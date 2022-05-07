Finance
The Madness Chronicles – Episode 38
In our 38th episode of the Madness Chronicles, we’ll look at the madness we see in the funhouse mirror bouncing around our once-great nation. Remember, madness is a state of being mentally ill, severely, extremely foolish behavior, and a form of frenzied or chaotic activity. Let’s take a look at the random madhouse that is America 2020.
Our government, hopelessly in debt ourselves, funds a new effort in Costa Rica to hire more women police officers. Police departments everywhere are being defunded to appease leftists. At the same time, we want to help “gender equality” in Latin American police forces.
Moving over to our nation’s capital, Washington DC, we find some strange goings-on. The District of Columbia’s chief legal officer started a taxpayer-funded public safety program called Cure the Streets. D.C.’s top cop believes violence is a disease that can be cured. It was announced this week that one of the ‘reformed and rehabilitated’ enrollees in this program was arrested for murder. Attorney General Karl Racine had no comment.
Seattle City Council is considering a novel idea to reduce crime now that they’ve reduced their police budget. They are considering making the ‘poverty defense’ legal for street crimes, theft, and break-ins. Councilmember Lisa Herbold and Anita Khandelwal, the King County’s director of the Department of Public Defense, introduced the idea of changing the criminal code. “Even simple assault could be exempt from prosecution,” said Khandelwal. Does your brain hurt yet?
Nasdaq, one of the legal gambling enterprises on Wall Street, made a strange demand last week. It asked the Securities and Exchange Commission for permission to require companies listed on its United States stock exchange to increase board diversity. They demand at least one woman and one person who self-identifies as underrepresented or LGBTQ and publishes board diversity reports. I’m sure investors will jump on this new strategy of selecting your investment based on the companies board that most closely resembles the Village People.
In Lansing, Michigan Governor Heil Whitmer ordered the state police to block republican electors from entering the capital today. Today, of course, was when the Electoral College got together to cast their state votes for President. Heil Whitmer wanted no votes cast for President Trump. Isn’t it special to have elected officials with the publics’ best interest at heart? Oops, I shouldn’t say heart in the same paragraph with Heil Whitmer; she doesn’t have one.
I thought it was terrible when I read a Santa made a young boy cry when he asked for a Nerf gun for Christmas. Santa lectured the boy and had him in tears. But the Brits far outdid our Grinch.
For the ‘holidays’ in the U.K., the National Health Service produced a video for the kiddies that shows a fully dressed Santa being wheeled into the E.R. suffering from COVID and immediately placed in an oxygen mask. That’ll cheer up those poor British kids who’ve been locked up for nine months. In the end, honoring their medical staff, they bring Santa back to full health. Of course, no one sees the end because the kids ran out of the room, screaming Santa is dead. Don’t you wish this was made up? Who thinks up something like that?
Perhaps the height of madness came when my wife and I were at the local Safeway. It’s a challenge going there for their phantom sales. They advertise great deals, and then you go there, and of course, they don’t have what they advertised. In the pre-COVID days, they’d give you a rain check, and you’d return burning your savings in gas running around, but at least you’d get the sale item.
Not now. No, COVID has changed that. We went in for Pepsi on sale; my wife is a Pepsiholic. Of course, they were out as usual. We stopped by the service counter to get our rain check and were indignantly told, “No rainchecks because of COVID.” Really? That was the only explanation they would give. What a strange virus it is.
May we wake from this madness before it’s too late. I wish you good health, and until next time, have fun, enjoy life, and watch out for the madness amongst us. It’s 2020, and it’s getting out of hand.
Earn Money Online Guides – Simple Tips to Make Money From the Internet
How can someone who is dreaming of starting an internet business find the top earn money online guides? Making money from the web is a very broad topic. You can find literally any kind of information on the internet if you look hard enough. Most of the good knowledge are offered by top internet marketers. However, before you invest in a web business guide, you have to decide which business model you will use. There are numerous online business models and each has its own advantages and disadvantages. The simplest concept that has proven to work is affiliate marketing. How does it work? This article will provide some information on the topic.
Affiliate marketing business model works on a win win arrangement between a merchant and its affiliates. The roles of a merchant are mainly to locate a demand, conduct research and development and create new products to fulfill the demand. A lot of merchants are very good at doing that. However, some merchants are inadequate in selling their own product. That is the reason why they need the support of online marketing agents to sell their products.
As an internet marketer, you want a hot product to sell. Creating your own product when you are new is a difficult process. Your best option is to locate a merchant and sign up as their affiliate. Your role is basically to promote the product on the web and bring prospective customer to the merchant sale page. When the customer buys, you will be paid by the principle merchant a predetermined commission.
