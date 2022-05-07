Finance
The Finance Lease Option and Why Ford Transit Custom Is So Attractive a Lease
Van leasing is a common and popular option among business owners. Varied finance methods are available for those who are interested for leasing a van. Finance lease is a particular type that is rapidly gaining popularity among the business owners scouting for a van to lease.
What in the World Is a Finance Lease?
The finance lease is used as a payment mode for businesses to pay for assets such as vehicles. The business is able to acquire vehicles and use it for the period of the lease. This commercial agreement is characterized by the following:
• The business or customer, the lessee in legal terms, gets to pick a vehicle of his choice.
• The leasing company goes out and buys that particular vehicle for the lease.
• The business looks after and assumes responsibility for maintaining the vehicle.
• The business or the lessee is bound to pay monthly rentals for the period of the lease in exchange of the asset.
Usually it is found that the monthly rental is arrived upon by taking into consideration the following things:
• The price of the vehicle initially minus the taxes like VAT or as applicable.
• The leasing period
• The vehicle’s residual value plus the applicable interest.
It is to be noted that in such an agreement the finance company retains legal ownership of the vehicle during the period of the finance lease.
A finance lease comes with its own sets of advantages:
• Capital outflow is kept within means and at a minimal
• The monthly budget remains precise and certain.
• Agreements may also be made with interest rates that are fixed
• One can recover a large portion of the VAT or other applicable taxes according to the laws of the land.
• As an option one may also chose to have the vehicle replaced in case of vehicle failure.
Why You Want To Go For a Ford Transit Custom
Fuel economy is rapidly gaining grounds for manufacturers of vans as a marketing tool of great value. As fleet operators testify Bluemotion, Econetic, Ecoflex and other keywords that signify a new vigor in fuel economy find takers in plenty.
The CO2 emissions have also forced the van leasing community to take a closer look at such vans among which the Ford Transit Custom DCIV is so typical.
The engine along with the state of the art sophisticated right off-the-shelf features that are distinctively superior to the fuel saving features of other conventional vans.
There is no dearth of new technology also, such as Acceleration control that cuts down on fuel spend in a big way. Tires, brakes and other components are also spared of some of the torture.
Driving in urban scenarios is made with ten percent less fuel consumption in the Econetic model that boasts of a standard stop-start. Some models also sport of a switchable seventy miles to the hour speed limiter, an unique and innovative engine calibration, an optimized gearbox that has a six percent longer final drive ration and the like.
However the Transit’s Econetic has struck a chord with the van leasing community which other van manufacturers would be eager to investigate and replicate.
Penny Stock Tips – Picking Penny Stocks
You want to know how to buy cheap stocks, like Pink Sheet penny stocks? I am going to give you some tips on picking penny stocks, how to find penny stocks that will be good penny stocks for 2011.
These are ultra-hazardous investments, speculations only. There are many scams in these markets. Small companies are easier to manipulate and they are easy prey for short sellers.
For example, see my video “Anatomy of a REAL Pump and Dump” on YouTube.
These stocks need promotion to move them. This promotion can move them whether they deserve to go up or not.
Penny Companies
Penny company managements usually put the investor first – right after their own wallets. They may pay themselves big salaries and perks. They may raise money by using massive dilution. Dilution is selling stock below its value. This reduces the value of your stock. They may dump their own stock on the market. These companies may also crush your stock value by making ruinous reverse splits. Management may simply abandon the company.
What to Look For
Look first for value by finding companies selling below book value. This may be impossible if information is missing. Look for low market capitalizations. Look for insider buying. Look for preparations for development, reorganizations
If you have found value, then look for possible excitement. Get out your crystal ball – what will happen? Anticipate and predict. Call the company to find out more but be careful. Is the company doing research, coming out with a new product, looking for a deal?
How Stocks Move
Stocks move in a pattern of accumulation – markup – distribution. You want to buy when the stock is being accumulated for an up move. Buy with the smart money. Avoid chasing price – look for good cheap buys. Penny stock companies often have huge swings = momentum.
Look at the Chart
Look for companies with low market values. Look for stocks moving sideways in patterns that suggest they are being accumulated. Watch for breakouts on the upside.
Do not chase price. I like to put in a low bid for the stock, fishing for a bargain. If I miss one stock, there is always another behind it. Do not worry about moves you miss, rather spend your time looking for moves.
Warning – these stocks can turn on a dime. Do not get carried away by news. Avoid stocks that are being hyped, such as spam stocks.
When to Sell
Sell too soon! Sell at the first sign an uptrend is broken. Do not ask why. You will find out six weeks later when the price is down significantly – too late to sell.
Never average down in a penny stock! The fact that the stock is now half of its peak means nothing. The stock may be headed to zero. Live to trade another day.
The biggest of the penny stock tips is to keep learning more. Professional traders stay on top of their game. They study everything out there. They know the right information is worth tons of money. Learn from your mistakes and your profits.
Review of Mike Maloney’s Book, Guide to Investing in Gold and Silver
Hello, Steven here, and thanks for reading my article. If you’re looking for a review of Mike Maloney’s best-selling book, ‘Guide to Investing in Gold and Silver’ you’ve come to the right place.
