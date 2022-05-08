Finance
Advantages of Internet Banking
Banking around the clock is no longer a remote possibility. But the banks don’t have to keep their branches open 24 hours a day to provide this service. This is one of the biggest advantages of Internet banking.
One doesn’t have to go to the bank’s branch to request a financial statement. You can download it from your online bank account, which shows you up-to-the-minute updated figures.
Another advantage of Internet banking is that it is cost-effective. Thousands of customers can be dealt with at once. There is no need to have too many clerks and cashiers. The administrative work gets reduced drastically with Internet banking. Expenditures on paper slips, forms and even bank stationery have gone down, which helps raise the profit margin of the bank by a surprisingly large number.
As far as customers are concerned, their account information is available round the clock, regardless of their location. They can reschedule their future payments from their bank account while sitting thousands of miles away. They can electronically transfer money from their bank accounts or receive money in their bank accounts within seconds.
You can apply for a loan without visiting the local bank branch and get one easily. You can buy or sell stocks and other securities by using your bank accounts. Even new accounts can be opened; old accounts can be closed without doing tedious paperwork. Especially with the increasing acceptability of digital signatures around the world, Internet banking has made life much easier and banking much faster and more pleasant, for customers as well as bankers.
Paid Surveys – Basic Things to Know on How to Earn Money by Answering Surveys
Many people are interested in learning the basic necessary details on paid survey sites. Basic questions are as follows: How much will I earn? How quick can I receive my earnings? When do I start? These are some common questions people ask. In paid surveys, I think the most essential question is this: Where can I find a legitimate paid survey site where I can earn much income. This was the question stuck on my head while browsing for legitimate paid survey sites.
The answer to the question, when is the right time to start is simple… The perfect time to begin is now! Whatever reasons you chose to answer paid surveys, either you want to have fun or you want to earn supplemental income, it does not matter as there is no other ideal time as now. Let us talk about the potential earnings that paid surveys can offer. The frequency of your work and the effort you are willing to give will be the basis of your income. Of course, if you want to earn more, you will invest more time to answer these paid surveys. In short, no work means no pay.
How fast do paid survey companies release payment? Let us now discuss this public concern. Many people have already earned so much in less than a month, there is no time limit on these paid surveys. Taken as a whole, everything depends on the site’s payment threshold including how quick you can get there.
For example, you have to earn at least $30 before you can ask for a cash payment through check and the possible income that you can earn per survey is from $3 to $5. Just by answering 6 to 10 surveys, you can already get your initial pay check in a week or in less than a month depending on the rate of your work and the frequency of survey invitations, you will be able to receive this first cash out.
Finally, it is important that you should always bear in mind that genuine surveys can be properly found in large forums and not in search engines.
Income Investing Fantasyland: High Dividend Equity ETFs and Mutual Funds
Several years ago, while fielding questions at an AAII (American Association of Individual Investors) meeting in Northeast NJ, a comparison was made between a professionally directed “Market Cycle Investment Management” (MCIM) portfolio and any of several “High Dividend Select” equity ETFs.
- My response was: what’s better for retirement readiness, 8% in-your-pocket income or 3%? Today’s’ response would be 7.85% or 1.85%… and, of course, there is not one molecule of similarity between MCIM portfolios and either ETFs or Mutual Funds.
I just took a (closer-than-I-normally-would-bother-to) “Google” at four of the “best” high dividend ETFs and a, similarly described, group of high dividend Mutual Funds. The ETFs are “marked-to” an index such as the “Dividend Achievers Select Index”, and are comprised of mostly large capitalization US companies with a history of regular dividend increases.
The Mutual Fund managers are tasked with maintaining a high dividend investment vehicle, and are expected to trade as market conditions warrant; the ETF owns every security in its underlying index, all of the time, regardless of market conditions.
According to their own published numbers:
- The four “2018’s best” high dividend ETFs have an average dividend yield (i.e., in your checkbook spending money) of… pause to catch your breath, 1.75%. Check out: DGRW, DGRO, RDVY, and VIG.
- Equally income unspectacular, the “best” Mutual Funds, even after slightly higher management fees, produce a whopping 2.0%. Take a look at these: LBSAX, FDGFX, VHDYX, and FSDIX.
Now really, how could anyone hope to live on this level of income production with less than a five or so million dollar portfolio. It just can’t be done without selling securities, and unless the ETFs and funds go up in market value every month, dipping into principal just has to happen on a regular basis. What if there is a prolonged market down turn?
The funds described may be best in a “total return” sense, but not from the income they produce, and I’ve yet to determine how either total return, or market value for that matter, can be used to pay your bills… without selling the securities.
Much as I love high quality dividend producing equities ( Investment Grade Value Stocks are all dividend payers), they are just not the answer for retirement income “readiness”. There is a better, income focused, alternative to these equity income production “dogs”; and with significantly less financial risk.
- Note that “financial” risk (the chance that the issuing company will default on its payments) is much different from “market” risk (the chance that market value may move below the purchase price).
