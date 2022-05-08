News
An enjoyable ‘Doctor Strange’ sequel delivers the flyin’, the witch and the red robe
Double, double, gargoyles and rubble: There are witchy doings and evil twins aplenty in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the spookily unhinged new entry in the Marvel Cinematic — uh, Universe? Multiverse? Whatever we’re supposed to call this increasingly hydra-headed Disney content behemoth, it has rarely ventured in a direction this playful, this ghoulish, this exuberantly grotesque. That’s another way of saying that the latest Strange brew — full of mangled extremities, gouged eyeballs and other freaky flourishes — is the satisfying handiwork of the director Sam Raimi, whose long-overdue return to feature filmmaking is no less welcome for being tied to Hollywood’s most continually fatted cash cow.
Raimi, of course, comes to this assignment with no shortage of Marvel movie history under his belt. An early throwaway Spider-Man joke gently reminds you that he directed the original Spidey film trilogy (2002-07), though he’s steered clear of the many subsequent chapters, including last year’s hugely successful “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” That dizzying adventure, with its trio of Spider-Men wreaking meta-havoc on the MCU cosmos, was in some ways a warm-up act for all the multiverse-rattling chaos in store here. Written by Michael Waldron (“Loki”), “Multiverse of Madness” begins with a giant octopus attack and spreads its narrative tentacles from there, yanking us into an alternately goofy and grisly story that pauses every so often to unleash a tidal wave of grief.
Some of that grief is expressed, with a stiff and handsomely goateed upper lip, by Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch, superb as ever), the sardonic neurosurgeon turned mighty red-cloaked sorcerer who still carries a torch for his former lover and colleague, Dr. Christine Palmer (a game if underserved Rachel McAdams). But the real weight of this story’s emotional anguish is shouldered not by Strange, but by his old friend Wanda Maximoff (a spectacular Elizabeth Olsen), who — as dedicated MCU scholars with advanced degrees in “WandaVision” studies will know — has drawn on her formidable powers to blot out the trauma of her many unbearable losses.
That trauma still haunts Wanda’s dreams (she has nightly visions of her lost twin sons), and it now runs the risk of obliterating her soul. Determined to transform her shattered fantasies of a happy family life into a reality, Wanda, aka Scarlet Witch, has set her sights on conquering the multiverse — specifically, one of the many parallel universes in which a more carefree version of herself might settle down in undisturbed domestic bliss. It’s a heartrending vision, the kind that Faustian bargains are made of, and it floods the script’s sometimes inelegant, herky-jerky plotting with unexpected rivers of human feeling.
Wanda reminds you of Raimi’s long-standing affinity for witches, even if some of his haggard creations have been more memorable (Lorna Raver’s old crone from “Drag Me to Hell”) than others (the three witches from the inaptly titled “Oz the Great and Powerful”). Happily, he has a terrific performer here in Olsen; with fiery magenta eyes and a devil-horned tiara, she’s chillingly persuasive as a woman so devastated by her grief that she’s willing to inflict her own brutal casualties in order to overcome it. Building on the stealth emotionalism of her “WandaVision” arc, Olsen does possibly her most impressive work since her stellar debut in the 2011 independent drama “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” in which she also played a woman dangerously susceptible to the pull of mad, malevolent forces.
So emotionally dominant is Olsen here that Cumberbatch’s Strange sometimes feels less like a hero than a villain’s foil, which is honestly all to the good. Strange’s mission is simply to prevent Wanda from succeeding in hers, and to that end he’ll team up with a mysterious, multiverse-traveling newcomer, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez, appealing if bland), who soon sends them flying through one interdimensional portal after another. (The various alternate universes, including a flower-forward vision of New York, are the standout elements of John Mathieson’s cinematography and Charles Wood’s trip-tastic production design.) Along the way, he also leans on some familiar faces, including his wizardly colleague Wong (the invaluable Benedict Wong); his old frenemy Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor); and an alternate version of Christine who serves as a pesky reminder that love really is the most inescapable force in the multiverse.
