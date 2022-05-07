Top 10 Trending Search Projects In Last Seven Days

CryptoDep shared the top 10 trending search projects.

FITFI, GMT, and APE are also among the list of tokens.

These tokens prominently gathered the attention of traders and investors.

The crypto industry has thousands of cryptocurrencies and each trend according to the hype and updates of their ecosystem. With the flow of bullish or bearish runs, the digital-assets vary between uptrend and downtrend. Some assets that depict a bullish trading-pattern will trend for a while that triggers users to search. So people search for these tokens to learn about it in order to invest. Therefore, let’s look into trending tokens that crypto users have been searching for in the past week.

According to Crypto Dep, the top 10 tokens that are trending searches are FITFI, GAL, GMT, NYM, APE, PLY, AVAX, ROSE, ALGO, and FTM. These data are based on the statistics from the past seven days. Most of the crowd from the crypto market know that FITFI and APE were trending after launch. These tokens prominently gathered the attention of traders and investors within the short term.

Trending Searches In 7 Days

As per the report, the data are collected from the source Cryptorank which provides crowdsourced and professionally curated research, and price analysis. Thus the first set of tokens that trends are Step App (FITFI), Project Galaxy (GAL), and STEPN (GMT). The market capitalization of these tokens is $174M, $424M, and $1.67B respectively. Although the industry is currently displaying a bear chart, these cryptocurrencies are outperforming with their updates from the ecosystem.

The following set of projects is NYM, APE, Aurigami (PLY), and Avalanche (AVAX). Significantly, APE almost surged from $7 to $17 within a day since the launch, accumulating more attention. Likewise, the market has many altcoins that perform better than leading cryptocurrencies.

Moreover, the final set of tokens is Oasis Network (ROSE), Algorand (ALGO), and Fantom (FTM) with a market cap of $558M, $4.93B, and $1.80B respectively. These projects have been trending for the past week and increased in price value. However, the above-mentioned tokens have gained the attention of crypto users due to their unique protocols of becoming the crypto market’s trend.