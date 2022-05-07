Blockchain
Top 10 Trending Search Projects In Last Seven Days
- CryptoDep shared the top 10 trending search projects.
- FITFI, GMT, and APE are also among the list of tokens.
- These tokens prominently gathered the attention of traders and investors.
The crypto industry has thousands of cryptocurrencies and each trend according to the hype and updates of their ecosystem. With the flow of bullish or bearish runs, the digital-assets vary between uptrend and downtrend. Some assets that depict a bullish trading-pattern will trend for a while that triggers users to search. So people search for these tokens to learn about it in order to invest. Therefore, let’s look into trending tokens that crypto users have been searching for in the past week.
According to Crypto Dep, the top 10 tokens that are trending searches are FITFI, GAL, GMT, NYM, APE, PLY, AVAX, ROSE, ALGO, and FTM. These data are based on the statistics from the past seven days. Most of the crowd from the crypto market know that FITFI and APE were trending after launch. These tokens prominently gathered the attention of traders and investors within the short term.
Trending Searches In 7 Days
As per the report, the data are collected from the source Cryptorank which provides crowdsourced and professionally curated research, and price analysis. Thus the first set of tokens that trends are Step App (FITFI), Project Galaxy (GAL), and STEPN (GMT). The market capitalization of these tokens is $174M, $424M, and $1.67B respectively. Although the industry is currently displaying a bear chart, these cryptocurrencies are outperforming with their updates from the ecosystem.
The following set of projects is NYM, APE, Aurigami (PLY), and Avalanche (AVAX). Significantly, APE almost surged from $7 to $17 within a day since the launch, accumulating more attention. Likewise, the market has many altcoins that perform better than leading cryptocurrencies.
Moreover, the final set of tokens is Oasis Network (ROSE), Algorand (ALGO), and Fantom (FTM) with a market cap of $558M, $4.93B, and $1.80B respectively. These projects have been trending for the past week and increased in price value. However, the above-mentioned tokens have gained the attention of crypto users due to their unique protocols of becoming the crypto market’s trend.
Polkadot’s XCM Introduces New Use Cases For DOT
- Polkadot scheduled 28 parachain auctions until February 2023.
- 99% of validators have staked 1.8-2.6 million DOT on Polkadot.
On Wednesday, Polkadot upgraded and launched the Cross Consensus Message Format (XCM), allowing its parachains to gain access to “trustless interoperability”. Polkadot, a nominated proof-of-stake (NPoS) blockchain, aims to troubleshoot the lack of compatibility between parachains through XCM. Assets will be transferred across multiple chains under high security.
According to CMC, the price of the native token, DOT, spiked to attain its high at $16.34 on Thursday after the launch of XMC.
Upgraded Multi-chain Ecosystem
Moonbeam, an EVM compatible smart contract platform, hosts several interoperable DApps on the Polkadot network. XC-20 tokens, a class of ERC-20 tokens that are compatible with cross-chains, confer the interoperability to DotSama, Polkadot and Kusama ecosystems. On Thursday, $xcDOT, the first native XC-20, went live on Moonbeam.
The Moonbeam Team stated:
“The implementation of xcDOT will allow users to move their DOT quickly and simply, and use it on a growing number of DApps. xcDOT gives Polkadot supporters more ways to enjoy the EVM-based ecosystem that is flourishing on Moonbeam.”
DOT was limited to use-cases such as staking, governance and crowdloans related to parachain auctions. With the activation of XCM, the token’s use-cases expanded onto the parachains. Notably, DOT holders can lock their tokens in liquid staking on Acala parachain as LDOT tokens and even use them to mint aUSD, Acala’s native stablecoin. DOT tokens can be deployed on DEXs, lending and borrowing platforms
$100 million USD worth of 6.5 million DOT will be unstaked from the network next month for enhancing its parachains. With the integration of new Moonbeam bridges with Wanchain, a layer-1 PoS blockchain, Polkadot will now be able to establish an interoperable connection with other DeFi cross-chains.
ETH Whale Wallet ‘Bonobo’ Acquires $3.2M APE
- Bonobo wallet buys $32 million worth APE.
- Translates APE as the most widely traded token on ETH blockchain.
- APE is down by more than 19% due to the market crash.
Ever since the launch, the ApeCoin (APE) has been quite actively making major break-outs and headlines in the crypto industry. In spite of being related and also backed up by the Bored Ape Yacht Club, the APE has been spiking up effortlessly.
A couple of hours back, the whale going fondly by the name ‘Bonobo’, bought APE for about a whopping $3.2 million. This approximates about 214,996 APE tokens. This purchase has now made the APE the most widely traded and top-ranking token on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.
The Bonobo whale wallet is one among the top five ETH wallet addresses. Moreover, the wallet has numerous Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC), FTT, USDT, USDC, and ChainLink (LINK). Also, the FTX is the highest contributor upon the Bonobo wallet, approximating about 67.45%.
Despite such significant purchases, the price of APE is still down due to the market crash, for the past two days. APE drifted down from $16 to $12 within hours, from the tax increase announcement from the Federal Reserves.
Currently, APE is trading for the price of $12.92, with the graphs down by 1.68%, taking into consideration the past 24 hours only.
Will Elon Make APE Soar Again
On 4th May, 2022, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, made yet another radical move similar to what he did a year back with the Dogecoin (DOGE). Elon Musk changed his Twitter profile picture into an array of Bored Ape Yacht Club pics compiled together.
This move alone catapulted the related ApeCoin (APE) from $14.51 to $17.49, within a matter of 25 minutes approximately. Later on the price stabilized on and around $16, before the market crash.
And so, taking Elon Musk and his history with his radical plays upon the crypto industry, there are extremely high possibilities for the APE to soar up again.
Will Buying BTC in 2022 Make You a Millionaire?
- BTC crashes down to $35K .
- High possibilities for further downfall.
- Buying at dip remains controversial.
The Bitcoin (BTC) has been plunging down for the past two days. The epic downfall of nearly 15% occurred within hours after the increase in tax revenues upon BTC and crypto by the Federal Reserves.
Despite BTC’s great efforts to touch its $40K safe trademark, BTC failed miserably touching down to $35K abruptly. Even now, the price remains the same at $35K, currently at a price of $35,997.51, with the graphs still down by 1%, for the past 24 hours.
Indeed, the whole crypto market has been down for the past two days, not only the BTC. Likewise, Ethereum (ETH) and most of all the prominent altcoins are down by different ranges.
Many determine that BTC will come down furthermore. On the other hand, many also term that BTC will surge up drastically. Whatsoever, the year 2022 has not been so kind and generous to BTC so far.
Is BTC Fully Bullish Ahead?
Accordingly, analysts term that from this downfall, BTC will be surging up drastically and that the surge will be more standard and solid. Moreover, the graphs and certain charts depict the same with constant linear growth of BTC.
In addition, certain predictions reveal that BTC ought to dive further down to the rock bottom price of $30K. From this point, BTC is expected to soar upwards from the breakpoint of $30K.
However, controversy remains on whether to buy BTC currently at such dips! The real question is will it be profitable and worth the value in buying BTC currently. Since the start of the year 2022, the confidence and trust people had upon the BTC are on the decline.
Therefore, looking for a long hold, buying BTC now may sound fair enough, whereas, for day-to-day trading, everything is up to one’s risk!
