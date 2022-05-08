News
ASK IRA: Is the Heat rotation still too random?
Q: Ira, the Heat were lifeless on Friday night. Why not the energy of Caleb Martin? – Stan.
A: If nothing else, these types of questions have become the theme of the season: the player who doesn’t play who should have played. For a while, it was Victor Oladipo. Then it was Duncan Robinson. And now, with the rotation reshuffled with Friday’s return of Kyle Lowry, it was Caleb Martin being an odd man out. Of course, it’s always easier to point out in retrospect what was missing and who could have helped, be it Oladipo for attacking, Robinson for 3-point shooting or Martin for energy. My takeaway in real time was that it is difficult to get where you want and need with the rotation with both Vincent and Oladipo in the bench rotation. As Lowry is able to ramp his minutes up in his return from his hamstring strain, it is possible that Vincent becomes the next odd man out.
Q: Dewayne Dedmon should go for the knockout. – Steve.
A: I’m assuming you’re talking about a blow to Joel Embiid’s face? Not cool. Not even in the heat of Heat-Knicks in the ‘90s would that be considered fair game. Now, if Dewayne Dedmon chooses to maximize his six fouls with physical play against Joel, that’s another story. For now, the Heat goal has to be hurting the 76ers on the scoreboard. That’s the simplest way to remove Joel from the competition.
Q: Joel Embid is too tall and talented for Bam Adebayo. – Dom.
A: If that’s your way of saying that Joel Embiid is a better player than Bam Adebayo, there is no argument here. But that’s not the issue at the moment. The issue is Bam giving enough to at least make it a competitive fight. Friday night was too lopsided. The Heat need that to change Sunday.
Hudson: It’s time for Chapter 3 for Chapter2Books owners
Eleven years ago, Sue and Brian Roegge named their new bookstore in Hudson, Wis., Chapter2Books because they were starting a new chapter in their lives.
Now, after more than a decade of successful bookselling, the couple is selling their 900-square-foot store on Locust street so they can begin Chapter 3.
“We are attached to Hudson. We love the river, other merchants and store owners, and the restaurants are great. But we’re ready to move on,” Sue Roegge explained in a conversation from the couple’s home in St. Paul’s Como Park neighborhood.
Brian is former CEO of Como Northtown Community Credit Union, and Sue taught at Totino Grace High School and Como Senior High, as well as working in the Minnesota Historical Society’s education department.
Brian, who is 64, has been talking about retirement for about a year, his wife said. While Sue concentrated on the store’s social media and booking events, sometimes in partnership with the River Falls public library, Brian was the face of bookselling to the customers.
When COVID hit, Sue got “semi-retired” because the store closed to the public and her work was cut in half. But her husband continued to go to the store, filling on-line orders and giving customers curbside service.
Now that things are back to normal and customers have returned, the couple can concentrate on touting the benefits of independent bookselling. Sue believes that too often people who dream of opening a bookstore are intimidated by stories of how hard the business is.
“i enjoyed everything about it,” she says. “I enjoyed interacting with authors, I loved reading a good book and reaching out to authors, telling them so. They love feedback. I loved bringing authors to the store and working with schools.”
She says her husband was “a big reader” before they opened the store, and he is a big reader now.
“Brian has made good relationships with customers,” she said. “People have liked his recommendations about books over the years. It was so sweet to watch him having grownup conversations with kids, sneakily recommending good books for them.”
The couple had a few nibbles from people interested in buying Chapter2Books.They tell perspective buyers that there is “huge potential” in the store, especially if they implement things she and Brian never got around to, such as installing a fireplace, and simple things like remembering to put flyers in customers’ shopping bags and better signage on the shelves. They will also help the buyers learn to set up publishers’ accounts and other parts of the business.
Besides selling the store, the Roegges plan to downsize by selling the St. Paul home they’ve lived in for 25 years. They love their house, but son Matt and daughter Meghan, who were 21 and 18 when the store opened, are out of the nest. Matt is a store manager in Madison, Wis., and his sister teaches sixth grade in Minneapolis while getting her master’s in library science.
“So we have to live between Madison and Minneapolis,” Sue says “We can’t go too crazy in making a move.”
Skywatch: Big Dipper is dumping out on us
Now that we’re well into spring, you can easily see the Big Dipper at the start of the evening, suspended upside down, high above the northern horizon. It’s nearly overhead. If you’re facing north it looks like the Big Dipper is dumping out on you! That and some tender loving care will keep lawns green, gardens growing, and farm fields productive, along with helping maintain weeds, dandelions, and mosquitoes. According to old-time lore, the overturned Dipper is one of the reasons we get so much rain this time of year.
I always ask folks at my stargazing programs how many constellations they can find in the sky. Most of them can point out two or three, and just about everyone can locate the Big Dipper. The only problem is that the Big Dipper is not a constellation. It’s what astronomers refer to as an asterism, defined as an easily recognized pattern of stars in the sky. There are eighty-eight “official” constellations that can be seen from Earth that were agreed on internationally in 1930. The Big Dipper isn’t one of them.
