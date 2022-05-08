Finance
3 Secrets to Help Anyone Make Free Money on the Internet
Are you trying to make free money on the internet but are not sure how to go about achieving that goal? It is not as hard to do as most people believe it is. You just need to know the top secrets that will help you easily make money online.
The following secrets are used by thousands of people every day to help them achieve free money online. If you use these secrets also then you will be able to join the ranks of the thousands of people that work at home for themselves and are successful with it.
1. Choose what you will enjoy – When you are trying to make money using the internet it is important to choose a way that you will enjoy. For example: If you like making cookies and sharing them with others then you can start a business online selling those cookies.
When you enjoy what you do for your business it will be ten times easier for you to make money with it because you will enjoy building your business. If you don’t like what you are doing then it will start to feel like a dreaded job and will get harder and harder to build.
2. Work hard – No matter what you may have heard in the beginning you will have to work hard. You are building a business after all that that takes work. There just isn’t any way around working hard.
Once you have your business set up and bringing in money you won’t have to work as hard but at first it is imperative. Don’t be afraid of hard work because believe it or not it will definitely pay off by providing you with a better future.
3. Let people know you are available – You have to let people know that your business is online or they will never be able to spend their money with you. Marketing your business using as many marketing methods as you can is the only way to let people know about your business.
Marketing your online business is the number one secret that you need to use because it is the only way you will be able to make the money you want to. Start with one marketing method at a time and learn how to use it effectively.
Once it is bringing traffic to your business you want to add another method. Repeat this process until you have at least 5 to 7 methods working to bring traffic to your business at all times so you can make as much money as you want to.
Knowing these secrets give you an advantage because you now know exactly what it will take if you are serious about achieving success and finally being able to make free money on the internet. Don’t delay in using these secrets because the sooner you start the sooner you will make the money you want to easily.
When Is the Best Time for a Business to Install Solar Panels?
This article is written in the second half of 2014 and it would seem that the best time to install solar… was about a year or two ago.
Now, since most of us do not posses the ability to travel back in time while many like me, are hindsight experts, let us learn from the past and try to see what would be the second best time, shall we?
First, let’s see the ‘why’ of the initial claim. Well, years ago solar was an expensive proposition and it wasn’t for the faint of hearts. One needed to be an ideologue to go there, it was expensive and although it was a proven technology, there weren’t many systems already in operation that one could show or see to make that financial leap… Then gradually, it started gaining popularity, first in Europe and in Germany in particular and then in Asia and in the United States. More and more manufacturers came online in China, driving prices down. At one point, just like with athletic achievements, everybody among solar professionals in California, was looking at who would be the first manufacturer/distributor that would dare break the $1.00/watt price barrier and get closer to the elusive ‘Grid Parity’, a point where the cost of solar would equal the cost of electricity produced by burning fossil fuel!! Of course the two are correlated and considered miles stones in the drive to make solar PV more and more popular. At the same time, installation prices (the other big component of the price of a system) went down and sub-contractors who were employed by various solar companies to perform the installation work, were feeling downward pressure as well, as more and more general contractors and electricians started to learn the fine art and science of proper solar installation. Soon enough, the $1.00/watt that a sub was charging the prime solar contractor, was broken. At the same time the incentives offered by local governments (in CA) were still decent going down gradually from $2.50/watt to $2.20 to $1.90 to $1.55… gradually decreasing as the Megawatts were gradually consumed by each consecutive step. At the same time, something obscure called: Accelerated Amortization was offered to businesses by the Federal Government. This, on top of the now famous, 30% Federal Tax Credit which is still in effect and that we are going to talk about later again. Soon enough there were too many solar panels in the market at really low prices and THAT, dear reader, was the best time for businesses to install solar on their roofs or in their parking lots to shade the parked cars and arm wrestle that huge electric bill!!!
The ‘Great Recession’ was long gone. Banks were already solar savvy enough to recognize a safe investment when they saw one and were willing to lend. The incentives mandated by the State of California and offered by the Publicly Owned Utilities (PG&E, SCE and SDG&E) were still significant, the accelerated amortization was still in effect AND there was the 30% Federal Tax Credit (not to mention the availability of Schedule-R rate addressing the subject of demand-charges, which is a significant portion of a commercial electric bill. This subject though, is being addressed in a separate dedicated article.)
Fast forward to 2014, well, the local incentives (unless you are within the territory of a municipal utility) are gone, the accelerated amortization is gone too and to add insult to injury, there are less solar panels available in the marketplace so prices went up some. So is it, “too late”?
Absolutely NOT.
First of all, the sun shines as bright as it did a year or two ago. It shines on average even a bit more, given the horrible drought and lack of clouds (OK, sorry, that was uncalled for). But seriously, we are becoming increasingly aware of the tangible resource that is the sun. Aren’t we?
