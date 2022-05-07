Finance
The Pros and Cons of the Access Bond
An access bond provides home owners a way to manage money and payments for their real estate property. It is a mortgage account that is flexible and simple to accomplish. The procedure involves the real estate owner, to have their salary checks deposited into the bond account. It lowers the mortgage’s outstanding balance, which in turn decreases the cost of the mortgage. It then results in the lowering of daily accumulation of mortgage interest. The time to pay off the mortgage is shortened and also allows you, the real estate owner, to have full access to the money in the account.
Most people around the globe are always looking for ways to save money on real estate purchases. Of course you can negotiate for the best price possible. However, there are also other ways to maximize your investment. You can implement many techniques to get the best deal in purchasing a home or real estate property but nothing can compare to the advantages of using it. There are pros and cons to the use of access bonds, and we will discuss them here as we go along.
Pros
One of the reasons for using it is to lower the daily interest rates of your mortgage. That is a given and obvious benefit to you as a real estate owner. Other advantages to the access bond is the accessibility to get cash from the account. You can use the money in the bond anytime you need it. If you need additional cash for living expenses, you can withdraw some money from the account. You can even use your home as collateral and take an equity bond using your house. However, this may not be the best thing to do because you will just be adding more monthly payments that you will be liable for. The great thing about access bonds is that it lets you withdraw money from the account with lesser interest to pay than a regular equity bond.
Cons
Although accessibility to the cash in an access bond account is a good thing for emergencies, it still has some drawbacks. Every time you get cash from your account, it turns your home into collateral. It reduces the equity of your property. Although it may not bother you at this point you need the money, it will eventually take its toll when you decide to sell the property. The access bonds have to be repaid in full if you plan to sell the property. This may cause the value of your home to drop and not enable you to sell it at a good price.
You can get one when you take out a mortgage on your home. You can also do it after you get the mortgage. The qualifications to obtain an access bond may differ depending on the bank. Today’s economic situation and credit problems have made it harder to qualify an access bond. If you ever do qualify to get one, consider it as a tool to manage your mortgage payments wisely, not as a chance to keep withdrawing from it.
Finance
The Problem With Patent Due Diligence in Mergers and Acquisitions and How to Fix It
As a business or investment professional involved in mergers and acquisitions (“M & A”), are you conducting patent due diligence according to the standard practices of your M & A attorneys and investment bankers? When patents form a significant aspect of the value of the transaction, you are probably getting incorrect advice about how to conduct due diligence. The due diligence process must take into consideration the competitive patent landscape. If competitive patents are not included in your vetting process, you may be significantly overvaluing the target company.
In my many years of intellectual property and patent experience, I have been involved in a number of M & A transactions where patents formed a significant portion of the underlying value of the deal. As the patent specialist on these transactions, I took direction from highly compensated M & A attorneys and investment bankers who were acknowledged by C-level management to be the “real experts” because they completed dozens of deals a year. To this end, we patent specialists were directed to check the following 4 boxes on the patent due diligence checklist:
- Are the patents paid up in the Patent Office?
- Does the seller really own the patents?
- Do at least some of the patent claims cover the seller’s products?
- Did the seller’s patent attorney make any stupid mistakes that would make the patents difficult to enforce in court?
When these boxes were marked “complete” on the due diligence checklist, the M & A attorneys and investment bankers had effectively “CYA’d” the patent issues and were free from liability relating to patents in the transaction.
I have no doubt that I conducted my patent due diligence duties highly competently and that I, too, had “CYA’d” myself in these transactions. However, it is now evident that the patent aspect of M & A due diligence basically conformed to someone’s idea of how not to make stupid mistakes on a transaction involving patents. In truth, I never felt quite comfortable with the “flyover” feel of patent due diligence, but I did not have decision rights to contradict the standard operating procedures of the M & A experts. And, I found out just how incomplete the standard patent due diligence process is when I was left to pick up the pieces of a transaction conducted according to standard M & A procedure.
