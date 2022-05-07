Zilliqa has been up 2.90% in the last 24 hours.

Let us look at the top 3 altcoins set to explode in 2022.

Mirror Protocol (MIR)

Terraform Labs’ (TFL) Mirror Protocol, created on Terra’s blockchain, uses MIR as its governance token. Token holders control the on-chain treasury and code modifications on the Mirror Protocol, which was designed to be decentralized from the start. No admin keys or special access rights have been issued to TFL, and no MIR tokens will be held or sold by TFL. This is meant to be a community-driven, decentralized initiative.

According to CMC, the Mirror Protocol price today is $1.04 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $21,339,596 USD. Mirror Protocol has been down 0.95% in the last 24 hours.

Zilliqa (ZIL)

To achieve fast throughput, Zilliqa’s public, permissionless blockchain can process thousands of transactions per second. A second-layer scaling method, sharding, is being used to tackle the problem of blockchain scalability and performance. Many decentralized apps may be found on the platform, and staking and yield farming are also supported.

According to CMC, the Zilliqa price today is $0.079296 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $789,322,905 USD. Zilliqa has been up 2.90% in the last 24 hours.

Utrust (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) was created to address the issues that prevent cryptocurrency from being widely used as a payment method, including the lack of transactional security on payment systems and the high costs associated with using it. It is a system that allows for low-cost, rapid, and easy crypto transactions. This will let businesses sell their goods and services to an even larger audience of cryptocurrency owners.

According to CMC, the Utrust price today is $0.211477 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $3,502,295 USD. Utrust has been down 0.40% in the last 24 hours.