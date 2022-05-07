Finance
Tips To Enable You To Get Trust Deeds For Sale
People will not remain working forever and there is a time which they will have to retire and so would want to secure their future by investing in trust deeds for sale. Real estate investments remain one of the most lucrative investment opportunities any person can delve into.
It is the good rate of return that has attracted many people to invest in this type of investment and the main problem with it lies in identifying correct methods that can be used to secure better deals. When you understand how to go about, you will for sure pot an investment opportunity which may translate to huge forward move in your life.
There are many avenues where you can get the information about this type of investment from. The most common is your local newspaper since there are many that are published on every day basis since for them to be formalized; they have to get published in a popular daily. When you keep on looking inside your local newspaper, you will absolutely be able to spot some of them regularly.
After spotting some of them, it is imperative that you make an offer to the buyer by convincing him or her that you can pay for what they need at attractive rates. When you offer a good rate, the owner may get interested and sell the investment. There are some owners who speculate with prices and wait for the best deal to come their way before disposing off their investment.
The internet is also one rich source of information on investment opportunities and when you use your search engine well, you definitely get to see many options popping up and from the long list that you will see and for sure you will perhaps be at a position to get whatever you need. When you search over the internet, you are able to spot many offers and it is from them that you can choose the ones which suit your needs most.
You could also find many websites that deal in trust deeds for sale and all you are required to do is sign up and enjoy the services on offer. There are many of such companies and when you are a member, you get access to many deeds on sale. This guarantees you of wider options.
Furthermore, any person who would like to invest in trust deeds cannot ignore visiting registered property agents since in most instances; they sell this kind of investment on behalf of the owners.
After spotting some of them, you will find it necessary to present an attractive proposal which will make the real estate an agents consider selling it to you. When you assure them that you are able to pay the amount demanded, they will sell it to you.
Also, some certain sites are exclusive to real estate agents which are not only registered but also meet certain minimum standards. In such sites, there are adverts about trust deeds for sale.
Send Out Cards Review – Is Send Out Cards Real Or Hype?
Send Out Cards established by Kody Bateman in 2004 in Salt Lake City Utah has grown from a $800,000/year business to one turning over $70 million in 2009.
While this growth is staggering, we need to ask “Is Send Out Cards a scam?” or are customers and distributors getting involved in a real deal?
In this Send Out Cards review we are going to look at what the company does, what support and training are given to distributors, the quality of their products, costs to get involved and what flaws are evident in the business. At the end you’ll be able to make up your mind if you want to get involved either as a customer or a distributor.
Kody Bateman started the business after the passing of his brother when he realised that acting on a prompting by sending a card is difficult for most people. When a prompting enters their head it often passes just as quick because usually a person doesn’t have a card handy at home or they get put off the fact of having to go to a shop, park their car, find a card, write their message, then go to the post office, wait in a queue to buy a stamp and finally post their card. Most people say “I’ll do that tomorrow” but unfortunately that day never comes and their heartfelt thought is not expressed to their potential recipient.
Send Out Cards offers customers or distributors a virtual store service which can be operated from anywhere in the world whereby they can choose a card from over 10,000 selections, create a personal message in their own hand writing, upload a photograph, select a recipient and click send on their computer.
The Send Out Cards team then prints their card, puts a stamp on it and posts it for them. Printing occurs in Utah and Australia. Distributors and customers can take advantage of the company’s campaign manager feature which allows people to create cards, select recipients and have those cards sent at a future date.
Such a service sounds appealing but is the final product quality? The GSM card quality is the same used by all the major card manufacturers but as opposed to the ‘off the shelf’ cards offered by Hallmark cards and American Greeting cards, Send Out Cards products can be personalised with you own message. You can even add photographs to give your card a more personal touch. By uploading your own hand writing you can save time when ‘writing’ cards in mass.
With over 8 billion cards being sent annually in the USA alone, there is a lot of competition. Hallmark cards and American Greeting cards dominate the market with physical greeting cards. Blue Mountain cards and 123 Greeting cards offer an ecard service that is also popular. Send Out Cards takes the pluses of these companies by providing an online service that produces a physical, quality card just by clicking send on your computer.
Card costs vary but generally range from $3 to $6 for a quality card. As a distributor or wholesale customer of Send out Cards, your cards cost just 62 cents. The company also includes your first 100 cards with these packages when you start.
