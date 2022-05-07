Finance
What Is Wardriving And How Can You Prevent It
Imagine a car equipped with nothing more than a laptop computer, a portable GPS receiver, and a wireless network card slowly strolls through your neighborhood. Unknown to any onlookers, this is no ordinary vehicle; rather, it is a wardriving machine. As the car strolls past homes and businesses, a wireless network card (available at any electronics store for as low as $25) scans for any wireless access points. Anyone with a wireless network (and there are many out there) is vulnerable. The computer is looking for what is called an SSID. An SSID is your wireless network name and it is being constantly transmitted by your access point, letting computers know of its presence. The wardriver uses software such as Netstumbler (for windows) or Cismet (for linux) to scan the airwaves for SSIDs. The program can track various access points at once and monitor the signal strength. These programs can also check to see if the network is encrypted. The wardriver will generally configure his or her software to log any strong unencrypted signals. Using the GPS receiver, the coordinates of the strong signal will be recorded. After this preliminary drive, the wardriver can return to the locations that were recorded, and connect to the access point. Once connected to an unencrypted network, the wardriver can use the victim’s internet access, and can also explore computers on the network. If files are being shared within someone’s private network, all of that information is susceptible to a wardriver. Furthermore, once in the network, a wardriver can sniff network traffic and can view any information such as passwords and credit card numbers you send out to the internet – even SSL secured data. Wireless network vulnerability is a major problem, and as more and more households purchase wireless technology, the problem of insecure networks increases. Sound scary? Well this happens every day, and it doesn’t take an expert to pull off. It doesn’t take an expert to protect against either, however.
Steps you can take to protect against wardrivers:
There are a number of very simple steps you can take to protect your wireless network. For many of these, you will have to access your router configuration utility (check your manual on how to do this, you will generally need to type an IP address into your browser such as 192.168.0.1 or 192.168.1.1).
Don’t broadcast your SSID. If you are broadcasting your SSID, this is the first thing a program will pickup and recognize. If you configure your router to not broadcast your SSID, it will be difficult to detect (but not impossible, for some software can sniff wireless communication, so if you are using your wireless network, the SSID can be revealed). If you are not broadcasting your SSID, but it can be guessed (such as if you are using a default SSID), cloaking is pointless. Due to this, remember to change your SSID from the factory default. This is not a 100 percent effective method to secure your network, but it is a good first line of defense.
Change the default password. When you buy a router, a factory password is stored. People experienced in working with routers know the default passwords for different routers (and the make of the router can be seen by wardriver software such as netstumbler). It is important that you secure your router with a good password.
Encrypt your wireless communication. I can’t stress the importance of encrypting your wireless communication enough. Enable encryption and enter a key. Most routers are only capable of WEP encryption, but if they permit, use EAP encryption, it’s more secure than WEP. Like cloaking your SSID, encryption is not 100 percent secure. Given enough time and determination, if someone wants to target you and access your network, WEP encryption can be bypassed using software such as AirSnort.
Filter the MAC addresses that are allowed to connect to your router. This would require that you enter your router configuration and input the MAC address of each wireless card you have. This will restrict access so that only your computers can connect to the router. You will need to obtain the MAC address (which is the individual identification address of a network card in the form a 12 digit hexadecimal number). If someone sniffs traffic and detects the MAC address of a computer wirelessly using your network, the wardriver could emulate that address and connect to the router, but this takes time.
If you configure file sharing on your computers, make sure it is password protected. You should not share files on your networked computers unless it requires an authenticated user to access. Set up the same user accounts on your machines so that your computers can share files.
With these relatively simple steps, wireless network users can secure their networks from wardrivers. Wireless networks are inherently insecure, and these tips will merely help you greater secure your network. If someone is really determined to gain access to your network, given enough time, a good hacker can get access. These tips will deter the average wardriver from gaining access to your network, however. Although these methods are not definite security measures, they will change your network from being something that can be hacked in a matter of seconds, to something that will take a determined hacker days if not weeks of work, all of which will have to be done while in close proximity to your network.
The Truth Behind People Who Buy Sex Dolls
It might surprise you, but people who buy love or sex dolls aren’t necessarily creeps or perverts. I can tell you from first-hand experience because my own sex doll shop is one of the few who offers a concept that isn’t about having sex with a love doll, but about using them to create the most beautiful, erotic art.
Love dolls can assume many poses and it’s a lot of fun to play dress up with them and see them wearing the outfits of your choice. Some of my customers can spend hours taking pictures of their favorite dolls simply because they can assume so many poses and because you can dress them any way you like.
I believe that the erotic art (pictures/videos) made with the help of these dolls is a tribute to the female form. How beautiful is the female form.. It’s something to admire and eternalize.
It’s very hard to find a stunning female that is willing to try on hundreds of different outfits.. Who is willing to assume many kind of poses and who at the same time doesn’t mind that you take pictures. Perhaps you even want to edit/Photoshop the pictures and add them to your personal collection or even share them online. Try getting permission from a real women to do stuff like that. It’s not easy to get this kind of permission and can even hurt a woman’s reputation if you do.
With that said, these love dolls are perfect for making art that is meant as a tribute to the female form. People who buy love dolls from me are usually civilized, normal people who have passion for erotic art, the female form, beauty and sexy clothing. The dolls I sell to them allow them to enjoy their hobby in a constructive way.
