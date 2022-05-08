A Third Party Review Of Vitamark International – Are They The Real Deal Or Are They Full Of Hype?

Share Pin 0 Shares

If you’re checking out this article, chances are you’re looking for some information on Vitamark International. In this simple third party review, I’ll go into some specific details about the company, the products and the compensation plan. I’ll also touch upon how you can position yourself significantly ahead of your competition, should you decide to join.

First, let’s cover some information on the company itself. Vitamark International is a company that sells various health and wellness products through a network marketing distribution model. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Houston, Texas. The company’s management team has well over 200 years of combined experience, and is led by industry legends and Vitamark founders, Tom “Big Al” Schreiter, David Bertrand and Jana Mitcham. The company also has a very strong Science Team that is in charge of keeping up with industry innovations. All in all, the company looks to have a strong infrastructure in place for future growth and international expansion.

As far as Vitamark’s product line, they sell some high quality health products. Their flagship product is a liquid nutritional called Limu Plus, which contains limu moui. Limu moui contains fucoidan, which is reported to have dozens of health benefits including immune system support and enhanced energy levels. It also contains Russina adaptogens, which helps the body fight stress, and aloe vera, which is said to reduce muscle aches and headaches. In addition, Limu Plus also contains green tea, which is a potent source of antioxidants. In addition to Limu Plus, the company also sells a multi-vitamin supplement pack called VitaOne and a line of weight loss products called Appetizer Diet.

Now, let’s cover the business opportunity. There are 3 ways you can become a distributor, ranging from $29 for a Basic Enrollment to $997 for a Freedom Pack. There’s also a monthly autoship you will need to maintain if you want to maximize the compensation plan. The actual compensation plan offers 8 different ways to earn income. There is definitely potential to earn substantial upfront income through the company’s many bonus programs that are paid out when new people join your group. There’s also back-end, residual income you can earn by building a customer base and a downline of product-consuming distributors. In addition to the compensation plan, the company provides annual all-expenses-paid 5-star trips and vacations for top producing leaders. Overall, the business can be fun and the compensation can be quite lucrative for the right person.

In closing, Vitamark International is a good company that sells high quality products. With that said, contrary to what you may have been told, that has little to do with whether you’ll be successful or not. While it’s obviously beneficial to have a stable company supporting your business, what really determines whether you will succeed or not, is your ability to recruit other people, your ability to sell products consistently and your ability to build a good team. And, one of the biggest factors to accomplishing those three things is your ability to market. If you don’t know anything about marketing, you’ll have a hard time building your business. It’s vital to your success that you get the proper training so you can brand yourself and generate an endless flow of quality leads. Of course, you can build your business strictly using old-school, traditional, offline techniques but, for the average person getting started, calling on your existing warm market will only take you so far. If you can combine effective offline strategies with the ability to generate 10-30+ leads a day online, there’s no telling how successful you can be with your business.