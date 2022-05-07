Connect with us

Blockchain

Will Buying BTC in 2022 Make You a Millionaire?

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Drops Below $42K as Bears Start to Takeover
  • BTC crashes down to $35K . 
  • High possibilities for further downfall.
  • Buying at dip remains controversial.

The Bitcoin (BTC) has been plunging down for the past two days. The epic downfall of nearly 15% occurred within hours after the increase in tax revenues upon BTC and crypto by the Federal Reserves. 

Despite BTC’s great efforts to touch its $40K safe trademark, BTC failed miserably touching down to $35K abruptly. Even now, the price remains the same at $35K, currently at a price of $35,997.51, with the graphs still down by 1%, for the past 24 hours. 

Indeed, the whole crypto market has been down for the past two days, not only the BTC. Likewise, Ethereum (ETH) and most of all the prominent altcoins are down by different ranges.

Many determine that BTC will come down furthermore. On the other hand, many also term that BTC will surge up drastically. Whatsoever, the year 2022 has not been so kind and generous to BTC so far.

Is BTC Fully Bullish Ahead? 

Accordingly, analysts term that from this downfall, BTC will be surging up drastically and that the surge will be more standard and solid. Moreover, the graphs and certain charts depict the same with constant linear growth of BTC. 

In addition, certain predictions reveal that BTC ought to dive further down to the rock bottom price of $30K. From this point, BTC is expected to soar upwards from the breakpoint of $30K. 

However, controversy remains on whether to buy BTC currently at such dips! The real question is will it be profitable and worth the value in buying BTC currently. Since the start of the year 2022, the confidence and trust people had upon the BTC are on the decline. 

Therefore, looking for a long hold, buying BTC now may sound fair enough, whereas, for day-to-day trading, everything is up to one’s risk!

Blockchain

Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: May 07

May 7, 2022

By

Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: May 07
  • On May 07, the bullish BTC price analysis is at  $46791.25.
  • BTC’s bearish market price analysis for May 07, 2022, is $35096.98.
  • Bitcoin’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Bitcoin Perpetual Future (BTC) price analysis on May 07, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of BTC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

A perpetual contract is similar to a futures contract, which allows a person to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined date for a specified price. Perpetual contracts are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date. 

Bitcoin (BTC)

Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin (BTC) operates free of any central control or the oversight of banks or governments. Instead, it relies on peer-to-peer software and cryptography. A public ledger records all Bitcoin transactions and copies are held on servers around the world. Every transaction is publicly broadcast to the network and shared from node to node. Every ten minutes or so these transactions are collected together by miners into a group called a block and added permanently to the blockchain. 

Bitcoin can be exchanged for cash just like any asset. There are numerous cryptocurrency exchanges online where people can do this but transactions can also be carried out in person or over any communications platform, allowing even small businesses to accept Bitcoin. 

When Bitcoin was first launched it was possible to almost instantaneously mine a coin using even a basic computer. Miners also choose which transactions to bundle into a block, so fees of varying amounts are added by the sender as an incentive. 

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis

BTC price analysis on May 07, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.

BTC/USDT Perpetual Descending Channel Pattern Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline. 

The lower line is identified as parallel to the trendline, running across the bottom. It is a bearish chart pattern defined by a trendline supporting the series of lower lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the lower highs.

Currently, the price of BTC is $36032.67. If the pattern continues, the price of BTC might reach the resistance level of $46791.25 and the buy level of BTC is $39882.15. If the trend reverses, then the price of BTC may fall to $35096.98.

Bitcoin (BTC) Moving Average

The BTC’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

F3sHrtLM
BTC Perpetual Future MA (Source: Tradingview)

Currently, BTC is in a bearish state. However, BTC’s price lies below 50 MA (short-term), and it has a high chance of moving above the 50-MA level. Possibly, BTC can also move above 200 MA (long-term) soon. Once it moves above 50 MA and 200 MA levels, it completely goes to a bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

Google Cloud Division Creates Web 3.0 Team Amid Rising Demand

May 7, 2022

By

Google Cloud Division Creates Web 3.0 Team Amid Rising Demand
13 mins ago |