Autocross – Your Choice for a Low-Budget Race
Are you a racing lover? Are you still worrying about the high cost of auto racing? Don’t worry! Thanks to autocross, now you can have an exhilarating driving experience at an extremely low-budget. Take a look!
Autocross, which is also called Solo II, is an event where you can bring your ordinary street car to race in a safe and controlled environment. Usually, it is an empty parking lot, with numerous orange traffic cones standing on the ground. One thing you need to know is that it is not a wheel-to-wheel race, so that you don’t need to worry about hitting others’ cars in the competition. One car at a time, each driver competes against other drivers in their respective class by taking a timed lap on the course, with the goal to drive as fast as one can. Although I just said the drivers could use his or her unmodified street cars to race, sport utility vehicles are not allowed on the course due to the potential rollover issues.
It is never easy to start your first race. However, I’d like to give you some tips about having your first experience of autocross.
1. Try to avoid knocking over the traffic cones. Though knocking over the lovely orange cones might seem tempting to you, which might get you fast time in the competition, it is sad to know that each cone hit has a time penalty, typically two seconds, which means that just hitting one cone may ruin the whole lap.
2. You should get familiar with the course before the race. Walking around the course for a few times before you race may save you a lot of time later on the course, for you might get lost in the sea of orange cones. Also, you can get an instructor with you in the car for the first few runs. Usually, they will not only guide you through the course, but also offer you precious advice on how to approach different sections.
3. You should do your seat time first rather than try to go fast.
4. Talk with the veteran drivers between runs. There might be 45 minutes between each run. And you should use it to talk with those experienced racers. Generally, they are warm-hearted and are willing to share their experience with you.
Moreover, autocross not only provides you a place to drive for fun, but also gives you a marvelous opportunity to learn some driving skills, such as thresh-hold-braking.
Do you find autocross an interesting sport? I hope you enjoy it. Good luck!
Should You Stay Invested in Financial Stocks?
Warren Buffett held a press conference on Saturday in Omaha, Neb. He answered questions about the trading scandal with David Sokol and Lubrizol. The public has been really focused on this story.
No surprise, really. David Sokol was on the short list of people who could take over for Buffett when he retires.
But there was another announcement that might be more important to investors.
It was about the $5 billion investment he made in Goldman Sachs (GS:NYSE) during the financial crisis. Buffett bought stock warrants, which are kind of like options. These warrants expire in 2013, and Buffett said his company will be holding those warrants almost until they expire.
Before we get into why, let me explain some of the nuts and bolts of what stock warrants are and how they work.
What Is the difference between a Stock Warrant and a Call Option?
A stock warrant is just like a call option. A warrant or call option will give you the right to buy a financial stock at a certain price by a certain date. Buying either a warrant or call option means that you think the financial stock’s share price will go higher.
The main difference between a stock warrant and a call option is that warrants are issued by the company, while options aren’t. That means that stock warrants are also guaranteed by the company.
Companies, like Goldman Sachs in this case, will issue stock warrants to help fund some of its debt.
Let’s move on…
The stock warrants that Buffett bought have a “strike price” of $115. This means that he can buy shares of Goldman Sachs at $115… no matter what price the financial stock is actually trading at.
On Friday, Goldman Sachs closed above $151. If Buffett were to exercise his warrants, meaning “cashing in” his warrants for shares of the company, he would immediately have a $36 profit on every share of stock. That’s an instant gain of more than 31%.
But Buffett says he’s holding his warrants.
He’s betting that Goldman Sach’s share price will continue to increase.
Less Profitable Banks than Goldman Sachs…
That’s why I found it a little confusing when he said at the same press conference that some banks will be less profitable in the future. He said, “U.S. banking profitability will be considerably less in my view in the period ahead than it was in the early part of this century.”
This could be because banks will probably be deleveraging. Most companies deleverage by getting rid of excessive debt. Debt can be risky, so companies that are trying to deleverage might be in danger of defaulting.
Also, paying down debt eats into profits. Share prices could suffer, even though companies might be doing the right thing by paying their debts.
So why is Buffett holding his Goldman Sachs warrants instead of taking a huge 31% gain?
A Question of Timing
It may just be a question of timing. Some big banks have seen some harsh first quarters. In fact, Bloomberg reports:
Revenue at six of the largest U.S. banks declined by the biggest percentage in three years in the first quarter, as lending dropped and fees were reduced. With unemployment stuck above 8 percent, housing prices falling again and restrictions on charges, the banks are underperforming the broader market.
At the same time, banks have been reducing loan losses.
What this means is that banks might not be a good investment right today, but they will be a year from now. Buffett’s explanation? “Banks periodically go crazy. It’s always on the asset side.”
Over the past three months, banks have been making lower highs and lower lows. This could signal that banks are headed lower.
What’s the Next Step?
So what should you do if you’re holding financial stocks? It truly depends on your own situation. If you’re holding a profit right now, it might be time to play with the house’s money.
In other words, take your original investment capital back out of the trade and bank it. Then you can let the rest ride, and never take a loss. If you’re holding a significant profit, you might want to take a larger portion out of the trade to protect some of your gains.
How much is entirely up to you and what you’re comfortable with… But be prepared to leave the rest of your investment for a while.
We can’t be sure how much more bank stocks could fall. It could be 10%, it could be 5%. So moving forward, playing with profits, you could also use a stop-loss.
For those of you who are holding some losses with bank stocks, you have two choices: cut and run, or hold through the bottom.
Which you decide will depend on how big a loss you are holding. Of course, most advisors will tell you that holding a loss is just tying up your money.
As I said, we don’t know where the bottom is for financial stocks, but we do know they are still falling.