Through the multiverse they go, crashing through various distorting and dreamlike mirrors — a cosmic labyrinth in which Strange and Wanda, in particular, will come face to face with a doppelgänger or two. Those surreal face-to-face confrontations allow the filmmakers to pose a few playful questions about fate, predestination and human decency: What binds us to our alternate-universe counterparts, and what sets us apart from them? Which recurring cycles can we break, and which mistakes are we doomed to repeat? These are rather different questions from the ones posed by the year’s other multiverse extravaganza, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” and they land with particular force for Strange, who benefits, as ever, from Cumberbatch’s chronic unwillingness to seem too likable. Arrogance, cynicism and self-doubt become this Doctor Strange, initially obscuring — and then gradually revealing — his fundamental decency.
There’s still more: occult rites and ancient runes, high-altitude sanctums and acid-washed visuals, plus a bevy of out-there cameos that Raimi uses to poke fun at the elasticity of the multiverse. (It’s hardly a spoiler to note that it wouldn’t be a Raimi film if his favorite muse, Bruce Campbell, didn’t turn up in a scene or two.) There are also some deliciously pustular visions, including a few zombie- and wraith-like denizens who wouldn’t look out of place in Raimi’s “Evil Dead” movies. If Scott Derrickson, the director of 2016’s “Doctor Strange,” teased out the altered states and Far East mysticism in Steve Ditko and Stan Lee’s original comic books, then Raimi has found in this sequel a surprisingly accommodating vehicle for his ecstatic love of horror filmmaking (to say nothing of a darkly exultant score by Danny Elfman).
Raimi’s sheer passion for his material can sometimes overwhelm the coherence of his storytelling, and his unfashionable sincerity doesn’t always mesh with the breezy quip-a-minute tone that is the Marvel enterprise’s preferred comic idiom. I mean those both as compliments. Some overly busy cross-cutting and a few flubbed punchlines are a small price to pay for a filmmaker with enough of a vision to make you briefly forget that you’re watching another assembly-line product. That may not sound terribly inspiring, but in the context of an overall series where movie magic seizes hold only in fits and starts, it can feel downright heroic.
‘DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS’
- MPAA rating: PG-13 (for intense sequences of violence and action, frightening images and some language)
- Running time: 2:06
- Where to watch: In theaters Friday
Twins powered by first-round picks, homegrown talent
There’s never complete certainty that a draft selection, even a first-round draft pick, will pan out. But after exhaustive scouting and development, hopes for the future often wind up getting pinned on those prospects.
Twins fans have been dreaming about Royce Lewis since he was taken with the first pick in the 2017 draft. They dreamed about Byron Buxton, taken second overall behind just Carlos Correa in the 2012 draft, in a similar way.
Saturday’s lineup was set to feature five first-round picks (Buxton (2012), Nick Gordon (2014), Alex Kirilloff (2015), Royce Lewis (2017), Trevor Larnach (2018)), two second rounders ((Jose Miranda (2016), Ryan Jeffers (2018)) and two international signs (Max Kepler (2009) and Jorge Polanco (2009)) in an entirely homegrown lineup.
That was dashed pregame when Larnach was scratched with lower body tightness, and Gary Sánchez was inserted into the lineup in his place. But still, the idea of an entirely homegrown lineup is a testament to the Twins’ scouting and development departments over the course of the past decade plus as they selected — and then nurtured — the core of position players that make up their present and future.
“I feel like it shows how well the Minnesota Twins develop their players and get them to the levels that we need to be at and man, it’s awesome,” Gordon said. “We’re all having fun, we’re having a blast and working hard, and that’s all that you can really ask for.”
Lewis, the newest addition to the group, made his long-awaited debut on Friday, and while he likely will be headed back to Triple-A when Correa (day-to-day with a bruised finger) and Luis Arraez (COVID-19) make their healthy returns, his arrival brings a palpable buzz around the team.
