Bill Madden: Red Sox GM Chaim Bloom in fans’ crosshairs for stinky start while Yankees rise to 1st in division
The cry of “May Day! May Day!” is ringing out from Bunker Hill to Roxbury and all over New England at the sight of Red Sox crashing and burning barely a month into the season — at the same time the Evil Empire from the South Bronx is once again rearing its ugly head as the dominant force in the American League East.
Doesn’t matter if it’s only May. Judging by the Red Sox Nation hysteria gone viral all over Twitter, things could not be more dismal at Fenway. The 2022 Red Sox are a mess and nobody is feeling more heat than Chaim Bloom, the analytics whiz kid GM that Red Sox owner John Henry hired away from Tampa Bay in 2019 with the idea of maximizing player values, building a strong farm system (which the previous GM Dave Dombrowski had mostly gutted) and ultimately paying less for winning more like the Rays.
Upset as they may have been when, in one of his first moves, Bloom, on Henry’s orders, traded Mookie Betts to the Dodgers, Red Sox Nation is just as distressed, if not more, at Bloom’s offseason this year in which he: Didn’t do nearly enough to shore up the Red Sox’s bullpen (currently one of the worst in baseball, converting only five of their first 12 save chances and going 0-5 in extra innings); made the curious trade of productive outfielder Hunter Renfroe (31 HR/96 RBI last year) for weak-hitting Jackie Bradley Jr.; and then low-balled All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts in their contract extension talks that most surely will now trigger the exit of their most popular player as a free agent after the season.
After striking out 11 times against Shohei Ohtani Thursday, the Red Sox staggered into the weekend tied with the eternally woeful Orioles for last place in the AL East and ranked 24th in the majors in runs, 25th in homers and tied for 23rd with just five saves. On top of that, the one major expenditure by Bloom — the six years/$140 million he gave Trevor Story last winter, purportedly as a hedge in the event Bogaerts walks as a free agent — has so far been the biggest disappointment of all this year. As of Saturday, Story was hitting .210 with no homers and hearing the loudest boos of anyone at Fenway.
Which brings us back to the Yankees, who it should not be forgotten, were roundly criticized for taking a pass on the entire high end free agent shortstop class — Corey Seager, Carlos Correa, Marcus Semien, Javy Baez and Story. Instead, Brian Cashman, with an eye on the upcoming negotiations with Aaron Judge, went the trade route to fill that void, acquiring Isiah Kiner-Falefa from Texas. In surging into first place on the wings of an 11-game win streak, the major factors for the Yankees have been pitching and defense — the latter getting a huge boost from Kiner-Falefa, whose shortstop play has solidified the Yankee infield. Their .992 fielding percentage is second in the majors, and their seven errors are second fewest. By contrast, last year their .983 fielding percentage was 23rd worst in the majors.
After a lackluster 4-4 start in which the Yankees revealed too many of the hitting inconsistencies that plagued them last year, they took full advantage of the weak schedule of nine games against the AL Central and three versus the Orioles. Through it all, it was the Yankee pitching that dominated and was a model of consistency. In their first 25 starts of the season, the Yankee starting rotation of Gerrit Cole, Jameson Taillon, Jordan Montgonery, Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino gave up three or more earned runs only five times, two of them by Cole in his first two starts. Cole then gave up a total of only two runs in his next three starts.
And the Yankee bullpen has been equally dominating. Going into Sunday’s games, Aroldis Chapman had yet to give up his first run. His two principal set-up men, Clay Holmes and Michael King, had a combined ERA of 0.45 with 38 strikeouts in 30.2 innings. The emergence of King has to be especially satisfying for Cashman, who has been touting the 26-year-old right-hander’s abilities ever since acquiring him from the Marlins in 2017, only to see his career stalled by injuries.
The Yankees’ team ERA of 2.60 is second only to the Dodgers in the majors and there is no reason to believe they won’t continue running roughshod for the next couple of weeks. After two home games with the Blue Jays next Tuesday and Wednesday, they play another 14 straight games against teams with under-.500 records.
