Advice on How to Post an Advert on a Classified Ads Website
Classified ads website! Ever bought something off one? Ever sold anything on one?
Well whether you are a seasoned professional or a beginner, This article will help develop new skills or refine existing ones when it comes to turning your old stuff into cash, or just getting a bargain.
What is a classified ads website?
It is an internet market place designed for people to easily post a picture and description of an item they have for sale, this is then viewed by a potential buyer where they can choose to contact the seller to purchase the item.
All advertisements are split into cities and categories to make it very easy to browse relevant ads in your city.
How to post an advertisement?
This feature is always very easy to use as the object is to make it as hassle free as possible. These are the typical steps you will take to post your advertisement.
select your city
select your category
select your sub category
write a description of the item.
choose whether you would like to upload pictures and videos
Submit your advertisement.
As you can see by the steps outlined above, posting is very quick and easy yet there are still things you can do in order to maximize your ad and get full exposure. Following these simple tips can turn you selling one item into you opening an internet shop and make your full income from buying and selling on a free ad website.
THE TIPS
Beef up your advertisement with photos and videos.
This will give the potential buyer a much better vision of what your item is like and that the condition in the description is accurate. If you do not have an image, search Google images for the same item, right click and save the image, then find it in your computer and upload it, be sure to outline that this is a stock image and not a photo of the actual item. Honesty is key when wanting to build a strong rapport between you and the potential buyer.
Take time to write at least a paragraph about your item.
Include things like how long you have owned the item, if it has had any notable accidents throughout its time with you, if it has had an previous owners, the condition of the item and anything else you can think of which will help the buyer make a good decision.
Make sure the description of the items condition is accurate.
If the condition is not accurate, the buyer will not purchase when he/she comes to purchase the item, this wastes everyone’s time and could have been avoided by listing all damage to the item and backing this up with photos.
Include in the description times when a potential buyer can contact and also means of contact e.g. email, phone, carrier pigeon. It will also help if you list the best times e.g. between 7pm and 10pm. This will avoid any possibly nuisance calls during work!
So this is everything you need to know in order to maximize the success of your ads, turning old stuff into cash and potentially leading to a business.
I really hope this helps and you have just as much success as I have had using free ad websites
Online Credit Card Processing Has Created the Global Market
Before relations with China were normalized in the early part of the 70s there was very little business being done between our country and the Chinese. But several businesses were chomping at the bit for that country to open up. The hundreds of millions of potential consumers of soft drinks, designer clothing and music – among other things – were a marketers’ dream.
As for the online credit card business China has been thought by some not to be fertile territory even now. Chinese consumers have been characterized as sober and prudent – the kind who want to save and pay cash for everything – the kind who are more interested in a healthy savings account balance over material acquisition.
However, that may not be the case, which is good news for online companies hoping to crack the Chinese online shopping audience.
In a story on Forbes.com the dearth of online business coming from China isn’t so much that its citizens are careful consumers, but that those citizens do not yet have the ready access to credit cards that we have in the West. In a survey by The China Market Research Group 70 percent (adults ages 18 to 32) said they are not saving and do see buying online with a credit card as a viable avenue to acquire what they want.
According to the article: Our findings suggest it is a lack of credit cards and other payment options, rather than a cultural aversion to buying online, that has curtailed the growth of e-commerce in China.
At this point Internet businesses may not be feeling optimistic over this finding because it doesn’t seem to be helpful in regard to sales. However, banks in China are rolling out credit card services to their consumers with one estimate that there will be 250 million people with a card by the year 2013. Couple that with that 70 percent mention above and there is a potential windfall for smart online businesses that can reach across the Pacific.
But this brings up a larger topic for any online business owner and that is the Internet allows them to participate in the global virtual marketplace. Whether there is found by accident or located as the byproduct of a carefully constructed marketing campaign it bears repeating that anyone with a valid credit card and a good connection to the Internet can be your customer.
