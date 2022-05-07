News
Winderman’s view: Embiid returns and everything changes, plus other Heat-76ers thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Friday night’s 99-79 NBA playoff loss to the Philadelphia 76ers:
– Everything looks better with Embiid.
– That was evident from the start with Joel Embiid back in the mix for the 76ers.
– No more pesky double-teams for James Harden to contend with.
– More shooting space for Danny Green.
– More threes from Green.
– More opportunity for Matisse Thybulle to be aggressive defensively on the perimeter.
– More comfort muscling up against P.J. Tucker.
– More chanting of “P.J. Sucks!” from the crowd.
– And plenty of deterrence in the paint.
– This wasn’t about Embiid’s statistics.
– It was about his presence.
– This time the 76ers looked like a team that finished a mere two games behind the Heat in the standings.
– This is what the Heat must contend with to advance.
– Something a lot different than those first two games at FTX Arena.
– Normalcy returned for the Heat, with Kyle Lowy back in the starting lineup alongside Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tucker and Max Strus.
– It was the first time that the first five were together since Game 3 against the Hawks in the opening round.
– That shifted Gabe Vincent back to the bench after starting the previous four games in place of Lowry.
– With the appearance, Butler moved ahead of Carlos Boozer for 90th place on the NBA all-time playoff list and tied Udonis Haslem and Sam Perkins for 88th on that list.
– Embiid was back with the 76ers’ starters, opening alongside Tobias Harris, Danny Green, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.
– 76ers coach Doc Rivers spoke pregame about conditioning concerns with Embiid having missed a week.
– “In part, because of the concussion stuff, he couldn’t do anything,” Rivers said. “So he’s not been able to run and do any of the stuff that all of us great athletes would be doing.”
– Of course, Lowry, with his hamstring, had been off his feet for two weeks.
– And looked like someone largely immobile for two weeks.
– Rivers added of Embiid, “We just have to watch conditioning and how he looks on the floor.”
– Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said nothing with Embiid’s return came as a surprise.
– “We started before Game 1 with that process, before we knew that he would for sure be out, at least just checking that box,” he said of Embiid preparations. “Then we just put it to the side for a couple of games.”
– Spoelstra added, “We don’t want to duck any kind of competition. We expected Philly to be at full health at some point and we wanted to take on that kind of challenge.”
– In a unique moment, a pregame announcement was made of “There are no injuries.” Cheers followed, as did an “M-V-P!” chant for Embiid.
– Embiid opened it for Philadelphia by being called for a charge. But his face remained intact.
– Vincent and Tyler Herro entered as the Heat’s first reserves.
– Followed by Dewayne Dedmon, who added needed beef against Embiid.
– Adebayo’s second steal moved him past Jamal Mashburn for 11th on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– Adebayo’s fourth free throw moved him past Mario Chalmers for seven on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– Butler’s second free-throw attempt moved him past RudyLaRusso for 69th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
– Lowry’s second assist moved him past Robert Horry for 48th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
– As part of the Heat’s 13-0 third-quarter rum. Butler passed former Heat forward Andre Iguodala for 96th on the NBA all-time playoff scoring list.
– Butler’s first assist moved him past Damian Lillard for 85th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
– Butler’s third assist moved him past Tim Hardaway for 83rd on the NBA all-time playoff list.
– Butler’s first 3-pointer moved him past Dwyane Wade for 88th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
– Seth Curry and Donovan Mitchell were among those in the crowd.
()
In visit to St. Paul, Haaland says she’s willing to study site of proposed Twin Metals mine
U.S. Interior Department Secretary Deb Haaland said she is open to visiting northeast Minnesota to learn more about a controversial proposed copper-nickel mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
During a Friday visit to St. Paul to announce nearly $9 million in federal funding for urban parks in Minnesota, Haaland said she couldn’t disclose whether there is any way her agency would allow the proposed mine to move forward.
The Interior Department in January canceled two mineral leases for Twin Metals, the company that wants to develop the mine. But Haaland said the significance of the project and its potential environmental impact are worth her traveling to the area.
“This is a really important ecological area not only for Minnesota but for the entire country,” Haaland said. “I think that it’s important for us to make sure that whatever activity is happening on that important land that we assess to make sure that we’re not doing anything that will harm the land.”
Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn., represents the 8th Congressional District in the northeast part of the state and is a vocal advocate for mining in the region. He used Haaland’s visit as an opportunity to criticize the Biden administration’s pulling of permits for Twin Metals. In January Haaland pulled the leases, which had been reinstated in 2017 by the Trump administration after they were canceled the year before by the Obama administration.
The leases were first issued in 1966.
“I am disappointed that Secretary Haaland chose to visit the urban city of St. Paul instead of visiting Greater Minnesota, where Interior Department decisions directly impact the jobs of my constituents,” Stauber said in a statement. “I have twice invited Secretary Haaland to visit northern Minnesota to see our vast natural resources, meet with workers and families whose livelihoods depend on mining.”
In response to Stauber, Save The Boundary Waters, an environmental advocacy group opposed to mining in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, said the type of mining proposed by Twin Metals would permanently pollute the region’s waters and spoil its status as a top outdoors destination.
Twins get good news on Carlos Correa
On the heels of consecutive losses in Baltimore, and losing their manager and two key players to COVID-19 protocols, the Twins got a needed dose of good news regarding shortstop Carlos Correa on Friday.