MADD MADD WORLD
In case you haven’t noticed, this season has already been a referendum on two of the worst owners in baseball, John Fisher in Oakland and Bob Castellini in Cincinnati. Both need to sell their tanking teams for the good of the game. The situation in Oakland has gotten particularly ugly with the A’s strong arming the community to provide the necessary financing for a new ballpark in the Howard Terminal area on the water. At the same time, they’ve gutted the team, trading away Matt Olson, Matt Chapman, Chris Bassitt and Sean Manaea. They also made no effort to re-sign free agents Starling Marte and Mark Canha, and allowed manager Bob Melvin to leave for San Diego for no compensation. On top of that, they raised ticket prices in the dump that is the Oakland Coliseum to an average of $25, and more than double for season bleacher tickets, from $456 to $840. Under Fisher, the A’s epitomize the inflation in this country and the fans have had it. The boycott is on. In the final three games of their recent homestand, the A’s drew crowds of 2,488, 2,815 and 4,838. Meanwhile, in Cincinnati, one of the best baseball towns in the country, the Reds’ 3-22 start was the worst for 25 games in their history but was really no surprise after Castellini ordered a tear down of last year’s 83-79 third-place club. The Reds traded away popular catcher Tucker Barnhart, outfielder Jesse Winker, third baseman Eugenio Suarez, and righthander Sonny Gray, and waived No. 2 starter Wade Miley — all for financial reasons. What made it worse, however, was the absolute arrogance of tone deaf Phil Castellini, the owner’s son, a couple of weeks ago in response to the fans’ cries for Castellini to sell the team. “Be careful for what you wish for,” he said, before adding that he and his father have been absolutely committed to winning. Say what? … New baseball book of the week: Newly-minted Hall of Famer Jim Kaat’s latest memoir, “Good as Gold” (Triumph) is a really fun and informative read of his 25-year playing career and his even longer broadcasting career. Particularly interesting is Kaat’s recounting of his time in the Yankee broadcast booth — his way of deflecting the whims of George Steinbrenner, his prickly interaction with Alex Rodriguez, and the valuable lessons learned from Bill White.
()
Real World Economics: Fed works the pedals of economy
The Fed’s policy-making Open Market Committee met last week and announced its two-part decision.
First, its target “federal funds” interest rate is up a half percentage point from a bracket of 0.25 percent to 0.5 percent. It now is 0.75 to 1 percent: “The Fed raised interest rates.”
Second, it will “reduce the size of its balance sheet.” What the heck does that mean? In short, it will cut the amount of money supply circulating in the economy.
But, as I explained last week, the two are not disconnected. Money supply changes are the key variable. These show up, among several ways, as changes in Fed assets and liabilities. Interest rates are just a result, an indicator.
A law co-authored by the late Minnesota Sen. Hubert Humphrey says the Fed must achieve maximum employment and low inflation. An inherent contradiction, it’s like saying true friendships require absolute honesty and never giving offense.
The Fed manages overall money availability by increasing and decreasing amounts of reserves held by private-sector banks, the ones in which most of us have accounts. To continue last week’s metaphor, the money supply is to the economy as the amount of gasoline injected is to a car’s engine. Interest rates are the speedometer that changes visibly.
The link is not exact nor immediate, although “stepping on the gas” is a frequent phrase attached to the Fed’s actions. The relationship between your pressing the gas pedal and your car’s speed depends on if you are going uphill or down, towing a trailer or not, with strong winds behind or ahead.
And there are lags. A friend’s tractor backhoe has an automatic transmission with lots of slip, so one can crowd the bucket full without shifting gears or choking the engine. But to just get moving, one has to stomp the throttle pedal and wait a few seconds. Releasing the pedal doesn’t slow it quickly.
And there can be technology where trying to add fuel doesn’t change speed. Driving a friend’s rental truck to Oregon, I planned we’d make freeway speeds. But once on I-94 west, a speed governor limited the truck to 65 mph regardless of how far I pressed the pedal down. That is an excellent metaphor for the “quantitative easing” of the last decade. The Fed could only push so hard.
What does this all have to do with the Fed’s “balance sheet”?
Go back to 1914. That’s when Congress established the Fed “to provide for an elastic currency” that could expand and contract with the needs of the economy.
Previously, a bank, say in Elbow Lake, Minn., took in savings and checking deposits. It loaned most of these out to merchants and farmers. Bank law required it to keep some in reserve. It might keep more back if it wanted. It might be all “loaned up,” but with sound customers still needing loans.
With the then-new Fed system, the same bank could take promissory notes of loans already made to the Minneapolis Fed’s “discount window” and say, “We need more money to lend. Can we borrow some? These IOUs will be security, If we don’t repay this loan from you, the Fed can collect principal and interest due by storeowners and farmers on these.”
The Fed would say, “Yes, we will put the money in your reserve account here. Draw on these ‘excess reserves’ in Federal Reserve Notes or by presenting checks for payment.” So the Elbow Lake bank could make more loans to customers. The supply of money had increased.
The crucial magic here is that this new money available to the small-town bank did not come from anywhere else. It was entirely new. If the small-town bank had borrowed from a larger commercial bank in Minneapolis or Chicago, money held by that big bank had to decrease for money in the Elbow Lake bank to increase. But the new Fed district bank could just wave a wand, say “shazam,” and there was fresh money.