To earn money online is not a difficult process. There is just a few important skills you will need to acquire such as traffic generation, list building, copy writing etc. Luckily, these skills can be learned in a very short time. What you have to do is to find the right teacher or coach and learn from him. The time and money you invest to gain knowledge will the best investment for your internet business.
4 Creative Approaches to Collect Funds for Your Ambulance Purchase
It’s not easy to purchase an ambulance these days. The reason is that there are a lot of hurdles in the process, such as reimbursement challenges, expensive non-paid transport, and low call volumes, just to name a few. And after a couple of years, the ambulance needs to be replaced. Partly, it is because of the high level of wear and tear that these vehicles face. In this article, we are going to talk about 5 creative ways to raise revenue and fund your ambulance purchases.
1. Host Fundraiser Events
This approach allows you to engage the members of your community. If you organize fundraisers, you can collect hundreds of dollars. You can host an event, such as half-marathons or 5K runs. Community members have fun during these events, hundreds of runners may participate from surrounding regions as well.
You can generate plenty of revenue through sponsorships and entry fees. Apart from this, you can host music fests or concerts. Although these events may require you to spend some money, you can get a lot of return on your investment through business sponsorships.
2. Start a Membership Program
If you introduce a membership program, it can help you get a regular source of income. Plus, you can get a tax subsidy as well. The membership fees may be as low as 30 dollars per year. The members of your organization can enjoy a lot of benefits if they sign up for your membership. Some of these perks include waived deductibles and discounted transports.
If you want to encourage others to join, you can join hands with the local utility company. Since you are offering a lot of benefits, many people will be more than happy to sign up for the membership of your organization.
3. Have Local Business Partnerships
You can also partner with local businesses. For example, you can attract the attention of their employees by offering some appealing packages. After you have organized a membership program, your next move is to approach local businesses. The idea is to provide an effective payroll deduction program for the hundreds of thousands of employees of these businesses.
Sponsorships are another form of partnership. For example, you can dedicate one or two ambulances to a specific business and put a sticker on the back of these ambulances. Your name should be clearly visible on the sticker. This is how you can promote your organization and attract potential fund providers.
4. Try Online Fundraising Campaigns
With the help of crowdfunding technology, you can organize campaigns for the common people to make their donations for your organization. You can run these campaigns on social media websites, such as Facebook and Twitter. You cannot imagine how much money you can raise through these social media campaigns. The beauty of social media campaigns is that they can help spread the message across a huge audience.
Long story short, these are just some of the creative ways to raise funds for your ambulance purchases. If you try these approaches, you can get a steady stream of funds for your organization.
How to Earn Money Online Through Social Networking and Micro Blogging
Are you addicted to social networking websites like Facebook and micro blogging sites like Twitter? If yes then why not make them your earning source as well. Enjoy, surf and earn. Thousands of people visit and exploit these sites daily. They present huge potential for earning online. Issue is how to earn money online through them. Many of us already have accounts on Facebook and Twitter; we need to start exploiting the earning possibilities like thousands of people are already doing.
First, let us look at Facebook. Usually everyone is attached to a particular common interest group or on larger scale a community. Use these group lists to your advantage while promoting yourself. Similar to eBay, use Facebook’s Marketplace application to sell individual items and earn superb returns for it. You can sell anything from books, furniture, appliances, gadgets etc. Also, get to know how to make money online through affiliate programs by integrating the links of various products and services into your Facebook page.
Make sure you sell and promote genuine things else it will deteriorate your image on the social networking site. If you have your own website or blog, you can attach links of the same on your social page. If there are websites other than your own, Facebook allows you to link them to your page. However, it is important that you read the policies, procedures and legal disclaimers before you start with anything new on a particular website.
Similar to Facebook, see how to earn money online through Twitter. Akin to many other websites earning on Twitter is also mostly done through affiliate marketing. Affiliate marketing is the foundation of earning money on the internet. The faster you master the art of placing right advertisements in right place and at right time the faster and easier you are going to earn money.
On Twitter, become a member of RevTwt. The program allows you to earn money on pay-per-click basis. All you have to do is invite them to check your profile. They check how many followers you have. What type of communities you are part of? What type of people or domains you follow. Once they accept your request, you can place advertisements for different products and services on your page. Every time the ad is clicked to view, your account is credited with some money. Other than this join several affiliate-marketing sites and place their ads to earn more money. Remember, key to maximize your returns on Twitter is number of followers, the more the better.
