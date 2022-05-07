Finance
The Best Restaurant Stocks in China
This weekend I was up in Flagstaff relaxing at our family cabin. If you’re not familiar with Arizona, Flagstaff is the largest city in Northern Arizona. It’s home to Northern Arizona University and is often used as a stopping point for travelers making their way to the Grand Canyon.
The cabin’s a great escape. It’s the perfect location to avoid the heat of the desert, the bustle of the city, and the distractions of everyday life. Temperatures this time of year are in the high 70s with overnight lows in the mid 50s. The only struggle is the end of the weekend when you need to talk yourself into packing up and leaving.
To put it simply, it’s the ideal relaxation spot.
As you can imagine, at the cabin I get quite a bit of reading done. Of course my fun reading is financial journals, news, and industry reports. I know, I’m a bit crazy. Anyway, one of the articles I read was about China. The investment ideas offered up made little sense to me. A lot of convoluted numbers and incorrect conclusions were drawn.
That’s when I thought to myself there has to be an easier way. So I did a bunch of research and I discovered some interesting facts . . . but more on that in a minute.
Now many of you have read my other articles on China. I think as an emerging nation, it’s a great one to get behind from an investment standpoint. Investing at these early stages is always risky, but the rewards are tremendous.
The nation is in the midst of one of the largest developments we will see in our lifetimes. Development is progressing at a break-neck pace. Roads and bridges are being built, industry is sprouting, and the workforce is evolving.
What do I mean by that?
I mean that just 20 years ago the country was primarily focused on agriculture. Now a significant portion of the country is focused on manufacturing, construction and other trades. Products in China are being developed and built. As a result, the workforce is growing, as is the middle class.
The opportunities are everywhere in China. So, how can the average US investor get in on this great opportunity? I’ve already talked about the China ETFs. These baskets of stocks are great, but what if you want something more specific?
I started thinking about all of the US-based companies expanding operations in China. It seems not a day goes by without someone announcing a new China initiative. Automobiles, industrials, energy companies, even restaurants. Everyone is jumping aboard the growth of China.
Then I had another thought . . .
Asian diets are changing. It used to be rice and vegetables. Now the Chinese diet includes more protein and packaged and processed foods. The US fast food culture (for better or worse) is making its way across the ocean and setting up shop in China.
The Big Three of Fast Food.
McDonald’s (MCD) sees the growth in China. They have plans to open around 275 new stores by the end of 2009. That’ll bring their total to about 1,000 restaurants. Burger King (BKC) was early to the China trend but clearly stumbled. They opened the first store in 2005 to great fanfare. Today they’ve added a whopping total of 12 new stores according to China Retail News.
What a missed opportunity.
There’s one company that’s outdoing both Burger King and McDonald’s. Yum! Brands (YUM) is clearly breaking away from the pack. I know. They have a strange name, but I didn’t make it up.
Now if Yum! doesn’t sound familiar to you don’t despair. You probably know them by one of their restaurant names. As a matter of fact, I’d bet you’ve probably eaten at one of their stores in the last month.
Yum! operates and franchises stores under the banners of Long John Silver’s, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, A&W, and of course KFC.
Does that ring a bell? I thought it would. This company is truly amazing; it’s like owning five different fast food companies all at the same time. They have more than 35,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries. And in 2007 their sales were more than $10 billion. Not bad for a fast food chain.
But that’s not even the exciting part.
Remember the facts I promised you? Here they are.
The real excitement for Yum! Brands is China. Since 2005 the company has been breaking out results for the China division. That’s how important this growth is to Yum. The company has opened more than 3,100 stores in China and more are opening every day.
This is their number one market for expansion. Just last year alone, the China Division contributed more than $375 million in operating profits. In 1987 they opened their first KFC in China, now they have more than 2,200 operating right now. Their Pizza Hut franchise is working hard to catch up. They opened the first Pizza Hut in 1990. Now they have 360 stores in operation . . . and more on the way.
For Yum! Brands the growth potential seems unlimited. If you ask me, Yum! Brands is the American way to capture growth in China!
Socialized Medicine – Good Or Bad For EMS?
A popular topic often debated in political races and amongst health care providers is the need for nationalized medical coverage (socialized medicine). Various other countries like Canada, England and Australia utilize such services. A popular argument for nationalized health care is availability of insurance for all citizens regardless of their financial situation. On the surface, the idea sounds reasonable, but in a nation run by private enterprise it can cause more problems then it’s worth.
Insurance coverage provided by both the state and federal government has proven itself to be inadequate and bad for business. As it already stands government funded health insurance reimburses pennies on the dollar for both emergency and non-emergency medical care. Many hospitals, private doctors offices, and medical facilities are turning away these patients because of a significant lack of compensation.
