ASK IRA: Is the Heat rotation still too random?

Now that we’re well into spring, you can easily see the Big Dipper at the start of the evening, suspended upside down, high above the northern horizon. It’s nearly overhead. If you’re facing north it looks like the Big Dipper is dumping out on you! That and some tender loving care will keep lawns green, gardens growing, and farm fields productive, along with helping maintain weeds, dandelions, and mosquitoes. According to old-time lore, the overturned Dipper is one of the reasons we get so much rain this time of year.

I always ask folks at my stargazing programs how many constellations they can find in the sky. Most of them can point out two or three, and just about everyone can locate the Big Dipper. The only problem is that the Big Dipper is not a constellation. It’s what astronomers refer to as an asterism, defined as an easily recognized pattern of stars in the sky. There are eighty-eight “official” constellations that can be seen from Earth that were agreed on internationally in 1930. The Big Dipper isn’t one of them.

The Big Dipper does make up the rear end and the tail of the official constellation Ursa Major, otherwise known as the Big Bear. The four stars that outline the pot section of the Big Dipper also outline the bear’s derriere. The three handle stars outline the bear’s stretched-out tail. How that tail got stretched out is a story for another day. The rest of the stars that make up the head and legs of the Big Bear aren’t nearly as bright, but can be spotted relatively easily this time of year, even in areas of moderate light pollution.

Just as the official constellations have mythology and lore associated with them, so does the Big Dipper. In Britain, the Big Dipper is known as the Plough. In Germany, those stars were called “Charles’s Wagon”; in Ireland, “King David’s Chariot”; and in ancient Egypt, “The leg of the Bull.” Several Native American tribes pictured the bowl of the Big Dipper as a giant bear. They imagined the three handle stars as a family chasing the bear, with the father leading the charge, followed by Mom with a frying pan and one of the kids tagging along in the rear.

No one knows for sure how the Big Dipper got its name in America, but there’s reason to believe that it came from African-American slaves prior to the end of the Civil War. Slaves would drink water out of large spoons made from hollowed gourds. They saw a similar shape in the bright northern stars and referred to it as “The Drinking Gourd.” It was associated with freedom because it’s always in the northern sky. The slaves that managed to escape followed that drinking gourd north toward freedom. Eventually the gourd evolved to its present-day moniker, The Big Dipper.

Constellations or asterisms in the night sky are made up of a random scattering of stars seen in the same general direction in space. Physically the stars have nothing to do with each other. One significant exception is the Big Dipper. Five of the seven stars in that constellation are believed to have formed together in the same nebulae, beginning their stellar life about 200 million years ago as a small cluster that’s been breaking apart ever since. More than 30 other stars in the sky used to be part of this same cluster. Dubhe and Alkaid are not part of the cluster, but the rest of the stars in the Big Dipper are. All of these stars are about 80 light-years away.

There’s a great natural eye test in the Big Dipper, in the form of double stars Mizar and Alcor in the middle of the handle. Mizar is a bright star, but Alcor is much dimmer. If you can see Alcor, your long-range vision is in great shape. If you can’t, maybe it’s time to visit the eye doctor.

Alcor and Mizar are sometimes called the horse and rider, with the brighter star Mizar playing the part of the horse and dimmer Alcor as the rider. Looks can be deceiving, though.

These two stars are known astronomically as optical double stars; they have no physical relationship to each other. They just happen to be in the same line of sight. Mizar is 78 light-years away and Alcor is nearly 82 light-years distant. By the way, just one light-year equals about 6 trillion miles.

Take a look at Alcor and Mizar with even a small telescope, though, and you’ll see that Mizar itself is a double-star system. However, high-tech astronomical analysis reveals that Alcor also has a companion star that’s invisible to the naked eye. Those two stars are a binary system, slowly orbiting each other. Get this, though; Astronomers have also discovered that Mizar is more than just a binary system. It’s actually a quintuple star system with five stars in a highly complex orbit around each other.

Forget about Mizar and Alcor being a horse and rider, but rather five horses driven by a pair of riders!

Next week in Skywatch, I’ll have detail on the coming total lunar eclipse on Sunday night, May 15. It’s the first prime-time lunar we’ve had since 2019.

