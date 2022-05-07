Twins get good news on Carlos Correa

On the heels of consecutive losses in Baltimore, and losing their manager and two key players to COVID-19 protocols, the Twins got a needed dose of good news regarding shortstop Carlos Correa on Friday.

Hit square on the middle finger of his right hand by a pitch in Thursday’s 5-3 loss at Camden Yards, Correa and his teammates feared the worst – broken finger, long stay on the injured list.

“Well, yeah, of course,” the veteran said Friday. “It hit me square in the finger. It’s not a good feeling. And then when I got the X-rays, it was some bad news.”

The X-rays revealed a possible fracture but a CT scan taken Friday revealed there was no break. It was a major relief for the Twins, who started the day atop the American League Central Division standings by 2½ games on Cleveland.

One of the best shortstops in baseball, Correa has been outstanding on defense and had just begun to find his swing, hitting .452 (14 for 31) with three doubles and eight RBIs in the seven games before he was hurt. Officially, the injury is considered day to day. “So, the best-case scenario,” Correa said, “and I’m very happy.”

So happy, he said, he tried to lobby himself into the lineup on Friday. Before the two losses in Baltimore, the Twins had catapulted themselves into first by winning 11 of 12 games.

“They wouldn’t let me,” he said. “I’ve got to work with the team training staff to make sure it’s right, and when I take the field, I take the field ready to go and help my team. As soon as possible. So, hopefully this weekend.”

Royce Lewis was called up to start in place of Correa against the A’s on Friday but officially took the active roster spot of Luis Arraez, who remained in Baltimore after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Manager Rocco Baldelli and pitcher Dylan Bundy also were quarantining there.

Lewis, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft, made his major league debut.

“He’s got great talent,” Correa said. “I got to meet him in spring training. He loves baseball as much as I do, so it’s great. It’s going to be fun to have him around and be able to grow together as part of this family. I’m very excited for him.”

Correa signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Twins in March but it includes opt-out clauses after each of the first two seasons. He said last month he “loves” the organization and has told the front office he would consider staying after this season.

If Correa was to stay, Lewis would in all likelihood have to play another infield position. That would be difficult this season with Gio Urshela at third and Jose Polanco at second — if they stay healthy.

“I’ve come to learn in this job, but more so in the last couple of years,” Falvey said, “that whatever you plan for 48 hours from now, don’t put it in ink. Put it in pencil.”