This one time a buyer approached me and asked me if I could help him decorate his new house. He recently retired and his wife had passed away a few years earlier. He purchased a big house, but he was going to live there all by himself. He felt that some love dolls might make him feel less lonely in his new home and that their beauty would bring him joy. It worked.. He told me that they are more beautiful than he could have ever imagined and that he actually grew fund of them. Since he was retired and because he was alone, he didn’t have that much to do until he took on this new hobby. He started making pictures of his dolls and found an online community where people tell stories about their dolls and share pictures. Last time I spoke to him he made it clear to me that the dolls have really brought him a lot of joy and even some new friends.
The point that I’m trying to make is that these dolls can enrich your life and can be used for wonderful things, not just for sex. I also believe we derive joy from things that we are passionate about. If you have passion for the female form, beauty and photography then surely these kind of dolls will bring you a lot of joy not just pleasure.
When it comes to pleasure. A love doll really can be a solution for people who simply (for specific reasons) can’t find a romantic partner or who don’t want to cheat, but still want to spice up their sex life.
Mobile Computing, Mobile College Apps, and Mobile Student ID Verification Considered
Mobile computing is quickly becoming involved in nearly every aspect of our lives. How we find directions, how we pay for goods, how we get our news, how we socially interconnect with others, and also as a verification of who we are, and nowhere is this more evident than in today’s high-tech colleges. Students and faculty are both using mobile smart phone and mobile computing applications around campus.
They serve as virtual credit cards, and identification for getting into dorm rooms, cafeterias, and secured areas on campus. These are both safety features, and convenience factors. Also, businesses that cater to college students can use such virtual ID systems to allow the students to get into concerts, exhibits, and sporting events – sometimes free of charge, and other times their virtual ID system will bill their college account.
In fact, there was a very interesting article in CR80 News in the fall 2010 magazine edition titled; “CSU’s Mobile App Looks to Replace Student IDs,” and in this brief article was a question-and-answer session with one of the top software architects of college mobile technologies.
Indeed, this is an extremely good use of this technology, and it works on the student’s personal tech device, no matter what they own. They may own a tablet computer running a Microsoft-based operating system, or perhaps they have a blackberry or an iPhone. These systems now work with whatever technology the student already owns, and therefore it becomes a universal system.
Many students and more so, their parents, are concerned with privacy. If such systems exist, the students can be tracked everywhere they go, and everything they do could be digitally recorded. In many aspects that is a problem, but in other aspects it also provides a layer of safety. It can be used to help culprits causing crimes, thus, protecting the rest of the students. It also prevents the students from having their credit card stolen.
If you’d like to learn more about this type of mobile application and mobile verification computing, I recommend you go and read that article, and then follow up online with some of the other interesting things being offered. Things like barcode scanners built into the mobile tech devices, giving information about the product, and also allowing the student to go online and check prices elsewhere at other retailers for the same product, therefore saving the money.
Indeed, I hope you please consider all this, and think on it. If you have something relevant to add, I surely hope you will look up my e-mail and give me your thoughts.
How to Invest 400 Dollars
Before you can make a decision on how to invest 400 dollars or any amount of funds, it is extremely important to understand the different investment types available. There are various options available, all with different levels of risk versus return. Understanding the fundamental concepts and analysing the risk/reward trade-off is the first step to generating an investment portfolio balanced to meet your needs.
Some of the major types of investment fall into cash, equities (stocks), debt securities, derivatives, mutual funds, commodities and real estate.
Cash investments include savings accounts with financial institution, treasury bills and certificates of deposit. This type of investments generally pays a low rate of interest and typically low in risk. The only time they are risky investments in periods of inflation.
Buying equities (stocks) makes you a part-owner of the business and entitles you to a share of the profits generated by the company. Stocks are more volatile and therefore riskier than bonds. Equities also have varying levels of risk and return based on the particular company you invest in. For example companies known as “blue-chip” are regarded as lower risk, but also lower return than smaller capital companies.
Debt security investments provide returns in the form of fixed periodic payments and potential capital increase at the end of the investment. It is considered a safer and lower risk investment tool than equities; although the returns are generally lower than other securities.
Derivatives are contracts (financial) which are derived from the value of assets on which they are based. Derivatives can be in the form of futures, options and swaps. They are used to lower the risk of loss resulting through hedging. Hedging protects against the fluctuations in the value of the underlying assets.
Mutual funds are a collection of stocks and bonds. It encompasses the payment to a professional manager, whom selects specific securities on your behalf. The biggest advantage of this investment is that you do not have to be involved in monitoring the investment; the professional manager will select and monitor the investments and action changes which match your desired risk and reward profile. This does assume that your fund manager is experienced and holds the correct credentials.
Commodities are another major investment type. The typical commodities traded on the market are agricultural and industrial commodities. These items must be in a basic, raw and unprocessed state. High risk and returns are associated with trading commodities; however trading in commodity futures requires high levels of knowledge and deep analysis into the underlying commodity.
Finally there are investments into Real Estate. This type of investment is a long term one, with returns being gained either through capital growth or rental income. Real Estate can take the form of residential or commercial properties. Entry into Real Estate is the biggest hurdle with fees, deposit etc. With only a few hundred dollars to work with, direct entry into this market will be difficult without government grants which are offered in some countries and states.
When making your investment decisions you will not only need to consider the risk verses return profile. Two other important factors are the length of the investment and how liquid the funds will be whilst in the investment. Liquidity refers to the ease at which funds can be transferred out of an investment, for example if you may need the funds for another purpose at any point in time a cash investment like a savings account maybe the most appropriate investment.
With all of these options, investing your funds the right way is a difficult task and even if it is $400, $4000 or $4 million, expert advice from a financial planner or accountant is often wise way to go.
