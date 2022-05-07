Finance
The Ethnic MVNO, the Next Telecommunications Tiger?
Phoning home whilst travelling abroad has always been expensive, to an extent in the past the costs involved with carrying international telecommunications traffic between countries have been justifiably higher than that involved with carrying a local call. However as all frequent travellers know only too well careful preparation can easily reduce the cost of calling internationally by a factor of 10 or more.
The global telecommunications industry is in the grip of yet another massive sea change in international calling patterns – the Ethnic MVNO (mobile virtual network operator).
The consumer proposition delivered by an Ethnic MVNO is compelling, one benefits from advantageous calling card rates from ones arm chair – all of the convenience of mobile with the cost advantage of calling cards.
Ethnic MVNOs are effectively the fusion of a low cost, no frills, national virtual mobile operator and a calling card operation. Typically Ethnic MVNOs ensure that the international call quality is of a higher standard than that typically offered by calling card providers, this of course justifies a slightly higher per minute price than that offered by existing fixed line calling card operators.
Andrew White of Piran Partners, the leading consultancy to Ethnic MVNOs, predicts that, “the Ethnic MVNO market across Europe will be worth EUR6 billion by 2012”. The compares well with the 2005 analysis by PWC (PriceWaterhouseCoopers, a leading accountancy organisation) in which they estimate the UK calling card market at £500 million per annum.
5 Benefits of Working From Home and Having a Home Based Business
The trend to home based businesses is really exploding. And, with good reason. The flexibility and profitability of working from home is tremendous. Besides for the fact that you can get up when you want and wear what you want, there are many other advantages to working from home and having a home based business.
Benefit #1: Increased Productivity
Working from home allows you to have more time. More time for work, or hobbies, or your family. It eliminates the commute to work. According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, the national average drive-time is 24.3 minutes. Americans spend over 100 hours a year commuting. Working from home not only eliminates the time spent commuting, it also eliminates time in the office spent socializing or leaving to get lunch. This time gained results in more productive hours and few hours spent “working.” Working from home also gives you the freedom to take a break to exercise or do something around the house. You’re home when packages arrive to sign for them. You’re home when the repair man comes and will only give you a four hour window. You are also more available to clients who need to reach you in the evening and on the weekends with a home based business. And, best of all, you’re home for your kids and pets when they need you. According to USA Today, people who work from form report having fewer sick days, improved morale, and improved productivity.
Benefit #2: Tax Savings
Working from home means a home office. A home office means deductible business related expenses such as Internet, phone, office space, subscriptions, and insurance. The IRS allows you to deduct a percent of your mortgage or rent payment, depreciation, property taxes, insurance, and utilities. The percent you may deduct is calculated by the number of rooms or square foot of your home you use for your business. For example, if you use one room of a four bedroom house for your home based business, you can deduct 25% of the homes’ operating expenses. However, this space must be designated specifically for your business on an on-going basis. According to the IRS, in order to deduct something as a business expense the “business expense must be ordinary in your business and necessary for operation.” Ordinary just means an expense that is accepted and common in your business. Necessary means those that are helpful and appropriate to maintain your business. The IRS requires you to separate your personal and business expenses and then only the business expenses can be deducted.
Benefit #3: Flexible Hours
Who wants a strict 9-5 job? It’s wonderful waking up and starting your day on your own schedule. Time to read the paper, get the kids to school, exercise all before you begin work. You have the flexibility to switch gears when you like. If you can only get a mid day doctor or hair appointment, that’s just fine with a home based business. It provides the flexibility to make it to your childrens’ school events, stay home with a sick child, or work late after the kids are in bed.
Benefit #4: More Family Time
One of the most fulfilling benefits of working from home and having a home based business is the ability to gain control over your life. Parents who work from home report a much higher level of family time and a much lower level of stress. If you chose to quit at 3:00 when the kids come home and work at night after they are in bed, that is now a choice of your own accord. Home based businesses allow for balance and the freedom to take the day off to golf or spend it with your kids without having to check in with someone.
Benefit #5: More Profitability
You will save money on rent, meals out, gas to commute, and the cost of work clothes. More importantly, instead of having a boss tell you when you have to work, when you can take vacation, when you’ll get a raise or a promotion, you make those decisions yourself. Your advancement and income is directly related to your own productivity. As a result, you’ll likely want to work harder and smarter since you reap the benefits directly.
