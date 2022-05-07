Finance
The Big Fat Greek Deception
Financial markets all across the world have been in a delirium in the past month. The Greek stock exchange continued its plunge as it fell over 41% in the past year! The anxiety related to the Greek default also spread to all major markets in the world. Everyone from NYSE to FTSE is experiencing a sell off!
The countdown to the Greek default and the avalanche of financial hardships that it will bring along seems to have begun. Many experts believe that the Greek government is now bankrupt and that it has no means to pay off its debt. The creditors including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the other hand are hopeful that if the Greeks accept austerity measures maybe they might be able to pay up on the loans. Hence there are a lot of opinions and counter opinions that are flooding the financial world as of now. Nobody seems to be sure of whether the default can be averted? Whether it should be averted? Or what are the consequences of such a default?
In this article, we will try and answer some of these questions about the ever escalating crisis situation in Greece.
The Greek Extend and Pretend Game
Any expert who was looking at the situation from a purely mathematical perspective would have known years ago that the Greek debt is simply not payable. The real mess had been created when loans were being given out to the Greeks. That was the time when debates would have made sense. Around 2009, when the world woke up to the Greek crisis, it was already too late!
Greece, in 2009, was like a college student who had somehow gained access to multiple credit cards and now had such a huge balance that bankruptcy seemed like the only option. The revenue generated by the Greek government from taxes was not even enough to pay the interest due on the debt! So the Greeks simply did not have the wherewithal to hold on to this debt till eternity even if they wanted to. They were going to default even if they simply made an attempt to pay the interest due on the loans.
Instead of accepting the situation and letting the inevitable happen, the IMF and others came up with an ingenious plan. They would lend the Greeks more money at an outrageous 14% interest rate. The money that they lend to the Greeks will be used to pay back interest on the very loans that were due to them.
So in essence they were lending money and taking it back right away. However, the huge 14% interest rates on the new loans caused the old Greek debt to grow. As a result of playing this extend and pretend game for five years, the Greek loan has now become much larger than it originally was.
Obscure Losses
When looked at in retrospect, the Greek bailout attempt seems to be an attempt to obscure losses in reality. The math simply revealed that the Greeks are obligated to pay much more than what is mathematically possible. Hence, by extending even more credit and pretending that things will get better over time, the IMF seems to be attempting to obscure the losses of the investors who have made the investments. The Greek population has been forced into extreme austerity as this “extend and pretend” game is causing massive unemployment there.
The Referendum
The Greeks recently faced a situation where in the IMF would not extend more credit unless Greece accepted humiliating terms and without the IMF’s assistance, Greece basically did not have the cash to pay its obligations. Therefore, a default was all but inevitable. As a result of this, there was a lot of panic in all the financial markets in the world. If Greece defaulted on their loan, they would also end up exiting the Euro.
Therefore, most Greeks were trying to get hold of their Euro denominated deposits and were trying to convert it to gold or some other real asset that would hold value even if the Euro became worthless in Greece. The result was massive bank runs wherein the already bankrupt Greek banks were struggling to pay back any money to the depositors triggering fears of a financial collapse.
As a result, the Greek government reacted by shutting down banks till the crisis was resolved. They limited the amount of withdrawals to 67 Euros per day per account. This was the amount of money that a family would require just to survive the day. Regardless of the restrictions imposed, there were people queuing up outside banks and waiting for hours to withdraw as much of their money as they could.
The Greek Prime Minister was unsure about how to deal with the IMF and the creditors. He therefore let the public decide whether they should accept the humiliating terms offered by the IMF or whether they should simply default. Over 61% of the Greek population voted in favor of the default. Hence, the Greeks refused to accept the IMF bailout at first sending markets across the world into a tailspin. However, later a deal has been struck out between the creditors and Greeks and Greece is not defaulting on its debts, at least momentarily.
The latest bailout of Greece merely appears to be an addition to the “extend and pretend” game being played. The fundamentals of the Greek economy have not changed and they are still as bankrupt as they previously were. There doesn’t seem to be a way out of the Greek crisis and extending more credit definitely does not seem like one.
Finance
Advantages and Disadvantages of a Virtual Card Terminal
A Virtual card terminal will allow the business owner to process credit card payments while being anywhere on the planet. In most cases, the transaction can be made at any location as many security features are also included in the application. A monthly fee may be required for the use of the services, and the use of the card terminal requires only a browser.
A virtual card terminal can also be used for recurring charges, and the automatic creation and sending of invoices at any period that may be desired. The terminals may be simple to operate, and much of the advantages are derived from the security features that are included.
There are multiple benefits that can be appreciated and valued with the use of virtual card terminal:
• It may be much easier to obtain compliance to the PCI, because no numbers are stored as per the regulations.
• Control and access to your customer credit card numbers are also simplified, even though the numbers are not stored on the network, but access is granted virtually. This also enables the PCI certification process.
• It is easy to establish recurring charges.