There was once a cartoon that showed two businessmen chatting during the cocktail hour, and one is trying to sound very important by asserting: “We now have one office worldwide.” The rhetoric sounded good even if the message was not.
However, your site can be worldwide with the addition of great credit card online processing services. It takes you from being a small-time phenomenon to a business that is selling its ware around the world. And whether you can get that sort of attention will depend on your efforts, but if you do not have merchant services you are assuredly scuttling your own efforts.
2 Traffic Methods For Clickbank Products You Promote
Are you currently promoting products on ClickBank, but your sales are low? Maybe your problem is a case of low traffic. Not having a lot of website traffic coming through to your site isn’t a good thing. It can cause you to wake up everyday and continually see $0 earned each and everyday. You need to fix this problem if this is your situation.
In this lesson, I want to share with you some traffic strategies that you can use to get more promotion to the ClickBank product you’re promoting, and how you can start finally getting sales on a consistent basis – all while not losing your shirt during the process. Here’s the first traffic strategy:
1) Pay per click advertising
To make this strategy work well for you, you will need to sell a high priced item on ClickBank. If you’re promoting an eBook on ClickBank for $19, you don’t want to use pay per click (PPC) to drive traffic to your site. There will be no room for a lot of profits – even if your conversion rate was 2%.
Instead, promote a high “gravity” product that sells for $200 or more. That way if you’re using PPC and you get a sale for 50% commission… you can earn $100 for that sale made. Depending on your cost per click, I’m confident that you can a nice $2,000 – $3,000 a month using this tactic.
But don’t rely solely on PPC alone. There are other traffic strategies that you will want to use to get promotion to the ClickBank product you’re promoting. Just don’t blow the bank on pay per click, and you will be good to go. Here’s another traffic strategy that you will want to use:
2) Blogging
This is a really popular tactic that people use to make money with ClickBank. And the kind of blogs that people create are different – but in the end, they all aim to accomplish the same goal – to make commissions. Blog style is different, but the good news is that you won’t have to hire a developer to create nice blog for you.
Some people create personal relationship style blogs. Some people set up blogs that are basically “product review” blogs. And some people set up blogs that solely deliver excellent content, and encourages people subscribe or buy the product that they’re promoting. You have to find out what kind of blog style work for you.
I’m not going to lie… I’m a bit of a “lazy” marketer. My style of blog is the “excellent content” blog – that a lot of people like to leave comments on. It is what it is… I mean it serves its purpose, but this is just one of the traffic strategies that I implement to compliment my site and the products that I sell.
PPC and blogging are incredibly simple and easy to use, and I hope that you will use them both to make money with ClickBank. Both concepts are simple, and if you’re going to use PPC, stick with Google AdWords and Bing Ads. If you’re going to do blogging, make sure you get a WordPress blog. These are all reliable services.
Good luck with getting traffic to your site today to sell your ClickBank affiliate product.
Incredible Make Money Online Tips to Earn $100 a Day!
Have you heard about the incredible make money online tips that could help you earn almost $100 a day? These tips will not only help you pay all your debts but can also help you earn as much as you want without any hassle! Now if you will only spare me one minute of your precious time then I will share with you these powerful tips that could actually change your life forever!
1. Design some websites
If you want to earn more cash and you have enough skills and knowledge in designing websites, then this online task is for you. If you know those HTML things, how to use the right font and color and even those text, then expect to make more money from this online job. There are many online employers right now whoa re looking for someone who will design and manage their sites. So if you know a lot about this area, then go for it! Bear in mind that this online job actually pays a lot!
2. Get a freelance job
Have you ever notice how those ezines and online journals got those great articles and stories? Those articles and stories were submitted from simple people like you who are looking for extra cash in their wallets. If you have the gift for writing stuff, then why not try your hands on this kind of online job? The payment varies. Sometimes you will get paid per word used or per category you will enter.
These tips will not only bring in more cash to your wallet but it could also be a lot of fun!
