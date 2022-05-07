Finance
What Are the Two Main Money Management System on Football Betting Techniques?
There are mainly two system of money management on football betting techniques. Their detailed information are as follows:
1.) Martingale: Design of this system was originally meant for the casinos. Later, professional punters started using it in football betting. You are able to control your stakes with the help of Martingale system. Even, if you are a terrible bettor with this system, you may still win money.The other name for this system is ‘Double Up’. It is a more common term with punters. According to this system, you double up your stakes for the next bet, if you happen to lose the first bet. On the other hand, if you win a bet, the stake for your next bet will be the same as your starting stake.
In other words, there is surety of profit. This example may help you understand the system better. If you have game odds as 2.0 for a home team victory and you placed a bet of £ 25 and unfortunately, you lose. Remember, the next time you need to place a bet of £50 on the game, and if you lose again bet for £100 on the game with 2.0 odds. If you happen to win the bet, your total stake will be 25+50+100 = £175 and you also win an additional £25 for the efforts.To follow this system, you need to have plenty of funds and there is no requirement for any maximum betting limit. Since Martingale involves heavy levels of progression, it is not for the average types of punters.
2.) Kelly Criteria: System such as Martingale uses high progression levels to make up for the losses of punters. In Kelly Criteria, the progression level increases with the winning rate and decreases with the losing rate. Next, depending on your funds, the percentage of stakes is decided. In this system, there are fewer chances of you going bankrupt. All you need is to have all the probabilities on your side, when using this system on football betting. In Kelly Criteria, you may bet even or better odds than the bookmakers.
For instance, if you think that the home team has 50% or more chances of winning, you need to bet on the home team, who has odds of 2.0. You earn money with this system by having a small advantage on each game you choose. You need to take care about your predictions and do not overestimate your betting amount, as this may lead to losses.
The best advantage of this football betting system is you lose less money, when you have low funds. The reason is the next stake will depend on the percentage of your present fund size. In other words, your stakes are also low, when your fund size is low. This system is not meant to make account bulky rapidly, because Kelly is such a system, where you not only bet for winning, but also get the satisfaction of true betting.
Finance
How to Start a Blog or Niche Website And Make Money
In 2021, due to lockdowns and mandates, more people than ever before began to look for ways to earn money working from home. In particular, many looked at blogging as an online business. The problem though, was that many of them didn’t really know how to make money from a blog. So just how can it be done?
Keep reading and I’ll go through 3 steps that you need to take to become an online blogger.
First, you need to find the right niche to work in. You need to find a “hungry market,” people who are looking for information to read and looking for products to buy.
It also needs to be a niche that you’re interested in because you’ll be writing a lot of blog posts about it.
Once you know what you’ll be blogging about, you then need to create a blog. This is simple to do using all the blogging software available. You can even set up a blog for free through platforms such as Google’s own Blogger service. Blogger has been around for years and is used by many successful bloggers, including me.
Once you’ve set up your blog, fill it with useful content, products to sell, and onsite advertising for extra income. Some bloggers earn thousands this way, selling products online as affiliates, and earning money through PPC advertising.
Once you get enough pages set up, it’s time to market your blog to get as many visitors as possible. And if you have an email subscription box on your blog, you can stay in touch with all those who sign up.
Marketing can be paid for, or can be done for free through social media and article directories. When you’re first starting out, it’s better to use free marketing, although you can go ahead and pay for it if you want to and if you already have the funds. Personally, I’ve never paid for online advertising for any of my website and blogs. Perhaps I’m leaving money on the proverbial table by marketing this way, but my online success over the years has been good without it.
And that’s the 3 steps you need to take. Choose your niche, set up a blog, join an affiliate network to find products to promote, and market your blog in as many places as you can to get thousands visitors. Just make sure you’re marketing in the right places to get the right kind of visitors.
So what are you waiting for?
Get your own money-making blog set up and running today.