• Invoices can be set to be generated and disbursed automatically at desired periods.
• Access to archives is also simple and clients can also be alerted to cards that are about to expire.
• Your customers will also have easy access to their accounts where they may edit details
Although there may be several benefits to the use of the virtual card terminal, there may also be a few disadvantages that should be noted.
• The terminal cannot simulate the functions of the POS terminal, and the Point-of-sale system is still needed.
• Knowing how to use it effectively can take some practise, to recognize where and how the functions can be used effectively.
• Depending on the application, it may be necessary to enter client information, while the import facility may be available in some services.
• Learning to use the card terminal is easy, and where the POS is included it may take a bit more time.
• Not all systems are PCI compliant, and it must be clearly determined or stated before the use of the system is engaged.
• Because the transactions are processed over the Internet, the process may at time be unreliable and may depend on various factors such as speed, and quality of service from your provider. There should be no major problems, if you have relied on the quality of services from your ISP.
The virtual terminal can also offer several advantages for small business owners. The ability to process credit payments, can be a very valued capability, that will help the business to grow, but to be able to complete the process without the need for complicated or expensive IT support can also be even more valued.
The requirement for PCI certification is designed to eliminate the unsafe process of storing credit card information. Because data is not stored on the terminals, the chances of achieving PCI certification are very much improved, without major expenditures.
Finance
Marriage and Money – Can Love Survive a Budget?
Can love survive a budget? Picture a newlywed couple talking dollars and cents and discussing money saving tips – not exactly the picture of romance! So, can love survive a budget? I say it can’t survive without it.
Let me explain.
Money problems are often cited as the number one reason for divorce. Whether that’s true or not is subject to debate but no one can argue that money problems are definitely a cause for friction in a relationship. Talking about money is such a taboo subject, but it’s such an integral part of a long term relationship that I think it’s essential to lay the groundwork.
Here are some tips on how to do that:
- Talk about it upfront. Discuss who brings in how much and how it will be allocated. Agree on a budget.
- One person has to be assigned as the one in charge of the household budget. This doesn’t mean one is more powerful than the other. It’s just a matter of matching tasks to personality. Click here [http://www.simple-tips-on-budgeting.com/money-personality.html] to find your money personality.
- Decide on whether or not to merge your finances. I won’t argue either camp because both options can work well as long as it’s mutually agreed upon. to pay it down as soon as possible..
- Set clear expectations of each others roles. Is it a 50/50 partnership where both parties are responsible for bringing in income? Or is one person, usually the man, expected to be the main breadwinner. Whatever arrangement works for your marriage and money. But spell it out so there is no misunderstanding.
- If your spouse is bringing debt to the union while you are debt free, don’t turn your back and say ‘not my problem’, because it could become your problem if you end up owning assets together (e.g. a house). Figure out a debt management plan.
Budgeting is by no means romantic. But when the bills are paid, debt is under control and there’s money set aside for emergencies, it certainly frees you up for romance! Whatever romance your budget allows – a night out of splurging or love on a dime!
Finance
Investigate ATMs in the Area Before You Transfer Money to Jamaica on a Prepaid Debit Card
Before you send money home to relatives in Jamaica, you should think about the best method for you and your family members. In most cases, using a prepaid debit card is both cheap and convenient, but you should first make sure that it can be used easily in your recipient’s country. Transfer money to Jamaica through this route only after you have made sure that there are plenty of ATMs available.
Though ATMs are not quite as widespread in this country as some others, there are still many in the major cities. If one is not readily available on its own, there should be plenty attached to banks. Scotiabank is one that is widely known for having ATMs at all branches, and for accepting debit cards from North America. Of course, other banks, such as Jamaica National, Victoria Mutual, and Bank of Jamaica, all usually have ATMs, as well. Be sure that your relative knows that they will get Jamaican dollars when they take out money, not U.S dollars, even though you will send U.S. dollars on your end.
There is the issue of safety when it comes to using ATMs in Jamaica. There have been many muggings reported, which is why it is best to use cash machines during the day, especially during business hours. However, your relatives might find that many ATMs are located in secure booths to improve safety during all hours. Montego Bay and Kingston are examples of this, as they use secure booths to allow customers to use the cash machines at any hour.
Prepaid debit cards are also good for purchasing necessities from retailers, especially fuel, groceries, and medications. Additionally, many companies allow customers to pay their bills online, which is why a debit card can be convenient even for those who do not live near many ATMs. In this case, you can still transfer money to Jamaica through a card, as long as your relative is aware that they might need to travel to find an ATM to get cash out. Otherwise, they can use it daily on either bills or items they need to purchase.
Your relative will probably be grateful to have your financial help, no matter how you transfer money to Jamaica. In most cases, the most convenient method is the debit card, since it allows the flexibility of using either cash or plastic, which is especially useful for Internet purchases. You simply need to first make sure that your relative lives in an area that is set up for the daily use of a debit card.
