2 Traffic Methods For Clickbank Products You Promote

Are you currently promoting products on ClickBank, but your sales are low? Maybe your problem is a case of low traffic. Not having a lot of website traffic coming through to your site isn’t a good thing. It can cause you to wake up everyday and continually see $0 earned each and everyday. You need to fix this problem if this is your situation.

In this lesson, I want to share with you some traffic strategies that you can use to get more promotion to the ClickBank product you’re promoting, and how you can start finally getting sales on a consistent basis – all while not losing your shirt during the process. Here’s the first traffic strategy:

1) Pay per click advertising

To make this strategy work well for you, you will need to sell a high priced item on ClickBank. If you’re promoting an eBook on ClickBank for $19, you don’t want to use pay per click (PPC) to drive traffic to your site. There will be no room for a lot of profits – even if your conversion rate was 2%.

Instead, promote a high “gravity” product that sells for $200 or more. That way if you’re using PPC and you get a sale for 50% commission… you can earn $100 for that sale made. Depending on your cost per click, I’m confident that you can a nice $2,000 – $3,000 a month using this tactic.

But don’t rely solely on PPC alone. There are other traffic strategies that you will want to use to get promotion to the ClickBank product you’re promoting. Just don’t blow the bank on pay per click, and you will be good to go. Here’s another traffic strategy that you will want to use:

2) Blogging

This is a really popular tactic that people use to make money with ClickBank. And the kind of blogs that people create are different – but in the end, they all aim to accomplish the same goal – to make commissions. Blog style is different, but the good news is that you won’t have to hire a developer to create nice blog for you.

Some people create personal relationship style blogs. Some people set up blogs that are basically “product review” blogs. And some people set up blogs that solely deliver excellent content, and encourages people subscribe or buy the product that they’re promoting. You have to find out what kind of blog style work for you.

I’m not going to lie… I’m a bit of a “lazy” marketer. My style of blog is the “excellent content” blog – that a lot of people like to leave comments on. It is what it is… I mean it serves its purpose, but this is just one of the traffic strategies that I implement to compliment my site and the products that I sell.

PPC and blogging are incredibly simple and easy to use, and I hope that you will use them both to make money with ClickBank. Both concepts are simple, and if you’re going to use PPC, stick with Google AdWords and Bing Ads. If you’re going to do blogging, make sure you get a WordPress blog. These are all reliable services.

Good luck with getting traffic to your site today to sell your ClickBank affiliate product.