Acquire Information on How to Earn Money Online

If you are to go by what it is written in any given review of Sherry Brescia, her books, and her method of eliminating stomach and digestive pain, you should take this is a great and highly effective health system.

The best part of the book is perhaps the fact that it explodes the myth that any healthy diet can’t be tasty and enjoyable as well.

The health system that Sherry promotes is based on the principle that acidity is at the root of all the evils that befall our bodies. Neutralize this acidity and voila – all your health problems are gone.

How? Acidity promotes the growth of bad (harmful) bacteria in the body, which in turn cause disease. This disease is sometimes easily diagnosed, and sometimes it is not. However, the body sensing the infection within starts an inflammatory response process, which would then be manifested as various acute pains and aches.

Indigestion, acidity, gas, bloating, and diarrhea are part of this reaction of the body when the pH balance has turned acidic. According to most Sherry Brescia reviews, Sherry is able to introduce a simple-to-follow system that can change your life.

Her background of 16 years as a health insurance researcher where she had to analyze the physiology of diseases and thousands of medical claims has prompted her to look for a permanent solution. Sherry was born with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and she knew first-hand how debilitating it was to suffer from stomach and digestive aches.

Sherry Brescia reflects her commitment to the truth and her determination to disseminate the facts to other people who seek ways to stop their digestive pain. She has advised against the symptomatic treatment that is normally recommended to people with acidity related problems. She recommends instead that they change their diet so their bodies’ pH is restored to 7.35, and take effective probiotics to promote the growth of friendly bacteria in the digestive tract for effective digestion.

She is fast in exploding the myth that a healthy diet needs to be tasteless. To prove this, she has put together in the book ‘Great Taste No Pain’ more than 100 recipes, each mouthwatering and healthy, so people can understand and internalize that healthy food can have great taste.

Sherry clearly promotes the belief that unless people love what they eat, they would not be able to sustain their diet or stay healthy. Eating healthy should become a way of life – therefore, the food should be easy to put together and healthy as well.

Reviews of Sherry Brescia also look at the claim she makes that the right combination of eating can end all your stomach and digestive pains within one day. Many agree that it works just as she says it does. Sherry says that all you need to stay healthy is to switch your body’s pH from acidic to alkaline and most (if not all) your health problems will vanish.

As shown in any Sherry Brescia Review – she proves in her books that this level of alkalinity is not hard to achieve or sustain, as healthy meals can be as tasty as you want them to be – and by making a few tiny changes in your lifestyle you can be free from stomach and digestive pain for life.