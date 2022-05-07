Finance
Understanding Vision Health Insurance Before You Purchase a Plan
Vision health insurance is very confusing to most people. Understanding what this insurance is all about will help you determine if you need it or not. This insurance is an important part of any health plan and you have to understand it so that you can take advantage of its great benefits.
If you are wearing eye glasses or contact lenses, getting a vision health plan will greatly help you cut down on costs for eye glasses and contact lenses replacements. If you have perfect vision, getting a vision health plan would still help you save money on scheduled eye exams that you would most likely have from time to time. Here are several types of vision insurance that you have to know.
Vision Plans offered by major insurance providers offer great benefits and are accredited by many hospitals and private practitioners. Health care financing are offered by a lot of private practitioners. Flex accounts are usually set up by your employer. Talk to your employer about the healthcare plan that you have in your company and ask if a vision plan is included in your health plan.
If you are still not sure if you need vision health insurance or not, it’s good to know the differences of the benefits included in a normal medical health plan and a vision plan.
Not all examinations and procedures are carried by a medical health plan. In some instances, you’d have to pay for your eye exam on your own, as a routine eye examination is not usually covered by most insurance policies. A medical insurance may only cover your eye examinations if you are diagnosed with an eye health problem. Diagnoses like astigmatism and far sightedness may not be covered by your health insurance provider. Also, fees for eyeglasses and contact lenses are not usually included in a medical health insurance policy.
Vision health insurance is an important part of any health insurance policy. If your insurance does not have a vision plan, you might want to get a separate plan. Don’t take your eyes for granted. Serious eye conditions usually do not have symptoms until they are already in their late stages. Most people don’t find out they have serious eye problems until they go for an eye exam. With a vision health plan, you can have affordable routine eye exams and have the peace of mind that your eyes are healthy.
Manifesting Better Finances Through Subliminals Audios
When we are at the point in life where we need to ensure our money and finances are doing alright, some people might be discomforted to see and realize that their money situations might need some help.
This is about changing our minds and brains to help us act and think differently. We know that we might need a better financial situation and subliminals can help us by gradually changing our thoughts to encourage better money related habits.
Somehow too much of society started accepting and practicing inefficient and poor money habits that literally brought their finances down to very low point.
It is clear that a lot of people want to change their finances for the better, but it is not clear how this might be achieved over time and that is where subliminal usage comes in.
We just have to accept that very particular subliminal audios can be used to change and shift our thoughts into something far more desirable. They can hone our mental and emotional focus so that our lives change for the better both in the short term and in the months and years to come.
Consistent listening is required to reap the greatest rewards from subliminals, but that is one of the new positive habits that the audios can help us achieve. As you listen more your brain and life start to reflect very deep and dynamic changes over time, and that is why these audios are so powerful.
Some might be hesitant and almost doubtful that such deep and drastic change can come from listening to subliminals, but this is about using the audios and they have to be listened to in order to gain their benefits.
That is why a lot of people stay stuck and idle in their money lives because they do not change their habits over time, and they do not do anything that can immediately alter and shift their mental and physical habits in a very short period of time.
Subliminals can be used to enact very powerful and deep change, but the consistent listening part is where a lot of people fall away and that is simply not a problem when you consider how immensely powerful they can be on our lives.
The only drawback is that you need to keep listening in order to gain the higher benefits and advantages that the audios can bring you, and for most of us that isn’t much of a problem considering how deeply our lives and finances will change over the coming weeks and months.
How to Sell a Screenplay – Social Media Marketing and Networking
Knowing how to sell a screenplay is both what you know and who you know. As such, how to sell a screenplay has much to do with social media marketing and networking. The beautiful thing about social media communications is that film industry people, such as producers and directors, now maintain active social media presences. As a result, you have the opportunity to form a relationship with them and pitch them your movie, TV show, or film screenplay.
If you want to learn more about how to sell a screenplay to a producer without scaring them off, here are some necessary steps to undertake:
• Locate the producer’s website or social media profile.
• If the profile is a public one, send them a friend request online.
• Take the time to get to know them before you try to pitch them your project.
• When the time is right, proceed to pitch them your idea. The best time is if and when they ask you to.
