministry of Labor and Employment on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets located in 88 industrially important centers of the country. The index is prepared for 88 centers and for the entire country. AICPI is released on the last working day of every month.
Why employees are given DA
Dearness allowance is given to central and state government employees to improve their cost of living level. Even after rising inflation, there is no difference in the standard of living of the employee, so this allowance is given. Dearness allowance (DA) is given to government employees, public sector employees and dearness relief to pensioners.
Labor Ministry changed base year
The Ministry of Labor and Employment has changed the calculation formula regarding Dearness Allowance. The Labor Ministry has changed the base year 2016 for Dearness Allowance (DA Calculation). A new series of Wage Rate Index (WRI-Wage Rate Index) has been released. The Labor Ministry said that the new series of WRI with base year 2016=100 will replace the old series of base year 1963-65.
News
Delhi. These days CBSE term 2 exams are going on and at this time all the students are busy in their exams. In the middle of the exam, some important guidelines have been issued by the CBSE Board, in which updates have been given by the board regarding the results of the students who did not take the exam due to covid to the compartment exam. Let us know what is this-
It was told by the CBSE Board that if a student gets corona infected in the CBSE term 2 exam and is unable to give the exam, then that student will be given numbers on the basis of the term 1 exam and on that basis his result will also be ready. .
Along with this, it has been told by the board that if the 10th board students get compartment in the CBSE Term 2 exam, then they will be included in the compartment exam only if they are kept in this category. That is, the board allows to appear in the examination in class 10th if compartment comes in any two subjects, while in class 12th only one subject gives the option to re-appear in the examination.
Let us tell you that in view of the Corona cases, CBSE Board has given strict instructions to the schools and examination centers that all the rules should be strictly followed and the Covid-19 protocol should be compulsorily followed.
News
Srinagar: Directorate General Horticulture Kashmir on Saturday issued an advisory for orchardists in the valley in view of the damage caused to the fruit trees in yesterday’s hailstorm.
A strong hailstorm hit parts of north Kashmir including Tangmarg and Gulmarg and caused damage to standing crops and orchards.I
In an advisory issued this morning, Director General Horticulture Kashmir asked the orchardists to spray the affected apple and pear trees with either of the following fungicides per 100 litre water: Zineb 68 % + Hexaconozole 4 % 72 WP (100g) or Dodine 65 WP (60g) or Dodine 40 SC (90 ml) or Fluxapyroxad 250g/l+Pyraclostrobin 250g/l 500 SC (20ml).
The Director General Horticulture asked the orchardists to also spray 0.2% Urea (equivalent to 200 grams per 100 litres water) on the hailstorm-affected apple and pear trees and also remove the damaged leaves and fruitlets immediately from the orchards.
As for cherry, apricot, plum and peach trees affected by the hailstorm, the orchardists have been asked to spray the trees with either of the following fungicides:
Carbendazim 50 WP(50 g) or Carbendazim 12% +Mancozeb 63 % 75 WP (250g) or Thiophanate Methyl 70 WP(50g). The orchardists have also been asked to remove the fallen leaves and fruitlets from the orchards immediately.