Finance
Insuring Your Vacation Rental – Four Basic Rules
Finding and maintaining the correct property and liability insurance for your vacation rental can be a challenge. Most vacation rental properties are located in high risk areas such as low-lying beach towns or in national forests and that alone can make finding insurance difficult. Add into the equation that the property will be rented on a part-time basis and things can get really complicated. Here’s a few basic rules to follow to help protect you and your property from insurance nightmares.
Rule One – Honesty Is The Best Policy
It’s imperative that you be completely honest with your insurance agent about your intent to rent out your property on a short-term basis. If a guest staying in your property causes damage, or files a lawsuit against you, your insurance agent will get wise to your rental activity. If you haven’t disclosed that your property is a vacation rental, your insurance policy can be voided and you will be completely exposed. Be honest from the get-go. Sure, it will mean a higher premium, but it’s not worth risking your life savings.
Rule Two – If At First You Don’t Succeed, Try Again
When shopping for insurance, start with the companies that have your current homeowners and auto policies. It’s always cheaper to umbrella your coverage with one company. But don’t be surprised if you get turned down. Vacation rental insurance is a specialty market and most of the traditional companies won’t have what you’re looking for.
Ask your agent for a referral and check with other rental owners in your area. They will probably have several recommendations between them and one of the companies will be a good fit for what you need.
Rule Three – Ask The Right Questions, Give The Right Answers
It’s important to use the right language and ask the right questions when speaking to an insurance agent. Never tell your agent that your property will be vacant. The correct term to use is “unoccupied” A vacant property is a red flag that will scare off most insurance companies.
Vacation rental insurance usually falls under the “surplus lines” category. The companies that specialize in this type of insurance are Lloyd’s of London, AIG, Lexington, and Allied Insurance. If your current insurer can’t cover you rental property, ask them for a surplus lines referral.
Ask your insurance agent how much liability coverage you should be carrying. The minimum is usually about $1,000,000 but the amount can change based upon your financial situation. It’s just common sense, if you have more to lose you’ll want more liability coverage.
You will be asked for the name of your property manager and you need to be prepared. If you’re a “rent by owner” and you’re asked who manages your property, give them the name of your housekeeper or maintenance man. The insurance company is going to want to hear that someone is available in case of emergency. If you don’t have a third-party contact set up you could potentially raise another red flag.
Rule Four – Check Your Insurance Company’s Financial Status
There are hundreds of insurance companies trying to get your business. If you stumble across a company with rates and terms too good to be true, be very careful. There really are “fly by night” insurance companies out there and if there’s a flood or earthquake they could be wiped out financially.
The place to check the financial status of an insurance company is www.ambest.com. Type in the name of the insurance company and you’ll be able to pull up a little history of that insurance company, how long they’ve been in business, and what their financial status is. What you’re really looking for is an A rated company. Don’t go back to grade school and think that B and C are any good. You really want an A rated insurance company.
Insurance is one area of vacation rental management where you cannot afford to cut corners. There are too many things that can go wrong and the term “better safe than sorry” is the most important rule of the insurance game.
Finance
Three Reasons Why Money Was The Worst Invention Of All Time
Who invented money? Ask any number of people and they couldn’t tell you who it was that actually invented money or where the idea came from. History has given us some bad ideas, but money has to be the worst and here are my top three reasons why.
- Something Invented By Man Should Not Have Power Over Him.