Did you know that although our electricity demand keeps going up, in the last few years, all the solar that has been already installed CURBED COMPLETELY, SO FAR, THE NEED TO BRING ONLINE NEW FOSSIL FUEL POWER PLANTS? This is due to the fact that solar provides the most electricity EXACTLY when it is most needed, summer-mid-days!!!!
Second, If you, a business-owner or executive are risk averse, you trade catching ‘tops’ and ‘bottoms’ of trends in exchange for a more secure investment. Well, now we are clearly out of the woods as far as risk is concerned, ask your banker if you don’t believe me!
You know how a few years ago every Prius owner could drive in the carpool lane? Now, you have to own a fully electrical car and even those are numbered!
Third, right now and up to the year 2016 you are given a gift from the federal government. Thirty-percent of the value of the solar system (or any other renewable source for that matter) can be taken as a tax credit that can be used all at once or broken up into as many fiscal years as one wishes, as long as the system is installed before that deadline. (If you are a non-for-profit organization there might be some other arrangements, using member donors tax appetite. For one, some of those local rebates that we’ve been talking about earlier, are still there.)
Fourth, most commercial-solar companies that are out there now (and I happen to be affiliated with some of them) are solid. The ones that didn’t know how to manage properly went out of business or back to the continent from which they came from. Most of the ones around are lean and mean. They know how to provide a very professional and long lasting solar system at a great price.
Fifth, AB327… ah?
AB327 is another extra help that the legislator in CA managed to provide to all of us, solar seekers against Darth-PG&E-SCE-SDG&E-Vader. It’s a kind of light-saber that ‘grandfather’ net-metering prices. It forces the above utilities to credit us, home and businesses, for ANY kilowatt hour (kWh) that we produce through solar as much as they would charge us, if we were to get it from them. And not a cent less. Those utility companies hate solar and would do anything to make it less attractive, well, for the moment, they failed. Read about it here: http://cenergypower.com/blog/assembly-bill-327-california-net-metering-in-transition/
Sixth, Last but not least, As we have discussed, there isn’t much room for prices to go down, they have already bottomed out both on the hardware and workmanship side. Now, the only waiting that one should do is for the proposal to be presented, the ink on the contract to dry and your turn in the installation cue to come…
and then?
Congrats, our life-giving star is now also powering your business!
How Should I Create a Passive Income?
Got a 9 to 5 job? Been going to work everyday? Do you exert too much effort for your tasks? Do you spend even your break time fretting over your toils? Are you exhausted physically, mentally and emotionally? All these and you still get the same old meager salary you received the other month!
Don’t you just want to wake up on a Monday morning with a big smile on your face and enjoy a hearty breakfast afterwards? Don’t you just want to laze around the house, without stress and worry, knowing your bank account will have a long way to go?
Read on then.
You need to put together your acts and take the way to earning passive income. Passive income is a way of generating revenue with minimal effort from your part. It is earning more by working less! Don’t you just love the sound of it?
There are just a few initial pointers for you to build a good foundation for your passive income resources. Invest some of your time and money to prepare on any of the following or for all, and wait for profits to rake in 24/7.
1. Website – Create a passive income through your own website. Of course, we’re talking online; your website is a must. Invest on the appearance, content and popularity of your website and after that, moving for ways to earn passive income would come easy. Bank your expertise and knowledge on your website to achieve this goal.
Once you’ve got yourself a considerable amount of regular visitors, you can move for a membership site. The members will be charged a monthly fee to access the website. They would be willing enough to do so, considering the expertise and knowledge you’ve established.
2. Affiliate Programs – Create passive income from selling. You can have products of other companies sold through your website. All you have to do is find a company that sells products or services related to the theme of your website and link. The company will do everything, from supplying the product, pursuing the sale and shipping. You get commission for every sale made! Better yet, look for a company that gives higher commissions!
Create passive income also with the affiliate programs by sending out e-mails to everyone you know. You can send out e-mail to every person in your mailing list to check out the affiliate program. Create a good message and send. If someone in your address book gets interested, clicks on it and buys, you’ve got yourself a check at the end of the month!
3. Search Engines – Create passive income by hosting a search box on your website. This would again require a website that gets countless hits in a day. Then locate a search engine that would pay to have their search boxes posted on your website. Whenever a search was done through your website, you get more dough in your bank account.
4. Online Products – Create passive income by coming up with your own software product or e-book. If you’ve got some unique talent or valuable knowledge to share, earn from it. All you have to do is organize that skill or knowledge, craft it into an e-book or software, afterwards, sell it online. This would not cost you much. Just make it accessible to the people out there thirsting for knowledge.
5. Advertise – Create passive income through advertisements. If you get to attract many visitors in a day, you can have ads and banners posted on your site, for a fee. Create passive income also through advertising in your software, e-book or newsletter. Once you’ve set up the ad, you can expect your monthly pay.
