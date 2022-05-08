News
4 things we learned at Chicago Bears rookie minicamp, including the inspiration Ja’Tyre Carter takes from his late brother
The Chicago Bears held their second day of rookie minicamp Saturday in Lake Forest. The 11-man draft class continued to learn the ropes amid a pack of 69 players that also included 16 undrafted rookies under contract and a horde of tryout players.
Here are four things we learned.
1. Offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter continues to honor the memory of his late brother.
Carter, one of three seventh-round picks, arrived at Halas Hall this week with wide eyes. He is from a one-stoplight town in White Castle, La., and journeyed to the NFL through Southern University in the NCAA’s Football Championship Subdivision.
So when he pulled into Bears headquarters for rookie minicamp, it was an experience.
“Crazy,” Carter said. “It was a sight, man. Just coming from where I come, small school in high school and college, it was a lot to take in.”
An offensive tackle at Southern, Carter is beginning a transition to guard and will have to fight the next four months to earn a roster spot. He said he pushes himself every day in honor of his older brother, Orthello, who was killed in a car accident when Ja’Tyre was in high school.
The crash occurred just days short of Orthello’s high school graduation, Carter said. The two were high school teammates — Orthello played on the defensive line — and also played basketball and participated in track and field with one another.
“I take him everywhere I go,” Carter said. “He just helps me keep going. … He’s in my heart. Everywhere I go, he’s right there. He’s got a special place.”
Carter described his older brother as a quiet guy who was “cool to everybody.”
“He was a good kid,” he said. “It was unfortunate that happened.”
2. Offensive lineman Braxton Jones is trying to stay consistent with his recovery process after a year packed with football and training.
Jones, whom the Bears drafted in the fifth round, comes from a Southern Utah program that played a spring and fall season in 2021.
FCS teams such as Southern Utah played spring games after the 2020 season was disrupted by COVID-19. That means Jones, who followed up the spring season by starting 11 fall games at left tackle, has had little break from football for more than a year, including spending the last several months training for the draft.
Jones said maintaining consistency in his recovery process will be key as he continues his work in minicamp and then organized team activities this month.
“This weekend has been a little bit more difficult with that,” he said, “in terms of the schedule is a little bit more crammed and you don’t necessarily have as much time for recovery. But you still can get it in there.
“That’s the biggest thing for me is making sure I’m staying on top of those things and really making sure I’m putting time away for recovery. Because it’s super important, especially knowing that it’s not going to stop anytime soon and that we’re just going to pick up and keep on going as the season goes.”
Jones, one of four offensive linemen the Bears drafted on Day 3, said his main focus this weekend is to show he is coachable.
“When the coach tells you your first step is slow, you go out there over and over again and try to correct that first step,” he said. “That was a big thing for me, even yesterday, was just that first step was too slow and behind me, so I wasn’t gaining enough ground to get to where I need to be.
“Some of these guys when I get to training camp are going to be much faster than they are now. So that’s very important, just being coachable and understanding, looking at the coach and being like, ‘Yes, I understand that. I can pick that up.’ And then I can translate it on the field.”
3. Defensive coordinator Alan Williams says there’s a lot to like about the two defensive backs the Bears drafted in the second round.
Williams gave his scouting reports on Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon and Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker, whom the Bears drafted with the 38th and 49th picks.
He started with Gordon’s size: 6 feet, 194 pounds.
“Thickness. He’s not a frail guy. He’s a thick guy,” Williams said. “And then the attributes that Mom and Daddy gave him. He has speed. He has the right temperament that we like. He is athletic. He runs. And then we look at the football IQ. He’s instinctive.
“And then you go to the stuff that he did on tape. Sticky in coverage. At the top of the route, he stays connected. And then he finished plays, which is the most important thing that, at the moment of truth, he makes the play.”
Williams said Brisker elicited a “huge yes” from multiple people on the Bears scouting and coaching staffs as they were evaluating players. Wililiams then used one of coach Matt Eberflus’ abbreviations in his description of Brisker.
“(Eberflus) would say M&M. He would say motor and mean,” Williams said. “And then he would say he has quickness, he has instincts, he has strike. Those are things we saw on tape.”
4. Williams is eager to take full control of the defense.
Yes, Eberflus is a defensive-minded coach who spent the last four seasons as the Indianapolis Colts coordinator, and he has certain philosophies and a clear vision for how he wants his defense to run.
But Williams will get autonomy to run his own show and has been thankful to his boss for that freedom.
“He’s been A-plus,” Williams said of Eberflus. “I don’t know if many people could do that — have a defensive background and let someone else go and put their stamp on things. But so far he’s done that. I can’t say how much I appreciate that.”