In that transaction, my client, a large manufacturer, sought to expand its non-commodity product offerings by acquiring “CleanCo”, a small manufacturer of a patented consumer product. My client found CleanCo to be a good target for acquisition because CleanCo’s product met a strong consumer need and, at that time, commanded a premium price in the market. Due to strong consumer acceptance for its sole product, CleanCo was experiencing tremendous growth in sales and that growth was expected to continue. However, CleanCo owned only a small manufacturing plant and it was having difficulty in meeting the growing needs of the market. CleanCo’s venture capital investors were also anxious to cash out after several years of continued funding of the company’s somewhat marginal operations. The marriage of my client and CleanCo thus seemed a good match, and the M & A due diligence process got underway.
Due diligence revealed that CleanCo had few assets: the small manufacturing plant, limited but growing sales and distribution and several patents covering the sole CleanCo product. Notwithstanding these apparently minimal assets, CleanCo’s asking price was upwards of $150 million. This price could only mean one thing: CleanCo’s value could only be in the potential for sales growth of its patented product. In this scenario, the exclusive nature of the CleanCo product was properly understood to be fundamental to the purchase. That is, if someone could knock-off CleanCo’s differentiated product, competition would invariably result and ll bets would then be off for the growth and sales projections that formed the basis of the financial models driving the acquisition.
Taking my instructions from the M & A attorney and investment banker leaders in the transaction, I conducted the patent aspects of the due diligence process according to their standard procedures. Everything checked out. CleanCo owned the patents and had kept the fees paid. CleanCo’s patent attorney had done a good job on the patents: the CleanCo product was covered well by the patents and there were no obvious legal errors made in obtaining the patents. So, I gave the transaction the thumbs up from the patent perspective. When everything else looked positive, my client became the proud owner of CleanCo and its product.
Fast forward several months . . . . I began to receive frequent calls from people on my client’s marketing team focused on the CleanCo product about competitive products that were being seen in the field. Given the fact that more than $150 million was spent on the CleanCo acquisition, these marketing professionals not surprisingly believed that the competitive products must be infringing the CleanCo patents. However, I found that each of these competitive products was a legitimate design-around of the patented CleanCo product. Because these knock-offs were not illegal, my client had no way of getting these competitive products removed from the marketplace using legal action.
As a result of this increasing competition for the CleanCo product, price erosion began to occur. The financial projections that formed the basis of my client’s acquisition of CleanCo began to break down. The CleanCo product still sells strongly, but with this unanticipated competition, my client’s expected margins are not being made and its investment in CleanCo will take much more time and expensive marketing to pay off. In short, to date, the $150 Million acquisition of CleanCo looks to be a bust.
In hindsight, the competition for the CleanCo product could have been anticipated during the M & A due diligence process. As we found out later, a search of the patent literature would have revealed that many other ways existed to address the consumer need addressed by the CleanCo product. CleanCo’s success in the marketplace now appears to be due to first mover advantage, as opposed to any actual technological or cost advantage provided by the product.
If I knew then what I know now, I would have counseled strongly against the expectation that the CleanCo product would command a premium price due to market exclusivity. Rather, I would demonstrate to the M & A team that competition in the CleanCo product was possible and, indeed, highly likely as revealed by the myriad of solutions to the same problem shown in the patent literature. The deal may still have go through, but I believe that the the financial models driving the acquisition would be more reality-based. As a result, my client could have formulated a marketing plan that was grounded in an understanding that competition was not only possible, but also likely. The marketing plan would then have been on the offense, rather than on the defense. And, I know that my client did not expect to be on the defense after spending more than $150 million on the CleanCo acquisition.
Finance
What Are Your Options For Bad Credit Debt Loans?
Those ready to get out of debt or to make their budget more manageable have probably considered a debt loan. This basically takes your current loans and combines them into one more manageable loan. While it may not necessarily make your payments lower each month, at least your money is going to one place and may have a clearer end date rather than various debts that never seem to go away.
