Apexaverse ($AXV) Token Sale goes Live, set to release the game trailer.

UAE, UAE, 5th May, 2022, Chainwire

Apexaverse sits at the intersection of Play-to-Earn (P2E) 3D games, NFTs, and Web3 launches its first token sale ($AXV) to early investors. The purpose of this sale is to raise funds to be able to develop key enablers beyond the combat game to offer the best experience for our users, community, and impact project investors.

$AXV token has already been listed on Cardanoassets, CardanoCube, Coincodex, Icoholder, and Coinmooner.

Apexaverse’s $AXV Token and Game mechanics

The Apexaverse gaming environment will be based around a profile that users can create after signing into the Apexaverse platform using a wallet of their choice. They can then select a character from one of three initial basic characters: Warrior, Archer, or Magician. The character will then be linked to the wallet address and used for both the gaming metaverse and marketplace.

Each character possesses specific traits, with Warriors boasting the highest strength levels, Archers attacking at higher speeds, and Magicians wielding great magical powers. Players can participate in battles to gain experience that allows them to level up and can also earn $AXV tokens if victorious. The $AXV token will serve as the medium of exchange within the metaverse and will be used for buying, selling, trading, and modifying in-game assets.

$AXV Seed Sale Details

Total allocation: 10,000,000,000 AXV

Seed Sale supply (10%): 1,000,000,000 AXV

Ticker: AXV

Blockchain: Cardano (ADA)

Token price: 1 ADA = 250 AXV

Trading Pair: ADA/AXV

Minimum contribution: 399 ADA

Maximum contribution: 49,999 ADA

Visit Private Sale Webpage

In less than two months after the announcement of the Apexaverse Project, the team has been able to make this progress so far.

Ø Apexaverse Introductory Trailer has been released on YouTube.

Ø The telegram community has over 40K members.

Ø The Twitter community has over 25K Followers.

Ø 3D design and development of assets.

Ø 3D character system modeling (Warrior, Archer, and Magician).

Ø Over 7 partnerships secured.

Ø 3 successful AMAs with our partners and investors have been conducted.

Ø Live team appearance at GamesBeatSummit2022.

Ø Announced $AXV ICO.

Ø Archer’s moves and skills have been finalized.

Ø Assets for game and NFTs purchased and contracts signed.

Ø Feature with word by Founder on Benzinga.

Ø The game trailer is a work in progress.

About Apexaverse:

Apexaverse is a Web3 metaverse project with many dApps built on the Cardano blockchain. The role-playing game is the focus, but other parts are also important: game catalog with multiple P2E and PVP games, partner-oriented launchpad, own AXV token with staking capabilities, NFTs, and 3D metaverse with diverse ways of user interaction: in-game market, bets on others’ P2P matches, user influenced world history events, etc.

Apexaverse is a decentralized P2E game built on the Cardano Blockchain. We will make it available as a Browser-Based Game and an Android/iOS app where players can compete in different worlds and realms, earning collectibles as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) along the way.

Find more information about us

Website: https://apexaverse.com

Telegram: https://t.me/apexaverse

Twitter: https://twitter.com/apexaverse

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbI7r1vWrOtUsaMWw5Xov4Q

Medium: apexaverse.medium.com

Contacts

CMO