Williams worked under Eberflus as the Colts defensive backs coach the last four seasons. So it’s not as if he came to Halas Hall implementing drastic changes or suggesting significant overhauls. The foundation of the Bears defense will be incredibly similar to what Eberflus ran in Indianapolis.
“The fundamentals of what we do have been around for a very long time,” Williams said. “And (Eberflus) has kind of stayed away so that I can put my stamp on it, so I can put my personality into it. I commend him for that.
“In every meeting and every practice, he’s not looking over my shoulder to where I have to go, ‘Oh, am I doing things right?’ He has kind of stayed away and said, ‘Alan, you take it, you run with it, you build it, you do it. Put your stamp on it.’ And then he has kind of stayed back.”
()
Ravens coach John Harbaugh plans on safety Chuck Clark being with team: ‘I love the way he plays’ | NOTES
After the Ravens signed free-agent safety Marcus Williams and then picked Notre Dame star Kyle Hamilton in the first round of the NFL draft, there was uncertainty about how the team would utilize veteran Chuck Clark.
But during rookie minicamp Saturday, coach John Harbaugh said Clark is a big part of the team and expressed hope that the 2017 sixth-round draft pick remains in Baltimore.
“I don’t worry about the other stuff,” Harbaugh said. “I love Chuck Clark, and I love the way he plays. I’m very happy that he’s a Raven.”
Harbaugh’s comments come a day after Clark posted a cryptic message on Twitter, saying “This can go one or two ways. It can go Up, it can go Down. Either way I’m Prepared !!”
Clark, who’s entering his sixth season with the Ravens, has 283 tackles, five interceptions, four forced fumbles and 28 pass deflections in 79 games (46 starts). In 2021, he recorded 80 tackles, 12 pass deflections and a pair of picks.
Clark has been very durable throughout his career, as he hasn’t missed a defensive snap over the past two seasons. Under contract through 2023, Clark has been a leader in the locker room and a valuable on-field communicator, wearing the green dot as the defense’s signal-caller.
Harbaugh called Clark “one of the best safeties in football” and believes the team is deep at that position group.
“We were deep at safety before, then you add a guy like Kyle and the depth just explodes in your face,” he said. “Marcus, obviously, was a high-priced free agent that we were pleased to get. After that, Tony Jefferson can play football. Geno Stone is a really good young safety. Brandon Stephens, who started last year at safety for us, also got corner flexibility. With all those safeties, [Stephens is] probably going to be moving to the corner a little bit. I’m really happy about that group.”
Former Navy LB Diego Fagot participates in practice
Former Navy inside linebacker Daniel Fagot, veteran defensive tackle Marcell Dareus and former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allen participated in practice Saturday.
Fagot went undrafted after totaling 282 tackles, 35 1/2 tackles for loss, 9 1/2 sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and five forced fumbles in four years at Navy.
Dareus, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2011 draft by the Buffalo Bills, has not played in the NFL since 2019. The 32-year-old has appeared in 121 games across 10 seasons, making 107 starts. His best season came in 2014, when he recorded 10 sacks and was named first-team All-Pro.
In addition to Allen trying out, the Ravens signed six receivers as undrafted free agents. Five stand at least 6 feet 2, which Harbaugh said “wasn’t by chance.”
“We were looking for the bigger guys, and guys wanted to come here,” Harbaugh said. “I think we have a great crop of free-agent wide receivers because they saw the opportunity.”
Extra points
>> Ravens rookie offensive tackle Daniel Faalele said 375 pounds is his target weight range. The former Minnesota standout, who is currently 6-8, 380 pounds, said slimming down would allow him “to play at my best for longer.”
>> Faalele joked that he’s getting used to not hating first-round pick and former Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, as he called the two of them rivals since they competed against each other in the Big Ten Conference. “I hated him for four years, but now that we are on the same team, he’s a pretty cool guy,” Faalele said.
>> Hamilton said Ravens outside linebacker and former Notre Dame teammate Daelin Hayes congratulated him after he was drafted, saying “let’s go win a Super Bowl.” Hamilton didn’t name the other players who have reached out to him, but mentioned a player who messaged him on Instagram saying “dinner is on you.”
()
Ravens rookies ‘drinking from the firehose,’ plus other observations from minicamp
Kyle Hamilton called it a “dream come true,” but Ravens rookie minicamp wasn’t everything the first-round pick thought it might be. Certainly not what he thought it might sound like, anyway.
Hamilton arrived at the team’s indoor practice facility late Saturday morning with a headset in his helmet. He joked that no one bothered to warn him. In the first period of the Ravens’ second minicamp practice with draft picks, undrafted-rookie signings and free agents still vying for a spot on the 90-man roster, the safety heard a loud noise. It was defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald’s disembodied voice in his ear.