It’s a great way for those with bad credit to help improve their finances and get their budget back on track. This is a great way to get your debts paid off and work towards becoming debt-free. So what are the options for bad credit debt loans?
How to Qualify
Most people with bad credit fear they will not be approved for future loans. When the car breaks down and it’s time to get a new loan or your family is expanding and you are in need of a bigger home, it’s stressful to worry about getting approved for that loan.
The same applies for those that simply want to get their debt under control and need a debt loan to do so. Sometimes even helping yourself can be difficult to achieve because you are trying to get approved for another loan with your bad credit situation. Here is what you need to know.
Debt Loan Companies vs. Banks
While most people go through a bank to get a loan, you can always go through a debt company. Banks and credit unions typically have stricter criteria when someone applies for a loan and usually only approve higher credit applicants.
If you are turned down by the bank, look into a debt company. They are set up to help those with worse credit get the loan they need. Do your research as there are many companies out there that are not trustworthy.
Make sure you are working with a legitimate company and you do not fall for a scam. You don’t want a company that doesn’t review your financial situation, offers you government money to erase your debt or tries to charge you up-front fees.
Those that get approved for their loans should beware, typically bad credit debt loans comes with higher interest. While this means it may take longer to pay off the loan and the loan may cost you more in the end, at least you are getting out of debt and getting approved for something. While the loan will have a longer term, you can always work to pay it off sooner if your income increases in the future.
Improve your Credit Score
One thing to keep in mind, you can work on improving your credit score before applying for a loan. This means regularly monitoring your score to make sure its improving and not taking any hits. Making all your payments on time will help your score. Another way to improve your score is to pay down debt including any past due debts and credit cards. Avoid opening any new accounts during this time.
Other Options
If you can’t find a good debt loan, try a debt management plan or a debt settlement company. Debt management plans are offered by debt relief services designed to help you pay down your debt within five years. You may get a lower interest rate through them than you’re currently paying to your existing creditors.
Debt settlement means you’ll make monthly payments to a debt settlement provider. The payments go to an escrow account, while the provider works with your creditors for a lower settlement on the remaining outstanding debt you owe.
Once an agreement is made, they’ll take the funds you’ve deposited and pay the creditors. This is a good step to avoid bankruptcy, for those not able to afford their current monthly payments, and looking to get out of debt.
Rather than filing for a bankruptcy, which will be on your record for up to 10 years, there are ways to better manage your debt. Try a debt loan through a bank or other lender, debt settlement or a debt management plan.
Finance
Small Business Loans – Supporting Budding Entrepreneurs
To start a new venture or business operation needs proper planning and coordination but most importantly money. Capital investment is the bone on which business activity depends the most. Furthermore capital investment is required when you start the venture but it is more required to keep the venture open. Sometimes you have to pour money to keep it sustained. So the basic thing is adequate money required to initiate a business.
You don’t have enough money? Then you need not to worry about it. There are lots of banks and other financial establishments who offer small business loans on very attractive terms and conditions. Here our main aim is to make you familiar with the existing loan schemes in the market.
Secured Loans: if the borrower has some security to put it as mortgage or collateral then he or she can easily get the deal and arrange financial assistance. At first a loan calculator will assess your property in terms of its market value then you can take agreed amount on the basis of that calculation In case of any failure in repayment, the applicant’s assets may be forfeited to the lender. A good market research through online portals of loan lenders will provide you the best deal with minimum interest rate and longer repayment period.
Unsecured Loans: there are people who wish to take loan deal but at the same time they don’t want to take any risk to lose their property. For those people there is unsecured loan. But drawback of this loan is its higher interest rates.
Bad Credit Loans: it might be that earlier you have started any business and you got lose and now bankrupt or face financial shortage. Your repayment of earlier loan is irregular and you posses bad credit history. For those people there are bad credit loans.
Small business loans for Women: this type of loan supports women financially to fulfill their business objective along with some additional benefits.
Apart from these existing prominent loan deals you can find out more attractive deals in market and consult the lender for the procedure to get it.
