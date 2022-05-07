Finance
Why You Should Begin a Passive Income Strategy
What is passive income? It is regularly received income a person gets with relatively little effort put forth to earn it. Many such strategies can be done from your home, or with only a little time spent away from home. Some industry pundits suggest it is actually “unearned income.” Persons involved in these types of income feel otherwise, they view it as a viable means of earning an income. This can go hand-and-hand with a passive investment strategy. This article will examine both, passive income and passive investing. This ought to be most enlightening, so keep reading.
There are already experts in the growing passive income craze. They have written articles and books on this genre of the business world. An example of a passive income opportunity includes generating leads for other businesses. It can be for smaller, newer businesses within your home town. Any business could use leads in order to grow. Many companies do not have the time or money to put into finding leads themselves and need other people to do it for them. That is where you can come in. If you are more tech-savvy in nature, you can also offer to create a niche website for them. Try this, see how well it can help them and yourself.
An offshoot of the above-noted passive income strategy is to focus on creating and running sales newsletters for other businesses. This will attract leads for your clients in addition to gaining notoriety for your own company. Work toward building a huge list of subscribers for each company’s newsletter. Offer ad space to vendors who could become affiliates of that company. Run frequent sales events and be sure to promote them. All of this can be done within the framework of a business newsletter for each company you work with, and from your own home.
Let us now move onto passive investment opportunities. There is a current school of thought that owning a passive income portfolio is a great idea. To go along with that, people are needed to provide dividend stock screening services. You could be such a person. You could do it for businesses or for private individuals. If you do not already know how to do these things, take some classes. Nowadays every type of class and certification is available online from a credible college. Look into this now, there is a definite future in it.
If you do not wish to become a stock screener, but simply want to invest your money in such a niche of the financial world, there are already firms set up that can assist you. A list of them can be found online, either in articles or book excerpts. Most of these will tell you where you can find the entire book, or at least related articles. You want to look for someone who knows what they are talking about. A great reference source, such as a book on passive income or investing, will utilize information from only reputable sources. For an example of a book like this, check the notes that go along with this article.
Credit Repair & Banks at ODDS
A Little Background on Credit Repair Companies
Millions of consumers are denied credit based on false information stored in their credit reports. The issue is widespread – as many as one in five Americans have false data on their reports. This essentially translates to either you or someone in close proximity to you has already been affected by this.
Getting the credit bureaus to remove false information is time-consuming and requires a certain level of experience that most people lack. So, many turn to credit repair companies to do the work for them. Unfortunately, doing so isn’t always a wise choice.
There are many reputable companies that provide good service at a reasonable price; however, many credit repair organizations break the rules. Seems rather ineffective considering you hired them to make your life easier, right?
Credit repair is a highly regulated activity – companies are required to provide accurate information about what they can achieve and they are not allowed to charge customers in advance. They can only receive payment after they have provided a service.
The Crackdown
Organizations such as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) are very active in suing credit repair firms that break the rules. Rest assured, the FTC regularly prosecutes the worst offenders.
Recently, the number of cases against credit repair organizations has dramatically increased – and most of these cases are the result of illegal upfront fees. Given that up-front payments are illegal, why have so many organizations taken the risk?
The Freezing Point
Well, to understand the issue, we have to take a look at the way these companies get paid.
Most of these companies rely on electronic payments, either via the web or over the phone. To process these payments, they require the services of a bank authorized to deal with the credit associations (Visa, MasterCard and/or American Express). The credit repair company uses their approved “merchant accounts” to process the payments.
Recently, a number of banks and their agents have frozen “high risk” accounts – including credit repair organizations.
These banks include:
* BMO Harris Bank
* Chesapeake Bank
* Merrick Bank
* Wells Fargo Bank
* Esquire Bank
* Elavon
* Deutsche Bank AG
Other banks are likely to follow suit over the next few months.
Credit repair companies are considered high risk for a number of reasons. First, there is the general fallout from the misleading claims made by some of the firms. Although some companies are completely honest with their customers, the entire industry is damaged by the few who mislead them.
These false claims lead to customer complaints, chargebacks, and refund requests. All of which reflect badly on the banks and their agents. As if you needed to add insult to injury!
Another issue is the high charge-off rate in the credit repair industry. A charge-off occurs when a bank is unable to collect the fee from a customer. While credit repair companies tend to attract customers with a bad history of credit management; subsequently, the industry has a much higher than usual charge-off rate.
The combination of these factors makes credit repair agencies a bad risk for banks. As a result, several banks have closed their merchant accounts without notice. This also affects accounts opened through Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs), which provide merchant account services through the banks. ISOs essentially work as agents for the banks, selling their merchant services to new customers.
The Overall Effect on The Market
Each of these banks sponsor a large number of ISOs and MSPs (Member Service Providers – essentially the same as ISOs). Consequently, the impact on the credit repair industry has been catastrophic.