Hit square on the middle finger of his right hand by a pitch in Thursday’s 5-3 loss at Camden Yards, Correa and his teammates feared the worst – broken finger, long stay on the injured list.
“Well, yeah, of course,” the veteran said Friday. “It hit me square in the finger. It’s not a good feeling. And then when I got the X-rays, it was some bad news.”
The X-rays revealed a possible fracture but a CT scan taken Friday revealed there was no break. It was a major relief for the Twins, who started the day atop the American League Central Division standings by 2½ games on Cleveland.
One of the best shortstops in baseball, Correa has been outstanding on defense and had just begun to find his swing, hitting .452 (14 for 31) with three doubles and eight RBIs in the seven games before he was hurt. Officially, the injury is considered day to day. “So, the best-case scenario,” Correa said, “and I’m very happy.”
So happy, he said, he tried to lobby himself into the lineup on Friday. Before the two losses in Baltimore, the Twins had catapulted themselves into first by winning 11 of 12 games.
“They wouldn’t let me,” he said. “I’ve got to work with the team training staff to make sure it’s right, and when I take the field, I take the field ready to go and help my team. As soon as possible. So, hopefully this weekend.”
Royce Lewis was called up to start in place of Correa against the A’s on Friday but officially took the active roster spot of Luis Arraez, who remained in Baltimore after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Manager Rocco Baldelli and pitcher Dylan Bundy also were quarantining there.
Lewis, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft, made his major league debut.
“He’s got great talent,” Correa said. “I got to meet him in spring training. He loves baseball as much as I do, so it’s great. It’s going to be fun to have him around and be able to grow together as part of this family. I’m very excited for him.”
Correa signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Twins in March but it includes opt-out clauses after each of the first two seasons. He said last month he “loves” the organization and has told the front office he would consider staying after this season.
If Correa was to stay, Lewis would in all likelihood have to play another infield position. That would be difficult this season with Gio Urshela at third and Jose Polanco at second — if they stay healthy.
“I’ve come to learn in this job, but more so in the last couple of years,” Falvey said, “that whatever you plan for 48 hours from now, don’t put it in ink. Put it in pencil.”
Gary Harris got his groove back with Magic ahead of free agency
It looked as if Gary Harris was starting to find himself again as a player in early December.
That stretch of the season, when Harris averaged 11.6 points on 46.9% shooting from the field and 35.1% shooting on 3-pointers over seven games, offered evidence of Harris re-establishing himself after injuries slowed him down in previous years.
“My biggest thing coming into the season was really just being and staying healthy,” Harris told the Orlando Sentinel before the season ended. “Injuries have been something in the past that’s been frustrating. I’m happy with where everything’s going. I’m happy with where I’m at. My body feels good. Life is great.”
Harris finished the season averaging 11.1 points on 43.4% shooting from the field and 38.4% shooting on 3s for a 53.9% effective field goal percentage — a formula that adjusts for 3-pointers being worth more than 2-pointers.
He appeared in 61 games, the most he’s played in a season since 2017-18, and his eFG% was the highest it’s been since then.
Harris got to the rim less frequently (career-low 3.7 drives) but was more efficient than he’s been in a few seasons when getting into the paint, making 58.4% of his shots within 10 feet of the rim.
He did most of his damage as a spot-up shooter from beyond the arc, where 54.6% of his shots came from. He was particularly lethal from the left corner, making a league-high 47% of 3-point attempts from that zone, according to ESPN.
Harris, who was on an expiring contract that paid him $20.5 million for 2021-22, was expected to be one of the Magic veteran players other teams would have interest in ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline.
He averaged 13.3 points (45% shooting, 40.3% on 3s) and 1.1 steals in the 40 games before the deadline, but a deal for Harris didn’t materialize and he finished the season in Orlando.
Harris could’ve played in more games down the season’s stretch but was a healthy scratch for most of the final month.
The Magic, who finished with the league’s second-worst record at 22-60, prioritized developing their younger players. Harris sat in 13 of the final 18 games.
“I tell everybody this is fun to be around,” Harris said. “Coaching staff is great. I love the team. At the end of the day, I understand the business of basketball. I’ve been traded. I’ve been a part of it. Just being professional and controlling what I can control — working, try to help my teammates out and be the best professional I can be.
“A lot of stuff you hear, a lot of it’s smoke and mirrors anyway. It’s just a business. That’s what makes it fun.”
Because of his skill set as a 3-and-D wing and age, 27, Harris is expected to garner interest from other teams — especially contending ones — as an unrestricted free agent.
He could also return to the Magic, who have Harris’ Bird Rights since they acquired him via trade with the Denver Nuggets in March 2021.
Bird Rights are a clause in the league’s collective bargaining agreement that allows teams to offer their players higher salaries than their competitors depending on how long the player’s been with their incumbent team.
Orlando is projected to have the most practical cap space, according to Spotrac.
Harris will let free agency play itself out.
“My concern is myself, working on my game,” Harris said. “That’s one constant. Whatever happens, I got to continue to stay sharp, work on my game and get better. That’s just where I’m at. I’m not worried about anything else but just being the best version of myself. Once you put things into perspective like that, you really don’t get bothered by much.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