With the U.S. money supply increasing in this way, business and commerce could thrive. But if the Fed banks went wild and loaned excessively, the increase in available money would surpass increases in goods and services. The new money would spur spending nonetheless. Prices would rise — in other words, inflation.
On the other side, when the local bank later repaid its “discount loan,” the money just went “poof” and disappeared. The national money supply decreased. In all this, the Federal Reserve Act worked as planned.
But there was a problem. Sometimes there was unused productive capacity in the economy. A larger money supply might have helped increase output and hiring. But, for whatever reason, banks did not go to the Fed for funds to make more loans. You can lead a horse to water, etc.
In the 1920s, before the currently organized Fed existed, Benjamin Strong, president of the New York Fed, discovered it could also increase available money simply by buying U.S. Treasury bonds “in the open market” competing with insurance companies or private savers. As with loans, the money to buy bonds could just be created out of nothing. Shazam! However, as with discount loans to banks, when the Treasury bond was sold, money disappeared.
This was the beginning of “open-market operations” of buying and selling bonds, overseen after 1935 by the “Federal Open-Market Committee,” the same body that met early last week. Beyond buying and selling bonds, it can make short-term promises to buy or sell so-called “repos” described in my column last week.
The Fed has a balance sheet. Just as for you, or your 401(k), or your bank, a bond owned is an asset. But Fed liabilities are special. They are Federal Reserve Notes, ornamentally written at the top of all our paper money, and represent the reserve accounts of commercial banks. Banks own these, the Fed is just a custodian.
So when the Fed “reduces its balance sheet,” it has to sell off some of its assets, the bonds it owns. The money received disappears. The balance sheet has to balance, and so a Fed liability, reserves, has to fall. That means banks have less money to lend out. Interest rates rise showing the degree to which this is happening. Going with the earlier metaphor, the Fed is “stepping on the brakes.”
That is how central banking works. Initial stock market gyrations aside, wait a few weeks and you’ll see how this all applies to 2022.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
‘It’s been a challenge’ but Heat’s Duncan Robinson making sure he stays ready
This was where Duncan Robinson expected to be. On the court at Wells Fargo Center. In the heart of the NBA playoff schedule. In full sweat. Shooting, passing, scoring.
And yet this also in no way could have been what the fourth-year Miami Heat guard could have possibly envisioned as his place in May 2022.
The work came on Saturday afternoon, stands empty, well after practice was over, long after Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler had exited the building, between Games 3 and 4 of the Heat’s Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Instead of being alongside Butler, Lowry, or even other rotation players, this was Robinson finding action in three-on-three with Javonte Smart, Mychal Mulder, Haywood Highsmith, Omer Yurtseven and Caleb Martin.
Having fallen out of the rotation, it was a matter of taking whatever work he could find.
Even if it meant going head to head against Yurtseven in this makeshift 3-on-3 matchup, defending in the post against a center.
“Just to stay in shape, it’s good for sure,” Robinson said ahead of the Heat’s Sunday night Game 4 meeting with the 76ers in the best-of-seven series. “Just to keep it fresh, keep it moving.”
As with almost all things Heat, the 3-on-3 hardly was innocuous competition, with coach Erik Spoelstra and assistants Chris Quinn and Caron Butler among those looking on.
But, no, this is what neither Robinson nor the Heat signed up for when Robinson signed a five-year, $90 million contract in August, coming off two of the most dynamic 3-point seasons in the franchise’s 34 years.
But with Max Strus inserted into the starting lineup in March and with Victor Oladipo earning rotation minutes in the middle of the first-round ouster of the Atlanta Hawks, this is where Robinson stands.
As an outsider when it comes to playing time.
“I mean it’s been a challenge,” Robinson said to a pair of reporters as he walked off the court, the rest of the media having departed, “but it comes with the territory. It’s part of being a professional.”
As the Heat went into Game 4, Robinson had appeared for just 55 seconds in the series, mop-up duty at the end of the Game 2 victory at FTX Arena.
As for the end of the Game 3 blowout loss? Not even that.
“Whatever Coach needs me to do,” Robinson said of such action. “He tells me to go in, I go in. He doesn’t tell me to go in, I don’t go in.”
Otherwise, Robinson finds himself in the same mode on game nights as Yurtseven, Highsmith, Smart and Mulder, greeting players at midcourt as they come to the bench during breaks, or offering encouragement as play continues in his absence.
“I’m on the court, my job is to play basketball to the best of my abilities, help us win,” he said. “If I’m not on the court, help us win. If that’s being a supportive teammate, that’s what I do.”
Saturday, he and Martin were the last two players off the court following practice, each having been in and out of the rotation as complementary players.
No, not when Robinson had envisioned in August, but nonetheless part of a journey that led to his unexpected NBA breakthrough in the first place, from NCAA Division III roots and then as an undrafted free agent.