“I had a jump scare because I didn’t know he was going to be talking to me just yet,” Hamilton said. This was a new experience; in college football, one-way helmet communication is not allowed. “But I got used to it. First time I heard it, I had no clue what he was saying. But now I can kind of identify it pretty quickly. So it’s a pretty cool little nuance to NFL football that I appreciate, for sure.”
When minicamp opened Friday in Owings Mills, a wave of instruction and information flowed in. Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens’ rookies are “drinking from the firehose a little bit,” then added: “But we want them to drink from the firehose.”
In some ways, as he’s told the dozens of young players on hand, the NFL game isn’t altogether different from the college level: same field dimensions, same team size, same objectives. The goal of minicamp is not only to coach them up on the differences, Harbaugh said, but also to teach them how to practice, how to absorb the Ravens’ fundamentals.
“It’s a pretty steep learning curve in terms of volume,” he said. “There are very few teams out there in college football, offense or defense or special teams — they all do all the things you see in pro football, but very few do all the things that a team will do in pro football.”
For Hamilton, one of the top safety prospects in recent years, that’s meant trial by error. At minicamp, he said he has “the opportunity to come out here, get better, make mistakes and learn from them.” He’s been asked to learn both safety spots in the Ravens’ system (“Definitely challenging”) and run more coverage shells with three deep defensive backs than he did in college (“Pretty different from Notre Dame, I would say”).
“It’s the NFL, and that’s what guys get paid to do,” Hamilton said. “So I’m up for the task, but I’m just going to rely on coaches, vets to help me out, whether that be playbook stuff or just mentally how to navigate the game.”
On offense, Tyler Linderbaum has “a lot to learn,” Harbaugh said, just like every first-round pick ever brought to Baltimore. The former Iowa center is learning the Ravens’ verbiage. He’s ramping up his volume of shotgun snaps, which weren’t as heavily featured in the Hawkeyes’ offense. He’s figuring out how to make the right presnap calls and sort out the team’s protections.
Offensive tackle Daniel Faalele, a fourth-round pick, said learning the playbook would be his biggest challenge; Linderbaum estimated Saturday that the offense is running only 10% of the plays that it’ll be expected to execute this season. But this is the time of the offseason for growth, Harbaugh said.
“Everybody’s developmental,” he said. “I’m developmental. We’re all developmental. We’re trying our best to become better at what we do.”
Observations
>> The 6-foot-2 Linderbaum is undersized for an NFL center, but in offensive line drills Saturday, he showed the burst off the line of scrimmage that made him such an effective blocker in space at Iowa. Faalele, meanwhile, showed impressive flexibility in drills and moved well for a 375-pound tackle.
>> Hamilton was active and found himself around the ball often. He didn’t hesitate to break on passes from depth before the ball was in the air.
>> Tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar were popular targets throughout the day, but drops were a problem — a surprise considering the fourth-round picks’ sure-handed production in college. Kolar, running a route up the seam in one 11-on-11 play, had a pass bounce off his hands and into the grasp of undrafted rookie cornerback David Vereen.
>> Defensive tackle Travis Jones had a dominant stretch in 11-on-11 action, knocking the opposing lineman down on one play and winning handily on a pass-rush repetition on the next. The third-round pick is lean for a 325-pound interior presence.
>> Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis missed at least the final half-hour of practice and didn’t return for a team photo with his fellow draft picks. It was unclear what happened to the fourth-round pick, who had an injury history at Alabama.
()
An enjoyable ‘Doctor Strange’ sequel delivers the flyin’, the witch and the red robe
Double, double, gargoyles and rubble: There are witchy doings and evil twins aplenty in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the spookily unhinged new entry in the Marvel Cinematic — uh, Universe? Multiverse? Whatever we’re supposed to call this increasingly hydra-headed Disney content behemoth, it has rarely ventured in a direction this playful, this ghoulish, this exuberantly grotesque. That’s another way of saying that the latest Strange brew — full of mangled extremities, gouged eyeballs and other freaky flourishes — is the satisfying handiwork of the director Sam Raimi, whose long-overdue return to feature filmmaking is no less welcome for being tied to Hollywood’s most continually fatted cash cow.
Raimi, of course, comes to this assignment with no shortage of Marvel movie history under his belt. An early throwaway Spider-Man joke gently reminds you that he directed the original Spidey film trilogy (2002-07), though he’s steered clear of the many subsequent chapters, including last year’s hugely successful “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” That dizzying adventure, with its trio of Spider-Men wreaking meta-havoc on the MCU cosmos, was in some ways a warm-up act for all the multiverse-rattling chaos in store here. Written by Michael Waldron (“Loki”), “Multiverse of Madness” begins with a giant octopus attack and spreads its narrative tentacles from there, yanking us into an alternately goofy and grisly story that pauses every so often to unleash a tidal wave of grief.
