The Madness Chronicles – Episode 38

In our 38th episode of the Madness Chronicles, we’ll look at the madness we see in the funhouse mirror bouncing around our once-great nation. Remember, madness is a state of being mentally ill, severely, extremely foolish behavior, and a form of frenzied or chaotic activity. Let’s take a look at the random madhouse that is America 2020.

Our government, hopelessly in debt ourselves, funds a new effort in Costa Rica to hire more women police officers. Police departments everywhere are being defunded to appease leftists. At the same time, we want to help “gender equality” in Latin American police forces.

Moving over to our nation’s capital, Washington DC, we find some strange goings-on. The District of Columbia’s chief legal officer started a taxpayer-funded public safety program called Cure the Streets. D.C.’s top cop believes violence is a disease that can be cured. It was announced this week that one of the ‘reformed and rehabilitated’ enrollees in this program was arrested for murder. Attorney General Karl Racine had no comment.

Seattle City Council is considering a novel idea to reduce crime now that they’ve reduced their police budget. They are considering making the ‘poverty defense’ legal for street crimes, theft, and break-ins. Councilmember Lisa Herbold and Anita Khandelwal, the King County’s director of the Department of Public Defense, introduced the idea of changing the criminal code. “Even simple assault could be exempt from prosecution,” said Khandelwal. Does your brain hurt yet?

Nasdaq, one of the legal gambling enterprises on Wall Street, made a strange demand last week. It asked the Securities and Exchange Commission for permission to require companies listed on its United States stock exchange to increase board diversity. They demand at least one woman and one person who self-identifies as underrepresented or LGBTQ and publishes board diversity reports. I’m sure investors will jump on this new strategy of selecting your investment based on the companies board that most closely resembles the Village People.

In Lansing, Michigan Governor Heil Whitmer ordered the state police to block republican electors from entering the capital today. Today, of course, was when the Electoral College got together to cast their state votes for President. Heil Whitmer wanted no votes cast for President Trump. Isn’t it special to have elected officials with the publics’ best interest at heart? Oops, I shouldn’t say heart in the same paragraph with Heil Whitmer; she doesn’t have one.

I thought it was terrible when I read a Santa made a young boy cry when he asked for a Nerf gun for Christmas. Santa lectured the boy and had him in tears. But the Brits far outdid our Grinch.

For the ‘holidays’ in the U.K., the National Health Service produced a video for the kiddies that shows a fully dressed Santa being wheeled into the E.R. suffering from COVID and immediately placed in an oxygen mask. That’ll cheer up those poor British kids who’ve been locked up for nine months. In the end, honoring their medical staff, they bring Santa back to full health. Of course, no one sees the end because the kids ran out of the room, screaming Santa is dead. Don’t you wish this was made up? Who thinks up something like that?

Perhaps the height of madness came when my wife and I were at the local Safeway. It’s a challenge going there for their phantom sales. They advertise great deals, and then you go there, and of course, they don’t have what they advertised. In the pre-COVID days, they’d give you a rain check, and you’d return burning your savings in gas running around, but at least you’d get the sale item.

Not now. No, COVID has changed that. We went in for Pepsi on sale; my wife is a Pepsiholic. Of course, they were out as usual. We stopped by the service counter to get our rain check and were indignantly told, “No rainchecks because of COVID.” Really? That was the only explanation they would give. What a strange virus it is.

May we wake from this madness before it’s too late. I wish you good health, and until next time, have fun, enjoy life, and watch out for the madness amongst us. It’s 2020, and it’s getting out of hand.