For an apples-to-apples comparison, I selected four equity focused Closed End Funds (CEFs) from a much larger universe that I have been watching fairly closely since the 1980s. They (BME, USA, RVT, and CSQ) have an average yield of 7.85%, and a payment history stretching back an average 23 years. There are dozens of others that produce more income than any of the ETFs or Mutual Funds mentioned in the “best of class” Google results.
Although I am a firm believer in investing only in dividend paying equities, high dividend stocks are still “growth purpose” investments and they just can’t be expected to generate the kind of income that can be relied upon from their “income purpose” cousins. But equity based CEFs come very close.
- When you combine these equity income monsters with similarly managed income purpose CEFs, you have a portfolio that can bring you to “retirement income readiness”… and this is about two thirds the content of a managed MCIM portfolio.
When it comes to income production, bonds, preferred stocks, notes, loans, mortgages, income real estate, etc. are naturally safer and higher yielding than stocks… as intended by the investment gods, if not by the “Wizards of Wall Street”. They’ve been telling you for nearly ten years now that yields around two or three percent are the best they have to offer.
They’re lying through their teeth.
Here’s an example, as reported in a recent Forbes Magazine article by Michael Foster entitled “14 Funds that Crush Vanguard and Yield up to 11.9%”
The article compares both yield and total return, pointing out pretty clearly that total return is meaningless when the competition is generating 5 or 6 times more annual income. Foster compares seven Vanguard mutual funds with 14 Closed End Funds… and the underdogs win in every category: Total Stock Market, Small-Cap, Mid-Cap, Large-Cap, Dividend Appreciation, US Growth, and US Value. His conclusion:
- “When it comes to yields and one-year returns, none of the Vanguard funds win. Despite their popularity, despite the passive-indexing craze and despite the feel-good story many want to believe is true-Vanguard is a laggard.”
Hello! Time to get your retirement readiness income program into high gear and stop worrying about total returns and market value changes. Time to put your portfolio into a position where you can make this statement, unequivocally, without hesitation, and with full confidence:
“Neither stock market volatility nor rising interest rates are likely to have a negative impact on my retirement income; in fact, I am in a perfect position to take advantage of all market and interest rate movements of any magnitude, at any time… without ever invading principal except for unforeseen emergencies.”
Not there yet? Try this.
*Note: no mention of any security in this article should be considered a recommendation of any kind, for any specific action: buy, sell, or hold.
Online Business Opportunities – Earn Money With Internet Technologies
For anybody that has thought about opening their own business it is currently an excellent time to get started. The internet and interactive communications have made it easier than ever to start generating cash on your own.
It makes no difference if you are looking to launch a business or only want to earn some extra cash the web is full of lucrative opportunities. It is not uncommon for people who launch tiny sites on the internet to be shocked by how fast they expand and turn into very profitable ventures.The amount of money that is currently being exchanged in commerce over the internet is growing everyday.
One of the main reasons online business has permitted so many entrepreneurs to attain their goals of self employment is the very affordable startup costs. Normal business models often require substantial money while entrepreneurs can find internet business plans than can be opened for almost nothing.
Web sites, the basis for lots of online business empires, can now be started for pennies with tons of free web design guides that can serve to reduce the amount needed for getting started. Another great option is free shared web site hosts that are perfect for anyone wanting to launch a company but hesitant of the way to move forward. Here are a couple basic business models to make some money on the web.
Search Engine Marketing
Paid search is a potentially profitable industry with billions of dollars spent annually. Paid search is a significant aspect of many organizations web communications expenditures so there exists a lot of opportunity for marketers that focus on it. Whether by implementing paid search plans for others or pushing your products, paid search is a marketing channel experiencing incredible expansion.
Auctions/Ebay
Interactive auction websites such as eBay are some of the most widely used retail sites on the web. Selling to the highest bidder normally secure more money for special items than can be enjoyed by marketing them in regular shops and interactive auctions are no different. Many business owners have been extremely successful by focusing on setting up web auction sales.
Online Selling
The internet has had a huge impact on lots of established industries and selling products is no different. Operating an online store has many advantages over brick and mortar stores such as being much cheaper to start and much easier to carry many products. Opening an internet store or selling products on the web is a model many people have utilized to earn money on the internet.
Affiliate Marketing
Many people are interested in starting an internet venture however they do not have a product to promote. For these individuals affiliate marketing is an excellent method to get started. Affiliate marketing means selling third party services. Affiliate marketing is possibly the simplest ways for opening a web venture because the revenue models and marketing strategy is established. Lots of successful internet retailers including eBay offer affiliate programs.
Search Engine Optimization
Search engines such as Google and Yahoo are some of the most wide visited destinations on the internet. Increasing numbers of internet users visit the engines daily and marketers that know how search sites find and rank web sites are able to earn serious profits. Whether by building their own sites or helping other companies gain a search portal ranking enjoying consistent search portal visibility is an extremely valuable proposition.