Some of that grief is expressed, with a stiff and handsomely goateed upper lip, by Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch, superb as ever), the sardonic neurosurgeon turned mighty red-cloaked sorcerer who still carries a torch for his former lover and colleague, Dr. Christine Palmer (a game if underserved Rachel McAdams). But the real weight of this story’s emotional anguish is shouldered not by Strange, but by his old friend Wanda Maximoff (a spectacular Elizabeth Olsen), who — as dedicated MCU scholars with advanced degrees in “WandaVision” studies will know — has drawn on her formidable powers to blot out the trauma of her many unbearable losses.
That trauma still haunts Wanda’s dreams (she has nightly visions of her lost twin sons), and it now runs the risk of obliterating her soul. Determined to transform her shattered fantasies of a happy family life into a reality, Wanda, aka Scarlet Witch, has set her sights on conquering the multiverse — specifically, one of the many parallel universes in which a more carefree version of herself might settle down in undisturbed domestic bliss. It’s a heartrending vision, the kind that Faustian bargains are made of, and it floods the script’s sometimes inelegant, herky-jerky plotting with unexpected rivers of human feeling.
Wanda reminds you of Raimi’s long-standing affinity for witches, even if some of his haggard creations have been more memorable (Lorna Raver’s old crone from “Drag Me to Hell”) than others (the three witches from the inaptly titled “Oz the Great and Powerful”). Happily, he has a terrific performer here in Olsen; with fiery magenta eyes and a devil-horned tiara, she’s chillingly persuasive as a woman so devastated by her grief that she’s willing to inflict her own brutal casualties in order to overcome it. Building on the stealth emotionalism of her “WandaVision” arc, Olsen does possibly her most impressive work since her stellar debut in the 2011 independent drama “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” in which she also played a woman dangerously susceptible to the pull of mad, malevolent forces.
So emotionally dominant is Olsen here that Cumberbatch’s Strange sometimes feels less like a hero than a villain’s foil, which is honestly all to the good. Strange’s mission is simply to prevent Wanda from succeeding in hers, and to that end he’ll team up with a mysterious, multiverse-traveling newcomer, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez, appealing if bland), who soon sends them flying through one interdimensional portal after another. (The various alternate universes, including a flower-forward vision of New York, are the standout elements of John Mathieson’s cinematography and Charles Wood’s trip-tastic production design.) Along the way, he also leans on some familiar faces, including his wizardly colleague Wong (the invaluable Benedict Wong); his old frenemy Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor); and an alternate version of Christine who serves as a pesky reminder that love really is the most inescapable force in the multiverse.
Through the multiverse they go, crashing through various distorting and dreamlike mirrors — a cosmic labyrinth in which Strange and Wanda, in particular, will come face to face with a doppelgänger or two. Those surreal face-to-face confrontations allow the filmmakers to pose a few playful questions about fate, predestination and human decency: What binds us to our alternate-universe counterparts, and what sets us apart from them? Which recurring cycles can we break, and which mistakes are we doomed to repeat? These are rather different questions from the ones posed by the year’s other multiverse extravaganza, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” and they land with particular force for Strange, who benefits, as ever, from Cumberbatch’s chronic unwillingness to seem too likable. Arrogance, cynicism and self-doubt become this Doctor Strange, initially obscuring — and then gradually revealing — his fundamental decency.
There’s still more: occult rites and ancient runes, high-altitude sanctums and acid-washed visuals, plus a bevy of out-there cameos that Raimi uses to poke fun at the elasticity of the multiverse. (It’s hardly a spoiler to note that it wouldn’t be a Raimi film if his favorite muse, Bruce Campbell, didn’t turn up in a scene or two.) There are also some deliciously pustular visions, including a few zombie- and wraith-like denizens who wouldn’t look out of place in Raimi’s “Evil Dead” movies. If Scott Derrickson, the director of 2016’s “Doctor Strange,” teased out the altered states and Far East mysticism in Steve Ditko and Stan Lee’s original comic books, then Raimi has found in this sequel a surprisingly accommodating vehicle for his ecstatic love of horror filmmaking (to say nothing of a darkly exultant score by Danny Elfman).
Raimi’s sheer passion for his material can sometimes overwhelm the coherence of his storytelling, and his unfashionable sincerity doesn’t always mesh with the breezy quip-a-minute tone that is the Marvel enterprise’s preferred comic idiom. I mean those both as compliments. Some overly busy cross-cutting and a few flubbed punchlines are a small price to pay for a filmmaker with enough of a vision to make you briefly forget that you’re watching another assembly-line product. That may not sound terribly inspiring, but in the context of an overall series where movie magic seizes hold only in fits and starts, it can feel downright heroic.
‘DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS’
- MPAA rating: PG-13 (for intense sequences of violence and action, frightening images and some language)
- Running time: 2:06
- Where to watch: In theaters Friday