Here’s the thing. Buffett can afford to hold through a downturn because he’s already sitting on a profit. If you’re holding a loss, the smartest thing to do would be to have an exit strategy. If you’re sitting on a 20% loss, and you figure you might as well hold and hope for some little rise in the stock price, you’re setting yourself up for more losses.
Get out, and save your money. You can always buy more shares of that company once it puts in a clear bottom.
Written by Sara Nunnally for Taipan Publishing Group. Additional valuable content can be syndicated via our News RSS feed. Republish without charge. Required: Author attribution, links back to original content or http://www.taipanpublishinggroup.com.
Computer Financing – Need Help Rebuilding Credit?
Everyone makes mistakes, and our finances generally represent one of the most ready opportunities for us to stumble. Most of us have experienced some issues with our credit at one time or another. When we do have a bump on our credit history, one way to get back on the road to recovery is to begin the process of establishing a positive payment history with established vendors. The obstacle to this opportunity is introduced when we discover that many businesses are reluctant to extend credit to those of us whom have had credit issues in the past. Thankfully, there are some opportunities remaining for those of us who wish to rebuild our credit – one of these opportunities is computer financing.
Computer financing is a growing opportunity due to many factors. One of the greatest contributing factors is the reduction in the cost of building high-quality computers. This lowered cost combined with the growing need for computers makes for a great environment when shopping for a financed computer. What we end up with is a business sector that enjoys a minimized risk for financing due to the lower investment on their part to provide the product, and a growing need for the product that they provide.
Computer financing is also enjoying a boom due to the explosion in computer sales around the world. For example, the Chinese computer industry grew by around 38 % in 2004 – and this creates a massive market for computers from all manufacturers. In the US, as we pass the 62% penetration point, manufacturers find that more and more individuals are seeking to join the growing ranks of computer owners. Many of these buyers don’t have the cash to purchase a computer, so computer financing becomes a very attractive solution.
Grandparent Rights – A Precious Bond Should Not Be Broken
A PRECIOUS BOND: Should Not Be Broken
The bond between grandparent and child is precious and should not be unnecessarily broken.
While there is no doubt grandparents suffer greatly from broken hearts when separated from grandchildren, the kids also feel frustration, helplessness, and bereft of an important part of their future. Often the greatest source of grief for grandparents arises from concern for the child: the impact on that child when a beloved grandparent is abruptly removed from their life. Grandparents wonder: “Do they feel abandoned?” “Unloved?” “Will they think that it is somehow their fault?”
The grandparent-grandchild relationship is its own entity, built on a foundation of unconditional love and mutual affection. It is no secret that grandparents are of vital importance to a child’s life. Think of your own bond with your grandparents.
The enactment of grandparent visitation laws, which provide a way to actively advocate on behalf of a child supports that notion. Grandparent laws are meant to preserve and protect the grandparent-grandchild relationship, bestowing upon the grandparents a position in a court of law to stand up for a child and lend them a voice. Children deserve to have all of the love they can get, and keep it. When a child is unreasonably denied that love, there is bound to be negative consequences.
There is a body of research indicating that when children lose access to a loving adult (such as a grandparent) with whom they have had an established relationship, they suffer abandonment issues, lower self-esteem, emotional disorders, acting out behavior or withdrawal. Dr. Glenn Cartwright of McGill University is a foremost authority in PAS, (Parental Alienation Syndrome) which also effects grandparents through association. I refer to it as GAS (Grandparent Alienation Syndrome). In his article, “Expanding the Parameters of Parental Alienation Syndrome”, Dr. Cartwright discusses the short, medium and long-term effects of PAS. Besides the non-custodial parent, the grandparents also experience anguish over the loss of the child through sudden dismissal. He explains that during the first stage when the child experiences the loss of a grandparent and or parent it is similar to a death, only worse than an actual death because the child is unable to acknowledge or mourn the loss, and it becomes a major tragedy. When the child is subjected to continual denigration of grandparents by the alienating parent(s), all of the fond memories of them are “deliberately and systematically destroyed.”
The medium term effects concern the continued absence [as opposed to initial loss] of the lost grandparent [and parent] and the effects it has on the child’s development. What is lost is the consistency, the day-to-day interaction, love and support that normally flows from grandparents and parents. Dr. Cartwright states, “While in the case of death such a loss is un-avoidable, in the case of PAS such a loss is entirely avoidable and therefore in-excusable.”
For the long-term effects, Professor Cartwright suggests “that everyone involved in PAS suffers some degree of distress over the long term.” He compares the feelings parents and grandparents experience as being similar to what is experienced when a child goes missing. Professor Cartwright emphasizes that it is the child who suffers most.
Dr. Eleanor Willemsen, professor of developmental psychology at Santa Clara University, in her article “Best Interests Of a Child”, describes the effects on a child when attachments are broken, among them loss of security and abandonment issues. She emphasizes the harm that happens “when a child loses ongoing intimate relationships,” and there is evidence that over time a child’s social skills diminish, they become insecure and there are cognitive effects. Perhaps Dr. Willemsen said it best in the following sentence: “[T]he most important aspect of being a whole person when you are a small child is your opportunity to develop well.”
GRANDPARENT VISITATION RIGHTS are equally CHILDREN’S RIGHTS: a child should also have the right to remain connected to grandparents. It is an ongoing struggle of many individuals who work to promote the preservation of the family unit by influencing legislation and the public. These GRANDPARENT RIGHTS STATUTES will bring to the forefront the fact that children are often treated as “property,” with little concern for their wants and needs. There is a need for child substantive issues; a child’s LIBERTY INTERESTS must be represented and no longer ignored. Children are people, not possessions.
Perhaps if children were treated more like individuals instead of “property” their true “BEST INTERESTS” would be protected.
SUSAN HOFFMAN
