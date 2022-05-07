The Truth Behind People Who Buy Sex Dolls

Share Pin 0 Shares

It might surprise you, but people who buy love or sex dolls aren’t necessarily creeps or perverts. I can tell you from first-hand experience because my own sex doll shop is one of the few who offers a concept that isn’t about having sex with a love doll, but about using them to create the most beautiful, erotic art.

Love dolls can assume many poses and it’s a lot of fun to play dress up with them and see them wearing the outfits of your choice. Some of my customers can spend hours taking pictures of their favorite dolls simply because they can assume so many poses and because you can dress them any way you like.

I believe that the erotic art (pictures/videos) made with the help of these dolls is a tribute to the female form. How beautiful is the female form.. It’s something to admire and eternalize.

It’s very hard to find a stunning female that is willing to try on hundreds of different outfits.. Who is willing to assume many kind of poses and who at the same time doesn’t mind that you take pictures. Perhaps you even want to edit/Photoshop the pictures and add them to your personal collection or even share them online. Try getting permission from a real women to do stuff like that. It’s not easy to get this kind of permission and can even hurt a woman’s reputation if you do.

With that said, these love dolls are perfect for making art that is meant as a tribute to the female form. People who buy love dolls from me are usually civilized, normal people who have passion for erotic art, the female form, beauty and sexy clothing. The dolls I sell to them allow them to enjoy their hobby in a constructive way.

This one time a buyer approached me and asked me if I could help him decorate his new house. He recently retired and his wife had passed away a few years earlier. He purchased a big house, but he was going to live there all by himself. He felt that some love dolls might make him feel less lonely in his new home and that their beauty would bring him joy. It worked.. He told me that they are more beautiful than he could have ever imagined and that he actually grew fund of them. Since he was retired and because he was alone, he didn’t have that much to do until he took on this new hobby. He started making pictures of his dolls and found an online community where people tell stories about their dolls and share pictures. Last time I spoke to him he made it clear to me that the dolls have really brought him a lot of joy and even some new friends.

The point that I’m trying to make is that these dolls can enrich your life and can be used for wonderful things, not just for sex. I also believe we derive joy from things that we are passionate about. If you have passion for the female form, beauty and photography then surely these kind of dolls will bring you a lot of joy not just pleasure.

When it comes to pleasure. A love doll really can be a solution for people who simply (for specific reasons) can’t find a romantic partner or who don’t want to cheat, but still want to spice up their sex life.