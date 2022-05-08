Finance
Basics of Stock Trading – What You Must Know About Trading Stocks As A Beginner
Technology has made financial markets more accessible and reduced costs of trading online. This is why there are new people entering the stock market every day looking to make a killing. Have you been considering investing your personal cash in today’s market? Want some help learning how to buy and sell stocks? Is this money to be made if you get the basics right? Do you think perhaps stock trading courses can help? Before you jump in and start spending money on things that you don’t need read this article.
Trading Stocks
Trading is a Wall Street term for buying or selling shares of stock. There are huge numbers of shares that are traded every day and the details of how each transaction that takes place is fairly complicated. But, for our purposes we don’t need to know all of it. New investors or traders need to have a basic idea of these markets operate. The key point to remember here is that the trades are executed on the exchange electronically or through a full-service broker.
The Markets Demystified
When newbies think of stock markets, they imagine traders on the exchange screaming and trying to get their orders in. This picture is more accurate of the past where a lot more orders were placed on the floor. Nowadays a lot more trades are made electronically than through floor broker. In the past, when you placed an order with the broker on the phone. The broker would send an order to the floor clerk. The clerk would then go to the floor traders dealing with the stock you want to buy and then place the order. The trader and the clerk would shake hands on a price and the transaction would be consider complete. The clerk lets the broker know that your order is complete and your broker informs you..
Online Brokers
So who needs brokers in these days? You just need a computer right? Well, you don’t need a full-service broker. But, you do need access to an online broker. These companies place your orders electronically for you. This is a fast, efficient and cheap way to trade. Most people prefer online trading due to these reasons and you can’t blame them.
There is more to trading stocks for profits than clicking a few buttons and placing trades. You have to research stocks, study price charts and stick to your basic trading strategies.
How You Can Make The Online Money Transfer Process Pleasant
One of the beneficial possibilities that the internet has brought forth is the possibility to send money online. Today, you do not have to be in the same locality or country with the recipient for you to be able to send them money, all you need is internet and a good service provider to send money across the globe safely and securely. Financial services have become robust and this means that you can enjoy low fees as an individual or a company sending money to your preferred destination.
Unfortunately, even with the great benefits of being able to transfer money online, there are risks involved, especially if you are not careful with the choices that you make. For instance, when you use a money transfer platform that does not have a good reputation, you could end up losing your money or end up charged heftily for the services. It helps to handle the transfer process with care so you can enjoy good results every time you send the money.
Know your options
If it is your first time sending money online, then you want to start by knowing what your transfer options are and thinking through them as well. You can choose an international bank that has branches across the globe to make it easier for you to send money or you can choose electronic transfers that are expedient and appealing today. There are so many online money transfer sites that you can use and some even offer free transfers to specific countries and nominal charges for overseas transfers. You are better placed to make good decisions when you lay all your options on the table and go over them one by one.
Get planning
The secret is that when you have enough time to plan for the transfer, you have increased chances of minimizing costs. Early planning means you will have enough time to compare money transfer platforms and other service providers, especially as far as fees for the transfer are concerned. Comparing also means that you can land offers that can save you a great deal of money with the transaction. It is very cheap and efficient to send money electronically, but it can get even cheaper when you have time to compare and choose the best platform.
Keep an eye on the fees
The amount of funds you intend to send can be eaten up by fees charged for the services. If you are a company sending money, consider sending larger denominations because smaller ones will always be more expensive as per percentage. Think about currency conversion rates that can affect the last amount that the recipient gets. It helps to be up to date with the current exchange rates so that you are sure of getting a fair offer from the transfer company that you choose to use. Verify the exchange rates if you have to and ensure that you are aware of all transaction charges before going ahead with the transfer.
Does My Ex Still Love Me? Signs Your Emotional Bonds Are Still There
Every single person who’s ever gotten dumped has asked this question at one time or another. Rejection hurts, and the first reaction is always denial. Especially in the case where your break up seemed to have come from out of nowhere, you’re always going to question how your ex could turn off his or her feelings so quickly, like shutting off a faucet.
Well the answer to that question is simple: it didn’t happen that way.
No matter how you broke up, or how long it was in coming? Your ex boyfriend or girlfriend still has emotional bonds and feelings of love for you. Dating someone puts two people about as close together as they can possibly get: breaking up doesn’t instantly and permanently dissolve those bonds in the blink of an eye.
Even though your ex may have ended your relationship, feelings and emotions are still there. The problem right now, is that your ex chooses to ignore them. In an effort to move forward without you, your ex boyfriend or girlfriend has put those feelings to the side – or even buried them. And if you do nothing? Any feelings of love that your ex may still have for you will stay buried.