The book is part of Robert Kiyosaki’s series of ‘Rich Dad’ books advising on financial management and wealth creation, and was published in 2008. It is the best-selling book on investing in precious metals ever published. The author is the CEO and founder of GoldSilver.com.
Divided into 4 sections, the book focuses respectively on the history of money, the current situation of the monetary system, how the situation is likely to develop and the different ways people can obtain gold and silver, including pitfalls to be avoided.
The book starts with the monetary systems of the ancient world, and the reader will soon realize that the saying “there is nothing new under the sun” applies to the history of money just like everything else. The reader is guided through the debasement of the coinage in ancient Rome, and its origins in spending promises by the political class to gain popularity, but which could never be delivered.
The original gold and silver coins were made smaller, debased by mixing with lower value metals, and re-cast with higher values stamped on them. This served to increase the supply of money but had the effect of making each unit of money less valuable. More recently the book outlines the period of the classical gold standard from the 19th Century to World War One, the gold standard light system of Bretton Woods after World War Two, and the ending of the convertibility of the US dollar to gold by President Nixon on 15th August 1971.
With regard to the current situation, Mike argues that the value of most financial assets have been falling since 1999/2000, which was both the bottom of the gold market and the top of the stock market. This time was when paper assets were most coveted, and the real money of silver and gold most over-looked. Although the price of paper assets may have increased in nominal terms, in reality their fall in value has been hidden by inflation.
The book discusses the soaring government deficits and liabilities, and that these are being financed by increasing the money supply. Mike argues that the market cycle is turning away from paper assets, and in favour of the historic money of gold and silver.
The fourth section contains a comprehensive overview of the ways to buy precious metals, including pitfalls to avoid.
The book was easy to read and informative, and I would recommend it both specifically as a guide on precious metals, and more generally for improving peoples financial education.
Do You Want A Happy Marriage – Find The Glue That Bonds You Together
When you want a happy marriage you need to find the thing that sticks the two of you together – like glue! This is the type of advice that has been handed down through the ages and when it is something that works, it is worth giving consideration.
Every couple experiences a unique relationship as no two people are alike. The attraction between you, your shared life together and everything that goes into making your relationship is what will keep you together. But this is not all that makes your marriage strong. You cannot afford to become complacent and think that now you are married you don’t need to try as you are together for life, end of story. Making a happy marriage, having a happy marriage takes effort, time and commitment; it is not something that grows on its own. And as with anything that requires nurturing and tending, there are steps needed to make it happen.
A lot of people mistakenly think that getting married means you do not need to ‘date’ anymore – wrong! With the stresses and strains of a busy home/work life, dating is even more critical than before. Both parties need to time out from their routines to relax and reconnect with each other and to remind themselves of the love they feel for one another. They need to time to play and put aside responsibilities temporarily and recharge their marriage/love battery. You cannot continually run on a finite ‘tank of gas’, eventually it runs out and you have to re-fuel. You cannot run on empty all the time and not sustain some damage!
Some people think that they must put their children and others first, but the most important thing in a child’s life is, first and foremost, that their parents love each other. That is where a child’s security lies. They need to see their Mom and Dad loving each other and taking time out to be with each other, as well as caring for them. They need to see their parents model taking care of each other and their relationship, so that they too can have a happy healthy marriage as adults.
Communication is another area where two people can stick together, or get stuck. Each party needs to have a sense that their lover has their back and even if not in agreement will support the other in love and respect. Learn to actively listen to each other; you can pay no-one a greater compliment than to truly listen to and try to understand what the other is saying. Good listening skills is something that anyone can develop and is wise to note that God gave us two ears and eyes but only one mouth, so there must be something in that. Developing your own couple language and understanding each other is the way to glue a happy marriage together.
Before I mentioned about dating, well, if a couple rarely spends time together they will loosen the bonds between them to the point of them drifting away from each other till they are far apart. So, spend time together, and not watching TV, but actively reconnecting with each other on a regular basis. If necessary book an appointment with each other and view it as one that you have to pay a lot of money for to see this person, because in truth it is the most valuable time you can spend with any person. That is, if your marriage and your partner are your number one priority!
And, what about love – you know, the physical kind…
After being together for a few years the desire to be intimate most of the time, does wear off, but the attraction between you shouldn’t. You may need to work at it a little more and set up romantic dates and even a weekend escape away or two each year, but do it. The more you have sex and release those feel-good hormones, the more you will want to do it. This is a time when you can have fun and explore each other. It is a time of playing that is unique only to the two of you, it is a part of yourself that you share with no-one else, so enjoy this special part of your relationship together. Don’t neglect it and you will have a little more glue to bind you together when you want a happy marriage.
At the time you were looking for your perfect mate you may have thought you would never find them, but finding them was easy in comparison to keeping your relationship happy and healthy. Don’t rely on your marriage vows to keep your marriage going though, you need to actively work on it a little at a time, day by day. If you want a happy marriage then you need to tend it like you would a lovely flower garden – regularly and with the right ingredients at the right times.
