Top MLM Software Companies to Watch Out for in 2018
MLM software is integral to any MLM business since it holds the base of the business and a right MLM software that is highly accurate, fast and perfect to fulfil your expectations is a must-have. It is essential that we select the right developer for meeting our software requirements, after all, there is no room for any mistakes in your business. Here we are listing Top MLM Software Developing Companies in the market complete with their rankings and employee strength to help you make the right choice. There are no specific criteria to rank the developers, though the features provided, options for customisation and the available add-ons can be taken into account to rank them.
I took these parameters into consideration while ranking the MLM Software Developing Companies.
I prepared this list based on internet searches, magazine references and mouth to mouth information.
1. Infinite MLM Software by IOSS
IOSS is the pioneers of MLM software development in India with more than a decade of experience in developing such software. Their software Infinite MLM Software has the largest number of MLM plans integrated to it. The payment options are highly safe and reliable and numerous add-ons are provided which can be easily integrated with the software. This includes e-pin, e-wallet, CRM integration, Bitcoin Promotion and Cryptocurrency development. The customers also have an option to customise the software as per their needs and compensation and payout schemes. There are options to handle multiple languages and currencies.
Alexa Rank: 383,389
2.MLM Softworks
MLM Software developed by MLM Softworks, which is an Indian Based company claims to have a solution to manage, control and organize an MLM business. Built on Laravel, the software is highly responsive and allows the admin to configure custom pay plan and compensation rules. Necessary features like social media integration, managing distributors & downline members, handling MLM leads, processing commissions & payout, enable or disable dynamic compression, track sales volume, profitability statistics, etc have been included in the software.
Alexa Rank: 3,048,051
3. AIS TECHNOLABS
The company offers 100% customisable script, which is common in most of the MLM software in the market these days. The Content Management System is a highly beneficial tool for the users without much technical knowledge to easily update the contents of their business website. CRM feature helps in business promotion by generating automated responses to queries. The software offers multi-engine URL to help check purchase volume, Rank and Leg count. The price is moderate and the company offers an array of services related to MLM business like website development, Mobile application development etc. The company offers lifetime support and technical consultancy for any type of problem associated with the software.
Alexa Rank: 564,315
4. Awapal MLM
The developers have described Awapal MLM as ‘ Software with great features given to address diverse business needs’. In addition to the basic features mentioned above, the software has a CRM system put in place so that the distributors can send bulk emails and automated responses to their customers. The software supports multiple languages and even has a currency converter added on eyeing the possibility of overseas business as well. E-Voucher Generator has been introduced and there is an option for easy bulk import/export of data. Fund transfer to various accounts is extremely easy with a sound e-wallet system in place. There are facilities to generate different kinds of reports and inventory management is not an uphill task anymore with Awapal MLM.
Alexa Rank: 700,567
5. VentaForce by Sankalp
Ventaforce claims to have incorporated more than 150 features in it. Developed by an Indian company Sankalp which has been in the business for more than 10 years, the software incorporates all the basic features expected of an MLM software along with additional features like supporting multiple languages, multi-currency, tax management, e-commerce integration, commission management, multi vendors and much more. All popularly adopted MLM plans are incorporated in the software. There are pre-integrated payment gateways to enable safe and secure transactions. Along with Admin and Member module, the multi-level marketing software provides various add-on modules with different features to run the business effortlessly.
Alexa Rank: 890,686
6. ARM MLM
This MLM software is highly responsive to anything from a PC to a mobile phone and has got all major business plans merged into it along with the entire set of calculations of commissions and payout schemes. An added feature is the Content Management System(CMS) which allows the user to update the product info and other contents on the website without much knowledge of HTML. Genealogy is represented in graphical form and the software supports multiple languages too. E-pin Generator is provided to reduce the chance of fraudery and e-wallet facility is added to ensure quick and easy transactions.
Alexa Rank: 982,719
7. Multisoft Corporation
Market Power Pro by Multisoft Corporation is third on the list of top ten MLM companies. The software is jam-packed with a lot of essential features like real-time genealogy, website management tools, auto-billing options and much more! The company is based in Nevada, USA and has been in business for more than 30 years. Competitive pricing and security features are commendable for this MLM software. Almost all types of MLM business plans and its compensation schemes have been incorporated into this software. The admin can manage all users, both Distributors and Customers, from One Central Cloud-Based System which helps in easy management of the entire business.
