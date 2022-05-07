Young Sheldon: Season 5 Episode 17: March 31 Release, Time, Where To Watch And Plot Speculations

Share Pin 0 Shares

An American television series created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro. It is a spin-off from the Big Bang Theory. Iain Armiage plays as young Sheldon along with other stars Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Zoe Perry, Annie Potts, and Raegan Revord. The adult Sheldon played by Jim Parsons in the Big Bang Theory does the narration for the series while also serving as an executive producer.

The series concentrates on Sheldon Cooper as a young boy. Jim Parsons was the person who gave the initial idea to the Big Bang Theory producers. In 2017, CBS took up the series with 22 episodes in one season, the second season also premiered in the same year. In 2019, the third was premiered, there was a pause in 2020 due to the pandemic situation and the production resumed by September 2020 and the fourth season was out by November 2020. The fifth season premiered in October 2021.

Where And When To Watch It?

Young Sheldon Season 5, Episode 17 is confirmed to be released on March 31st at 8 pm ET on CBS. The episode has been named “A Solo Peanut, A Social Butterfly, and The Truth”. The new episodes can be streamed on Paramount+, also available on Amazon Prime Video. It is scheduled to air on all Thursdays at 8 pm in the United States on CBS.

Plot Speculations

In the plot of episode 17, we can expect few developments in the marriage of George and Mary, as George may come clear with Mary. Parents of Sheldon might be caught in between Meemaw and Dale’s break-up. McKenna Grace’s Paige an old friend of Sheldon’s comes to him requesting a very odd favor. What would happen to the relationship between George and Mary after he comes clear with her? How are the Cooper parents going to deal with the break-up between Meemaw and Dale? What is that favor by an old friend of Sheldon that makes him feel odd about it?

Recap

In the previous episode, we see Meemaw in a secret gambling room that is inside a laundromat making a lot of money, Dale made a few suggestions on how she should be using the money for the future. we see George finding out that the boosters had a meeting held without him, to find a new head coach so that the game of the children’s football team at the school will improve. Sheldon along with his sister Missy is helped by Meemaw by giving them money to explore the world of business so that they could make money on their own.

George meanwhile tries to get a job as a coach at Sheldon’s college, he had once been denied this same post before, but as he went to seek the post, he realizes that the college does not have a football team anymore. Dale offers a job to George in his store which will help Dale to relax a bit. As George did not have an option he started working in the store at night and on weekends to get to know the job.

We also see how Sheldon and Missy find their ways of spending the money. By the end of the episode, we see how Meemaw and Dale break up as she refuses to plan a future with him, and he feels maybe she does not want a future with him.

The post Young Sheldon: Season 5 Episode 17: March 31 Release, Time, Where To Watch And Plot Speculations appeared first on Gizmo Story.