So, yes, he has been here before.
“I mean, I didn’t play a lot in high school, so probably then,” he said of the last time in his basketball career that game nights came with no assurance of playing time. “I had stretches in Michigan [with the Wolverines] when I didn’t play, as well.”
Just as the best of times, as recently as the first game of the first round, when he drained eight 3-pointers and scored 27 points off the bench against the Hawks, it remains a matter of taking whatever comes his way.
“I mean that’s part of being a professional,” he said, “part of my job.”
()
Ramesh Ponnuru: What’s not going to happen after Roe falls
Since someone leaked a draft of the Supreme Court’s opinion in this year’s big abortion case, two questions have emerged about the scope of conservative policy goals. Will Republicans try to ban abortion by federal statute if Roe v. Wade is overruled, or leave the issue to the states? And will the Republican appointees on the Supreme Court overturn other precedents with a family resemblance to the 1973 abortion-rights ruling?
In both cases, there are reasons to expect circumstances to block conservative ambitions.
Many Republicans in Congress are saying that abortion after Roe will be a state matter, but they do not really believe it. Republicans overwhelmingly voted to ban partial-birth abortion at the federal level during the George W. Bush administration. More recently, they have sought a federal ban on abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy. They succeeded in the first project and have failed in the second. Now that Roe appears to be on its way out, some Republicans are talking about a nationwide ban on abortion after six weeks.
But they do not appear to have the votes for the six-week ban, given that they haven’t had them for the 20-week ban, or even for federal protections for babies who survive abortions. They will not have a veto-proof majority for any such federal law so long as a Democrat is in the White House.
Even if a Republican wins in 2024, a federal ban would require either 60 votes in the Senate or the effective end of the filibuster. Almost all Democrats would presumably oppose the bans. There would also be a few Republicans who either favor legal abortion or think the federal government has no constitutional power to prohibit it. (I think it does have that power and that the question of whether to seek its exercise is one of prudence.) The main legislative action, then, will probably remain in the states, at least for several years.
The question about the Supreme Court’s trajectory arises because some of Roe’s premises also serve as foundations for other major decisions. The court has held for more than 50 years that the 14th Amendment, by prohibiting any state from denying any person liberty without due process of law, protects privacy. It invoked that privacy right to strike down laws against contraception in Griswold v. Connecticut (1965) and against sodomy in Lawrence v. Texas (2003). It relied on Lawrence, in turn, to rule in Obergefell v. Hodges (2015) that governments must recognize same-sex marriages.
In his draft opinion for the court in the abortion case, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the 14th Amendment protects only those rights that are enumerated in the Constitution or deeply rooted in the nation’s history. Since contraception was restricted, sodomy illegal and same-sex marriage inconceivable for much of that history, both supporters and opponents of those other landmark court decisions have wondered whether they can still stand. Alito dissented in Obergefell — he thought states should be allowed to decide whether to recognize same-sex marriages — and his judicial philosophy suggests he would not have voted with the majorities in Griswold or Lawrence if he had been on the court.
But Alito distinguishes these other issues from abortion on the ground that the latter involves “the critical moral question” of the destruction of human beings or, at least, “potential life.” He says repeatedly that the court can rule that governments may act on this interest without undermining the other rulings. (Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern claims that Alito “dismissed” the Lawrence and Obergefell decisions “in harsh terms,” but this is not true. The draft opinion says nothing negative about either decision and instead dismisses the idea that they justify a constitutional right to abortion.)
The decades-long campaign of resistance to Roe also sets it apart from those rulings. Griswold and Lawrence didn’t lead to any such campaign. Without state legislation to outlaw contraception or sodomy, even a justice who wanted to overturn those rulings would not have any occasion to do it. (This is something Justice Amy Coney Barrett tried to explain during her confirmation hearings.)
Opponents of Roe also had the option to fight it in increments. They could ban some types of late-term abortions, require parental notification or restrict the activities of women’s health clinics, for example, and ask the courts to allow those laws. Eventually, they built up to bans on abortion after 15 weeks of gestational age, the restriction specified by the 2018 Mississippi law that has put the issue before the Supreme Court now. These laws are popular in most polls, gaining support even from some people who consider themselves pro-choice, but directly conflict with Roe. As both parties arguing the Mississippi case agreed, the justices had to choose between keeping the law and keeping Roe.
Same-sex marriage is, by contrast, a binary choice; there’s no equivalent strategy for chipping away at the right in legislatures and courts. A state would have to take it on directly, and there’s no fuzziness about the borders of the holding that would enable state laws to make their way up the courts to the justices.
Roe may be on its way out. But social conservatives are still under political and institutional constraints that would keep them from undoing social liberalism across the board even if they wanted to. The sexual revolution is not going to be repealed.
