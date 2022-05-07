Finance
Will Crypto-Based E-Commerce Destroy the Dinosaur-Style Banking Industry?
Banking, as we know it, has been around since the first currencies were minted-perhaps even before that, in some form or another. Currency, in particular coins, grew out of taxation. In the early days of ancient empires, annual taxation on one pig may have been reasonable, but as empires expanded, this type of payment became less desirable.
However, since the Covid situation, not only have we seemed to move to a “cashless” society, (as who wants to handle potentially “dirty money” in a shop), and with “contactless” credit card transaction levels now increased to £45, and now even tiny transactions accepted, such as a daily newspaper, or bottle of milk, get paid by card.
Did you know that there are over 5,000 crypto currencies in use already and of them Bitcoin features highly in that list? Bitcoin, in particular, has had a very volatile trading history since it was first created in 2009. This digital cryptocurrency has seen a lot of action in its fairly short life. Bitcoins initially traded for next to nothing. The first real price increase occurred in July 2010 when the valuation of a Bitcoin went from around $0.0008 to in the region of $10,000 or more, for a single coin. This currency has seen some major rallies and crashes since then. However, with the introduction of what are called “Stable” coins – those backed by the US Dollar, or even Gold, this crypto currency volatility can now be brought under control.
But before we explore this new form of Crypto-based E-Commerce, as a method of controlling and using our assets, including our “FIAT” currencies, let’s first look at how the Banks themselves have changed over the last 50 years or so.
Who remembers the good old Cheque Book? Before Bank Debit Cards came along, in 1987, cheques were the main way of transferring assets with others, in commercial transactions. Then with Bank Debit Cards, along with ATM’s, getting hold of one’s FIAT assets became a lot quicker, and for on-line commercial transactions.
The problem that has always been present with Banks, is most of us needed at least 2 personal bank accounts (a Current account, and a Savings account), and one for each business we owned. Also, trying to move money from your bank account “swiftly” to say a destination overseas, was anything like SWIFT!
The other issue was the cost. Not only did we have to pay a regular service charge on each Bank Account, we also had a hefty fee to pay on every transaction, and, of course, in very rare occasions we would not get any worthwhile interest, on money in our Current Account.
On top of all that, Overnight Trading, every night, using expert financial traders (or, latterly Artificial Intelligence (AI) Trading systems), all of OUR assets would be traded, and with the economies of scale, the Banks became a Major Earner on our assets – but not us! Have a look at the potential business to be made from “OVERNIGHT Trading”.
So, to summarise, not only do the Banks charge a hefty fee for storing, and moving our assets, by the use of clever Trading techniques, they also make hefty profits from trading our money on the Overnight circuit, for which we see no benefit.
The other point is – do you trust your Bank with all your assets?
How about what Bank of Scotland, who were THE Scotland National Bank, now owed by Lloyds Banking Group, have been recently labled, in a September press release that stated “Lloyds Bank Asset Frauds – The Most Serious Financial Scandal of Modern Times.”
Why not Google that web site, and then make your own mind up?
So, now let us take a look at how a Crypto-based E-Commerce system should operate, and how the advantages that the Banks enjoyed with OUR money, can become major profit centre for the Asset Holders – US!
On 10th October 2020, a major new Crypto-based E-Commerce company is being launched – FREEBAY.
Briefly, FreeBay, based in Switzerland, is a company incorporating its own Blockchain technology, with its own SAFE Crypto Coin ( Based on V999 technology ), and enables its members to transfer their FIAT assets into Gold Bullion, removing the need to involve any BANK.
V999: digital gold empowered by the blockchain; a digital token, backed by physical gold V999 Gold (V999) is a digital asset. Each token is backed by one tenth of a fine gram gold bar, stored in vaults. If you own V999, you own the underlying physical gold, held in custody. On top of that, FreeBay members can purchase packages that include powerful Automatic Intelligence-Based Trading Robots.
So now, you can not only achieve total independence from a standard BANK, but you can also trade, like the Banks, your digital Gold assets, in the form of V999 Crypto tokens, on the OVERNIGHT systems, only now you, the asset holder, get the rewards, not the Banks.
But there is even another great advantage in trading V999 Tokens. As you would be the Generic owner of the token, so, like the Banks, every time a V999 token is traded (i.e. sold), say, to purchase Bitcoin, or any other Crypto currency, a Transaction Fee is charged. Every time a transaction takes place, the generic owner of the V999 token gets a small percentage of that Fee.