The Big Dipper does make up the rear end and the tail of the official constellation Ursa Major, otherwise known as the Big Bear. The four stars that outline the pot section of the Big Dipper also outline the bear’s derriere. The three handle stars outline the bear’s stretched-out tail. How that tail got stretched out is a story for another day. The rest of the stars that make up the head and legs of the Big Bear aren’t nearly as bright, but can be spotted relatively easily this time of year, even in areas of moderate light pollution.
Just as the official constellations have mythology and lore associated with them, so does the Big Dipper. In Britain, the Big Dipper is known as the Plough. In Germany, those stars were called “Charles’s Wagon”; in Ireland, “King David’s Chariot”; and in ancient Egypt, “The leg of the Bull.” Several Native American tribes pictured the bowl of the Big Dipper as a giant bear. They imagined the three handle stars as a family chasing the bear, with the father leading the charge, followed by Mom with a frying pan and one of the kids tagging along in the rear.
No one knows for sure how the Big Dipper got its name in America, but there’s reason to believe that it came from African-American slaves prior to the end of the Civil War. Slaves would drink water out of large spoons made from hollowed gourds. They saw a similar shape in the bright northern stars and referred to it as “The Drinking Gourd.” It was associated with freedom because it’s always in the northern sky. The slaves that managed to escape followed that drinking gourd north toward freedom. Eventually the gourd evolved to its present-day moniker, The Big Dipper.
Constellations or asterisms in the night sky are made up of a random scattering of stars seen in the same general direction in space. Physically the stars have nothing to do with each other. One significant exception is the Big Dipper. Five of the seven stars in that constellation are believed to have formed together in the same nebulae, beginning their stellar life about 200 million years ago as a small cluster that’s been breaking apart ever since. More than 30 other stars in the sky used to be part of this same cluster. Dubhe and Alkaid are not part of the cluster, but the rest of the stars in the Big Dipper are. All of these stars are about 80 light-years away.
There’s a great natural eye test in the Big Dipper, in the form of double stars Mizar and Alcor in the middle of the handle. Mizar is a bright star, but Alcor is much dimmer. If you can see Alcor, your long-range vision is in great shape. If you can’t, maybe it’s time to visit the eye doctor.
Alcor and Mizar are sometimes called the horse and rider, with the brighter star Mizar playing the part of the horse and dimmer Alcor as the rider. Looks can be deceiving, though.
These two stars are known astronomically as optical double stars; they have no physical relationship to each other. They just happen to be in the same line of sight. Mizar is 78 light-years away and Alcor is nearly 82 light-years distant. By the way, just one light-year equals about 6 trillion miles.
Take a look at Alcor and Mizar with even a small telescope, though, and you’ll see that Mizar itself is a double-star system. However, high-tech astronomical analysis reveals that Alcor also has a companion star that’s invisible to the naked eye. Those two stars are a binary system, slowly orbiting each other. Get this, though; Astronomers have also discovered that Mizar is more than just a binary system. It’s actually a quintuple star system with five stars in a highly complex orbit around each other.
Forget about Mizar and Alcor being a horse and rider, but rather five horses driven by a pair of riders!
Next week in Skywatch, I’ll have detail on the coming total lunar eclipse on Sunday night, May 15. It’s the first prime-time lunar we’ve had since 2019.
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
Literary calendar for week of May 8: Life lessons, ‘Fevered Star,’ Gothic comedy, ‘Seven Days in June’
JEN CROW: Discusses “Take What You Need: Life Lessons After Losing Everything,” inspired by the author’s life transformation literally triggered by being hit by a bolt of lightning that destroyed her house in a fire and forced her to consider what she needed as she looked to rebuild her life. Crow is senior minister at First Universalist Church of Minneapolis and founder of Wellspring, Unitarian Universalist spiritual program used around the country. In conversaton with Marianne Combs. 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.
REBECCA ROANHORSE: Bestselling Navajo author of award-winning science fiction, horror and fantasy, including “Trail of Lightning” and “Storm of Locusts,” first installments of The Sixth World young adult series, as well as a contributor to the bestselling Star Wars universe, discusses “Fevered Star,” latest in her Between Earth and Sky trilogy. Virtual event. 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12. Presented in MELSA’s Club Book series. Live-streamed at facebook.com/ClubBook.
WEAVER/BERGSLIEN: Kate Weaver and Emily Bergslien, who live in Minneapolis, introduce their 1920s Gothic comedy “Uncommon Charm,” about bright young socialite Julia and shy Jewish magician Simon who confront murdered ghosts, alive children, magic philosophy and adult conversation. 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15, Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 W. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Free, tickets not necessary, but donations accepted for Letjaha, an aid network assisting Ukranian refugees in Poland.
TIA WILLIAMS: Former beauty editor for magazines such as Elle, Glamour and Essence discusses her bestselling novel “Seven Days in June,” a Reese Witherspoon book club pick. The story tracks the star-crossed love story of Eva and Shane, gifted writers with chemistry but complicated personal histories. Her previous books include her debut, “The Accidental Diva,” followed by “The Perfect Find,” winner of the African American Literary Award, adapted into a film starring Gabrielle Union. Virtual event. 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10. Presented by MELSA’s Club Book series. Live-streamed at facebook.com/ClubBook.
Hudson: It's time for Chapter 3 for Chapter2Books owners
Skywatch: Big Dipper is dumping out on us