EMS providers are in a bad position as they don’t have the option of turning away non-payers or government-funded payers. This leaves ambulance services and emergency departments relying on private insurance companies to make up for the significant losses cause by government-funded insurance. Switching to a nationalized health care plan would be sure to place most private providers out of business.
The loss of private EMS services would require state and local governments to pick up the slack and provide the service at the cost of the tax payers. This of course would significantly increase income and property taxes to pay for the insurance and the services provided in place of private medical operations.
Sure, having more government jobs could result in retirement plans and good benefits, but the amount of jobs available could rapidly decrease. Budget cuts and increasing cost of doing business would either result in raising taxes or cutting jobs. Once government bureaucracy comes into play, you can be assured that the number of ambulances on the streets will be decline. Local police agencies are a prime example. It is hard to find a police department that claims to have adequate staffing. Socialized medicine would leave EMS agencies in the exact same situation.
Our health care system in the United States is far from perfect. Abuse on the system, lawsuits and uninsured patients are constantly increasing the cost to do provide medical care. Work needs to be done to resolve this issue, but not at the expense of the tax payers.
If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to e-mail me.
Small Business Capital Loans Overview: Which Financing Solution Is Right for Your Company’s Needs?
Approximately 2/3 of small businesses carry some sort of debt. If you are struggling to finance everything you need to perform your business, then you might be interested in small business capital loans. Companies with cyclical or seasonal revenue will often require more funding to stay positive during the off-season period. There are some businesses that require loans that can be used for everyday operations. Whatever your case may be, it’s important to choose the right lender.
What about insurance rates? They will vary considerably depending of you opt for conventional or alternative financing, as well as factors such as the duration of the loan, your credit score and history, and the age of your business. The nature of certain types of lending products, such as shorter terms (four months), such funding tends to come with higher rates. Rates on industrial / commercial bank loans have been consistently lower in recent years.
It might be worth looking into online lending platforms, also known as “marketplace lending” and “crowdfunding”. This type of platform connects lenders and investors with businesses or individuals hoping to start a business. However, you’ll need a really compelling campaign in order to get enough people to take a notice and interest in what you are trying to fund.
Small Business Capital Loans – a Bank or Another Financing Option?
If you need working capital however, then small business capital loans from a good bank is probably your best option. It’s not just daily operations for which some companies require working capital. There are growth and expansion needs as well. Without sufficient funding coming in, it will be difficult for a small business to grow and expand.
Some banks are backed by the SBA, although the SBA itself doesn’t offer small-business loans. The 7(a) loan program offered by the SBA allows qualified businesses to borrow working capital of up to $5 million. Online lenders are ideal to look into if you need fast approvals and funds. This is because they use AI and machine learning technology to assist in the approval process.
There might be some loans that are more tailored to your needs better than a general working capital loan. For example, you could try and apply for a new franchise loan if you are interested in franchise financing. Or you could look into inventory and equipment loans.
No matter what you’re looking for, there are various small business capital loans options at US Business Funding. The application and approval processes are very fast, and there is a very high approval rate.
Advantages and Disadvantages of Tens Machine Hire
Looking for the perfect pain relief can prove to be an arduous task. If you’ve already tried countless pain relief pills, pads and creams that are available on the market today, then it’s time that you set your eyes towards a much more effective, although unconventional solution. Want to know more on what a Tens machine hire can do to relieve you for chronic pain? Here’s a short article that will teach you of the advantages and disadvantages of a it.
But first, let’s discuss what a Tens machine is capable of doing. Making use of a technology called Transcutaneous Electronic Nerve stimulation, a Tens machine hire basically stimulates the muscle using electrodes in order for the pain to go away. Various frequencies and intensities of electrical current are passed through these electrodes to block pain signals coming from the nerve channels. Since the electrical doses come in bearable amounts, it targets pain from the root without causing any harmful side effects.
A basic Tens Machine hire consists of a control unit, a number of electrodes and an easy instructional manual that will teach you how to properly work the machine. Be sure to choose a machine that is appropriate for the condition that you seek pain relief as there are some units that can support more than eight electrodes. Don’t hesitate to ask a professional if you have any concerns about this if you plan to get.
If you’re constantly suffering from chronic pain, it might be best to invest in a machine of your own rather than rely on Tens machine for hire each and every time. Although insurance doesn’t usually pay for buying a unit, it’s something that you might want to consider investing in, especially if it’s given you quite astounding results in the past. If you’re going to end up spending a lot of money on a Tens machine hire, you might as well get your very own unit. There are currently a number of online retailers that offer the Tens unit for sale so if you want to save a bit of money, don’t forget to compare prices first before making a purchase.