Having one’s account frozen is a big deal – it means you can no longer take electronic payments, and your existing balance is held in escrow pending investigation. The investigation can take up to 270 days, which means the company’s cash flow is effectively dead or frozen.
Not to mention, it’s virtually impossible for a company to open a new account once the old one has been frozen. All companies depend on cash flow to keep their doors open and their staff paid. Very few credit repair firms are in a position to survive for 270 days without funds. Out of desperation, some firms have started (illegally) charging customers upfront. As they no longer have a merchant account, they rely on third party payment gateways, such as PayPal. Of course, this is an extremely risky move and will no doubt lead to more lawsuits and prosecutions.
Looking forward, we can expect to see most credit repair agencies close their doors, as the cost of staying in business proves too high. The few who can weather the storm will emerge as the market leaders.
On the one hand, this is a good thing for consumers – companies with poor customer service and misleading information will be among the first casualties. At the same time, credit repair companies in good standing are also reeling from the blow, and some will no doubt falter and fail. Competition is healthy in any market. It keeps prices low and forces companies to provide a better service.
On the other hand, it may be consumers who ultimately pay the greatest price – a lack of competition will probably lead to higher prices across the industry and less comprehensive services may become the norm.
Credit repair services are valuable to customers who have been unfairly labeled as a credit risk. Today, the best course of action is to choose your credit repair organization carefully. The safest choice is a reputable company with a proven track record, without outrageous or illegal fees, and the resources required to stay in business. At the present time, consumers would be wise to steer clear of smaller firms who may not survive in the current climate.
Benefits Of Taking Used Cars Finance Linden New Jersey
Getting behind the wheels of your own is a great thing. But not everyone is lucky enough to buy a brand new car or have the confidence to buy a new one. So they go for the used car. One of the reasons people go for the used car is paying half the total market price. Furthermore, a used car will help you avoid burning a hole in the pocket and compromising the quality. Presently, the market for a used car is high. More and more people are investing in used cars, and to get things easy, there are used car finance services available. The used car finance Linden NJ offers complete assistance to get the best car of your choice.
You can even go for the bad credit auto loans in NJ, which can help you to get the car of your desire. One of the reasons people prefer used car finance is because of the less costly affair. Even if you have a budget constraint, you can use this used car finance loan. Moreover, the depreciation rates and the used car’s insurance cost are pretty low compared to the new car. Individuals prefer going for the bad credit auto loans NJ, as the benefit of using the service makes it possible to buy used cars.
Let Us Now Check Some Of The Benefits:
Keeping Your Money In The Bank
One of the biggest reasons to use bad credit auto loans in NJ is keeping your money in the bank. You never know when a financial emergency will appear, and you need to be ready with the cash. Instead of putting $10,000 towards purchasing a new car, it is better to invest $1000 in the used car and the bank’s rest money. Used car finance Linden NJ makes it easy for you to save money and invest right in the used car. Every month, you can repay the amount as a portion and also keep some money as savings.
Used Car With Bad Credit
One good thing is some lenders are willing to finance the used car purchase. Borrowing a used car loan will help you buy a car and improve your financial image. If you want to improve your credit history, then going for the used car with bad credit is the best. Lenders will also see how responsible you are with your finance.
Flexible Terms
Another significant benefit of using used car finance in Linden NJ, is the flexible term of repaying the amount. The EMI schedule comes with a different option which you can choose and repay according to your ability. You can even opt for the payment in terms of post-dated cheques, online payment, and other available options.
Minimum Paperwork
No individual would like to undergo excess paperwork because of the time consumption. Used car finance Linden NJ offers minimum paperwork to ensure everything is done instantly without wasting time, and you can buy the used car to drive.
Price Negotiation
Negotiation is the part of any deal, and you as a borrower may not know what kind of dealers they are going to deal with while booking a used car. So the best is to have a pre-approval letter will in having a negotiation on the total cost. In many cases, dealers try to divert their attention from the monthly payment by adjusting other parts of the deal. When it comes to negotiation, you need to be good to get a used car at best and the lowest possible price.
How to Establish An Online Gold Investment Account
The KB Financial Group has established the world’s first and only Private Global Currency Exchange System. The system provides everyone with the opportunity to exchange fiat, that is, paper currency for gold bullion. And not just gold but 24 carat 999.9 kinebar quality, certified bullion in small gram-weight denominations.
KB was founded on a vision to provide people from all around the world with a safe and secure means of purchasing and saving for gold. They have pioneered an exclusive system that allows everyone to establish online gold investment accounts.
KB-Edelmetall is currently the largest manufacturer and supplier of 1.0 gram gold bars available anywhere in the world. Today they also produce 0.5, 1.0, 2.5 and 5.0 gram bullion bars.