Getting started with Send Out Cards can be as little as $9.80 as a Retail Customer. This will allow you to ‘put your toe in the water’ and trial the company. You don’t get all the features with this product and your cards will cost you $2 each. The Retail Customer account does give you 10 cards included in the package.
Preferred Customers can acquire a pack for $31 per month. Card costs are now reduced to 31 cents for each unit. Typically a card will cost 62 cents without personal photos.
But if you are in small business such as real estate, financial services, mortgage lending, medical, health or beauty, then this Preferred Customer package is your best deal. Cost per card is now 62 cents and includes all the features. For those wanting to start a Send Out Cards business then you need to acquire the Entrepreneur package at $295. This pack includes all the same benefits of the wholesale package but includes a distributor kit allowing you to conduct a business.
Now up to this point you maybe thinking that Send Out Cards looks like a great service or business. But what flaws are there?
Well you need to be organised to some extent with this service. Send Out Cards still relies on the postal services of a country. There in lies some issues. Postal services can be unreliable for being late and are often subject to having strikes. The message here is send your cards early. You should budget for approx 5 days including printing time and postal time.
Humans are also involved in the process which can ultimately lead to problems. Mistakes can be made but with Send out Cards they are compensated by the company if they are at fault.
Computers at times also have glitches and with an increasing print run, sometimes these glitches occur more frequently. However based on the larger broader picture such glitches are very minor.
So is Send Out Cards the real deal? Well you be the judge. Before you get involved in any service as a customer or distributor make sure you do your own due diligence.
With businesses trying to figure out how to stay in contact with their customers in an economical manner or people just wanting to send a heartfelt message quickly, the 8 billion card market is certainly growing.
Top 10 Passive Income Ideas 2018
Passive income ideas was a trending topic in 2018 through the waves are dying down a bit this year but the fact has never changed that ever than before people are constantly seeking out ways to increase their earning and enjoy financial independence. In this article
am going to share the top 10 passive income ideas that made waves in 2018 and how you find passive income opportunities in those ideas in 2019. But first, if you are new to the topic, your first question would be what passive income is?
Passive income simply means residual income, that is money that comes to you over time from a work you have done in the past or something you are doing now that doesn’t require much of your time and effort. Put in another way, passive income is money you earn from a part-time job. It is different from active income, which is the money you earn from your job – salary.
The big question people often ask is whether one can live off their passive income earnings. If you work your passive income sources and build streams of residual income, you can get to the point where your passive income may equal what you are earning on your day job. And that is the goal, to build multiple streams of passive income so that it eventually equals or surpass what you are earning on your day job, at that point you may have been said to reach financial independence because then you have control of your time, your money is coming in to pay the bills even if you quit your main job and the system runs automatically, you just manage it.
I guess the question in your mind now is whether there is something you can do part time that will earn you almost a full-time income. Yes, there is, a matter of fact there are! Here we go with the top 10 passive income ideas of 2018
- Affiliate marketing: affiliate marketing provides a fantastic opportunity for people who do not have a product of their own to take another person’s good product and promote it at a profit on every sale they make. This is one of the easiest ways to start earning passive income.
- eBook publishing: if you have an idea that can solve a specific problem, kindle publishing provides an easy way to put it in book form and publish it. Book publishing has never been so easy. A lot of persons have been asking if there is a business you can start with no money. This is one. Everything is free, if you can write your book, edit it, create an appealing cover and write a good description for your book, you can start earning money right away.
- Cryptocurrency: cryptocurrency gained good attention in 2018 as a source of creating residual income. There are two ways basically for making money with cryptocurrency. That is trading and mining. The good thing about this system is that you can trade from your mobile.
- Network marketing: network marketing or multi-level marketing is one of the oldest businesses around, a system where you start at the bottom and work your way to the top. Though the talk about multi-level marketing may not sound like a buzzword yet big companies have been using it to get hot products into the market and individuals have been using it to rise to great heights and earning both passive and massive income for themselves.
- Freelancing: you have probably heard of websites like up work, fiver, elance and so on, where people go to get various kinds of digital work done for them. You too can start earning money right away if you have one of the skills that are required on daily basis from these websites e.g. writing articles, editing articles, book cover design, website development etc
- Blogging: yes people are still earning from blogging even though the market seems to be saturated. There are more tools that make it easy for anybody to create a blog and take it to prominence. Blogging is a good way to start earning passive income but it’s not the quickest way to build passive income. that being said, it is also important to note that it is one of the surest ways to build a reputation and a longer-lasting stream of residual income if you do it right.