If I think really hard and try to imagine a time without money, before it was invented and used on a daily basis, I tend to imagine that the world was a completely different place. People most likely had a barter type society where goods and services were exchanged and that is how one survived. If I had a particular skill, say hunting, and you were hungry you could come to me for food. The idea would be that if you could make fire, and I could provide the food, then we could exchange our skills or abilities and everyone got what was good for them. I assume, for the sake of argument, that if someone possessed absolutely no skills whatsoever, that person was still allowed to eat. I can’t imagine that I would loan the helpless soul some meat, only if it could be paid back somehow. Before helpless soul could blink, he might owe me for five dinners and then I have to send out the collection agents to call in his debts. Money provides control, in both a positive and negative control. Although it is man made, and essentially just a piece of paper or a mixture of cheap metals, money has power, and is power. I can just imagine Mr. Helpless Soul explaining to his wife that he can’t repay the hunter and doesn’t know what to do. So Mr. Hunter decides to enslave the Helpless Soul family until the debt is repaid. It is unfathomable to me that so many people in my country, and the world go hungry every day. Those who possess the money have the power to deny the needs of those that don’t have means. Where have the humanitarians gone? I’ve seen a business owner kick out a person who was homeless and starving, and then half an hour later deal with a complaining customer as he shouted that his food was not hot enough. Money only has the power that we give it. If we choose to see it as just a means to an end, or just some silly paper we have been told to obey our whole lives, then one can focus on what really matters. I am not advocating not paying debts, or shucking responsibilities. This is the world we live in, and norms must be followed…until the laws change again to suit what the politicians want on any particular whim of a day.
- Money Shifts Focus From Helping One Another To Arbitrary “Worth” Of Mere Things.
Why should I do anything to help anyone else, unless they can pay for it? If my entire focus in life is to obtain material things, then I should only be motivated by money, or obtaining it, to do anything. What is anything really worth? Marketing companies have defined worth for me since I was a child, and it was beaten into me during commercial breaks of GI Joe. What is the value of all of the things you want in comparison to something that really matters? Imagine what the worth is of spending one more hour with a loved one before they pass away and are gone forever. The worth of teaching your children that there is more to life than money and obtaining things. The worth of feeding a homeless man, and helping him have at least one night’s sleep where his stomach doesn’t keep him awake. The value of reaching out a hand and helping someone else in this world is worth more than the largest diamond, the heaviest gold, and the purest oil. Now, I am the biggest hypocrite on this topic, because I love things! It has been programmed in me for so long, it is hard to shake the desire to obtain things. Imagine a life in which people helped each other because it is the right thing to do, and not just for what they could get in return. The argument is, well, that things can’t just be free. You have to pay something to get something. How would the world work if everyone was just giving away everything for free and everyone just had everything they needed and didn’t have to be slave to credit card companies anymore or to a job that they dislike? How would we survive? My answer to those questions is, famously! I would be free to learn a trade that benefits others and could use that ability to provide for my family and to help others. I have wanted to help by donating or giving my entire life, but never had the means. I’ve donated a little time here and there, and not near as much as I should or would have liked to, but at least it was something. But because I like things, and those things have cost me money, I have to continue in my job, and repeat the same cycle my father did.
- Money Makes You Question If People Really Care About You, Or Just Your Money.
I try to envision the end of my life surrounded by those that have made my journey with me, who love and care for me because of the enrichment I gave to them through my friendship and dedication. In my latter years, enjoying my days with my wife, and talking to my grown children and my grand children. I want to soak up every single minute of my life between here and there. I want to feel and love and enjoy all that there is to offer. I have seen families destroyed, fighting over the money left behind after a loved one passes. Some of those grudges are held for the rest of their lives. They lose a relationship and also a loved one, and the only thing they can think about, is how much money they will be getting. More than likely, Mr. Entitlement as we will call him, won’t even miss the loved one that was lost. How many brilliant individuals never get the chance to succeed because of lack of means, and how many elite are given free passes because their pile of paper is bigger than yours. Do the people closest to you care about you or your money? Does the girlfriend only love you because of what you can buy her? Do your children only listen to you in order to get something they want? Take the money away, and would they abandon you? Such a great idea, this money.
My answer to all of this is that I don’t have an answer. My two year old daughter asked me about money and loves putting money in her piggy bank. It made me start to consider all the reasons I worry about money, and fight about money, and read books about money. Nothing like the honesty of a child, to make you sit and think.