Home based businesses are at the forefront of the biggest business movement right now. Technology is largely responsible for this shift in business. We each have the opportunity, if we chose to seize it, to work from home and have the freedom we all dream of.
Schemes, Techniques, And Dangers Of Credit Card Fraud
Credit card and debit card fraud is one of the most annoying and one of the most damaging things that can occur in the life of a business. But it is also a reality that one must be aware of before setting out to do business with customers. There are simply too many schemes, techniques and dangers out there, and in order to fight them, you have to be able to know what they look like ahead of time. You must also be aware that technology is changing all the time, and with it, the advancements that fraudulent persons make will continue to grow more successful to adapt to the challenges that you and other businesses can create for them. The key to being successful in the 21st Century is to be mindful of the ever changing environment without allowing your customer service and quality of business to slip. Here are the dangers that you most need to be mindful of.
1. The Displaced Credit Card
You cannot always be sure that there are no alerts on the card you are about to process. Some persons are not aware they have lost a card or had it stolen until the first statement appears in their mailboxes. That’s why it is important for your business to be vigilant against inappropriate use and credit card activity. Require the buyer to prove who he or she is, and you will prevent many of the fraudulent transactions before they ever occur. This is not only advantageous to the person you are protecting, but it is also beneficial to your business, because you know beyond a shadow of a doubt that the transactions you have run are final.
2. The Intentional Chargeback
Some people may be looking for free merchandise without having to pay for it, or without having to pay full price for it. Purchases with credit cards generally protect the consumer from fraud, but they don’t go as far as they should in helping businesses. As a result, some persons will take advantage by charging merchandise and reporting their card lost or stolen shortly thereafter. If you work hard to verify identity, then you don’t have to fall into the trap of losing merchandise and missing out on payment.
3. The Money Back Method
Some customers may try to get cash refunds on merchandise bought with a lost or stolen credit card. When this happens, it is important that you be upfront with the customer and let them know you only do money back in the same manner for which it was paid. It is recommended that if you have a refund policy, you always require a receipt, so you can be sure that you are not being scammed.
7 Tips For an Effective Lead Generation Strategy
For any marketer, lead generation is the biggest goal. Apart from this, this task requires a good deal of time and effort. You may be surprised to know that only a fraction of marketers say that their campaigns for lead generation are working effectively. If this sounds like you, below are 7 tips that may help you with your lead generation strategy.
1. Use the correct data for best targeting
If you have the right data, you can target the right audience. In fact, the more you know about your target customers, the better it will be. Apart from this, communicating with your customers in the right tone is also very important if you want them to pay attention to you.
2. Use some tools to track your leads
Make sure you know how to find out your ROI. Besides, you should set aside some money to measure and trace channels to attract your customers whether you are going to use your site, email, direct marketing or social media to attract them.
With Google analytics, for instance, you can identify the pages that are generating a good deal of traffic for you. You can also use other lead generation software as well.
3. Focus on quality
This is obvious; however, most people just don’t give any importance to this factor. Make sure you focus on quality instead of quantity. In other words, your sales force shouldn’t spend too much time on people who just won’t buy from you no matter what you do. You should only target potential customers or clients.
4. Have a solid grading structure
Your activity should have a solid structure, such as a short-term and a long-term campaign. This will help you concentrate on one type of prospects at a time. Aside from this, you may want to have a criterion to find out who can be your potential clients.
It’s also a good idea to nurture your leads. You should also educate your customers using information so they can understand your products better.
5. Research your competition
You need to find out more about a product or service that your competitors have launched recently. You should keep an eye on the activities of your competitors and use the information you collected to run circles around them.
6. Develop relationships
You should aim high. You may want to create a list of customers that have gone through a chance in circumstances like a merger or a restructure. Apart from this, you should make sure you have a few big organizations that you can work with.
7. Use your site
You need traffic if you want to generate leads from your own business site. According to experts, you can use a number of techniques in order to make visitors click on your site. Below are two basic techniques that can help a lot.
- Use forums: you can use forums in order to capture the data of your prospect customers, especially smart forms that can help you develop your database.
- Make an effective call-to-action: your CTAs should be effective enough to turn visitors into customers. This is the only way you can make more sales.
Hopefully, these 7 tips will help you with your lead generation strategy.