The path to the majors wasn’t easy for Lewis — or many of the other first-rounders. Lewis tore his right anterior cruciate ligament, missing the entire 2021 season after undergoing knee surgery. Kirilloff missed an extensive period of time after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2017. Gordon dealt with gastrointestinal issues for years, often struggling to keep weight on.
COVID-19 wiped out the entire 2020 season for minor league prospects — though some trained at the Twins’ alternate site in St. Paul that year — robbing minor leaguers of a traditional development path.
Perhaps all that is what makes it all even more special for the group.
“It’s pretty fun because you know the grind it takes to get here and for some, it was longer than others due to injuries or (the) COVID season, So just to see the guys that we have in here, it just puts more happiness than anything,” Buxton said. “It’s pretty dope.”
The Twins have a stable of young arms, some homegrown — Bailey Ober, Josh Winder, Jordan Balazovic, Matt Canterino — some not — Joe Ryan, Jhoan Duran, Simeon Woods Richardson, among them — that they’re excited about, too, ready or near ready to contribute.
“I think it’s amazing, and it’s a credit to the organization, really, on all fronts,” acting manager Jayce Tingler said. “Certainly on the scouting side, the player development side. … To see the development going on, you look at the position players, obviously. There’s a lot of homegrown talent, and then with the pitching side and what some of those young pitchers have been able to do, I think it’s a credit to a lot of people in the organization.
BRIEFLY
Cole Sands, recalled on Friday, was sent back down to Triple-A when the Twins activated Sonny Gray, who started Saturday, from the injured list. … Twins prospect Louie Varland outdueled his older brother Gus on Friday when Double-A Wichita played Tulsa. Louie Varland gave up two runs in five innings and took the win while Gus gave up six runs in three innings. The Varland brothers are from St. Paul.
Orioles game Saturday against Royals rained out, setting up Monday series finale
Another day, another rainout.
The Orioles’ game Saturday night against the Kansas City Royals has been rained out, marking the second straight postponement for the weekend series at Camden Yards. Saturday’s rainout took advantage of a mutual day off for both teams, with the makeup scheduled for Monday at 12:05 p.m.
Tickets for Saturday’s game will be valid for entry Monday.
Friday’s series opener became a Sunday single-admission doubleheader, with the first game beginning at 1:35 p.m. and the second game following 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1. This year marks the return of nine-inning doubleheaders after they were seven innings the previous two seasons.
The changes to the weekend schedule have altered the probable starters for the Orioles and Royals. Right-hander Jordan Lyles (2-2, 4.50 ERA) was listed as Friday’s probable starter, but he has now been bumped twice to Game 1 on Sunday. Left-hander Bruce Zimmermann (1-1, 2.59) will start Game 2, while right-hander Tyler Wells (0-2, 4.50 ERA) will start Monday’s series finale.
Right-hander Carlos Hernández (0-1, 6.00 ERA) was in line to start Saturday for Kansas City, but he’ll likely move to one of Sunday’s matchups. Left-hander Daniel Lynch (2-1, 3.86 ERA) and right-hander Zack Greinke (0-2, 2.57 ERA) will close the series in an order yet to be announced.
On Friday, the Orioles announced that infielder Kelvin Gutiérrez, who was designated for assignment this week, had cleared waivers and been assigned to Triple-A Norfolk. Additionally, right-hander Travis Lakins Sr. was optioned to Triple-A to make room for left-hander Logan Allen.
Baltimore claimed Allen off waivers this week from the Cleveland Guardians, adding a southpaw who posted a 4.50 ERA and 2.00 WHIP in six innings of relief this year. Lakins had struggled, allowing three home runs and nine runs in 8 1/3 innings out of the bullpen.
Lynx prepared for early bumps, aim to stay the course
On the eve of her 13th season as Lynx head coach, Cheryl Reeve noted she was “much calmer” than she’d been in previous years.
