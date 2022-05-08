Advice on How to Post an Advert on a Classified Ads Website

Share Pin 0 Shares

Classified ads website! Ever bought something off one? Ever sold anything on one?

Well whether you are a seasoned professional or a beginner, This article will help develop new skills or refine existing ones when it comes to turning your old stuff into cash, or just getting a bargain.

What is a classified ads website?

It is an internet market place designed for people to easily post a picture and description of an item they have for sale, this is then viewed by a potential buyer where they can choose to contact the seller to purchase the item.

All advertisements are split into cities and categories to make it very easy to browse relevant ads in your city.

How to post an advertisement?

This feature is always very easy to use as the object is to make it as hassle free as possible. These are the typical steps you will take to post your advertisement.

select your city

select your category

select your sub category

write a description of the item.

choose whether you would like to upload pictures and videos

Submit your advertisement.

As you can see by the steps outlined above, posting is very quick and easy yet there are still things you can do in order to maximize your ad and get full exposure. Following these simple tips can turn you selling one item into you opening an internet shop and make your full income from buying and selling on a free ad website.

THE TIPS

Beef up your advertisement with photos and videos.

This will give the potential buyer a much better vision of what your item is like and that the condition in the description is accurate. If you do not have an image, search Google images for the same item, right click and save the image, then find it in your computer and upload it, be sure to outline that this is a stock image and not a photo of the actual item. Honesty is key when wanting to build a strong rapport between you and the potential buyer.

Take time to write at least a paragraph about your item.

Include things like how long you have owned the item, if it has had any notable accidents throughout its time with you, if it has had an previous owners, the condition of the item and anything else you can think of which will help the buyer make a good decision.

Make sure the description of the items condition is accurate.

If the condition is not accurate, the buyer will not purchase when he/she comes to purchase the item, this wastes everyone’s time and could have been avoided by listing all damage to the item and backing this up with photos.

Include in the description times when a potential buyer can contact and also means of contact e.g. email, phone, carrier pigeon. It will also help if you list the best times e.g. between 7pm and 10pm. This will avoid any possibly nuisance calls during work!

So this is everything you need to know in order to maximize the success of your ads, turning old stuff into cash and potentially leading to a business.

I really hope this helps and you have just as much success as I have had using free ad websites