Note, that once a Trade takes place, and a V999 Token is sold, in exchange for say Bitcoin, or any other Crypto coin, a small %age of that Transaction Fee is paid to the GENERIC OWNER of that token (i.e. YOU). Because Freebay’s objective is to make the V999 Token one of the most sought-after safe Crypto coins, even after your Token has been sold to another Trader, as you are still the Generic owner of the V999 Token, whenever that Token is traded by any other Trader, it is you – the Generic Owner of that Token that gets paid the Trading Commission.
This could not only create a great Passive Income for you, for life, but is Willable to your descendants – and not a conventional bank involved anywhere.
So, the more V999 Tokens you buy, and get into circulation, the bigger and better with your Residual Income – for not just your lifetime, but probably for your dependants – could become a reality.
Interested enough to find out more? Then click here.
The Big Fat Greek Deception
Financial markets all across the world have been in a delirium in the past month. The Greek stock exchange continued its plunge as it fell over 41% in the past year! The anxiety related to the Greek default also spread to all major markets in the world. Everyone from NYSE to FTSE is experiencing a sell off!
The countdown to the Greek default and the avalanche of financial hardships that it will bring along seems to have begun. Many experts believe that the Greek government is now bankrupt and that it has no means to pay off its debt. The creditors including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the other hand are hopeful that if the Greeks accept austerity measures maybe they might be able to pay up on the loans. Hence there are a lot of opinions and counter opinions that are flooding the financial world as of now. Nobody seems to be sure of whether the default can be averted? Whether it should be averted? Or what are the consequences of such a default?
In this article, we will try and answer some of these questions about the ever escalating crisis situation in Greece.
The Greek Extend and Pretend Game
Any expert who was looking at the situation from a purely mathematical perspective would have known years ago that the Greek debt is simply not payable. The real mess had been created when loans were being given out to the Greeks. That was the time when debates would have made sense. Around 2009, when the world woke up to the Greek crisis, it was already too late!
Greece, in 2009, was like a college student who had somehow gained access to multiple credit cards and now had such a huge balance that bankruptcy seemed like the only option. The revenue generated by the Greek government from taxes was not even enough to pay the interest due on the debt! So the Greeks simply did not have the wherewithal to hold on to this debt till eternity even if they wanted to. They were going to default even if they simply made an attempt to pay the interest due on the loans.
Instead of accepting the situation and letting the inevitable happen, the IMF and others came up with an ingenious plan. They would lend the Greeks more money at an outrageous 14% interest rate. The money that they lend to the Greeks will be used to pay back interest on the very loans that were due to them.
So in essence they were lending money and taking it back right away. However, the huge 14% interest rates on the new loans caused the old Greek debt to grow. As a result of playing this extend and pretend game for five years, the Greek loan has now become much larger than it originally was.
Obscure Losses
When looked at in retrospect, the Greek bailout attempt seems to be an attempt to obscure losses in reality. The math simply revealed that the Greeks are obligated to pay much more than what is mathematically possible. Hence, by extending even more credit and pretending that things will get better over time, the IMF seems to be attempting to obscure the losses of the investors who have made the investments. The Greek population has been forced into extreme austerity as this “extend and pretend” game is causing massive unemployment there.
The Referendum
The Greeks recently faced a situation where in the IMF would not extend more credit unless Greece accepted humiliating terms and without the IMF’s assistance, Greece basically did not have the cash to pay its obligations. Therefore, a default was all but inevitable. As a result of this, there was a lot of panic in all the financial markets in the world. If Greece defaulted on their loan, they would also end up exiting the Euro.
Therefore, most Greeks were trying to get hold of their Euro denominated deposits and were trying to convert it to gold or some other real asset that would hold value even if the Euro became worthless in Greece. The result was massive bank runs wherein the already bankrupt Greek banks were struggling to pay back any money to the depositors triggering fears of a financial collapse.
As a result, the Greek government reacted by shutting down banks till the crisis was resolved. They limited the amount of withdrawals to 67 Euros per day per account. This was the amount of money that a family would require just to survive the day. Regardless of the restrictions imposed, there were people queuing up outside banks and waiting for hours to withdraw as much of their money as they could.
