Vince Velasquez pitches 5 strong innings as the Chicago White Sox beat the Boston Red Sox for their 4th straight win
Vince Velasquez feels like everything is clicking.
The right-hander had his second straight strong start for the Chicago White Sox, allowing one run in five innings in a 4-2 victory against the Boston Red Sox in the series opener Friday in front of 30,944 at Fenway Park.
Velasquez surrendered three hits, struck out two and walked two as the White Sox won their fourth straight.
“It’s a good feeling, knowing that you’re establishing good command with your secondary pitches,” Velasquez said. “I knew I wasn’t going to get a lot of punchouts today, but I utilized the defense as much as I possibly can and forced some contact and made big pitches when I needed to.
“It’s a good sign of heading in the right direction, knowing that things are kind of falling into its right place.”
Tim Anderson and Luis Robert led the way offensively.
Anderson had three singles. He scored on a sacrifice fly by José Abreu during a three-run third.
“The shortstop had a Hall of Fame game,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said of Anderson. “The base hits. Watching him — I told him too — you watch Tim Anderson run the base when he’s got to make a cut and turn, it’s as good as anybody I’ve ever seen in all my years.
“That jet motor he’s got, when he makes that turn, he kicks it into another gear. It’s as fast as anybody I’ve ever seen. (And) the defense.”
Robert supplied the other runs in the third with a two-run homer to left, his fourth of the season.
The White Sox added an insurance run in the eighth. Adam Engel singled, stole second, moved to third on a flyout and scored on a sacrifice fly to right by catcher Reese McGuire.
The White Sox had 10 hits while Velasquez and four relievers limited the Red Sox to six.
“You have to give (Velasquez) extra credit,” La Russa said. “He knows who he’s matched up against. (Red Sox starter) Nathan (Eovaldi) has been throwing the ball as well as anyone in baseball.
“(Velasquez) moves his fastball around, he’s got an extra little zip. He can sink it in. He’s got breaking ball and a slider and a change. He can get through the lineup several times and give guys different looks. Reese does a good job of mixing it up.”
Velasquez (2-2) earned his first win of the season in his previous start against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing four hits and striking out six in 5⅔ innings in a 4-0 victory on April 30. It was his first win since June 29, 2021, for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Miami Marlins, snapping a career-high 12-start winless streak.
Friday’s win was his first on the road since May 25, 2021, in Miami. He came in 0-7 with a 13.50 ERA in his last seven road starts.
“Utilizing the slider and curveball to get me back into the count, I think that was very useful,” Velasquez said. “And also the trust that’s being established from Reese and I. Last two outings, we’ve been on the same page. That’s another confidence booster going into any game.”
He had to work out of trouble in the fifth. The Red Sox scored once and had runners on the corners with two outs. Velasquez got Trevor Story on a check-swing third strike to end the inning, putting him in position to pick up the win.
“Story is going to make me work, man,” Velasquez said. “I faced him (when Story was) in Colorado and he was one of those guys that did some damage on me. It came down to execution. Kind of helping myself get back into the count and I let him get himself out.
“Again, it’s a matter of having that boost of confidence and knowing that there is one pitch that can have that impact and I want to win that.”
Liam Hendriks walked one but struck out three in a scoreless ninth for his eighth save.
“The more you win, the more joy it brings,” Hendriks said. “Then it just rolls. It turns into that cyclone rainstorm when it rains, it pours. Everybody assumes the next guy is going to pick him up. We are picking each other up every time.”
He has saved all four games during the winning streak. Wednesday’s save against the Cubs came with a heavy heart after the death of his grandfather.
“Losing my dad’s dad, Opa … I was holding it together before (Wednesday’s) outing and then it was just the adrenaline,” Hendriks said. “Everything kind of flowed through me and it was extremely hard.
“We are glad he went peacefully and it wasn’t a struggle or anything like that. He’s upstairs looking down on us with a sherry in hand.”
A gloomy, detached Justin Bieber gets lost in the technical spectacle of his Target Center concert
Shout-out to the creative team behind Justin Bieber’s latest tour, which filled Minneapolis’ Target Center on Friday night.
Every inch of the simple, yet vast, stage lit up throughout, from abstract images to volcanic lava. The numerous trap doors and airborne secondary stages gave the 28-year-old pop star and his 10 backup dancers plenty of room to explore. And the 100-minute concert was packed with giddy visual spectacle, like the inflatable airplane Bieber rode during the opening cut “Somebody” and the squadron of what appeared to be small drones twinkling in formation above the stage during the extended instrumental intro to “Where Are U Now.” (They briefly returned at the end of “Ghost.”)
The star attraction, however, largely failed to impress.
Bieber can sing, even if he tends toward the nasal. A three-song acoustic set — “Hold Tight,” “Love Yourself,” “Off My Face” — gave him the chance to shine, as did “Lonely” and “2 Much,” which Bieber performed in near darkness, illuminated only by the light from the floating stage beneath him.
Elsewhere, though, the electronic processing on Bieber’s voice was so heavy, it sort of didn’t matter if he was actually singing or not. (And he was not afraid to let his backing track fill in for him.)
What was most striking, however, was just how low key and detached Bieber felt, whether he was singing dance floor bangers or weepy ballads. He slowly lumbered his way across the stage and kept his movements to the bare minimum. Oddly enough, he often brought to mind the stage manner of Oasis’ Liam Gallagher, minus the presence and charisma. Bieber also hid behind sunglasses for much of the evening and showed little emotion when he took them off.
Unsurprisingly, the set list drew heavily from his post-2015 career, when he swapped out his teen heartthrob vibe for a moodier, all-grown-up-now stance. He also played nearly all of his fifth and most-recent album, last year’s “Justice,” which produced an impressive string of seven Top 5 hits.
