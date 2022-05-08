Bitcoin (BTC) Price Consolidates After Recent Bloodbath

- The APE Foundation implements ApeCoin holders’ suggestions.
Let us look at the top 3 altcoins worth considering in 2022.
ApeCoin (APE)
ApeCoin is a cryptocurrency based on Yuga Labs‘ Bored Ape Yacht Club initiative and is also a decentralized project. When utilized inside the APE Ecosystem, ApeCoin’s ERC-20 governance and utility tokens help construct a decentralized community for web3’s future. Voting on how the ApeCoin DAO Ecosystem Fund should be spent is done by ApeCoin holders through the ApeCoin DAO governance mechanism. The APE Foundation implements ApeCoin holders’ suggestions.
According to CMC, the ApeCoin price today is $12.78 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $722,137,115 USD. ApeCoin has been down 3.04% in the last 24 hours.
Avalanche (AVAX)
Avalanche is a leading smart contract platform on the blockchain in terms of time-to-finality. Using Avalanche, users save money and help the environment simultaneously. An application that uses smart contracts may surpass its rivals by using Avalanche. Avalanche’s native token is AVAX. To pay fees, safeguard the platform via staking and offer a fundamental unit of account amongst the many subnets built on Avalanche, the Avalanche token is utilized. Leading exchanges support AVAX and have added new trading pairs for it.
According to CMC, the Avalanche price today is $57.26 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $507,360,135 USD. Avalanche has been up 1.23% in the last 24 hours.
Cardano (ADA)
With its proof-of-stake blockchain, Cardano hopes to affect good change worldwide. The company behind the layered blockchain claims that its technology, which promises to enable the modular development of decentralized applications and smart contracts, has already had some convincing use cases. Charles Hoskinson, a co-founder of Ethereum and Cardano, is the man behind the project. Cardano’s blockchain was constructed by his firm, IOHK.
According to CMC, the Cardano price today is $0.777420 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $712,411,076 USD. Cardano has been down 0.22% in the last 24 hours.