The KB (Kapital & Business) Group is a financially secure, debt free and fully self-funded privately-held Swiss institution established in 1994. The company is integrated into 23 divisions. Operations are based from 2 Corporate offices, one in Munich, Germany and the other in Stuttgart, Germany.
When buying gold, you need to consider the purchase price, and any additional costs. KB Gold is unique because they are the only company that owns the gold mine, the refinery, and their own private mint. This allows KB to guarantee the lowest price on bullion purchases AND the highest price on repurchases from account holders.
The KB Purchase Plan allows everyone to set up their own online gold investment accounts. There are two ways to fund your gold account:
Option #1 – The Dollar Cost Averaging Approach.
Regular monthly deposits (called being on “contract”) can be immediately exchanged for gold bullion. Purchasing on a monthly basis averages the cost and smooths market fluctuations. When gold and silver is high in price, you buy less; when gold and silver is lower in price you buy more!
Option #2 – One Time or Periodic Deposits.
All deposits are optional – just like where you bank now. Like any conventional savings account, you can also make extra payments into your KB gold purchasing account. If you purchase a one ounce gold coin from an Internet retailer each month, the postage would add considerable cost. In contrast, KB gold is stored for free in the St. Gotthard Massif vaults in Switzerland and account holders can review account balances online 24/7. Even the Swiss government stores their gold in this same secure location.
Local authorities will not have access to gold stored in Switzerland, and the purchase will not be registered outside Switzerland (unlike purchases made via a bank or on the Internet via domestic dealers.) Opening a KB account DOES require verification that complies with international Know Your Customer regulations (KYC.) However, establishing a KB account does NOT require the disclosure of a Social Security number.
If they choose, account holders can also purchase gold bullion and have it shipped to their address. The KB Financial Group ships gold and silver bullion via insured carriers around the world. The purchaser must pay the shipping costs, which are minimal for these small bullion items. However, at KB Gold shipping is free when purchase totals reaches 5,000 – or approximately $7,500 USD. This means that once an account contains gold (and/or silver bullion) valued at 5,000 Euro or more – either as a result of periodic deposits or a one time purchase – the bullion can be delivered directly to account holders, free of charge.
KB designates “Preferred Account Holder” status once they have completed the purchase of 100 grams of KB bullion. “Preferred Account Holders” receive these additional benefits:
1. Guaranteed to always receive preferred customer prices. Preferred Account Holders receive a 3% discount on all purchases.
2. Guaranteed to always receive better sale prices. Preferred Account Holders receive a 5% premium on all sales back to KB.
The daily gold price is always listed on KB’s website (www.kb-vision.com.)
Conclusion – KB Online Gold Investment Account Benefits:
Bullion from KB can put account holders on the winning side of the falling value and purchasing power of the world’s fiat paper currencies. If inflation increases, the value of gold accounts also increases because they are leveraged to gold.
The Gold Purchase Plan is designed to progressively build savings of gold through dollar-averaged monthly purchases which may either be midterm or long term plans. The Purchase Plan fits any budget; plans start at only 50 Euros per month.
The KB Purchase Plan generates a cost average affect and the program automatically makes monthly purchases on behalf of the account holders.
The Purchase Plan is ideal for investors that have always wanted to establish a gold account but didn’t know where to start. The online gold investment accounts are a simple and convenient plan for non-Europeans who have no convenient way to open such an account.
It is FREE to open a KB account. Account Holders fund their account and purchase bullion from KB by exchanging cash (through wire transfers, credit cards, and even PayPal) for bullion.
Each gold investment account provides for the physical ownership of the bullion – NOT gold certificates or stock.
Account Holders are provided with a free statement of the asset inventory in their accounts, as well as an online easy to use Customer Access Point.
The value of your accumulated assets is private. The account is NOT tied to a Social Security number. Furthermore, it is discretely located “offshore”.
Account Holders have the guaranteed option to sell bullion back to KB. Exchanges of bullion for cash can be done at any time. Bullion is bought and sold EVERY day.
Sales of bullion are payable in the currency of choice – in the currency of any open country.
KB’s unique integration of all phases of operations – from mining to refining to minting to distribution allows them to provide an unmatched price guarantee.
Gold purity is certified to be 24 kt fine gold – 999.9 kinebar quality.
Due to wholly-owned existing mining rights, supply shortages should never occur.
KB provides its Account Holders with free storage of their gold bullion, with no time limit.
Storage is insured at the most secure vault in Switzerland, the same facility used to store the gold assets of the Swiss government.
Bullion in small denomination weights can be delivered at an added cost within all open countries via insured carriers. Free delivery within in all open countries is provided on accounts or single purchases starting at 100 grams and/or a payment of 5000 Euro or more.
KB provides for a lifetime free exchange of your gold bullion should the gold certificate suffer any damage in storage.
KB offers the regular issue of special editions, and will inform Account Holders of availability.
If you have been contemplating the creation of a gold investment account, the KB Gold Purchase Plan is worthy of your consideration.