Things got really weird at the end. In a nod to his beginnings, Bieber pulled out 2010’s “Baby” (his breakthrough single) and 2011’s “Boyfriend” (the first hint he might find a following beyond the tweens who made him famous). While he delivered them with the same chilly detachment as the newer stuff, the audience clearly enjoyed the burst of joyous, plainspoken hooks. Then he sat behind a white piano and gave a longer-than-you’d-expect sermon that prompted a friend at the show to text me: “The Lord found Justin.”
Still at the piano, Bieber introduced the band and played “Peaches,” a song about smoking weed and doing it. “This was one of the best nights of my life,” he said in the flattest way possible and wrapped with the power ballad “Anyone.” Huh.
Wild silence home crowd in St. Louis, crush Blues in decisive Game 3 win
ST. LOUIS — Jordan Greenway knew the Enterprise Center was going to be lit on Friday night for Game 3 between the Wild and the St. Louis Blues.
His goal? Make sure the home crowd in St. Louis stayed as quiet as possible.
“Sometimes you thrive in those situations where the other team’s fans are giving it to you or whatever the case is,” Greenway said. “Then other times it’s great to know they have nothing to cheer about.”
The latter played out across 60 minutes of regulation in Game 3 as the Wild led wire-to-wire in a convincing 5-1 win over the Blues.
While the home crowd was deafening at puck drop, exactly as Greenway expected, he personally zapped the energy out of the building less than a minute into the game. That stunned the Blues fans in attendance, if only for a moment, and Kirill Kaprizov silenced them completely a couple of minutes later with a goal of his own.
That put the Wild in the driver’s seat and they controlled the game the rest of the way. Meanwhile, the Blues showed their frustration time and time again, seemingly seeking out big hits rather than big goals.
With the win, the Wild now lead the best-of-seven series 2-1 over the Blues. When a best-of-seven series is tied 1-1, the winner of Game 3 holds an all-time series record of 228-110 (.675). In other words, the Wild are in good shape heading into Game 4, which is scheduled to be played on Sunday afternoon.
The result was somewhat surprising considering how poorly the Wild have played in the Enterprise Center over the past few seasons. In that span, the Wild had a dreadful 0-4-3 record in the building, and the Blues had outscored them 35-15 in those games.
As everyone knows, though, the playoffs are a different animal, and apparently so is this version of the Wild once it gets there.
The game was never in question from the moment Greenway put the Wild in front 1-0 shortly after puck drop. He did so in rather emphatic fashion, hammering home a perfect pass from Joel Eriksson Ek on an odd-man rush.
With the home crowd trying to will the home team back into the game, Kaprizov stretched the Wild lead to 2-0 thanks a fortuitous bounce in front. After initially being denied on a breakaway, Kaprizov stuck with it, backhanded a shot toward the net, and somehow banked the puck off of Blues goaltender Ville Husso.
With the game starting to calm down in the second period, Mats Zuccarello took a pass from Kirill Kaprizov and promptly wired a shot past Husso to make it 3-0 in favor of the Wild.
While that made the third period nothing more than a formality at that point, Eriksson Ek netted the dagger less than a minute into the frame to make it 4-0. A couple of minutes later, Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly finally got his team on the board, beating Marc-Andre Fleury clean to make it 4-1.
That’s as close as the game got with Jonas Brodin tacking on an empty-netter to finalize the score at 5-1.
Lynx throttled in second half of season opener in Seattle
There were certainly reasons to expect a less-than-stellar start to Minnesota’s season Friday.
Few teams go into Seattle and beat the Storm. The Lynx are missing a number of rotation players to start the season — including Damiris Dantas, Kayla McBride and Angel McCoughtry, who are all expected back. And Minnesota just reshuffled the deck via a plethora of roster moves on Tuesday.
Given all that, the second half of Friday’s opener in Seattle was far from surprising. After a competitive first half in which the Lynx entered the locker room tied 41-41, the Storm turned up the defensive pressure to throttle Minnesota, 97-74.
Over the final 20 minutes, the Lynx struggled to generate good shots or stops. Seattle forced turnovers and turned those into easy buckets, taking advantage of Minnesota’s relatively thin point guard position right now with just Rachel Banham and Odyssey Sims, the latter of whom joined the team this week and appeared to be ill on the sidelines in the first half.
The Lynx committed 17 turnovers on the night and went 4 for 21 from 3-point range.
The Storm (1-0) scored the first 10 points of the third quarter, and the avalanche never really slowed from there. The Storm outscored Minnesota 56-33 in the second half.
The Lynx (0-1) next take the floor Sunday for their home opener against Washington. Minnesota’s hope is McCoughtry will be available for that contest. The Lynx need rotation players back as quickly as possible.
Because the lineups they trotted out Friday — which included hardship signees Yvonne Turner and Nikolina Milic — would likely have a hard time contending this year at the level to which Minnesota would like to in Sylvia Fowles’ final season.
There were bright spots Friday — Aerial Powers scored 14 first-half points, picking up from the offensive flurry she finished the 2021 season on. Fowles often looked like Fowles — scoring 16 points in just 23 minutes — and Jessica Shepard looked healthy and effective en route to her nine-point, 12-rebound, five-assist showing.
It just wasn’t anywhere near enough to counter Seattle’s firepower. Breanna Stewart tallied 17 points and eight rebounds, Sue Bird buried three triples and dropped nine dimes, Jewell Loyd scored 17 points and the Storm’s bench dominated its minutes.
The Storm looked every bit like a title contender in the second half. That’s the level Minnesota, too, hopes to reach this season — eventually. It certainly isn’t there right now.