Alexa Rank: 1,766,696
8. EifaSoft Technologies
EifaSoft MLM software by EifaSoft Technologies is based in India and has managed to fairly meet the expectations from an MLM software. Eifasoft Technologies claims EifaSoft MLM to be secure, reliable, user-friendly and Web Based MLM Software to provides easy tracking of customers, various kinds of reports regarding sales, revenue, analytical and pictorial presentation in a genealogical manner of MLM customers. The software has a responsive design so it can be used in any designs without trouble. All the basic utilities like E-Pin generator, E-commerce, SMS and E-Wallet has been integrated with the software. The only major drawback is that the company does not offer a free trial of the software.
Alexa Rank: 1,976,211
9. IMatrix Software
With an experience of more than two decades in developing MLM software, IMatrix is an American company which has quite an impressive clientele to boast of. The software is packed with the features you would expect from a leading software provider, and allows the user to view their downline in graphical format, determine their current qualifications and current earnings. The software is practically easy to use and visually appealing. This software too can handle multiple currencies, payment options and multiple languages. Members can access their information in real-time anywhere, anytime, from any supported device.
Alexa Rank:7,589,451
10. AJ Matrix MLM Software
AJ Matrix is a PHP based MLM software that is developed by a British based company AJ Matrix. The software has all the features expected of an MLM software. The software accommodates all the MLM business plans in the market and integrates E-Pin Management along with it. There are facilities for customisation of the software as per client’s needs. The company promises their customers 24×7 support over the phone and email. The software can have been equipped to accommodate spillovers automatically and can calculate the bonus and commissions.
Alexa Rank: 13,282,170
The links to the websites of the top four companies are listed below. Do check them out!
1. Infinite MLM Software by IOSS – https://infinitemlmsoftware.com/
2.MLM Softworks – http://www.mlmsoftworks.com/
3. AIS TECHNOLABS – https://www.aistechnolabs.com/mlm-software/
4. Awapal MLM – https://awapal.com/
There are MLM software companies mushrooming across the world every day. It is a tough choice, we agree, especially choosing something that can decide the fate of your business. Though there are endless choices in the market, we have managed to pick out some based on the overall functionality and prices as our top priority. Hope this list helps in making your final choice! Cheers to a successful MLM business career.
Bail Bonds Can Seem Like A God Send
There is a reason that nobody wants to go to jail. It is a sad and terrible place. Fortunately bail bonds are available to get someone out of jail after they’ve been arrested and professional bail bondsmen are there to help defendants get access to bail bonds.
Essentially bail bonds enable someone to get out of jail to prepare for their criminal defense and resume their lives while the court process plays out. Bail is not an indication of someone’s innocence or guilt. Bail is just the money paid to a court so they have some confidence a defendant will return for their trial rather than fleeing once free. If the defendant does run, the court will keep the money that has been paid as bail and an arrest warrant will be issued. When a defendant or their friend or family pay the bail directly to the court, it is called a cash bail.
In some cases, friends or family members will not be able to pay a cash bail amount. Bail bonds agents are available to help in these situations. A bail bondsman can essentially loan money for bail, but the defendant never actually receives any proceeds. Instead the bail bondsman promises the court that they will be responsible for the defendant appearing at trial as ordered. That promise comes in the form of a surety bond to the court. It is for that reason that when someone has secured released via a bail bondsman they are said to have been “bonded out”.
Unfortunately, some defendants make the decision to not appear in court and flee from prosecution. When this happens, the bail bondsman has a mere six months to find and return the defendant to the jail. If for some reason the bondsman is unable to locate or return the defendant than they must pay the court the entire bail amount. Bail bonds are unique in that customers pose a financial risk to the professional that services them.
Bail bondsmen collect a fee from the defendant or their cosigners for the service of posting a bond. This fee can’t be negotiated or changed as it is set by each state. The fee is also not refundable and considered fully earned when a defendant is released.
8 Tips for Starting and Maintaining a Successful Online Forum
Nothing promotes a business online better than staying in touch with prospects. The more interactive the continued contact, the more of a relationship that is built with a potential client.
This business principle of continued contact and business relationship building has given rise to the popularity of online business forums, and of course, “theme-related” online forums. Online forums quickly establish empathy, set forum owners up as “experts” in the eyes of visitors, and serve as a promotional vehicle for other products and services that forum owners seek to sell.
While online forums are popular and the perfect method of relationship building, starting a forum and maintaining one can be challenging, especially in the beginning when members can be “few” and “far between”. The challenge for most new forum owners is to get beyond the initial start up phase and move onto a phase where the forum members themselves promote the forum simply by posting.