The Greek Prime Minister was unsure about how to deal with the IMF and the creditors. He therefore let the public decide whether they should accept the humiliating terms offered by the IMF or whether they should simply default. Over 61% of the Greek population voted in favor of the default. Hence, the Greeks refused to accept the IMF bailout at first sending markets across the world into a tailspin. However, later a deal has been struck out between the creditors and Greeks and Greece is not defaulting on its debts, at least momentarily.
The latest bailout of Greece merely appears to be an addition to the “extend and pretend” game being played. The fundamentals of the Greek economy have not changed and they are still as bankrupt as they previously were. There doesn’t seem to be a way out of the Greek crisis and extending more credit definitely does not seem like one.
Advantages and Disadvantages of a Virtual Card Terminal
A Virtual card terminal will allow the business owner to process credit card payments while being anywhere on the planet. In most cases, the transaction can be made at any location as many security features are also included in the application. A monthly fee may be required for the use of the services, and the use of the card terminal requires only a browser.
A virtual card terminal can also be used for recurring charges, and the automatic creation and sending of invoices at any period that may be desired. The terminals may be simple to operate, and much of the advantages are derived from the security features that are included.
There are multiple benefits that can be appreciated and valued with the use of virtual card terminal:
• It may be much easier to obtain compliance to the PCI, because no numbers are stored as per the regulations.
• Control and access to your customer credit card numbers are also simplified, even though the numbers are not stored on the network, but access is granted virtually. This also enables the PCI certification process.
• It is easy to establish recurring charges.
• Invoices can be set to be generated and disbursed automatically at desired periods.
• Access to archives is also simple and clients can also be alerted to cards that are about to expire.
• Your customers will also have easy access to their accounts where they may edit details
Although there may be several benefits to the use of the virtual card terminal, there may also be a few disadvantages that should be noted.
• The terminal cannot simulate the functions of the POS terminal, and the Point-of-sale system is still needed.
• Knowing how to use it effectively can take some practise, to recognize where and how the functions can be used effectively.
• Depending on the application, it may be necessary to enter client information, while the import facility may be available in some services.
• Learning to use the card terminal is easy, and where the POS is included it may take a bit more time.
• Not all systems are PCI compliant, and it must be clearly determined or stated before the use of the system is engaged.
• Because the transactions are processed over the Internet, the process may at time be unreliable and may depend on various factors such as speed, and quality of service from your provider. There should be no major problems, if you have relied on the quality of services from your ISP.
The virtual terminal can also offer several advantages for small business owners. The ability to process credit payments, can be a very valued capability, that will help the business to grow, but to be able to complete the process without the need for complicated or expensive IT support can also be even more valued.
The requirement for PCI certification is designed to eliminate the unsafe process of storing credit card information. Because data is not stored on the terminals, the chances of achieving PCI certification are very much improved, without major expenditures.
Marriage and Money – Can Love Survive a Budget?
Can love survive a budget? Picture a newlywed couple talking dollars and cents and discussing money saving tips – not exactly the picture of romance! So, can love survive a budget? I say it can’t survive without it.
Let me explain.
Money problems are often cited as the number one reason for divorce. Whether that’s true or not is subject to debate but no one can argue that money problems are definitely a cause for friction in a relationship. Talking about money is such a taboo subject, but it’s such an integral part of a long term relationship that I think it’s essential to lay the groundwork.
Here are some tips on how to do that:
- Talk about it upfront. Discuss who brings in how much and how it will be allocated. Agree on a budget.
- One person has to be assigned as the one in charge of the household budget. This doesn’t mean one is more powerful than the other. It’s just a matter of matching tasks to personality. Click here [http://www.simple-tips-on-budgeting.com/money-personality.html] to find your money personality.
- Decide on whether or not to merge your finances. I won’t argue either camp because both options can work well as long as it’s mutually agreed upon. to pay it down as soon as possible..
- Set clear expectations of each others roles. Is it a 50/50 partnership where both parties are responsible for bringing in income? Or is one person, usually the man, expected to be the main breadwinner. Whatever arrangement works for your marriage and money. But spell it out so there is no misunderstanding.
- If your spouse is bringing debt to the union while you are debt free, don’t turn your back and say ‘not my problem’, because it could become your problem if you end up owning assets together (e.g. a house). Figure out a debt management plan.
Budgeting is by no means romantic. But when the bills are paid, debt is under control and there’s money set aside for emergencies, it certainly frees you up for romance! Whatever romance your budget allows – a night out of splurging or love on a dime!