Try to find producers who are producing films similar to the ones you want to make, if your goal is to sell a romantic comedy screenplay, for example, Jason Blum and the “Paranormal Activity” people are probably not going to be your best bet. If you are going to learn about how to sell a screenplay, one of the most important things to understand is that you need to find a producer that has an idea about your project and who has a background in making those kinds of films.
What Is Wardriving And How Can You Prevent It
Imagine a car equipped with nothing more than a laptop computer, a portable GPS receiver, and a wireless network card slowly strolls through your neighborhood. Unknown to any onlookers, this is no ordinary vehicle; rather, it is a wardriving machine. As the car strolls past homes and businesses, a wireless network card (available at any electronics store for as low as $25) scans for any wireless access points. Anyone with a wireless network (and there are many out there) is vulnerable. The computer is looking for what is called an SSID. An SSID is your wireless network name and it is being constantly transmitted by your access point, letting computers know of its presence. The wardriver uses software such as Netstumbler (for windows) or Cismet (for linux) to scan the airwaves for SSIDs. The program can track various access points at once and monitor the signal strength. These programs can also check to see if the network is encrypted. The wardriver will generally configure his or her software to log any strong unencrypted signals. Using the GPS receiver, the coordinates of the strong signal will be recorded. After this preliminary drive, the wardriver can return to the locations that were recorded, and connect to the access point. Once connected to an unencrypted network, the wardriver can use the victim’s internet access, and can also explore computers on the network. If files are being shared within someone’s private network, all of that information is susceptible to a wardriver. Furthermore, once in the network, a wardriver can sniff network traffic and can view any information such as passwords and credit card numbers you send out to the internet – even SSL secured data. Wireless network vulnerability is a major problem, and as more and more households purchase wireless technology, the problem of insecure networks increases. Sound scary? Well this happens every day, and it doesn’t take an expert to pull off. It doesn’t take an expert to protect against either, however.
Steps you can take to protect against wardrivers:
There are a number of very simple steps you can take to protect your wireless network. For many of these, you will have to access your router configuration utility (check your manual on how to do this, you will generally need to type an IP address into your browser such as 192.168.0.1 or 192.168.1.1).
Don’t broadcast your SSID. If you are broadcasting your SSID, this is the first thing a program will pickup and recognize. If you configure your router to not broadcast your SSID, it will be difficult to detect (but not impossible, for some software can sniff wireless communication, so if you are using your wireless network, the SSID can be revealed). If you are not broadcasting your SSID, but it can be guessed (such as if you are using a default SSID), cloaking is pointless. Due to this, remember to change your SSID from the factory default. This is not a 100 percent effective method to secure your network, but it is a good first line of defense.
Change the default password. When you buy a router, a factory password is stored. People experienced in working with routers know the default passwords for different routers (and the make of the router can be seen by wardriver software such as netstumbler). It is important that you secure your router with a good password.
Encrypt your wireless communication. I can’t stress the importance of encrypting your wireless communication enough. Enable encryption and enter a key. Most routers are only capable of WEP encryption, but if they permit, use EAP encryption, it’s more secure than WEP. Like cloaking your SSID, encryption is not 100 percent secure. Given enough time and determination, if someone wants to target you and access your network, WEP encryption can be bypassed using software such as AirSnort.
Filter the MAC addresses that are allowed to connect to your router. This would require that you enter your router configuration and input the MAC address of each wireless card you have. This will restrict access so that only your computers can connect to the router. You will need to obtain the MAC address (which is the individual identification address of a network card in the form a 12 digit hexadecimal number). If someone sniffs traffic and detects the MAC address of a computer wirelessly using your network, the wardriver could emulate that address and connect to the router, but this takes time.
If you configure file sharing on your computers, make sure it is password protected. You should not share files on your networked computers unless it requires an authenticated user to access. Set up the same user accounts on your machines so that your computers can share files.
With these relatively simple steps, wireless network users can secure their networks from wardrivers. Wireless networks are inherently insecure, and these tips will merely help you greater secure your network. If someone is really determined to gain access to your network, given enough time, a good hacker can get access. These tips will deter the average wardriver from gaining access to your network, however. Although these methods are not definite security measures, they will change your network from being something that can be hacked in a matter of seconds, to something that will take a determined hacker days if not weeks of work, all of which will have to be done while in close proximity to your network.