- E-commerce: this used to be for big companies but today anyone can set up an e-commerce shop and start selling digital products online with WordPress and woocommerce plugins.
- Drop shipping: this has to do with selling physical products through well-established e-commerce platforms like Aliexpress and Amazon. You don’t have to do any difficult work, just research the top-selling products and promote them on your custom built e-commerce shop that is linked to the main platform and have the product delivered by the company while you pick the profit.
- Mobile apps: there are more smartphones than there are human beings on the earth today. And what powers these devices? Mobile apps. If you have an idea that can solve a problem then there is an opportunity here for you to earn residual income. you don’t have to be a programmer to create a mobile app. You just have to come up with the idea and outsource the job to a programmer on one of the freelance websites mentioned earlier to get it created.
- Video blogging: YouTube is now the second most popular website in the world. If you have flair for video, then there is an opportunity here for you to earn passive income. YouTube with its AdSense program and partners program allow creators of video content to earn on the platform.
These are the top ten passive income ideas that trended in 2018. If you want to start earning passive income in 2019 then you may want to consider one of these as a starting point to build your residual income streams. But if you are already earning passive income online, I will like to know how many of these passive income ideas you have tried or are earning from.
IFAN: Great Relief From Evils Threatening E-Commerce
Gone are the days, when you had to take time out from your busy schedule to plan shopping for special occasions even regular trips. The development in the technology eased out this tiresome experience of searching different streets to get that one particular dress. Nowadays, you can order or shop whatever you want from home decor items to clothes at a click of a button irrespective of your location.
This development is definitely a boon in the hectic lifestyle but it has its evils too. Often customers hesitate to make purchase online due to credit card evils such as phishing. In fact, the rampant of credit card fraud online has in many ways threatened e-Commerce by driving away its potential clientele. This is a major concern shared by both merchants and customers alike. An estimated $5.6 million dollars are spent to ensure safety of online transaction, however, the inefficiency of these security systems to dampen the attempts of fraudsters makes it utter waste of resources.
In case, you are among the lot, then a brand-new technology that allows the client to make use of debit cards online devoid of indicating any credit card information might be a respite. In addition to this, this state-of-the-art technology is likely to save online merchants a fortune in fees too. In short, this new technology IFAN is a WIN-WIN situation for both clientele and merchants. While shopping through credit card, you might feel helpless enough as you like it or not but information such CVV code, card number among others have to be filled in to complete the transaction. What IFAN does for you is that makes this procedure far more secure by transmitting encrypted information, removing any third party interference such as PayPal.
Wondering how does it work? IFAN eradicates the need for credit card numbers making it nearly impracticable for fraudsters to whip your information. This is possible as when you use a bank debit card, you don’t really have to give in any credit card credentials. In this case, the banks regard the combination of a physical debit card as well as a pin code to be the comparable of cash, which is referred as a ‘card present transaction’. For instance, when the debit card is swiped at a merchant outlet along with your secret PIN number, it validated as a ‘card present transaction’. In this manner, payment is made to the merchant and yet none of your valuable card credentials such as numbers amidst others go unrecorded by the merchant.
What’s more relieving is that the encrypted information that is stored on the debit card’s magnetic strip or even digital chip is directly communicated to the concerned bank. This process makes the entire shopping experience absolutely safe and secure. Furthermore, when the information is communicated to the bank alongside the PIN number, the scheduled funds are directly released to the concerned merchant without getting an inch closer to your card credentials.
It would not wrong to say that ‘IFAN is quite revolutionary’. There are numerous options available to shop such as e-checks, WesternUnion, pre-paid credit cards and many more. However, despite these varied options, one ultimately ends up purchasing online by means of a credit card owing to its ease of operation. Nevertheless, by using these credit cards for your online purchases you may be overlooking its fatal drawback that it might tag along.
Changing times, needs change in the approach on shopping. This is to say that online shopping by means or your laptop and desktop are in trend. But along with it, the Smartphone are giving a tough competition, as several online merchants have software applications that can be downloaded on your handset, and you are good to go. But the good news is that, to add to its efficacy, this fantastic technology can be accessed even by means of Smartphone.
