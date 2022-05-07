News
Yankees trying to figure out pitching plan as second-straight game gets rained out
The Yankees pitching is in a pinch.
With two straight days of rain, the Bombers schedule has become an issue. The Yankees and Rangers were rained out Saturday and will play a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday, then finish the series on Monday. Instead of having two scheduled days off on Thursday and Monday, they will now play 23 games over the next 22 days.
It will be their longest stretch of the season without a break. Their next scheduled day off comes after their first series against Tampa Bay on May 29.
With a doubleheader on Sunday, the Yankees likely need a sixth starter this week — either to pitch one game of the Sunday doubleheader or Thursday in the series opener against the White Sox in Chicago. The Yankees can add a 27th player for the scheduled doubleheader.
If the Yankees stay on rotation, Gerrit Cole, who was scheduled to pitch on an extra day of rest Friday, is likely to pitch Sunday with two extra days rest. The Yankees could use Luis Severino on an extra day of rest on Sunday as well, or they could stick in a spot starter in that doubleheader. By using a spot starter, that would push back the rest of the rotation and cover the starts until Cole’s turn on regular rest Friday.
It’s early in the season, so it seems unlikely the Yankees would want to bring Cole back on short rest for Thursday’s start against the White Sox. The Yankees have talked about the depth of their pitching all season and now it will be tested.
Michael King, who has been invaluable in the bullpen, could make a spot start. The young right-hander has given up just one earned run over 17 2/3 innings this season while striking out 25 and walking only three.
King has been invaluable only out of the bullpen as a high leverage and multi-inning reliever.
The Yankees just sent down Clarke Schmidt, with the intention of stretching him out to be a starter. The weather has also made a mess of the Triple-A rotation and Schmidt has yet to make an appearance there despite having been part of last Sunday’s roster cut downs.
They also have Deivi Garcia and Luis Gil in Triple-A, but both have struggled. Garcia, who had a breakout year in 2020, has a 9.00 ERA through four games. Gil, who made his major league debut to much fanfare last season, is even worse with a 9.53 ERA over five games.
Through 25 games, the Yankees pitching has been the cornerstone of the team. They have the best ERA (2.60) in the American League and the second best in the bigs after the Dodgers.
The Bombers’ pitching dominance comes both from the rotation and the bullpen. Yankees starters have a 2.85 ERA, also the best in the AL and third in the big leagues. The relievers have a 2.30 ERA, second best in the AL and the majors behind the Tigers (2.24), which may be a reason the Yankees do not want to upset the order down there by taking King out and using him for a start.
It’s quite a development considering before season started there was concern about the rotation behind Cole.
Jameson Taillon came into the season off October surgery to repair a ligament in his right ankle and they had no idea how his body would respond. He has issued only two walks in the 105 batters he has faced and has a 2.84 ERA through five starts. Luis Severino had made nine starts over the last three years because of injuries, including 2020 Tommy John surgery, so that was a huge red flag. He has a 3.75 ERA through five starts. Lefty Jordan Montgomery was coming off a decent year in 2021, but the 29-year-old was getting to the point where people wondered if that was all he would be; a decent big league starter. He has allowed only one home run in 105 batters faced and has a 2.88 ERA, inflated by his first start when he pitched after being hit by a comebacker.
Nestor Cortes wasn’t even mentioned this offseason as part of the five-man rotation, which was a huge oversight. The lefty, who has used different deliveries to keep hitters off balance in the past, has shown he is simply a good pitcher. He has the best staff ERA (1.82) and has struck out an eyebrow-raising 31 over 24.2 innings pitched.
After the first three turns through the rotation, it was Cole who had the biggest question mark hanging over him with a brutal 6.35 ERA. In his last two starts, however, Cole has pitched well, throwing 12.2 scoreless innings with 15 strikeouts in that span.
TICKET UPDATE
Fans holding paid tickets for the game originally scheduled to be played Saturday, May 7, 2022, may use them for the rescheduled game on Monday, May 9 at 1:05 p.m., or exchange them for tickets to a similar regular season game at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees’ rain check policy can be found at www.yankees.com/raincheck.
Soucheray: Paying your debts is a duty of adulthood
If it might be called an institution, for most certainly it is more than a mere concept, then paying your debts is a bedrock principle of the republic, a republic now insulted by the push to forgive student loan debt. Keith Ellison is on board, joining the attorneys general from New York, Hawaii, Illinois, Michigan, New Mexico, Washington state and Puerto Rico in asking President Joe Biden to wave an executive order wand and forgive all federal student loan debt.
It must be vote-buying time, there being little else to animate citizens struggling with runaway inflation, rising gas and diesel prices, a crisis at our border, rampant crime and supply-chain problems.
Biden has considered forgiving $10,000 of loan debt.
Not good enough. The activists want all $1.7 trillion of student loan debt wiped off the books, because, as Ellison said in a statement, student loan debt to the federal government “contributes to making our economy inequitable and unfair.”
The attorneys general have framed their request to Biden as a matter of racial and economic justice and that canceling student federal loan debt will reduce stress and mental fatigue. I would imagine so. The attorneys general also say that relieving the debt would free families to buy homes, have a new life and provide countless opportunities.