Although each forum is individual and personal, a few general guidelines should be followed or at least kept in mind when starting and maintaining an online forum. These are as follows:
1. Take care when choosing the type of forum and forum script or software that will be used. The forum should be easy to access, easy to use, and come with “visitor- friendly” features. All visitors should be made to feel welcomed and find the navigability of the forum, user friendly. Forum scripts and software, especially “free” varieties, may be overburdened with ads from the parent company and lead to a poor experience for visitors.
Some recommendations:
http://www.phpbb.com/
http://www.vbulletin.com/
2. The forum should have a good number of interesting and focused topics. The content should reflect the interests of the target audience, and every care should be made to have well-written and informative content that is updated regularly. This not only helps attract new members, it keeps older members from losing interest and defecting to other forums.
3. The forum should be Search Engine friendly. High activity forums, like popular blogs, provide a great reason for Search Engines to visit them frequently as they are brimming with fresh content all the while. Dynamic urls, session ids, etc. used by most forum software can be very detrimental to the forum health from Search Engine point of view.
When selecting a forum software, check if they are Search Engine friendly. Open source software like phpbb, have mods (modifications) developed by third party sources, to enhance the forum in many ways.
Here’s a great mod for phpbb to make it Search Engine friendly: http://www.able2know.com/forums/about15132.html
4. The forum needs to have a clear list of rules, a disclaimer, and most of all, good solid moderation. Visitors will quickly become frustrated with forums that have no clear guidelines, or feature rude, obnoxious, or overbearing members. Good manners are required as much online as offline.
5. Promotion, especially in the early days, will take considerable time and effort. Forums can be difficult to start (members generally are “shy” when there are only a few present), and the more posts that take place, the more individuals will join. This is a “snowball” effect of forums, so marketing must be done consistently, day in and day out, until the forum becomes more self-sustaining.
6. The owner of the forum should take an active interest in the forum and SHOW this interest by contributing regularly. Above all else, people join forums where they feel they will learn from the owner of the forum, and if the owner is never present, they quickly lose interest in the forum.
7. The forum should be targeted, yet diverse, encouraging older members to contribute, without making newer members feel uncomfortable. Cliques can form in forums, and this type of behavior should be discouraged by the owner and moderators. Every effort should be made to answer questions or comments by all members as quickly and thoroughly as possible.
8. As with all other Internet related ventures, care needs to be given as to hosting and maintenance of the forum. A forum that is always experiencing “downtime”, will lose members quickly, and a forum that has many coding mistakes will quickly frustrate visitors. As with Web sites, “cheap” providers of hosting and maintenance are not always “better”.
All in all, online forums can be a great way to generate income, develop a good reputation among clients, and provide entertainment and instruction for many individuals. Like with everything else, however, they take marketing savvy, and a great deal of time and attention to detail. The old saying, “You only reap what you sow” really applies to the world of online forums.
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
It’s not the easiest thing in the world for a new business to obtain the money it needs to help get started. New business loans can be difficult to get unless you have excellent credit and a good plan in place. If you can get approval, you’ll get the proceeds you need for things like working capital, equipment, supplies, machinery, inventory, advertising, or maybe even real estate construction or commercial building rental.
One thing many lenders will expect you to do is determine your personal equity. How much of it will you be able to bring to the table? Lending institutions tend to require that you are able to bring 20% – 40% of the total loan amount you are requesting.
In the 21st century, there are many more options available for start-ups than the traditional loan from a bank. However, before you apply for any type of funding, you must prove that your company qualifies as a small business. Small businesses are usually measured by factors such as number of employees, number of years (under 2) in operation, number of employees, generated income, types of assets and their value, revenue, and so forth. Most traditional lending institutions require that you put of collateral and a guarantee that you will repay.
Your Credit Score and New Business Loans
If your personal credit score is very high, you might want to look into getting a credit card to use towards your business. The line of credit might not be enough to cover everything you need, but it’s a good start. There is no rule that says you have to get all of your funding from one source. There are a variety of microloans for which you might qualify, such as those offered by the SBA and other non-profit organizations. These types of new business loans can be used for the purchase of inventory / supplies, furniture, working capital, etc.
As for alternative start-up business financing options, such as grants and crowdfunding, you’ll want to put more of a focus on our business model as opposed to your credit score. These types of funding are worth looking into if you have poor credit. However, in order to impress crowd-funders, grant organizations, angel investors, etc… , you’re really going to have to come up with a great message and marketing campaign.
Once you get all of your documentation, files, financial records, financial plan, etc. together, you can start checking for new business loans at US Business Funding. This organization has 95% approval rates and offers flexible terms and payment options.