Using Your Ex’s True Feelings To Get Them Back
One of the best ways to win back a boyfriend or girlfriend is often ignored by most people: playing upon your ex’s emotional attachment to you. In a frantic effort to undo the break up, you’re probably scrambling to tell your ex how you feel. You’ve had numerous “talks”, you’ve sent emails and text-messages, and maybe you even a love letter or two. The problem with this approach is simple: all of these things deal with your feelings toward your ex, and not your ex’s feelings toward you.
To get back inside your ex’s head again, you’ll need to put yourself there. This won’t happen overnight, and there’s not much you can do at first. In the period immediately after you break up, it’s actually best to steer clear of an ex boyfriend or ex girlfriend so that they can really start to miss you. But in the case where you’ve been apart for a while and your ex still hasn’t shown signs that he or she still loves you? Jogging their memory is as easy as some simple reinsertion techniques. By placing yourself back in your ex’s mind, you’re making them face the emotional bonds that are still there. In time, this places you back in their heart as well.
Making Use of Your Past History Together
Another great tool in your arsenal: the good times you and your ex shared while dating. No matter how long you went out with your ex, you had your fair share of good times, bad times, and even great times. Time is your ally here, because it tends to blur out those bad moments and sharpen the focus on the good ones. By concentrating on the great things you did and the fun you had together, you can actually use your past history to your advantage. By reminding your ex of how good the two of you once were, you’re also reminding them of how good you can be if you were to start dating again.
This type of approach needs to be used carefully. Does my ex still love me? Sure. But your ex is also wary of your motives. Use caution and try to be subtle in the ways you bring up these great memories from the past. And if you’re having trouble reconnecting with your ex, make sure you’ve gone through proper contact ex etiquette before attempting this method. There are ways of reinserting yourself into your ex’s life again without them realizing you plan to get them back. Only by taking such an approach do you stand any shot of one day dating your ex girlfriend or ex boyfriend again.
Signs That Your Ex Still Has Feelings For You
When your ex still feels attached to you, you’ll usually know it. That being said, there are also some more subtle signals given off by someone when they’re still in love with you. Examining how your ex reacts to seeing or hearing from you can tell a lot about their true feelings. An ex who seeks out information about you is also not fully over the idea of a future relationship together. If you happen to share friends or work with this person, watching your ex’s body language whenever he or she is around you can go a long way toward determining what emotions are being suppressed whenever they get near you. All of these signs, plus more, can help in your quest to get your ex back.
Credit Balance in Medical Billing
As the name implies, a Credit Balance happens when excess money is collected compared to the Charges for a service rendered by the Provider. This could be due to many reasons and has to be fixed while the final steps of medical claims processing are done. The Credit Balance could be due to an excess patient payment in the form of Co-insurance or Deductible; or it could be due to over-payments from the Insurance Payers. Let us analyze some scenarios and why it is important to be handled promptly:
Patient Credit Balance:
Patients might have paid an amount up front based on the assumption of what their Payers would cover. Once the medical claims processing is completed and the Payer pays in full, then the Patient’s payment is in excess. The physician billing solution can also call the patient and give the option of adjusting this excess against future visits or sending a check. But in either scenario, the Patient’s consent has to be obtained and is mandatory.
Payer Credit Balance:
Many a times the Credit Balance happens because of Over-payments by the Payers. Even the Patient’s Credit Balance is usually because the Payer paid more than anticipated. In medical claims processing, it is very important to handle the payments from Payers on priority. This not only projects the correct Cash flow as a result of the physician billing solution, but also prevents inflated AR. Some scenarios on Payer Credit Balances:
1) Both Primary and Secondary Payer pay as Primary
2) Payer pays more than Allowed amount by error
3) Cross-over errors, especially between Medicare and Medicaid
4) Privately purchased Plans – always pay as Primary, though there could be another Primary
Rules:
In all these instances, there are very strict guidelines and time frames within which the excess money has to be returned either to the Payer or to the Patient, as the case may be. In case of Payer errors, the Payer has to be notified of the error within 30-120 days depending on the Payer. Failure to notify within the timeframe could be viewed as ‘Fraud’ by the Payer and the State with stiff penalties. If the Payers refuse the refund (as in the case of privately purchased Plans), then that money belongs to the Patient and the Patient has to be notified. The medical claims processing and physician billing solution providers have to keep these requirements in mind and process the Credit Balances on a daily/weekly basis to avoid any trouble for the Provider and the Practice.
Recoupments and Offsets:
Some payers would adjust the payments for current and future claims against Credit Balances owed to other Payers which are Recoupments. When the Payers adjust the payments for current and future claims against the over-payments made in the past in their own Plans, these are called Offsets.
The best option to handle the Credit Balances is to outsource medical billing to a professional medical claims processing company.
Log on to http://www.mgsionline.com/medical-claims-billing.html to know more about medical Claims billing and processing.