The obvious but unavoidable response to this corrosive thinking is to say the same thing about credit card debt or a mortgage or a car loan. On what playing field would debt ever be equitable or racially acceptable? Race has nothing to do with debt and equity is what you have earned after selling your house.
I am entirely sympathetic to students who borrowed outrageous sums of money and don’t have much to show for it except maybe a new pronoun. An activist group should be formed to demand that colleges and universities dip into their endowments and reduce tuition fees, which always increase unaffected by any government oversight. At least when you are buying a car, you can negotiate the price and thus the amount of the loan.
But big education and big government have always had an unholy alliance, and if big government forgives student debt, they will get it back from the taxpayers. If the academy and the government together admit that they have been getting away with a lousy rigged game, I’ll get on the forgive-the-debt bus.
Most interestingly, other than insisting that debt suggests inequity and unfairness, we have at long last learned what Ellison does for a living.
“My job is to help everyone afford their lives, and cancelling crushing federal student debt will help the economy as a whole,” Ellison was quoted as saying in the EP.
No, your job is to protect consumers from buying floor wax that turns out to be rat poison.
Unless, Attorney General Ellison, you can personally drill for new oil or reduce inflation, there is nothing you can do to make our lives more affordable.
And you would be sending a more honest message to young people by reminding them that paying their debts is chief among the personal responsibilities they will face all their lives.
Joe Soucheray can be reached at [email protected] Soucheray’s “Garage Logic” podcast can be heard at garagelogic.com.
Craig Conover Is Leveraging Reality TV Stardom into Instagram Success
Craig Conover (817K, Instagram), a 33-year-old originally from Delaware, grew up with a school teacher mother and a father who owned both a cleaning and a construction company. In law school, Conover decided to participate in the Bravo series Southern Charm about wealthy socialites in Charleston, South Carolina.
Since then, he’s vaulted himself into internet fame and three years ago, launched his own home goods company, Sewing Down South, partially as an homage to his passion for sewing. He also has a new book out called Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong With My Sewing?
Conover spoke about his business strategies and advice for aspiring influencers and entrepreneurs.
“What I could have done better over the last 10 years is found a mentor and stuck with it,” Conover said. “I’m just so shy, which is funny because people wouldn’t think I’m shy since I’m on TV, but I am.”
Deciding to pursue reality TV
“There’s not much to prepare you for it,” Conover said of reality TV. “I remember spending class time in law school, just Googling, should I do a reality show or not?”
Conover was skeptical about pursuing a new career path because he had a stable job and was doing well at the Charleston School of Law, but he decided it was an opportunity he did not want to pass up.
Advice for aspiring influencers
Conover said the most successful influencers he knows weren’t overly obsessed with becoming famous.
“The most successful people that I’ve seen really make it in TV or the influencing world are people that did not do it to be on TV or to be famous,” he said. “And I can tell you very quickly, I can profile someone on Instagram or on TV that are only doing it for attention or to be famous.”
While he was excited about the possibility of stardom, Conover was most interested in the monetary opportunities that might come from reality television: “I did it because I wanted to eventually make money and I eventually wanted to start my own business and really become a big philanthropist,” he said.
Revenue Streams
Conover is focused on “diversifying” his different revenue streams. Currently, he makes money through his reality TV career, as well as from Sewing Down South, and profits from a rental property he owns in North Charlston. He also has his own law firm which specializes in personal injury and workers compensation and hopes to start a property group.
“I’m getting to a point where I can start businesses and hire people to run them for me,” he said. “And that’s the ultimate goal.”
Conover’s Business and Social Media
Conover has worked with companies before to promote their products on his social media accounts, but he said he is more focused on promoting his own business.
“The thing is, once I started my own company, we wanted to save my social media presence, for promoting my company,” he said. “Which makes sense. You don’t want to be hawking a bunch of other people’s products when you have your own brand and your own company.”
Liam and Olivia once again dominate top baby names list
WASHINGTON — Olivia and Liam are once again America’s most common baby names. And Theodore joins the top 10 baby names list for the first time.
The Social Security Administration annually tracks the names given to girls and boys in each state, with names dating back to 1880. The data is based on applications for Social Security cards.
Based on cultural and demographic trends, the list shows how names can rise and fall in popularity.
Liam has reigned supreme five years in a row, while Olivia unseated Emma as the top name for the past three years, according to agency’s list, which was released Friday.
After Liam, the most common names for boys in respective order: Noah, Oliver, Elijah, James, William, Benjamin, Lucas, Henry and Theodore.
And for girls, following Olivia: Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, Ava, Sophia, Isabella, Mia, Evelyn and Harper.
The “fastest rising” baby names —which signify the names growing in popularity — are Amiri for boys and Raya for girls.
The top male names that have decreased in popularity are Jaxtyn, Karsyn and Xzavier. Various spellings of the name Denise declined in popularity from 2020 to 2021.
The Social Security Administration’s latest data shows that 3.64 million babies were born in the U.S. in 2021, which is a slight increase from last year’s 3.6 million babies, but represents an overall decline in the American birthrate.
The complete list of baby names is on the Social Security website.