No sweat? Actually, it is really easy. You don’t have to spend all of your time on it. Come to think of it, you just have to put an initial outlay of time, effort and a few bucks.
Creating passive income would surely more than to be thankful for. Think of the free time you will gain and on what you would be doing that moment! You will have more time for yourself, more time for your family, more time to go out with friends, more time to play at the same time, you will have more money!
So, go ahead, do some serious work for just one time, maybe just one night, and after that, you can just sit back, relax and enjoy!
Basic Online Marketing
If you’re new to the internet and you want to start a website to accomplish whatever task that you want to do, then you’re going to need to know some basic online marketing strategies that will help you to achieve your goal. Online marketing is easy, but you can definitely spend a lot of time wandering around if you don’t know what you’re doing. Luckily I’m here to help.
Basic online marketing for some people means that you set up a website, submit it to the search engines, and that’s it. TOTALLY WRONG. The old axiom “If you build it they will come” does not apply to the internet. You have to actually do some marketing. And you never want to do online marketing in a way that doesn’t bring you targeted traffic, and for most people – income.
The bottom line is that basic online marketing strategies are all that you need to use to have success with your internet business. These are strategies such as search engine optimization (SEO), pay per click advertising (PPC), banner or display advertising on websites, blogs, and forums online, video marketing, article marketing and syndication, and much more. Now I’m sure you’ve heard of all of these things before, but do you know how to actually carry out a plan to use these strategies effectively?
You know, some people like to “shortcut” their way to riches. To them, when you start an online business, you’re supposed to make money IMMEDIATELY. So what do these people do? They employ so-called “basic online marketing” techniques such as:
– Solo ads
– Blasting their website to 1,000,000 people using a service
– Buying email lists
– Using classified ad submitters
– Using submitter software that claims to submit their site to 100’s of search engines
– And more terrible strategies
I’ve seen people lose ALOT of money using the technique of solo ads. For the most people, most solo ads are scams. Not all are scams, but in my opinion and from what I’ve seen and tested myself… about 98% of them are scams. However if you lurk around Facebook groups about solo ads, you may tend to think otherwise.
Why is that? Well, you will see glorified testimonials from people saying that they made $5,000 to a solo ad mailing to only 200 people. And etc. For the most part it’s nonsense, and the solo ad sellers play a dangerous game deluding people with fake leads and results. Some of these sellers will even buy your cheap product to make you think that your having success, when in fact they still profit while you lose – and more than likely – you will return to purchase a solo ad from this seller again.
And once they get your money, they will do the same thing – over and over again. It’s sad, but many newbies think that this is basic online marketing. In fact some people base their entire advertising money and online marketing campaign on this method. Little do they know that they’re being scammed and robbed right in front of their faces.
Basic online marketing needs to start with math. You need to know the numbers in your business. You need to know what you’re selling, how much you’re selling it for, what you cost per lead is, what your cost per sale is, what your break even number is, what your plan is to make more money from your customers, how to maximize the overall total revenue from your customers, how you’re going to include a continuity program into your business, and more.
These are the BASICS. If you don’t have these basics ready to go, how in the world do you plan on making profits? Sure you may get “sales”, but what good are sales if you’re not making money? It may look good to family and friends, but if you’re 40 years old and you’re still working a job for $8/hour… people are going to start to doubt you and your claims. And God forbid that any of your customers or competition finds out about it. They both can destroy your business because you would be lying to them.
Look, basic online marketing techniques that I’ve mentioned earlier are essential to your growth online. You need a plan, and you need to think out everything in advance before you spend a dime on advertising. In fact, you need to think everything out in advance before you register a domain name and buy a website. Don’t be clueless like most people and spend the next 5-10 years losing money.
If you want to learn some basic online marketing skills, keep reading and continuing your education about internet marketing. Regularly visit forums, blogs, and websites that teach you the fundamentals – and then start doing some small experiments. When people ask me what’s the best way to learn how to run an online business, I tell them to go and sell on eBay. I think you should try this also, just to get a feel of how to run a business online.
Search in your home or sort through some personal belongings of your’s, and sell things that you don’t use or want/need anymore. Then go to eBay and list them for sale. You will be surprised how fast they sell. From there, you will learn how to package and ship out items, how to utilize the automation tools that they have along with other 3rd party services, and you will come up with creative ideas of how to make even more money with eBay.
Then simply use your basic online marketing skills that you’ve learned from searching around the internet, and apply it to your eBay selling. And then eventually (if you choose to do so)… you can start your own website, and sell whatever you want to sell – all while using the same online marketing techniques that you were using on eBay to drive traffic and get sales.
Don’t make this harder than it has to be. Simply utilize the core, basic online marketing fundamentals and you will be good to go.