That’s not to say she still doesn’t sweat the small stuff or hone in on the details — that’s part of what she believes makes Minnesota so good. The expectations are still to be good and compete for championships.
But there appeared to be an acceptance that the route to that point might be different. Reeve knows there is no Lindsay Whalen, Maya Moore, Rebekkah Brunson or Seimone Augustus. There isn’t even a Napheesa Collier this season, who’s highly questionable to see action in 2022 as she’s soon expecting her first child.
There is still a Sylvia Fowles, and that’s always reason for hope and the engine behind lofty expectations. But this puzzle is far from finished. In fact, the pieces were further jumbled just days prior to Friday’s season opener in Seattle, when Minnesota waived the likes of Layshia Clarendon and Crystal Dangerfield and signed Odyssey Sims to be the primary floor general.
One of their replacement players added ahead of Friday’s contest, Nikolina Milic, also was a fresh face to the team.
Making such drastic changes days ahead of the season marked a shift in philosophy for Reeve, who had hoped for a fast start to the season after Minnesota dug itself an 0-4 hole in 2021. That simply wasn’t going to happen this season given the absence of rotation players such as Damiris Dantas, Kayla McBride and Angel McCoughtry and the reshuffling of the current deck.
“Last year taught us to kind of hang in there, we’ll keep working and try to get better as a team, and when you’re making the types of changes we made a couple days before we start, you probably should expect it’s going to take us a little bit of time. So being a little more patient than maybe I would ordinarily be,” Reeve said. “I was proud of myself that I recognized that we actually had a good camp — we did a lot of things that we wanted to do, and then we just sort of recognized that we weren’t exactly there yet roster-wise. So now you kind of go, ‘OK, doesn’t mean that momentum needs to be halted,’ it’s just we’ve got to give them some grace as we’ve presented changes.”
Reeve was asked if the fire may return when the ball actually tipped on the season.
“No,” she joked, “I have sedatives.”
Now, there’s saying it and there’s doing it. But Reeve seemed to largely maintain her calm demeanor, even as Minnesota was blitzed in the second half of Friday’s 23-point loss in Seattle. She certainly didn’t display panic or excessive anger in her postgame comments.
“Concept-wise, there were ebbs and flows. There were times we were good, and times we just weren’t so good,” Reeve said. “We’re not very layered right now, and that’s going to be an evolution.”
That seems to be an accepted reality across the roster. The Lynx understand their current situation, and that the goal is to be much better in June and July than they are in May. There was solace drawn from Minnesota’s first half, in which it scored 41 points and went into the break knotted with the Storm.
“We got the ball moving really good, we got some easier shots for each other, U-turn passes, combo passes,” Lynx guard Aerial Powers said. “Doing that, it’s great to see though, because we’re all still learning each other. Two of the girls just came recently, so we’re still learning each other. We’re going to get better. But it was great to see that we do have it, we just have to have it for longer periods of time.”
That will be a process, which Powers described as “crazy” at the moment. There was a point Friday where they called out a play and a newcomer may have forgotten it. And that’s understandable. Fowles noted the importance of “taking care of each other and treating each other right,” even during the difficult times. There was no finger pointing on the Lynx’s side.
“I loved that (Friday), even though adversity hit, we were still locked in and gave to each other. So that’s big for a team,” Powers said. “Because once we get it all clicking, it’s going to be great. There was nobody blaming each other. We all had each other’s backs.”
And that’s what it will take for Minnesota to navigate what are sure to be some early bumps in the road as the Lynx both try to find their rhythm and, frankly, wait to become whole. That doesn’t mean there won’t be accountability along the way. Powers told her teammates she wanted them to watch film from Friday’s game and find something they personally could do better on each end of the floor, and take that into Sunday’s home opener against Washington.
“This game doesn’t define us. It’s our first game, we’re still learning each other,” Powers said, “but just making sure we’re better every time we step on the floor.”
